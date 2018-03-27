Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
You Were Not Born to Suffer Free Audiobook You Were Not Born to Suffer Free Audiobook | Audiobook mp3 | Audiobook Streamin...
You Were Not Born to Suffer In this life­changing audiobook Blake D Bauer explains why depression, addiction, physical ill...
You Were Not Born to Suffer
You Were Not Born to Suffer
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

You Were Not Born to Suffer Free Audiobook

4 views

Published on

You Were Not Born to Suffer Free Audiobook Audiobook Free
You Were Not Born to Suffer Free Audiobook Audiobook Download

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

You Were Not Born to Suffer Free Audiobook

  1. 1. You Were Not Born to Suffer Free Audiobook You Were Not Born to Suffer Free Audiobook | Audiobook mp3 | Audiobook Streaming | Audiobooks Download  LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. You Were Not Born to Suffer In this life­changing audiobook Blake D Bauer explains why depression, addiction, physical illness, unfulfilling work and relationship problems are caused by years of hiding your true emotions, denying your life purpose and living in fear. Having already helped thousands of people around the world find lasting solutions that conventional medicine, psychiatry or religion couldn't offer, this book will show you how to free yourself from the destructive thoughts, habits and situations that are stopping you from being happy and well. In simple practical steps you’ll learn how to slow down and create a healthier relationship to yourself that is based on acceptance, kindness, honesty and self­worth. You’ll also find out how to transform the stress, anxiety and insecurity that result from constantly trying to please others into lasting confidence, self­respect and inner peace. Whether it’s negative thinking, financial worry, loneliness, guilt or self­doubt that’s holding you back, Blake Bauer’s words will move you to take better care of yourself, heal old pain and courageously move forward. If you’re ready to enjoy your life, feel passionate about your work and create fulfilling relationships, this book will support you to live authentically, love wholeheartedly and finally value yourself enough to put everyday health and happiness at the centre of your life.
  3. 3. You Were Not Born to Suffer
  4. 4. You Were Not Born to Suffer

×