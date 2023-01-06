Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Viking Economics: How the Scandinavians Got It Right-And How We Can, Too

Jan. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World Food System - Revised an...
Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World Food System - Revised an...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Mastering Stand-Up: The Complete Guide to Becoming a Successful Comedian
Armstrong-Wilkinson
What Women Fear: Walking in Faith that Transforms
Armstrong-Wilkinson
Start Your Farm: The Authoritative Guide to Becoming a Sustainable 21st Centu...
Armstrong-Wilkinson
Deuteronomy
Armstrong-Wilkinson
Moonlight Warrior
Armstrong-Wilkinson
Burning Wild (Leopard People, #2)
Armstrong-Wilkinson
Always a Scoundrel (Notorious Gentlemen, #3)
Armstrong-Wilkinson
1 of 1 Ad

Viking Economics: How the Scandinavians Got It Right-And How We Can, Too

Jan. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Social Media

Viking Economics: How the Scandinavians Got It Right-And How We Can, Too

Viking Economics: How the Scandinavians Got It Right-And How We Can, Too

Social Media
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Advertisement

Recommended

Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World Food System - Revised an...
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Debt: The First 5,000 Years
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Rich Dad's Cashflow Quadrant: Rich Dad's Guide to Financial Freedom
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Unfair Advantage: The Power of Financial Education
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor a...
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Rich Dad's Guide to Becoming Rich without Cutting Up Your Credit Cards: Turn ...
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Why the Rich Are Getting Richer
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Financial Literacy for Managers
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Armstrong-Wilkinson (7)

Mastering Stand-Up: The Complete Guide to Becoming a Successful Comedian
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
What Women Fear: Walking in Faith that Transforms
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
Start Your Farm: The Authoritative Guide to Becoming a Sustainable 21st Centu...
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
Deuteronomy
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
Moonlight Warrior
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
Burning Wild (Leopard People, #2)
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
Always a Scoundrel (Notorious Gentlemen, #3)
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
Mastering Stand-Up: The Complete Guide to Becoming a Successful Comedian
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
What Women Fear: Walking in Faith that Transforms
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Start Your Farm: The Authoritative Guide to Becoming a Sustainable 21st Centu...
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Deuteronomy
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Moonlight Warrior
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide
Burning Wild (Leopard People, #2)
Armstrong-Wilkinson
0 views
1 slide

Recently uploaded (20)

Water Bound (Sea Haven/Sisters of the Heart, #1)
Champlin-Lowe
0 views
The Essential HR Handbook: A Quick and Handy Resource for Any Manager or HR P...
Heller, Kutch and Walsh
0 views
StandOut 2.0: Assess Your Strengths, Find Your Edge, Win at Work
Schoen-McGlynn
0 views
The Science of Getting Rich
Heller, Kutch and Walsh
0 views
The Innovator?s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail
Schoen-McGlynn
0 views
The Scarlet Letter
Bins, Bergstrom and McDermott
0 views
Lucky Strikes
Bins, Bergstrom and McDermott
0 views
Beautiful Boards: 50 Amazing Snack Boards for Any Occasion
Heller, Kutch and Walsh
0 views
An Unapologetic Cookbook
Champlin-Lowe
0 views
The Girl Who Drank the Moon
Champlin-Lowe
0 views
Fashion Forecasting
Bins, Bergstrom and McDermott
0 views
Ashes of Midnight (Midnight Breed, #6)
Champlin-Lowe
0 views
Six of Crows
Bins, Bergstrom and McDermott
0 views
The Founder?s Mentality: How to Overcome the Predictable Crises of Growth
Schoen-McGlynn
0 views
After the Fall: How Humpty Dumpty Got Back up Again
Bins, Bergstrom and McDermott
0 views
Mrs. March
Heller, Kutch and Walsh
0 views
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy
Watsica-Kris
0 views
Humble Consulting: How to Provide Real Help Faster
Bins, Bergstrom and McDermott
0 views
The New Confessions of an Economic Hit Man
Bins, Bergstrom and McDermott
0 views
Launch: How Ordinary People Are Creating Extraordinary Success Online
Heller, Kutch and Walsh
0 views
Water Bound (Sea Haven/Sisters of the Heart, #1)
Champlin-Lowe
0 views
1 slide
The Essential HR Handbook: A Quick and Handy Resource for Any Manager or HR P...
Heller, Kutch and Walsh
0 views
1 slide
StandOut 2.0: Assess Your Strengths, Find Your Edge, Win at Work
Schoen-McGlynn
0 views
1 slide
The Science of Getting Rich
Heller, Kutch and Walsh
0 views
1 slide
The Innovator?s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail
Schoen-McGlynn
0 views
1 slide
The Scarlet Letter
Bins, Bergstrom and McDermott
0 views
1 slide
Advertisement

×