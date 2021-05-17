Final FMP (production powerpoint)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Research Bertie Stasiulevicuis
CSR reports • What is a CSR report? • A CSR, corporate social responsibility or sustainability report is a periodical (usu...
Existing Product In 2020, Nike used factory scraps and recycled "space waste yarn" to create the Space Hippie sneakers in ...
Existing Product Advertisement On Nike's website, they make it obvious in big bold orange letters that the product is made...
Nike CSR report • Nike spends $25 million on CSR per year, here are a few examples of where the money goes; • Commitment t...
Existing Product In 2019 Adidas created a shoe with the intention of it being made completely from eco friendly materials....
Existing Product Advertisement On the Adidas website, they have a certain section made specifically for the eco friendly p...
Adidas CSR report • Adidas uses a medium proportion of eco-friendly materials including recycled materials, and 5 years ag...
Existing Product Plastic Bank is a company who create clothes and bags made from ocean bound plastics. Plastic Bank has in...
Existing Product Advertisement On Plastic Bank's shop, they include a wide range of products made from recycled materials....
Plastic Bank CSR Report • Plastic Bank has a Social Plastic® Collection Credit system, SPCCs are the core of all our Plast...
Existing Product (website) Homepage As soon as you open the plastic bank website, you are greeted by an astonishing messag...
Existing product (website) When you follow the link from the bottom of the homepage, it takes you to this page, there is i...
Existing Product (clothing) Straight away on the clothing page of the PlasticBank site, we can see a choice of mens clothi...
Existing Product (colours) Plastic bank has a very specific colour scheme, they use a range of blues, which links in with ...
Existing Product United by blue is a company that uses recycled materials to make clothes, bags and other accessories, the...
Existing product Advertisement United By Blue has hundreds of products which are all eco friendly, and use their exclusive...
United By Blue CSR report United By Blue have a system where for every one of their produts purchases, they remove a pound...
Existing Product (website) When opening the United By Blue website, you are instantly greeted with their new range of clot...
Existing Product (website) When the user goes onto the 'our mission' page, they are instantly greeted with this counter, i...
Existing Product (clothing) United By Blue have a very wide range of items avaiable to buy – this is smart because it give...
Existing Product (colour) United By Blue use a lot of neutral, relaxed colours for their website, this gives it more of a ...
Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? • All of the products include materials that hav...
Audience Research
Primary Audience research • Observation: From conducting my survey on the environment & fashion, I have found out that out...
Q1.) Do you care about the environment? • What this says about my audience: • This is a good response from my survey, beca...
Primary Audience research • Observation: • Most people don't think of the environment when purchasing their clothes (70%) ...
Q2.) Do you think ebout the environment when buying clothes? • What this says about my audience: • This is not a great res...
Primary Audience research • Observation: • This shows that most of my audience would rather buy a product that was eco fri...
Q3.) Would you be more likely to buy a product if it was eco friendly? • What this says about my audience: • The result of...
Primary Audience research • Observation: • Only a small percent of people know about the dangers of fast fashion, so this ...
Q4.) Do you know about the damage fast fashion causes? • What this says about my audience: • Although my audience is not m...
Primary Audience research
Primary Audience research • Observation: • Most of my audience said yes, and a few said maybe. I think that if the product...
Q6.) Would you be willing to pay more for something if you knew it was eco friendly? • What this says about my audience: •...
Primary Audience research
Q7.) What do you look for when buying clothes? • What this says about my audience: • From audience responses, it shows tha...
Primary Audience research • Observation: • Most of my audience is interested in how the product looks and feels, and a few...
Primary Audience research • Observation: • This shows that most of my audience occasionally purchases top name level brand...
Q8.) How often do you buy products from well known companies such as Nike, Adidas or The North Face. • What this says abou...
Primary Audience research • Observation: • This shows me that the majority of people would not buy clothes from somewhere ...
Q9.) Would you buy cheap clothes from a shop even if you knew they were un – ethically sourced? • What this says about my ...
Primary Audience research • Observation: • This shows me that my audience has a wide range of how they dress, its almost e...
Q10.) Do you try to keep up with current fashion trends? • What this says about my audience: • This says that my audience ...
Secondary Audience research • Observation: • This information shows me that many consumers care more about products lastin...
Secondary Audience Research • What this says about my audience: • This shows that my audience is worried about single use ...
Secondary Audience research • Observation: • This graph tells me what consumers look for when buying clothing products, an...
Secondary Audience Research • What this says about my audience: • This graph shows me that my audience prioritises quality...
Secondary Audience research • Observation: • This shows me the main factors of how clothing products are made and how impo...
Secondary Audience Research • What this says about my audience: • This shows that my audience is aware of different factor...
Practical Research
Practical Research Analysis When beginning my subject research, I started by creating a very simple logo, I got an image o...
Practical Research My mockup logo on a range of other products.
Practical Research Analysis When I created my first logo, I decided to see how it would look on a range of products, I tri...
Practical Research I practised photoshop tools by creating this image, I used the pen tool on the shape mode to create the...
Practical Research Analysis I used a photoshop tutorial to create these images for an experiment, I used a number of tools...
Practical Research I created these images on photoshop by getting a picture with a solid colour scheme, and then used the ...
Practical Research Analysis I used photoshop again here to create these images, I made them with the intention of them bei...
Practical Research Analysis I used photoshop and PowerPoint to create the image above, I was quite set on using the liquid...
Practical Research
Practical Research Analysis After creating the matching backgrounds of the colour wheel, I then took those images and put ...
Brand Planning
Creating a Logo I created my logo by using photoshop, to begin with, I had a very simple design that I had previously made...
Creating a Logo • After doing more research on Logos, I decided to change how mine looked, I found a graphic online that I...
Creating a logo
Website Colouring • For my website, I will use the white logo for the main page, and then under other categories such as c...
Slogan / CSR report To find a slogan for my business, I found a website which generated a slogan for you by entering a few...
Slogan / tagline This is how my final logo looks with a slogan, I think the font used also goes with the style of the comp...
Website Planning
Website design I used squarespace to create an idea for how I want my website to look, I am using the 'Bailard' template, ...
Website design I will also use the website to include information about the company and the plans I have for it, such as n...
Website design • The background of my website will be white, but there will be a lot of pictures for different sections of...
Website design • I decided to look as wix as well as squarespace for my website design, it is a bit easier to use and you ...
Font Analysis The 'Franchise' font is a very bold font, the capital letters and black shadow make it very easy to read, an...
Font Analysis The Vintage Envato font is very helpful, especially for my clothing line, it is not a typical or common font...
Photography Planning
Ideas for photography • When I photograph my products, I will do an indoor and an outside shoot. For the outdoor photograp...
Models • When I do my photography in the studio, I will wear my own items and have photos taken off me, this way I can adj...
Location • My indoor photos will be taken inside college in the studio, and I will use the equipment in there. • For my ou...
Advertisement Planning
Advert • I will create a short (30 seconds to a minute) clip explaining my products and the story behind them, such as the...
Advert • I am going to film shots of my products outside and inside (in the studio and the location in the previous slide)...
Marketing Planning
Social Media Marketing I am going to have a look at designing social media adverts, platforms such as Facebook, Instagram ...
Marketing • I am going to design a business card for my company, and get a few of them printed off, this is an easy way fo...
Sustainable Packaging • I will design a type of sustainable packaging made with no plastic, but it will also have my brand...
Risk Assessment Photography Studio There will be bright lights in the photography studio, which can be damaging to the eye...
Flat Plans Section for page selection (Home, About us, blog) Room for logo BEACHCOMBER Initial information First image to ...
Flat plans Logo space Photo of my product Further information about Beachcomber Photo of photoshopped t shirt (outdoor) In...
Flat plans Logo space Blog post (Material) Blog post (Material) Blog post (Material) Blog post (Material) Blog post (Mater...
Style Sheet
Equipment / Resource list Equipment Camera Studio Backdrops Studio Lights Personalised brand t shirt Tripod
Contingency Plan What could go wrong? What can be done to prevent it? What are you going to do it if it happens? The weath...
Model call sheet Name Number Email Location Scarlet 07572 682100 York College Studio Jack 07999 713767 York College Studio...
Practical Research
T-shirt design I decided to use a simplistic design for my t shirt. My idea was to have a plain coloured t shirt (black an...
T-shirt design I found a template online of a plain blank white t shirt, I then used this image to design the initial idea...
Lightroom I experimented with Lightroom, and I intend to use lightroom for some of my outdoor photography, it is an easy w...
Photoshop Experiment
Practical Research
Product Photography • For my final experiment, I purchased 2 white t shirts, these shirts will be used to print on my logo...
Bibliography
Bibliography 1. https://www.dezeen.com/2020/02/07/nike-space-hippie-recycled- trainer/ 2. https://www.dezeen.com/2020/10/2...
Final FMP (production powerpoint)
  1. 1. Research Bertie Stasiulevicuis
  2. 2. CSR reports • What is a CSR report? • A CSR, corporate social responsibility or sustainability report is a periodical (usually annual) report published by companies with the goal of sharing their corporate social responsibility actions and results. • https://youmatter.world/en/definition/definitions-csr-report- important-examples/ • Why is this important to my project? • For my clothing line – I will be using a CSR report, this is a good way of engaging a wider audience to purchase my product, if they see that what they are buying will benefit the environment, people will be more likely to buy the item. • I will have a tagline to go along with this, such as 'for every item bought, 5 pounds of plastic will be removed from the ocean'
  3. 3. Existing Product In 2020, Nike used factory scraps and recycled "space waste yarn" to create the Space Hippie sneakers in an experimental project to reduce the carbon impact of its products. Nike said the shoe is a first step towards employing the process of the circular economy which aims to eliminate waste and pollution from manufacturing. The upper part of Space Hippie, which resembles Nike's Flyknit design, is knitted from what Nike calls "space waste yarn". This is made from 100 per cent recycled material including plastic water bottles, T-shirts and textile scraps.
  4. 4. Existing Product Advertisement On Nike's website, they make it obvious in big bold orange letters that the product is made from sustainable materials, and it also includes Nikes recycle logo. These are put here because there are many people who would much rather buy an eco friendly shoe than just any other shoe. In the advert for Nike's Space hippie shoe, they speak a lot about the use of recycle – able materials, and how important it is that we use them. The brand said that the result "is the creation of Nike footwear with our lowest carbon footprint scores ever".
  5. 5. Nike CSR report • Nike spends $25 million on CSR per year, here are a few examples of where the money goes; • Commitment to reducing the carbon footprint • Innovative manufacturing. • Keeping human voice at the heart of everything it does from manufacturing to marketing. • Develop a new palette of sustainable materials. • Inventing close-loop products. • Moving to complete renewable energy. • Diverse workplace and inclusive culture that becomes a catalyst for innovation. • Investing and encouraging employees to invest in communities and markets where Nike operates.
  6. 6. Existing Product In 2019 Adidas created a shoe with the intention of it being made completely from eco friendly materials. The used shoes will be washed and ground up into pellets, which will then be heated for future sneaker components. Thus, the plastic pellets can be re-used to make a second edition, which will then be tested. a select group of 200 users are trialling the sneakers and will send it back to Adidas in a few weeks. Adidas plans to produce 11 million pairs of shoes with Ocean Plastic By Parley, by intercepting plastic waste on beaches. The sports brand also proposes to use only recycled polyester in every product in the future
  7. 7. Existing Product Advertisement On the Adidas website, they have a certain section made specifically for the eco friendly products they sell, this is helpful as people are more likely to buy these products. On this part of the website, Adidas constantly speaks on the damaging effectts of plastic, and what their customers can do to help. They also have additional information on their eco friendly partners 'Parley' attached to the website
  8. 8. Adidas CSR report • Adidas uses a medium proportion of eco-friendly materials including recycled materials, and 5 years ago, it started partnering with ocean conservation group Parley for the Oceans to produce a range of products made from recycled waste from the sea. Each pair of these Ultraboost trainers is made from 100% recycled material, including 11 plastic bottles! Adidas also uses tanneries that are certified gold or silver by the Leather Working Group and has conducted research with industry bodies on the impact of microplastics. • As part of its Sustainability Strategy, Adidas has established an absolute target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from its own operations, but it has not set a supply chain target. • Adidas is a step ahead of many other big sportswear brands when it comes to sustainability. • https://goodonyou.eco/adidas-ethical/
  9. 9. Existing Product Plastic Bank is a company who create clothes and bags made from ocean bound plastics. Plastic Bank has introduced recycling to many places, and they have built ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities to reprocess the materials for reintroduction into the global manufacturing supply chain. Plastic bank have a group of over 21,000 plastic collectors, each of which receive a premium for the materials they collect to better help them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, school tuition, and health insurance.
  10. 10. Existing Product Advertisement On Plastic Bank's shop, they include a wide range of products made from recycled materials. On every single product on the site, it includes these three points which further prove how good the product is for the environment This paragraph is also included on the website, it tells the customer that by just purchasing this t shirt, they can do something to help the environment.
  11. 11. Plastic Bank CSR Report • Plastic Bank has a Social Plastic® Collection Credit system, SPCCs are the core of all our Plastic Neutral programs, which can be activated by individuals or organizations of any size. • 1 SPCC = 1 kg of plastic prevented from entering the ocean. Plastic Bank shows the importance and the impact of their credit system, and how it can help the environment. Plastic Bank has re-envisioned the plastic supply chain to create a scalable, international recycling ecosystem, making recycled plastic more available to manufacturers and ensuring that virgin material has a guaranteed second life.
  12. 12. Existing Product (website) Homepage As soon as you open the plastic bank website, you are greeted by an astonishing message telling you what the plastic bank team has managed to do, which was removing 1 billion plastic from the ocean. I think this is a good way of getting the viewer interested quickly, as this is the first thing that you see it makes you want to read on and see how you can help and keep on removing plastic from the ocean. Underneath this is a section where you can sign up to hear more updates on what Plastic Bank is doing, and how much they are achieving. This is a great way to get loyal customers, and even continuous customer interaction. Also on the homepage, PlasticBank speak about their current progress, and what they have already done to reach the point they are currently at, this includes a member's section, this is important as having members of your business can make a lot of difference, as these are the people who will spread the word about the organisation. At the bottom of the page, Plastic bank has a section which shows 3 different examples of where they have already made an impact, a link can be followed to each of these pages with information included.
  13. 13. Existing product (website) When you follow the link from the bottom of the homepage, it takes you to this page, there is information on where in the world this organisation has helped, and how they are doing it. On the website you can view a map of the locations that PlasticBank have been to and helped out, and these points show the branch of Plasticbank in that area. To learn more about the areas that plastic bank helps, there is a short 2-minute clip, in said clip you are shown the state of the beaches and how much work they need. This can be very personal to some people, and some people could see it and want to try to help. At the bottom of this page, we are shown a small section which says that you can donate and join the movement to help with plastic removal.
  14. 14. Existing Product (clothing) Straight away on the clothing page of the PlasticBank site, we can see a choice of mens clothing, female clothing, and bundles. This is good because the customer will know exactly where to go to shop as it is shown first thing on the page. Under the clothing selection, there is a range of clothes which have the brands original designs, these are also unisex, so if someone was looking to purchase something to help the movement, but wasn’t sure where to go, this could be a good option for them, it is also very easily accessible. PlasticBank also has two bags for sale, this could be the chosen option of purchase from many people, as they may not want to purchase an item of clothing.
  15. 15. Existing Product (colours) Plastic bank has a very specific colour scheme, they use a range of blues, which links in with the theme of the ocean. For the top bar of the site, there is a light blue which is used, and further down they switch to a dark blue. When a button is used on the site – the light blue colour is used again. This has helped me to choose my own colours, and how I will have them on my website, I think it is important to show a certain few colours again as it keeps the site tidy. PlasticBank also use this colour on some of their clothing products.
  16. 16. Existing Product United by blue is a company that uses recycled materials to make clothes, bags and other accessories, their aim is to make an impact on the amount of plastic in the oceans. On their website, United By Blue include a list of the materials they use, this is good for the customer as they can see what their product is made from, as well as knowing it is sustainable. Some of which are even exclusive materials.
  17. 17. Existing product Advertisement United By Blue has hundreds of products which are all eco friendly, and use their exclusive materials – some products even state which material is used in the name of the item, for example 'ecoknit Henley tee' In the description of the products, United By Blue includes what their products are made from, which are all sustainable materials, and nothing in the clothes has caused damage to the environment. A lot of the products even include additional information on how the fabric is made.
  18. 18. United By Blue CSR report United By Blue have a system where for every one of their produts purchases, they remove a pound of plastic from the ocean. United By Blue speak on why they have created the brand, "Ocean pollution is undeniably one of the most pressing issues of our time. The overwhelming amount of plastic in our waterways is polluting our beaches, choking our wildlife and contaminating our drinking water. We are committed to making a tangible impact, so we confront ocean trash in the most direct way we know how: by getting our hands dirty and removing it from the waterways. By mobilizing the community to join us, we aim to not only rid our shorelines of litter, but also to inspire individuals to live less wasteful lives."
  19. 19. Existing Product (website) When opening the United By Blue website, you are instantly greeted with their new range of clothes, this gives the impression that this company is based a lot more on their clothes than helping certain areas across the globe. Under the initial showcase of United By Blue's clothing, they immediatley tell the site visitor that their products are made from sustainable materials, and there is a link available to view all of the materials – this helped me out in my personal work because I am also going to have a range of products made with eco friendly materials. United By Blue include a section on their homepage showing the shocking amount of plastic that gets put into the ocean, I think this is smart because people will see this and will be surprised by it, this could convince them to donate to the movement.
  20. 20. Existing Product (website) When the user goes onto the 'our mission' page, they are instantly greeted with this counter, it tells them how many pounds of plastic they have removed from the ocean. This is a great way of interacting with customers, this helps my project because I would like to include something similar to my site. On this page, United By Blue speak about why they have made the company, and the problems that are occuring, I think its important to include background information because it gives the viewer of the site a more personal feel. This is helpful to me because I will include something similar In my site. United By Blue are also sure to include that they are a 'Certified B Corporation' which means that they work on environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.
  21. 21. Existing Product (clothing) United By Blue have a very wide range of items avaiable to buy – this is smart because it gives people more of an option on what to purchase, and they'll be able to find something that is better for them. This has an impact on my project because I would like to have a wider 'lookbook' of items to show. United By Blue take a much more proffesional look when selling their products than most other companies that are quite similar to this one, the way their products are named and priced seems like they are more of a fashion brand than a company that is aiming to go above and beyond to save our oceans. United by blue don't only make clothes, they also have a range of 'sustainable living' items – these are things such as rugs, lamps, mugs and plates – all made sustainably.
  22. 22. Existing Product (colour) United By Blue use a lot of neutral, relaxed colours for their website, this gives it more of a mature and realistic feel, by using this type of colour the company wants to show people the kind of business they have, and the way the website is based and made shows that it is a brand that has plans to be very big and almost mainstream.
  23. 23. Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? • All of the products include materials that have been recycled, and include a lot of information on where the plastic/fabric has come from, they all also include information on how customers can help the environment, by purchasing the company's item. • What aspects of the research will you include within your own production work? • I included a slide on CSR reports and advertisement, I will include a small CSR report, for example something similar to United By Blue, 'for every product purchased we will remove a pound of plastic from the ocean' I will also make a website design with specific logos for when the product has been recycled and can be further recycled, when the customer is done with the product.
  24. 24. Audience Research
  25. 25. Primary Audience research • Observation: From conducting my survey on the environment & fashion, I have found out that out of 20 people, 95% of them care about the environment.
  26. 26. Q1.) Do you care about the environment? • What this says about my audience: • This is a good response from my survey, because my whole brand is about being eco – friendly and saving the environment, so having an audience that cares for these things also is very helpful. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • As my audience have shown that they mostly do care for the environment, having the knowledge that the brand can benefit eco friendly ideas will make people much more interested.
  27. 27. Primary Audience research • Observation: • Most people don't think of the environment when purchasing their clothes (70%) and most people who don't were in the 16-17 age category, everyone 35+ said they did care.
  28. 28. Q2.) Do you think ebout the environment when buying clothes? • What this says about my audience: • This is not a great response as my clothing line is made to make people think of the environment, and what they can do to help. But most clothes available now are usually not sold with the intent of being eco friendly. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • For the 30% that said they do care, my product will definitely appeal to them, as they already care and think about the environment – but for the other 70%, I will need to show further the good things my clothing brand could achieve if they simply bought one of my products, for example celebrity endorsement.
  29. 29. Primary Audience research • Observation: • This shows that most of my audience would rather buy a product that was eco friendly, which tells me that they mostly know the dangers of fast fashion.
  30. 30. Q3.) Would you be more likely to buy a product if it was eco friendly? • What this says about my audience: • The result of this question shows that my audience cares for helping the environment, and as my products are eco friendly and they would be more likely to purchase them. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • This is good from my audience as 75% of people said that they would be more likely to buy an eco friendly product.
  31. 31. Primary Audience research • Observation: • Only a small percent of people know about the dangers of fast fashion, so this could be something that I use to educate more people about, this could be done on my website.
  32. 32. Q4.) Do you know about the damage fast fashion causes? • What this says about my audience: • Although my audience is not massively aware of the fast fashion dangers, they are still more likely to choose eco friendly products, so they will most likely be happy to learn about the problems fashion can cause. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • If my audience learns about the danger of fast fashion, they would be more likely to purchase a product from a company that does things to save the environment.
  33. 33. Primary Audience research
  34. 34. Primary Audience research • Observation: • Most of my audience said yes, and a few said maybe. I think that if the product was obviously marketed as one that is eco friendly, my audience would be happy to pay more for that product.
  35. 35. Q6.) Would you be willing to pay more for something if you knew it was eco friendly? • What this says about my audience: • This shows that my audience would be happy to pay more for a product if it was eco friendly, which is the response which is the most relevant to my products, as mine are environmentally friendly. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • My product will definetly appeal to the audience in relation with this question, it tells me that thry would be likely to purchase one of my products.
  36. 36. Primary Audience research
  37. 37. Q7.) What do you look for when buying clothes? • What this says about my audience: • From audience responses, it shows that people definitely choose style and comfort over a how the product is made, yet a few people were still more intrested in the production and eco value of the product. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • To the few who showed they wanted to know the importance of how the product was made, they will be happy to purchase, but for the others, I will make sure the clothes look good style – wise and comfort.
  38. 38. Primary Audience research • Observation: • Most of my audience is interested in how the product looks and feels, and a few were more focused on how the product is made.
  39. 39. Primary Audience research • Observation: • This shows that most of my audience occasionally purchases top name level brands, yet two people never do.
  40. 40. Q8.) How often do you buy products from well known companies such as Nike, Adidas or The North Face. • What this says about my audience: • This shows that my audience is somewhat interested in purchasing products from big name brands, but a few people do not, which are the same people who choose to be more eco friendly. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • The few who choose not to buy from big name brands I think will be happy to purchase a product from my company, but the ones who usually do not wear clothes which are unbranded, so it may help if they know how much it can impact the environment.
  41. 41. Primary Audience research • Observation: • This shows me that the majority of people would not buy clothes from somewhere where they are unethically sourced, but a few would, sometimes it is the easier option.
  42. 42. Q9.) Would you buy cheap clothes from a shop even if you knew they were un – ethically sourced? • What this says about my audience: • This shows me that my audience would rather buy ethically sourced products, which are made fairly. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • This will help my products because they are all made ethically and from sustainable materials.
  43. 43. Primary Audience research • Observation: • This shows me that my audience has a wide range of how they dress, its almost equal on every single factor, but not as many people try to keep than those who do.
  44. 44. Q10.) Do you try to keep up with current fashion trends? • What this says about my audience: • This says that my audience is somewhat interested in staying up to date with the fashion trends, (35% said yes, 35% said sometimes) • How will your product appeal to this audience: • My product will most likely correlate with the answers from this question because my clothes will be fashionable as well as eco friendly & comfortable.
  45. 45. Secondary Audience research • Observation: • This information shows me that many consumers care more about products lasting longer than they do about fast fashion, the biggest worry is the single use plastic – which is a common material found in oceans, and I will take packaging into consideration when I create my products.
  46. 46. Secondary Audience Research • What this says about my audience: • This shows that my audience is worried about single use plastic and the damage it can cause to the environment, with this information I can think about the packaging of my products, and how I can make them more eco friendly. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • If I think of an idea on how to create a sustainable way of packing and shipping my products, then it will appeal more to my audience.
  47. 47. Secondary Audience research • Observation: • This graph tells me what consumers look for when buying clothing products, and their location.
  48. 48. Secondary Audience Research • What this says about my audience: • This graph shows me that my audience prioritises quality, comfort and fit over sustainability, from an eco friendly point of view a lot more people should care for the use of sustainable materials, and not just if its comfy. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • With this response the lack of people who care about sustainability will be a problem when marketing my product, but if the clothes are a reasonable price and comfy then there is more of a chance that they will purchase the product.
  49. 49. Secondary Audience research • Observation: • This shows me the main factors of how clothing products are made and how important they are to consumers.
  50. 50. Secondary Audience Research • What this says about my audience: • This shows that my audience is aware of different factors of how bad clothing production can be, this includes things such as workers not getting paid fairly, damage to the environment, safe working conditions, no harm to animals and using recycled materials. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • My product will definitely appeal to this audience, my aim is to include all the things listed above so that people can feel safe when purchasing my products, because it is causing no damage to the environment.
  51. 51. Practical Research
  52. 52. Practical Research Analysis When beginning my subject research, I started by creating a very simple logo, I got an image of a wave, and an image of a plastic bottle - I tried to put these two together but the result was tacky and looked unprofessional. So, I decided to try and create a more simplistic logo, I created a circle using the ellipse tool on photoshop and then coloured it blue, and then with the eraser tool, I cut out big segments of the circle to make it look like a wave – whilst keeping a circular, logo shape.
  53. 53. Practical Research My mockup logo on a range of other products.
  54. 54. Practical Research Analysis When I created my first logo, I decided to see how it would look on a range of products, I tried 9 different items that a brand similar to mine would sell. I realised quite soon on that I was not satisfied with how this looked, but continued to use photoshop to see how the products looked Doing this was very helpful towards my project, using photoshop this early on was a very good way for me to learn how to place logos onto images, and use the opacity sliders and displacement effect to make it look more realistic.
  55. 55. Practical Research I practised photoshop tools by creating this image, I used the pen tool on the shape mode to create the shape, and then fx to create the neon style glow.
  56. 56. Practical Research Analysis I used a photoshop tutorial to create these images for an experiment, I used a number of tools to create this which was good practice. The instructions are as follows: After creating these images, I can now use these recently learnt skills to create something of my own, using this design - I think I will do this on a poster, to create a neon effect that stands out.
  57. 57. Practical Research I created these images on photoshop by getting a picture with a solid colour scheme, and then used the liquify tool to put them into the patterns they are above. I think these images will look good on a website, or another form of background.
  58. 58. Practical Research Analysis I used photoshop again here to create these images, I made them with the intention of them being used as a background for my products on the website, but later realised that it didn’t suit the website, but I still think it was helpful for the process of my final product. These images didn’t take long to make and were relatively easy, all that you need to do is select an image (whether it is one of your own or one from google images) and put it into photoshop, once this has been done, select the liquify tool and distort the image as much or as little as you would like, until you get the look you're trying to find.
  59. 59. Practical Research Analysis I used photoshop and PowerPoint to create the image above, I was quite set on using the liquidified background for my website and wanted to have multiple options of which to use for different products, so I decided to create a background for every colour in this colour wheel, this was once again helpful towards my project as It showed me how to quickly use photoshop, after creating around 4 –5 of the coloured backgrounds, I was able to make the rest much faster, this will be helpful when I use photoshop again to create a similar image.
  60. 60. Practical Research
  61. 61. Practical Research Analysis After creating the matching backgrounds of the colour wheel, I then took those images and put a template of a hoodie on, just to see how it looked, this is what made me realise I did not want to use this design in my own work, I don’t think it goes with the aesthetic that I'm looking for and it almost seems tacky, I personally think that showing my products on a plain white background just worked better.
  62. 62. Brand Planning
  63. 63. Creating a Logo I created my logo by using photoshop, to begin with, I had a very simple design that I had previously made but liked how it looked - therefore I decided to use it again. I decided to name my brand "Beachcomber". This word fits well with the company as it is all about looking at sustainablility and eco friendly values. The definition of Beachcomber is 'a person who searches along a shore (as for salable refuse or for seashells)'
  64. 64. Creating a Logo • After doing more research on Logos, I decided to change how mine looked, I found a graphic online that I thought fitted the brand quite well. I then used the website DaFont to find a font that also fit in with the brand, and I ended up using this one. This is the final logo I will be using for my brand, this is what will be seen on my clothes and other products I make.
  65. 65. Creating a logo
  66. 66. Website Colouring • For my website, I will use the white logo for the main page, and then under other categories such as clothing or information I will use a different colour.
  67. 67. Slogan / CSR report To find a slogan for my business, I found a website which generated a slogan for you by entering a few key words, im going to use "Beachcomber, a cut above the rest" I also want to include a CSR report in my brand, I will do something similar to 'United By Blue' who remove one pound from the ocean every time they sell a product.
  68. 68. Slogan / tagline This is how my final logo looks with a slogan, I think the font used also goes with the style of the company. I thought of a tagline to use for my company also, this too will be seen on the website. The tagline reads "for every item purchased, beachcomber will remove a pound of plastic from the ocean"
  69. 69. Website Planning
  70. 70. Website design I used squarespace to create an idea for how I want my website to look, I am using the 'Bailard' template, as it has a home page with a sustainable message. Every page on the website can be customized to make it look how you want, you can also add in your own pictures, so if I was to do some of my own photography, I could include it here.
  71. 71. Website design I will also use the website to include information about the company and the plans I have for it, such as new items. With every item of clothing I include, I will speak about how the product is made, this includes where the materials came from, and how the item is made.
  72. 72. Website design • The background of my website will be white, but there will be a lot of pictures for different sections of the website. On my website, I am going to use both a black and a white logo for mens and women, but for kids I will use a coloured logo.
  73. 73. Website design • I decided to look as wix as well as squarespace for my website design, it is a bit easier to use and you can customise the pictures on the site more than you can in Squarespace.
  74. 74. Font Analysis The 'Franchise' font is a very bold font, the capital letters and black shadow make it very easy to read, and the blue logo catches the eye, especially next to the white. This type of font is commonly used in other clothing brands as well, below are some of the biggest brands that have changed their logos to have a font similar to the one I have chosen;
  75. 75. Font Analysis The Vintage Envato font is very helpful, especially for my clothing line, it is not a typical or common font, and it has a casual look, which shows a less serious side to the brand. Fonts similar to this one are very commonly used with brands which share the same common themes as mine, for example, eco friendliness, sustainable packaging and benefiting the environment. Some brands that use a similar font are showed below;
  76. 76. Photography Planning
  77. 77. Ideas for photography • When I photograph my products, I will do an indoor and an outside shoot. For the outdoor photography I will be somewhere very open with a lot of green, for example a field or around lots of trees. And for the indoor photography I will use the studio in college, which has a white and a black backdrop.
  78. 78. Models • When I do my photography in the studio, I will wear my own items and have photos taken off me, this way I can adjust the background, lights, where the camera is placed and the type of shot, for example close up, headshot or full-length body shot. • As I will also be taking photos of my product outside for my website, I will use a model to wear the clothes, and all the pictures will be taken by me.
  79. 79. Location • My indoor photos will be taken inside college in the studio, and I will use the equipment in there. • For my outdoor photography, I am going to take pictures in and around York.
  80. 80. Advertisement Planning
  81. 81. Advert • I will create a short (30 seconds to a minute) clip explaining my products and the story behind them, such as the materials they are made from and why purchasing these products can benefit the environment. • I will use premiere pro to make this advert and I will have a look at promo.com as well.
  82. 82. Advert • I am going to film shots of my products outside and inside (in the studio and the location in the previous slide) some with a model and some without. Then with these clips I will put them into a montage and include text, the text will be telling the viewer about the brand and the impact it can have. • I will be filming some of the shots on my phone and some of them on my camera, and then I will export them to premiere pro.
  83. 83. Marketing Planning
  84. 84. Social Media Marketing I am going to have a look at designing social media adverts, platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat all have sponsored sections where ads are posted by small businesses, I think that designing one of these for my brand will be a good experiment. An example of how an instagram story would look with my brand.
  85. 85. Marketing • I am going to design a business card for my company, and get a few of them printed off, this is an easy way for people to discover your brand and find your name on multiple platforms, as it is all written down for them already. Here is an example of how a Beachcomber business card would look like.
  86. 86. Sustainable Packaging • I will design a type of sustainable packaging made with no plastic, but it will also have my brand name written on it with my design, all the packaging will be recyclable.
  87. 87. Risk Assessment Photography Studio There will be bright lights in the photography studio, which can be damaging to the eye. Covid As I will need a few models, there may be some time when there is quite a large group, but I will try to keep it under 6 people. equipment The expensive equipment such as cameras, lights and backgrounds could get dropped, and if they fall, they could land on someone. road As I will be taking photos on a road, there is a risk of cars.
  88. 88. Flat Plans Section for page selection (Home, About us, blog) Room for logo BEACHCOMBER Initial information First image to accompany information Instagram pictures here Contact information
  89. 89. Flat plans Logo space Photo of my product Further information about Beachcomber Photo of photoshopped t shirt (outdoor) Information on the reason for the business Photo of product design Info on materials and link to blog page (materials list)
  90. 90. Flat plans Logo space Blog post (Material) Blog post (Material) Blog post (Material) Blog post (Material) Blog post (Material) Information on materia Information on material Information on material Information on material Information on material
  91. 91. Style Sheet
  92. 92. Equipment / Resource list Equipment Camera Studio Backdrops Studio Lights Personalised brand t shirt Tripod
  93. 93. Contingency Plan What could go wrong? What can be done to prevent it? What are you going to do it if it happens? The weather might be bad which means equipment could get damaged and there will be a slip hazard Film inside on the days when it is forecast to rain, and make sure that all equipment is covered. If we are out and it starts raining, then I will put all the equipment away. Work might be lost on OneDrive Make sure that it is saved in multiple locations and backed up. If the work is lost, I will attempt to redo it and find the original source of all photos lost, or if it has been saved somewhere else then I will take it from there. The battery on the camera or phones could run out. Bring additional chargers and batteries for the camera. If my camera runs out, then I will take photos and videos on my phone and email them to myself. One of the models could cancel Plan far ahead and have the date set, and make sure that everyone is available at that time. If one of the models cancels then I will try and work with just the product, for example I will get photos of it outside. Covid regulations I will plan for only a certain amount of people to come out on one day so that there is no group larger than 6 I will make sure that distance is kept between each individual.
  94. 94. Model call sheet Name Number Email Location Scarlet 07572 682100 York College Studio Jack 07999 713767 York College Studio Will 07357 853209 DylanMarj@gmail.co m York City Tom 07709 252438 Tomgreen1029@gma il.com York City
  95. 95. Practical Research
  96. 96. T-shirt design I decided to use a simplistic design for my t shirt. My idea was to have a plain coloured t shirt (black and white) and then have the logo on the top left, here are some photos I used for inspiration:
  97. 97. T-shirt design I found a template online of a plain blank white t shirt, I then used this image to design the initial ideas for my t shirt. I have two initial logo colours, So I put them on the t shirt to see how they look, I plan to print these two off for a test, and a photoshoot, then I will also design other t shirts possibly with other logo colours for children's clothing.
  98. 98. Lightroom I experimented with Lightroom, and I intend to use lightroom for some of my outdoor photography, it is an easy way to change the brightness of an image and add different colours, for example if you wanted more purple in the picture you could very simply put it in.
  99. 99. Photoshop Experiment
  100. 100. Practical Research
  101. 101. Product Photography • For my final experiment, I purchased 2 white t shirts, these shirts will be used to print on my logo and then will be the final product. To test the photography (quality on my phone) I went out and took pictures with the blank t shirts and used photoshop to put my logo on. BEFORE AFTER
  102. 102. Bibliography
  103. 103. Bibliography 1. https://www.dezeen.com/2020/02/07/nike-space-hippie-recycled- trainer/ 2. https://www.dezeen.com/2020/10/21/adidas-ultraboost-dna-loop- trainer-circular-economy/ 3. https://plasticbank.com/ 4. https://unitedbyblue.com/

