Bellido mercedes guia didactica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
  DEPARTAMENTO DE PSICOLOGÍA EVOLUTIVA Y DE LA EDUCACIÓN GUÍA DIDÁCTICA DIFICULTADES DE APRENDIZAJE Asignatura Básica 2do ...
‘La palabra es mitad de quien la pronuncia, mitad de quien la escucha’.  M.E. de Montaigne (1533‐1592)    ÍNDICE     ÍNDIC...
2      1. PRESENTACIÓN DE LA GUÍA    ¡Bienvenido/a a la asignatura Dificultades de Aprendizaje!   Es  una  realidad  que  ...
3      2. LA PROFESORA.    Presentación de la profesora  Soy  psicóloga  por  la  Universidad  de  Granada,  promoción  de...
  La Facultad. Información sobre el Grado de Educación Primaria  La  información  relacionada  con  la  Facultad  de  Cien...
5      3. EL ALUMNO    Ficha del alumno.   Utilizaremos como ficha del alumno la que aparece en la plataforma SWAD. Se deb...
Para poder acceder a toda la información de nuestra asignatura debéis daros de alta en  la plataforma y posteriormente ace...
7      4. INFORMACIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA    La asignatura Dificultades de Aprendizaje (DA) está ubicada en el primer semestr...
8    Competencias  • Utilizar las aportaciones teóricas en el desarrollo de las DA, aplicándolas a los  casos de DA analiz...
9    BLOQUE  V: IMPLICACIONES SOCIO‐EMOCIONALES DE LAS D.A.   TEMA 6. REPERCUSIONES DE LAS D.A. EN  EL ÁREA  SOCIAL Y PERS...
10    García Sánchez J.N. (2001). Dificultades de aprendizaje e intervención psicopedagógica.  Barcelona: Ariel.  Gimeno C...
11      Recursos en Internet  Portales con recursos educativos para niños con DA:  http://www.primaria.profes.net/dificult...
12      5. METODOLOGÍA.    La metodología didáctica estará orientada a desarrollar un conjunto de estrategias de  enseñanz...
13    Trabajo autónomo del alumno/a  ⇒ Material básico de trabajo: apuntes entregados por la profesora y capítulos de  lib...
Estilo de aprendizaje. Compromiso del alumno  Mis  expectativas  hacia  vuestro  compromiso,  y  siguiendo  a  Montaigne, ...
15      5. MÉTODOS DE EVALUACIÓN.    Evaluación de la teoría.   Puntuación máxima: 6 puntos  • Informe para las clases pre...
16    Evaluación de la práctica docente de la profesora  Al  final  del  curso,  me  gustaría  que  contestases  a  un  cu...
Actividades de trabajo autónomo para el/la alumno/a.  1. Lee  detenidamente  el  capítulo  de  Aguilera  y  Moreno  (2004)...
18    2.3. Dificultades en los componentes del lenguaje oral  2.4. Trastorno específico del lenguaje (TEL)  2.5. Dificulta...
19    5. Realiza  una  tabla  de  doble  entrada  en  la  que  puedes  situar  los  programas  de  intervención  en  el  l...
20    Soriano, M., Miranda, A. (2002). Dislexia evolutiva, definición, etiología y clasificación.  En A. Miranda y cols. (...
21    3. Procesos que intervienen en la escritura.                                                                  4. El ...
22    3.2. Tipos de problemas  3.3.Proceso resolución  3.4. Diferencias individuales  3.5.Diagnóstico  3.6. Tratamiento.  ...
23    5. Intervención en los problemas socio‐emocionales de alumnos con DA  5.1.En los problemas de personalidad  5.2. En ...
24              ‘La felicidad humana generalmente no se logra con grandes golpes de suerte,   que pueden ocurrir pocas vec...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bellido mercedes guia didactica

2 views

Published on

dificultades de aprendizaje

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bellido mercedes guia didactica

  1. 1.   DEPARTAMENTO DE PSICOLOGÍA EVOLUTIVA Y DE LA EDUCACIÓN GUÍA DIDÁCTICA DIFICULTADES DE APRENDIZAJE Asignatura Básica 2do Curso. 1er Cuatrimestre Grado de Educación Primaria Profa. Mercedes Bellido González  Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación  Universidad de Granada
  2. 2. ‘La palabra es mitad de quien la pronuncia, mitad de quien la escucha’.  M.E. de Montaigne (1533‐1592)    ÍNDICE     ÍNDICE ........................................................................................................................................... 1  1.  PRESENTACIÓN DE LA GUÍA ................................................................................................. 2  2.  LA PROFESORA. ...................................................................................................................... 3  Presentación de la profesora ......................................................................................................... 3  Cómo contactar con la profesora .................................................................................................. 3  El Departamento. ......................................................................................................................... 3  La Facultad. Información sobre el Grado de Educación Primaria .................................................. 4  3.  EL ALUMNO ............................................................................................................................ 5  Ficha del alumno. ......................................................................................................................... 5  Cómo utilizar adecuadamente el correo electrónico .................................................................. 5  4.  INFORMACIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA ..................................................................................... 7  Objetivos de la asignatura. .......................................................................................................... 7  Competencias .............................................................................................................................. 8  Programa de la asignatura y bibliografía general. ...................................................................... 8  Temario Teórico: ........................................................................................................................... 8  Temario Práctico: .......................................................................................................................... 9  Bibliografía general ....................................................................................................................... 9  Recursos en Internet ................................................................................................................... 11  5.  METODOLOGÍA. ................................................................................................................... 12  Clases presenciales .................................................................................................................... 12  Teoria .......................................................................................................................................... 12  Seminarios / Talleres ................................................................................................................... 12  Trabajo autónomo del alumno/a ............................................................................................... 13  Estilo docente. Compromiso de la profesora ............................................................................ 13  Estilo de aprendizaje. Compromiso del alumno ....................................................................... 14  Plan de trabajo. Cronograma. ................................................................................................... 14  5.  MÉTODOS DE EVALUACIÓN. .............................................................................................. 15  Evaluación de la teoría. .............................................................................................................. 15  Evaluación de los seminarios ..................................................................................................... 15  Participación en el Sistema de Respuesta Interactiva .............................................................. 15  Evaluación de la práctica docente de la profesora .................................................................... 16  7.  TEMARIO DETALLADO. GUIONES DE TRABAJO AUTÓNOMO ........................................ 16      1   
  3. 3. 2      1. PRESENTACIÓN DE LA GUÍA    ¡Bienvenido/a a la asignatura Dificultades de Aprendizaje!   Es  una  realidad  que  cada  niño  es  diferente.  En  cualquier  aula  de  clase,  en  cualquier  momento,  encontraremos  niños  que  tienen  diferentes  fortalezas  y  debilidades.  Lógicamente,  no  todos  aprenden  al  mismo  ritmo,  aún  los  niños  mejor  preparados  pueden  no  avanzar  con  facilidad  a  lo  largo  de  una  secuencia  predeterminada  de  lecciones.  Los  maestros  deben  adaptar,  en  unos  casos,  y  ampliar,  en  otros,  los  aprendizajes básicos para responder a las necesidades particulares de cada uno de sus  alumnos en clase.  En esta asignatura, en la que os estáis introduciendo, se pretende conocer los procesos  implicados en los aprendizajes básicos para tratar de identificar las posibles dificultades  de aprendizaje específicas (DAE) de cada alumno y por consecuencia poder intervenir  en su tratamiento. El enfoque de la asignatura es por tanto teórico‐práctico.   En las últimas décadas, se han llevado a cabo numerosas investigaciones que han hecho  importantes aportaciones respecto al concepto de las DAE, causas, procesos y variables  psicológicas  afectadas  y  en  las  consecuencias  para  los  alumnos,  sus  familias  y  la  escuela.  La asignatura está organizada en cinco bloques. En el primero de ellos se realizará una  breve  revisión  de  la  evolución  histórica  de  las  DAE,  para  posteriormente  pasar  a  explorar  las  diferentes  definiciones  de  DAE  y  por  último  consensuar  un  concepto  propio. En el segundo bloque nos adentraremos en las dificultades en el lenguaje oral.  En  el  tercer  bloque  estudiaremos  las  dificultades  en  el  lenguaje  escrito  (lectura  y  escritura).  El  cuarto  bloque  tratará  de  las  dificultades  en  el  cálculo  y  resolución  de  problemas.  Y  en  el  quinto  y  último  bloque  estudiaremos  las  implicaciones  socio‐ emocionales de las DAE.  
  4. 4. 3      2. LA PROFESORA.    Presentación de la profesora  Soy  psicóloga  por  la  Universidad  de  Granada,  promoción  del  85.  Anteriormente  ya  había cursado estudios de Maestra especialista en Matemáticas y Ciencias Naturales,  Pedagogía  Terapéutica  y  Experto  Universitario  en  Perturbaciones  del  Lenguaje  y  Audición.  He  desarrollado  mi  primera  profesión  de  maestra  en  las  distintas  etapas  educativas  desde  infantil,  hasta  secundaria,  pasando  por  Educación  Especial  (centro  ordinario y centro específico).  Poco  después  de  finalizar  mi  formación  como  psicóloga  entré  a  formar  parte  de  los  Equipos  de  Orientación  Educativa  en  Granada.  Durante  esta  etapa  compatibilicé  mi  trabajo  como  orientadora  con  la  realización  del  doctorado  y  por  fin  la  lectura  de  mi  Tesis en septiembre de 2003 (todo ello entretejido con mi vida personal como esposa y  madre  de  familia  numerosa).  Como  no  podía  ser  de  otra  manera,  mi  tesis  también  refleja  ese  carácter  diverso  y  multidisciplinar  que  impregna  mi  formación  y  mi  vida  profesional. El tema que he estudiado en ella, Bajo Peso al Nacer y Desarrollo en la Etapa  Infantil y Escolar. Un Estudio en Gemelos Discordantes, muestra la relación entre natura  y  nurtura,  lo  que  cada  uno  es  y  lo  que  adquiere  durante  su  proceso  educativo.  Actualmente  continúo  una  línea  de  investigación  en  este  sentido,  tratando  de  profundizar en los riesgos para el desarrollo cognitivo, lenguaje y escolar relacionados con  el desarrollo intrauterino y/o prenatal. Como veis mi desarrollo profesional ha girado en  torno a la infancia, disfruto con ello, me inspira una tremenda curiosidad ese inicio del  descubrimiento de la realidad que va recorriendo el niño y a ello estoy dedicada, y junto  con vosotros me gustaría hacer el camino hacia el estudio de los procesos implicados en  los aprendizajes básicos (lectura, escritura, cálculo y resolución de problemas) y de las  posibles dificultades y su tratamiento en la etapa de Educación Primaria.      Cómo contactar con la profesora  Despacho 317. Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación. 2ª planta.  Tfno.: 958241327. E‐mail: mmbellid@ugr.es  Horario de tutorías: Miércoles: 11:30‐14:30. Jueves: 10:30‐11:30. Viernes: 9:30‐11:30.  Estaré  en  mi  despacho  en  el  horario  de  tutorías,  aunque  es  recomendable  que  me  envíes un e‐mail, para evitar solapar citas con otros /as alumnos/as. Fuera del horario de  tutorías, también puedo atenderte, siempre que concertemos una cita para ello.    El Departamento.  La  información  relacionada  con  el  Departamento  de  Psicología  Evolutiva  y  de  la  Educación puedes conseguirla en el siguiente enlace:  http://www.ugr.es/local/psicoevo/             
  5. 5.   La Facultad. Información sobre el Grado de Educación Primaria  La  información  relacionada  con  la  Facultad  de  Ciencias  de  la  Educación  puedes  conseguirla en el siguiente enlace:  http://fcce.ugr.es/                La información sobre el Grado de Educación Primaria puedes consultarla aquí:  http://vicengp.ugr.es/pages/_gradosverificados/43maestroeducacionprimariaverificado  4   
  6. 6. 5      3. EL ALUMNO    Ficha del alumno.   Utilizaremos como ficha del alumno la que aparece en la plataforma SWAD. Se debe  cumplimentar durante las dos primeras semanas de clase, es muy importante incluir la  fotografía  en  el  recuadro  correspondiente,  sobre  todo  porque  pretendo  dirigirme  a  vosotros  por  vuestro  nombre.  Se  deben  cumplimentar  todos  y  cada  uno  de  los  apartados  de  esta  ficha  personal  puesto  que,  para  mí,  es  importante  que  nos  conozcamos.   Es  adecuado  utilizar  la  dirección  universitaria  de  correo  electrónico  (xxxxx@correo.ugr.es)  y  consignarla  en  la  ficha.  Como  vosotros  sois  alumnos  de  segundo curso, tendréis la cuenta de correo activada, si no es así y tenéis dificultades  para ello, podemos intentar resolverlo en una tutoría.    Preferiblemente nos comunicaremos a través de la plataforma SWAD, aunque también  podéis utilizar el correo electrónico.   Cómo utilizar adecuadamente el correo electrónico  1. Si  el  mensaje  es  corto,  se  escribirá  directamente  en  el  campo  Asunto.  Consignar  nombre y especialidad. Por ejemplo: “Lamento no poder asistir mañana a clase. Juan  Fernández, 2ºB”.   2. Si el mensaje es largo, usar el espacio reservado para ello y no olvidar escribir en  Asunto el tema del que se trata, nombre y especialidad. El login de tu dirección debe  servir  para  identificarte.  Evitar  direcciones  del  tipo  cuchi_cuchi65@correo...  Facilitará mucho las cosas si escribes tu nombre: juliogarcia@correo...  3.  En los mensajes dirigidos a los profesores, deberás utilizar un lenguaje respetuoso y  gramaticalmente correcto. Las formas simplificadas o apocopadas del tipo “q”. por  “que” o “x” en lugar de “por”, o “tb”. por “también”, etc. deben evitarse en todos los  casos.  La  correspondencia  académica  debe  reunir  las  características  del  lenguaje  científico:  pulcritud,  concisión,  claridad,  univocidad.  Usar,  por  tanto,  oraciones  y  párrafos cortos. El mensaje debe ser fácilmente legible.    La plataforma SWAD  Posiblemente muchos de vosotros/as ya conocéis la plataforma “e‐learning” de apoyo  al aprendizaje, denominada SWAD: http://swad.ugr.es/ Es muy probable que la mayoría  estéis dados de alta y conozcáis su funcionamiento. Si no es así, podéis encontrar la  información necesaria en su página principal.     
  7. 7. Para poder acceder a toda la información de nuestra asignatura debéis daros de alta en  la plataforma y posteriormente aceptar el alta en la asignatura, en la que previamente  yo os habré añadido como usuarios.  6   
  8. 8. 7      4. INFORMACIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA    La asignatura Dificultades de Aprendizaje (DA) está ubicada en el primer semestre del  segundo curso del Grado de Educación Primaria. Esta asignatura es de formación  básica. Le corresponde 6 créditos ECTS (European Credit Transfer System). El sistema  Europeo de Transferencia de Créditos está centrado en el aprendizaje del alumno. El  crédito europeo mide el volumen total del trabajo del alumno para superar los objetivos  programados en una asignatura. Se incluyen tanto las horas de clase teóricas y  prácticas, como las horas dedicadas a seminarios, trabajos, prácticas, proyectos y por  supuesto las horas dedicadas al estudio.   Esta  es  una  asignatura  necesaria  en  la  formación  de  los  futuros  maestros    que  los  introduce en la identificación, evaluación y tratamiento de las DAE.    Objetivos de la asignatura.  • Obtener una primera aproximación al concepto de Dificultades de Aprendizaje  Específicas.  • Comprender  las  causas  y  factores  asociados  a  su  etiología,  e  igualmente,  las  teorías y paradigmas más importantes vigentes en la actualidad.  • Conocer los procesos cognitivos implicados en las dificultades de aprendizaje.  • Conocer  los  principales  procedimientos  de  evaluación  de  las  Dificultades  de  Aprendizaje en la etapa de Educación Primaria.  • Conocer  los  principales  métodos  de  intervención  sobre  las  Dificultades  de  Aprendizaje.  • Conocer  métodos  de  enseñanza  individualizados  para  contextos  educativos  teniendo en cuenta las características particulares de los niños de 6 a 12 años  con DA.  • Adquirir estrategias de enseñanza teniendo en cuenta los factores afectivos y  motivacionales del niño así como su contexto sociofamiliar.  • Conocer las ayudas tecnológicas que contribuyen a mejorar las condiciones de  aprendizaje.  • Comprender  la  diversidad  del  alumnado  teniendo  en  cuenta  los  diferentes  ritmos  de  aprendizaje  del  alumnado  de  primaria  en  las  diferentes  materias  curriculares.  • Adquirir  una  actitud  reflexiva  ante  la  investigación  educativa  que  permita  al  futuro  profesional  incorporar  las  aportaciones  relevantes  para  su  práctica  profesional.  • Conocer los contextos principales asociados al desarrollo y mantenimiento de  las  Dificultades  de  Aprendizaje  y  el  rol  de  padres  y  profesores  como  agentes  desencadenantes,  moduladores  y  responsables  del  origen  y  resolución  de  las  Dificultades de Aprendizaje.     
  9. 9. 8    Competencias  • Utilizar las aportaciones teóricas en el desarrollo de las DA, aplicándolas a los  casos de DA analizados.  • Aplicar  los  conocimientos  básicos  sobre  el  lenguaje  oral  al  análisis  de  las  dificultades en los casos presentados.  • Analizar  las  dificultades  específicas  en  lectura  –dislexia‐  en  los  casos  presentados a través de los procesos cognitivos implicados en esta.   • Analizar  las  dificultades  de  comprensión  lectora  en  los  casos  presentados  a  través de los procesos mentales constitutivos de la misma.  • Analizar  las  dificultades  específicas  en  escritura  –disgrafía‐  en  los  casos  presentados a través de los procesos cognitivos implicados en ella.   • Investigar los procedimientos y materiales de evaluación de las DA. Interpretar  puntuaciones centiles y cociente de inteligencia.  • Elaborar  tareas  y  programas  para  intervenir  en  las  DA,  integrando  las  aportaciones de las TICs.  • Utilizar la investigación desarrollada en cálculo y resolución de problemas para  el tratamiento de la discalculia.   • Ser capaz de llevar a cabo un asesoramiento a los padres de niños con DA.  Programa de la asignatura y bibliografía general.  Temario Teórico:  BLOQUE I: INTRODUCCIÓN  TEMA  1.  BASES  TEÓRICAS  Y  CONCEPTUALES  DE  LAS  DIFICULTADES  DE  APRENDIZAJE  (DA).  Aproximación  histórica  de  las  DA  Concepto.  Criterios  de  diagnóstico. Clasificación de las D.A.   BLOQUE II: LENGUAJE Y COMUNICACIÓN  TEMA  2.  DIFICULTADES  EN  LOS  COMPONENTES  DEL  LENGUAJE  ORAL.  Concepto y características de las dificultades en el lenguaje oral. Evaluación e  intervención en las dificultades en el lenguaje oral  BLOQUE III: LECTO‐ESCRITURA   TEMA  3.  DIFICULTADES  EN  LOS  PROCESOS  DE  LECTURA.  Concepto  y  características de las dificultades de acceso al léxico. Evaluación e intervención  en  las  dificultades  de  acceso  al  léxico.  Concepto  y  características  de  las  dificultades  de  comprensión  lectora.  Evaluación  e  intervención  en  las  dificultades de comprensión lectora.  TEMA  4.  DIFICULTADES  EN  LOS  PROCESOS  DE  ESCRITURA.  Concepto  y  características de las dificultades de expresión y composición escrita. Evaluación  e intervención en las dificultades de expresión y composición escrita.  BLOQUE IV: MATEMÁTICAS  TEMA 5. DIFICULTADES EN EL CÁLCULO Y LA RESOLUCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS.  Concepto  y  características  de  las  dificultades  en  el  cálculo  y  la  resolución  de  problemas.  Evaluación  e  intervención  en  las  dificultades  en  el  cálculo  y  la  resolución de problemas. 
  10. 10. 9    BLOQUE  V: IMPLICACIONES SOCIO‐EMOCIONALES DE LAS D.A.   TEMA 6. REPERCUSIONES DE LAS D.A. EN  EL ÁREA  SOCIAL Y PERSONAL.  Problemas afectivos asociados a las D.A. Problemas conductuales asociados a  las D.A. Problemas sociales asociados a las D.A. Familia y DA    Temario Práctico:  Práctica 1. Descubriendo las Dificultades de Aprendizaje en Educación Primaria.  Los alumnos investigan las aportaciones de las diferentes teorías al desarrollo de las DA  Los alumnos investigan los distintos conceptos y términos utilizados en relación a las  dificultades de aprendizaje.  Práctica 2. Análisis de casos sobre dificultades en la lengua oral.   Práctica 3. Análisis de casos sobre dificultades de acceso al léxico.  Práctica 4. Análisis de casos sobre dificultades en la comprensión lectora.  Práctica 5. Análisis de casos sobre dificultades en los procesos de escritura.  Práctica  6.  Análisis  de  casos  sobre  dificultades  en  las  dificultades  en  el  cálculo  y  la  resolución de problemas.   Práctica 7. Factores asociados a las D.A.   Bibliografía general   Aguilera,  A.  (coord.)  (2003).  Introducción  a  las  Dificultades  de  Aprendizaje.  Madrid:  McGraw‐Hill.   Bellido González, M. (2007). Adquisición y desarrollo del lenguaje. En E. Fernández de  Haro, F. Justicia y M.C. Pichardo (Eds.) Enciclopedia de psicología evolutiva y de la  educación (pp. 131‐158). Málaga: Aljibe.  Bellido  González,  M.  (2011).  Alumnado  con  dificultades  de  la  comunicación  y  del  lenguaje. En M.A. Lou Royo (Ed.) Atención a las necesidades educativas específicas  (pp.147‐176).  Madrid: Pirámide.  Bermejo,  V.  (2007).  Aprendizaje  de  las  Matemáticas.  En  E.  Fernández  de  Haro,  F.  Justicia y M.C. Pichardo (Eds.) Enciclopedia de psicología evolutiva y de la educación  (pp. 127‐148). Málaga: Aljibe.  Bermejo,  V.  (1993).  Perspectivas  innovadoras  en  la  enseñanza‐aprendizaje  de  las  matemáticas.  Investigación  cognitiva  y  práctica  educativa.  En  J.  Beltrán  et  al.  (coord.): Intervención Psicopedagógica. Madrid: Pirámide.  Campo,  M.E.  (1997).  Casos  prácticos  de  dificultades  de  aprendizaje  y  N.E.E.  Madrid:  Centro de estudios Ramón Areces.  Carrillo, M.S. (1993). Desarrollo de la conciencia fonológico‐silábica y adquisición de la  lectura. Tesis Doctoral. Universidad de Murcia. España.  Cuetos, F. (1990). Psicología de la lectura. Madrid: Escuela Española.   Decorte, E. (1993): La mejora de habilidades de resolución de problemas matemáticos:  hacia un modelo de intervención basado en  la investigación. En Beltrán, J. et al.  (eds): Intervención Psicopedagógica. Madrid: Pirámide.  Defior, S. (1996). Las dificultades de aprendizaje: Un enfoque cognitivo. Málaga: Aljibe.  Defior, S. y Serrano, F. (2007). Aprendizaje de la escritura de palabras y la composición  escrita. En E. Fernández de Haro, F. Justicia y M.C. Pichardo (Eds.) Enciclopedia de  psicología evolutiva y de la educación (pp. 95‐126). Málaga: Aljibe. 
  11. 11. 10    García Sánchez J.N. (2001). Dificultades de aprendizaje e intervención psicopedagógica.  Barcelona: Ariel.  Gimeno Collado, A. (1999). La familia: el desafío de la diversidad. Barcelona: Ariel.  González  Portal,  M.D.  (2000).  Dificultades  en  el  aprendizaje  de  la  lectura:  Nuevas  aportaciones a su diagnóstico y tratamiento. Morata: Madrid.  Huerta, E. y Matamala, A. (1995): Tratamiento y prevención de las dificultades lectoras.  Madrid: Visor Distribuciones.   Jiménez  González,  J.E.  (1999):  Psicología  de  las  dificultades  de  aprendizaje.  Una  disciplina científica emergente. Madrid: Síntesis.   Jiménez,  J.E.  (2012).  Dislexia  en  español.  Prevalencia  e  indicadores  cognitivos,  culturales, familiares y biológicos. Madrid: Pirámide.  López Sánchez, F. (1999): Problemas afectivos y de conducta en el aula. En  Marchesi,  Coll  y  Palacios  (comp.):  Desarrollo  Psicológico  y  Educación.  Trastornos  del  desarrollo y necesidades educativas especiales. Madrid: Alianza.  Martínez  Recio,  A.  (2000):  Una  aproximación  epistemológica  a  la  enseñanza  y  el  aprendizaje  de  la  demostración  matemática.  Servicio  de  Publicaciones  de  la  Universidad de Córdoba. Córdoba.  Mateos,  R.  (2009):  Dificultades  de  Aprendizaje.    Psicología  Educativa,  pp.13‐19.  Universidad de Madrid. España.  Mercer, C. (2000): Dificultades de Aprendizaje. (Vol. I y II) CEAC. Barcelona.  Michelson,  L.  et  al.  (1987):  Las  habilidades  sociales  en  la  infancia.  Evaluación  y  tratamiento. Barcelona: Martínez Roca.  Miranda  Casas,  A.  et  al.  (2000):  Evaluación  e  Intervención  Psicoeducativa  en  Dificultades de Aprendizaje. Madrid: Pirámide.  Monjas  Casares,  M.I.  (1994):  Evaluación  de  la  competencia  social  y  las  habilidades  sociales en la edad escolar. En Verdugo, M.A. (dir): Evaluación curricular. Una guía  para la intervención psicopedagógica. Madrid: Siglo XXI.  Musitu,  G.  y  Román,  J.M.  (1996):  Educación  familiar  y  socialización  de  los  hijos.  Barcelona: Idea Books.   Ortiz González, R. (2004): Manual de Dificultades de Aprendizaje.  Madrid: Pirámide.   Pozo  Municio,  J.  I.  y  otros  (1994):  La  solución  de  problemas.  Aula  XXI.  Madrid:  Santillana.   Salvador  Mata,  F.  (1997):  Dificultades  en  el  aprendizaje  de  la  expresión  escrita:  una  perspectiva didáctica. Málaga: Ediciones Aljibe.   Santiuste Bermejo, V. y Beltrán Llera, J. A. (1998): Dificultades de Aprendizaje. Madrid:  Síntesis.  Soriano  Ferrer,  M.  (2006).  Dificultades  de  aprendizaje.  Granada:  Grupo  Editorial  Universitario.  Tárraga  Minguez,  R.  (2008):  Relación  entre  rendimiento  en  solución  de  problemas  y  factores afectivo‐motivacionales en alumnos con y sin dificultades de aprendizaje.  Apuntes de Psicología, pp. 143‐148. Valencia.  Vallés Arándiga, A. (1998): Dificultades de aprendizaje e intervención psicopedagógica.  Valencia: Editorial Promolibro.    [Se han resaltado las referencias básicas] 
  12. 12. 11      Recursos en Internet  Portales con recursos educativos para niños con DA:  http://www.primaria.profes.net/dificultades.asp  http://www.rehasoft.com   http://www.memotiva.es/   http://conteni2.educarex.es/?c=11   http://www.fundacion‐aprender.es/index.html  Asociaciones de apoyo en el campo de las DA:  www.dislexiasinbarreras.com  Federación Española de Dislexia:  http://www.fedis.org/  Asociación  Española  de  Dislexia  y  otros  problemas  de  aprendizaje:  http://www.terra.es/personal4/dislecii/  Portal  que  proporciona  información  y  recursos    para  profesionales  del  sector  educativo  ‐profesores,  orientadores,  psicólogos,  psicopedagogos  ...‐  y  padres):  http://www.psicopedagogia.com/dislexia  http://www.juntadeandalucia.es/averroes/~cepco3/fondolector/  http://www.educared.net/  http://www.fundacionnce.org/   
  13. 13. 12      5. METODOLOGÍA.    La metodología didáctica estará orientada a desarrollar un conjunto de estrategias de  enseñanza y tareas de aprendizaje y a la regulación de esos aprendizajes. La regulación  de los aprendizajes se puede contemplar desde una doble vertiente: el desarrollo en los  alumnos  y  las  alumnas  de  habilidades  metacognitivas  y  el  método  (o  mejor,  los  métodos) de evaluación.   En cada tema se pedirá al alumno un trabajo de revisión de lo aprendido. Dentro de ello,  será  conveniente  instruir  a  los  alumnos  y  alumnas  en  la  elaboración  cuestionarios  específicos de reflexión sobre los aprendizajes realizados. Estos cuestionarios constarán  de una serie de preguntas relacionadas con los objetivos y contenidos de cada tema,  que serán revisadas por la profesora.    Las respuestas a los cuestionarios se registrarán a través  de dispositivos individuales  (mandos) y se enviarán a un sistema informático que almacena el resultado y ofrece la  posibilidad de procesarlo para dar los resultados con formatos diversos, que se podrán  visualizar tanto, inmediatamente en una pantalla, como posteriormente. Ello supondrá  un feedback  inmediato sobre los aprendizajes realizados, lo que  permitirá  al  alumno  autoregularlos. Este sistema de respuesta interactiva (SRI) se pondrá ejecutar en el caso  de que concedan el proyecto de innovación docente Sistema de respuesta interactiva y  evaluación  del  alumnado.  Transferencia  a  la  práctica  docente  de  los  futuros  maestros  (presentado en la convocatoria 2012).    Clases presenciales  Teoria  La  profesora  expondrá  los  contenidos  desde  una  perspectiva  general,  ordenados  sistemáticamente. Para profundizar en su desarrollo se hace necesaria la participación  de  los  alumnos/as,  los  cuales  a  través  de  la  reflexión,  preguntas,  relación  con  otros  contenidos  y  participación  activa  enriquecerán  el  trabajo  que  estamos  desarrollando  conjuntamente. Aunque la profesora te facilitará el temario y bibliografía necesarios, a  través de SWAD y copistería de la FCE, es recomendable que tomes tus propios apuntes  que unidos a los apuntes facilitados completarán el material docente.  Seminarios / Talleres  En ellas se llevarán a cabo actividades de carácter práctico basadas en la resolución de  casos de dificultades de aprendizaje, en los que aplicarás los conocimientos teóricos de  la asignatura.  El/la alumno/a realizará un informe después de analizar los casos presentados en cada  DA  (lenguaje  oral,  lectura,  comprensión  lectora,  escritura  y  cálculo  y  resolución  de  problemas).  En  total  5  informes  con  una  extensión  máxima  de  2  folios  cada  uno,  tamaño de letra 12 puntos, interlineado 1,5 líneas. 
  14. 14. 13    Trabajo autónomo del alumno/a  ⇒ Material básico de trabajo: apuntes entregados por la profesora y capítulos de  libros.  ⇒ Periódicamente el estudiante elaborará un informe sobre la materia que vaya a  tratarse en clase y que incluirá los siguientes apartados:  o Dos  preguntas  elaboradas  por  el  estudiante  que  se  incluirán  en  el  cuestionario sobre los aprendizajes realizados al final de cada tema.  o Responder  a  preguntas    formuladas  por  la  profesora  y  realización  de  diversas actividades. Aunque hay que resolverlas todas, en el informe se  incluirán las subrayadas en las actividades de trabajo autónomo que se  incluyen en cada tema.  o Los informes se subirán al SWAD en la fecha estipulada, ocuparán 3 folios  como máximo, tamaño de letra de 12 puntos, interlineado 1,5. Cuidar la  ortografía y signos de puntuación y presentación. No olvidar llevar este  informe en papel a la clase correspondiente.  o Los/las alumnos/as entregarán un total de 6 informes.  ⇒ Actividades complementarias organizadas por la Facultad (conferencias, mesas  redondas,…) relacionadas con la asignatura.   ⇒ Tutorías  académicas.  Reuniones  periódicas  individuales  y/o  grupales  entre la profesora y el estudiante para guiar, supervisar y orientar las distintas  actividades propuestas.  ⇒   Estilo docente. Compromiso de la profesora  Como  profesora  y  también  como  usuaria  a  través  de  mis  hijas  de  la  Educación  Universitaria  comparto  con  otros/as  profesores/as  las  características  principales  que  debe tratar de conseguir un buen/a profesor/a universitario/a:  • Relacional  • Cercano, no distante  • Motivador  • Interesado por sus estudiantes  • Conocer al menos sus nombres  • Asesor para el descubrimiento y el aprendizaje por parte de los estudiantes  • Entusiasmado por la docencia, se lo pasa bien en clase  • Sentido del humor  • Disponible, accesible, flexible  • Interesado e implicado en mejorar su docencia 
  15. 15. Estilo de aprendizaje. Compromiso del alumno  Mis  expectativas  hacia  vuestro  compromiso,  y  siguiendo  a  Montaigne,  son    de  participación  conjunta.  Este  es  un  camino  que  recorreremos  conjuntamente  y  que  depende de ambos. Así, espero de vosotros:  • Interés por aprender  • Participación activa en clase  • Asistencia y puntualidad  • Trabajo con regularidad. Es importante que todas las semanas dediquéis tiempo  a la asignatura.  Plan de trabajo. Cronograma.    CRONOGRAMA APROXIMADO  SEMANAS  TEMAS  HORAS  GRUPO  MEDIO  HORAS  GRUPOS  PEQUEÑOS  (SEMINARIOS)  Semana 1  Tema 1  2  1  Semana 2  Tema 1  2  1  Semana 3  Tema 2  2  1  Semana 4  Tema 2  2  1  Semana 5  Tema 3  2  1  Semana 6  Tema 3  2  1  Semana 7  Tema 3  2  1  Semana 8  Tema 4  2  1  Semana 9  Tema 4  2  1  Semana 10  Tema 5  2  1  Semana 11  Tema 5  2  1  Semana 12  Tema 5  2  1  Semana 13  Tema 6  2  1  Semana 14  Tema 6  2  1  Semana 15  Tema 7  2  1    14   
  16. 16. 15      5. MÉTODOS DE EVALUACIÓN.    Evaluación de la teoría.   Puntuación máxima: 6 puntos  • Informe para las clases presenciales, participación en clase, actividades a través  de SWAD y actividades complementarias: 2 puntos.  • Examen escrito sobre el contenido teórico‐práctico de la asignatura: 4 puntos.  Para poder sumar con el resto de calificaciones, se requiere obtener un mínimo  de 5 puntos sobre 10, es decir 2 puntos sobre 4.     Evaluación de los seminarios  Puntuación máxima: 3 puntos  • Asistencia, participación e informes realizados en cada seminario: 2 puntos  • Preguntas en el examen sobre los seminarios: 1 punto. Para poder sumar con el  resto de calificaciones, se requiere obtener un mínimo de 0,5 puntos sobre 1.    Participación en el Sistema de Respuesta Interactiva  Puntuación máxima: 1 punto  PARA SUPERAR LA ASIGNATURA SERÁ NECESARIO:  o Obtener  una  puntuación  mínima  superior  al  50%  en  cada  uno  de  los  apartados anteriormente mencionados.   o Tener  entregadas  todas  las  actividades  y  trabajos  individuales  y  grupales  antes del examen final.  RESUMIENDO:  el  examen  final  de  teoría  incluirá  preguntas  de  la  parte  de  teoría  y  preguntas de los seminarios. En total se podrán obtener 5 puntos (4 de teoría y 1 de los  seminarios).  Los 5 puntos restantes se conseguirán con los informes presentados en  teoría y prácticas, la asistencia a clase y participación en las actividades y SRI.  El examen escrito constará de 30 preguntas. De ellas, 20 serán preguntas objetivas con  tres  alternativas  de  respuesta  cada  una,  en  las  que  sólo  una  de  las  opciones  será  correcta según el enunciado de la pregunta. Es importante que sepas que por cada dos  errores, tu puntuación disminuirá en un acierto, las respuestas en blanco no se tienen en  cuenta. Cinco serán preguntas cortas, para contestar en 6 o 7 líneas (contestar sólo lo  que se pregunta). Cinco preguntas sobre los casos analizados en los seminarios. En la  última  hoja  del  examen  de  teoría,    habrá  un  apartado  para  realizar  observaciones  "Observaciones" respecto a cualquiera de las preguntas del examen que, a tu juicio, no  estén  bien  formuladas  o  no  se  correspondan  con  la  materia  objeto  de  evaluación.  Dispondrás de tiempo suficiente para realizar el examen: 2 horas. 
  17. 17. 16    Evaluación de la práctica docente de la profesora  Al  final  del  curso,  me  gustaría  que  contestases  a  un  cuestionario  sobre  mi  actividad  docente y sobre la dinámica de trabajo desarrollada durante el curso. Este cuestionario  es  anónimo  y  sería  importante  para  mí  que  fueses  sincero/a,  porque  con  ello  colaborarías en la mejora de mi práctica docente.    7. TEMARIO DETALLADO. GUIONES DE TRABAJO AUTÓNOMO    TEMA 1. BASES TEÓRICAS Y CONCEPTUALES DE LAS DIFICULTADES DE APRENDIZAJE  (DA).   Contenidos:  1. Aproximación histórica de las DA  1.1.Etapa de fundación  1.2. Etapa de transición  1.3.Etapa de integración  1.4. Etapa contemporánea o de consolidación  1.5. Conclusiones  2. Concepto de las DA.   2.1. Concepto amplio DA  2.2. Concepto restrictivo DA  2.3. Criterios de diagnóstico  2.4. Las DA en el modelo de respuesta a la intervención.  3. Clasificación de las DA  4. Conclusiones. Cuestionario sobre los aprendizajes realizados.  Objetivos  1. Conocer las características básicas de las diferentes etapas históricas de las DA  2. Distinguir entre DA específicas (sentido estricto) y DA en sentido amplio.  3. Discriminar los tres criterios de diagnóstico: discrepancia, exclusión y especificidad.  4. Clasificar las DA según los dominios de aprendizaje.  Material de trabajo y estudio.  Disponible en la copistería y en la plataforma educativa SWAD.  Aguilera, A., Moreno, F.J. (2003). La historia de las dificultades de aprendizaje. En A.  Aguilera.  (Corrd.)  Introducción  a  las  Dificultades  de  Aprendizaje  (pp.1‐38).  Madrid:  McGraw‐Hill.   Miranda,  A.,  Vidal‐Abarca,  E.,  Soriano,  M.  (2002).  Análisis  de  la  definición  de  dificultades  de  aprendizaje.  Clasificación.  En  A.  Miranda  y  cols.  (Eds.)  Evaluación  e  Intervención Psicoeducativa en Dificultades de Aprendizaje (pp.41‐66). Madrid: Pirámide.      
  18. 18. Actividades de trabajo autónomo para el/la alumno/a.  1. Lee  detenidamente  el  capítulo  de  Aguilera  y  Moreno  (2004)  anteriormente  referenciado.  2. Completa la siguiente  tabla  de doble entrada en  la que puedes situar las etapas  históricas en el estudio de las DA.     ETAPA  Autor/es  representativos  Características  principales  ¿Qué  aspecto  es  el  que  más  le  interesa  al  modelo?  ¿Cómo  conceptualiza  las DA?                                          3. ¿Qué etapa te parece que ha aportado más al estudio de las DA? ¿Por qué?  4. Busca  el  significado  de  los  siguientes  conceptos.  Prepáralos  para  traerlos  a  clase  para comentarlos con los compañeros en grupos de 4.  a. Bajo rendimiento  b. Fracaso escolar  c. Inteligencia límite  d. Problemas escolares  e. Trastorno por déficit de atención con hiperactividad  5. ¿Es lo mismo DA que bajo rendimiento escolar?  6. Busca  en  Internet  información  sobre  el  Informe  PISA  y  relaciónalo  con  el  rendimiento escolar en nuestro país. Prepárala para debatir en clase.  7. Lee  detenidamente  el  capítulo  2  de  Miranda  y  cols.  (2002)  sobre  Análisis  de  la  definición de DA. Clasificación.   8. Realiza  un  esquema  en  el  que  recojas  las  semejanzas  y  diferencias  entre  los  conceptos de DA.  9. Elabora  el  concepto  que  mejor  represente  lo  que  tu  consideras  una  DA.  Ten  en  cuenta  los  tres  criterios  de  diagnóstico.  Prepara  tu  respuesta  para  un  debate  en  clase, en grupos de 4, sobre este punto.  10. Realiza un esquema en el que recojas las características de los tres tipos de DA y sus  implicaciones académicas.     TEMA 2. DIFICULTADES EN LOS COMPONENTES DEL LENGUAJE ORAL (LO)  Contenidos:  1. Introducción  2. Las dificultades en el lenguaje oral. Concepto y características  2.1. Conceptos básicos: habla, lenguaje, comunicación  2.2. Componentes del lenguaje oral  17   
  19. 19. 18    2.3. Dificultades en los componentes del lenguaje oral  2.4. Trastorno específico del lenguaje (TEL)  2.5. Dificultades del habla     3. Las dificultades en el lenguaje oral. Evaluación e intervención  3.1.Evaluación del lenguaje en contextos educativos  3.2. Principios generales de intervención  3.3.Intervención en los componentes del lenguaje.  4. Conclusiones. Cuestionario sobre los aprendizajes realizados.  Objetivos  1. Identificar los componentes del LO.  2. Relacionar las dificultades del LO con los componentes del mismo.  3. Distinguir las características diferenciales del TEL.  4. Conocer los procedimientos y materiales de evaluación del  LO  5. Conocer estrategias y programas para la intervención en LO   Material de trabajo y estudio.  Artigas‐Pallarés, J. (2011). Trastornos del lenguaje y del habla. En J. Artigas‐Pallarés y J.  Narbona (Eds.) Trastornos del neurodesarrollo (pp. 235‐253). Barcelona: Viguera.  Bellido  González,  M.  (2011).  Alumnado  con  dificultades  de  la  comunicación  y  del  lenguaje.  En  M.A.  Lou  Royo  (Ed.)  Atención  a  las  necesidades  educativas  específicas  (pp.147‐176).  Madrid: Pirámide.  Clemente,  R.A.(2009).  Desarrollo  del  lenguaje.  Manual  para  profesionales  de  la  intervención en ambientes educativos. Barcelona: Octaedro.  Actividades de trabajo autónomo para el alumno.  1. Lee detenidamente el capítulo de Bellido González (2011), anteriormente referido.  2. Analiza los distintos componentes del lenguaje oral en esa muestra de lenguaje, p.  ej. en las pruebas de diagnóstico de Andalucía de 2012, se ha utilizado la canción  ‘Papeles mojados’ del grupo musical Chambao.  a. Identifica los rasgos fonéticos  b. Identifica los rasgos morfológicos. Tipo de palabras empleadas  c. Extrae los distintos significados de las palabras (semántica)  d. Intencionalidad comunicativa (pragmática)  3. Lee detenidamente los casos de alteraciones / dificultades del lenguaje oral que se  presentarán en clase.  a. Relaciona  las  dificultades  que  presentan  estos  niños  con  los  componentes del lenguaje oral estudiados.  b. Cómo y que instrumentos podrías utilizar en la evaluación de estos niños.  c. Elabora dos tareas para un programa de intervención en cada uno de los  componentes del lenguaje oral afectados.  4. Después de ver el vídeo http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qjYoDftmsc ¿Crees que  es  suficiente  con  este  tipo  de  intervención  para  conseguir  resultados  eficaces  y  permanentes? 
  20. 20. 19    5. Realiza  una  tabla  de  doble  entrada  en  la  que  puedes  situar  los  programas  de  intervención  en  el  lenguaje  oral  que  has  consultado,  tratando  de  comparar  las  características de cada uno de ellos.  6. Después  de  los  conocimientos  que  has  adquirido  en  este  tema,  elabora  al  menos  cinco  recomendaciones  prácticas  que  aconsejarías  a  los  padres  para  estimular  el  lenguaje oral de sus hijos.    TEMA 3.1. LAS DIFICULTADES DE ACCESO AL LÉXICO  Contenidos:  1. Introducción   2. La lectura como proceso cognitivo complejo.  2.1. Procesos psicológicos en la lectura.  2.2. El aprendizaje de la lectura.  3. Las Dificultades de Aprendizaje en Lectura (DAL) o dislexia.  3.1.Concepto y  tipos.  3.2. Etiología de la dislexia.  4. Evaluación e intervención en las dificultades de acceso al léxico.  4.1. Criterios diagnósticos de las dificultades lectoras.  4.1.1. Sistemas internacionales. DSM IV  4.1.2. Identificación del estudiante  4.2. La Evaluación.  4.2.1. La evaluación Psicométrica.   4.2.2. La evaluación funcional de la psicología cognitiva.   4.3. La Intervención.   4.3.1. Tendencias actuales en la intervención.  5. Conclusiones. Cuestionario sobre los aprendizajes realizados.  Objetivos  1. Comprender los procesos cognitivos implicados en la lectura.  2. Reconocer las etapas en el aprendizaje de la lectura (Frith, 1985)  3. Interpretar el modelo de la doble ruta de recuperación del significado de las palabras.  4. Distinguir entre dislexia fonológica y dislexia superficial o visual.  5. Identificar los tipos de errores que se cometen en cada uno de los tipos de dislexia.  6. Conocer  pruebas  específicas  para  la  evaluación  de  los  procesos  implicados  en  la  lectura.  7. Conocer los programas existentes para el entrenamiento en habilidades fonológicas  y lectura de palabras.   Material de trabajo y estudio.  Cuetos, F. (1990). Procesos psicológicos que intervienen en la lectura. En F. Cuetos (Ed.)  Psicología de la lectura (pp. 23‐51). Madrid: Escuela Española.  Jiménez,  J.E.  (2012).  Dislexia  en  español.  Prevalencia  e  indicadores  cognitivos,  culturales, familiares y biológicos. Madrid: Pirámide. 
  21. 21. 20    Soriano, M., Miranda, A. (2002). Dislexia evolutiva, definición, etiología y clasificación.  En A. Miranda y cols. (Eds.) Evaluación e Intervención Psicoeducativa en Dificultades de  Aprendizaje (pp.67‐97). Madrid: Pirámide.    TEMA 3.2. LAS DIFICULTADES DE COMPRENSIÓN LECTORA  Contenidos:  1. Introducción.  2. Procesos mentales de comprensión  3. Dificultades de comprensión   4. Evaluación de las dificultades de comprensión lectora  4.1. Pruebas estandarizadas  4.2. Evaluación de procesos  5. Intervención en las dificultades de comprensión lectora  5.1.Programas para mejorar la comprensión.  6. Conclusiones. Cuestionario sobre los aprendizajes realizados.  Objetivos  1. Entender  los  procesos  mentales  implicados  en  la  comprensión  lectora  (Kintsch,  1988, 1998).  2. Relacionar las dificultades de comprensión lectora con los procesos constituyentes  de la misma.  3. Aplicar las estrategias de comprensión lectora a la lectura de textos curriculares (p.  ej. los textos de Conocimiento del Medio).  4. Elaborar preguntas para evaluar los procesos implicados en la comprensión lectora.  5. Conocer los programas para mejorar la comprensión lectora.  Material de trabajo y estudio.  Vidal‐Abarca, E. (2002). Las dificultades de comprensión. En A. Miranda y cols. (Eds.)  Evaluación  e  Intervención  Psicoeducativa  en  Dificultades  de  Aprendizaje  (pp.67‐97).  Madrid: Pirámide.  Moreno, V. (2003). Leer para comprender. Navarra: Dpto. de Educación del Gobierno de  Navarra.   http://dpto.educacion.navarra.es/bibliotecasescolares/blitz_files/Blitz%204%20amll.pd f      TEMA 4. DIFICULTADES EN LOS PROCESOS DE ESCRITURA  Contenidos:  1. Introducción  2. Consideraciones en los sistemas alfabéticos. 
  22. 22. 21    3. Procesos que intervienen en la escritura.                                                                  4. El desarrollo de la escritura en los niños.  5. Trastornos en la escritura de palabras  5.1.DAE adquiridas  5.1.1. DAE fonológica  5.1.2. DAE superficial  5.1.3. DAE profunda  5.2. DAE evolutivas  6. Evaluación.  7. Intervención.  8. Conclusiones. Cuestionario sobre los aprendizajes realizados.  Objetivos  1. Diferenciar  los  procesos  de  escritura  de  palabras  de  los  procesos  de  composición  escrita.  2. Identificar los tipos de Dificultades de Aprendizaje en Escritura (DAE) a partir de los  errores evaluados.   3. Conocer estrategias para mejorar las habilidades de escritura.  Material de trabajo y estudio.  Defior,  S.  (1996).  Dificultades  de  escritura.  Disgrafía.  En S.  Defior  Las  dificultades  de  aprendizaje: un enfoque cognitivo (pp. 143‐180). Málaga: Aljibe.   Defior, S. y Serrano, F. (2007). Aprendizaje de la escritura de palabras y la composición  escrita.  En  E.  Fernández  de  Haro,  F.  Justicia  y  M.C.  Pichardo  (Eds.)  Enciclopedia  de  psicología evolutiva y de la educación (pp. 95‐126). Málaga: Aljibe.    TEMA 5. DIFICULTADES EN EL CÁLCULO Y LA RESOLUCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS  Contenidos:  1. Introducción  2. Concepto  y  características  de  las  dificultades  en  el  cálculo  y  la  resolución  de  problemas.  2.1. Aspectos conceptuales  2.2. Conocimiento matemático informal  2.3. Conocimiento básico del cálculo  2.4. Dificultades en el cálculo  2.5. Etiología  2.6. Indicadores de riesgo  2.7. Evaluación  2.8. Intervención   3. Evaluación  e  intervención  en  las  dificultades  en  el  cálculo  y  la  resolución  de  problemas.  3.1.Aspectos conceptuales 
  23. 23. 22    3.2. Tipos de problemas  3.3.Proceso resolución  3.4. Diferencias individuales  3.5.Diagnóstico  3.6. Tratamiento.   4. Conclusiones. Cuestionario sobre los aprendizajes realizados.  Objetivos.  1. Conocer  las  características  de  los  alumnos  con  Dificultades  de  Aprendizaje  en  Matemáticas (DAM).  2. Identificar los indicadores de riesgo en las DAM.  3. Reconocer la relación entre DAM y DAL.  4. Valorar  la  diferencia  entre  una  evaluación  de  las  DAM  criterial  y  una  evaluación  procesual.  5. Conocer estrategias de intervención en los alumnos con DAM.  Material de trabajo y estudio.  Bermejo,  V.  (2007).  Aprendizaje  de  las  Matemáticas.  En  E.  Fernández  de  Haro,  F.  Justicia y M.C. Pichardo (Eds.) Enciclopedia de psicología evolutiva y de la educación  (pp. 127‐148). Málaga: Aljibe.  Miranda, A., Fortes, C., Gil, M.D. (1998). Desarrollo y dificultades de aprendizaje en la  Matemáticas: 6‐12 años (la etapa primaria). En A. Miranda y cols. (Eds.) Dificultades del  aprendizaje de las Matemáticas. Un enfoque evolutivo (99‐146). Málaga: Aljibe.    TEMA 6. REPERCUSIONES DE LAS DA EN EL ÁREA SOCIAL Y PERSONAL.   Contenidos:  1. Introducción  2. Problemas de personalidad asociados a las D.A.  2.1. Percepción del Control Personal.  2.2. Ansiedad.  2.3. Autoconcepto.  2.4. Depresión/Suicidio.  3. Problemas conductuales asociados a las DA  3.1.Hiperactividad  3.2. Problemas atencionales  3.3.Autorregulación  3.4. Conducta antisocial  3.5.Desadaptación   4. Problemas sociales asociados a las D.A.  4.1. Relaciones con los compañeros  4.2. Relaciones con los profesores  4.3. Relaciones con los familiares 
  24. 24. 23    5. Intervención en los problemas socio‐emocionales de alumnos con DA  5.1.En los problemas de personalidad  5.2. En los problemas conductuales  5.3.En los problemas sociales.  6. Conclusiones. Cuestionario sobre los aprendizajes realizados.  Objetivos  1. Valorar  la  importancia  de  los  problemas  de  personalidad,  conductuales  y  sociales  asociados a las DA.   2. Conocer programas de intervención con padres de niños con DA.  Material de trabajo y estudio.  Miranda, A., Soriano, M., Roselló, B.  (2002). Correlatos sociales y emocionales de las  dificultades de aprendizaje I y II. En A. Miranda y cols. (Eds.) Evaluación e Intervención  Psicoeducativa en Dificultades de Aprendizaje (pp.197‐244). Madrid: Pirámide. 
  25. 25. 24              ‘La felicidad humana generalmente no se logra con grandes golpes de suerte,   que pueden ocurrir pocas veces,   sino con pequeñas cosas que ocurren todos los días’.    Benjamin Franklin (1706‐1790)   

×