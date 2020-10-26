Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
QUI SOMMES-NOUS ? NOTRE OFFRE DE SERVICES NOS VALEURS
• Société Française, 19 ans d’existence • 3 associés aux profils complémentaires  Finance/RH – Marketing - Commercial • U...
Notre équipe dirigeante VINCENT LÉGAL Directeur des Ressources Humaines DAF MURYEL LEBLANC Directrice Marketing & Commerci...
L’Offre de Services
Choisir Vitalis c’est capter, transformer et fidéliser vos contacts et vous permettre de vous concentrer sur votre métier
Une stratégie de contacts multicanal Voix + Data Emailing Call Click to chat Réseaux sociaux News letter mailing Click to ...
La Satisfaction Client : accélérateur de ventes Disponibilité Culture de la Vente et de l’upsale Chiffre d’affaires
Vos consommateurs au plus près de vos actions marketing Nous assurons de A à Z la diffusion de vos offres par vos canaux p...
Nos valeurs Culture Océan Indien : langue, chaleur dans la voix Culture de la Satisfaction Client : vente, service après-v...
Votre contact : Muryel LEBLANC VITALIS 7 rue Henri Cornu 97 490 Sainte-Clotilde +262 6 92 00 37 37
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Présentation corporate Vitalis

26 views

Published on

Présentation de Vitalis, notre offre et nos valeurs

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Présentation corporate Vitalis

  1. 1. QUI SOMMES-NOUS ? NOTRE OFFRE DE SERVICES NOS VALEURS
  2. 2. • Société Française, 19 ans d’existence • 3 associés aux profils complémentaires  Finance/RH – Marketing - Commercial • Une équipe de 90 personnes sur 4 sites  Paris, Réunion, Maurice et Madagascar • VITALIS est un Centre de Relation Client multicanal • Nous prenons en charge et apportons de la valeur à vos contacts entrants et sortants sur des volumes de 500 à 30 000 actes par mois • Notre objectif : Aider les entreprises de dimension PME et ETI à améliorer l’expérience de leurs Clients Qui sommes nous ? 2
  3. 3. Notre équipe dirigeante VINCENT LÉGAL Directeur des Ressources Humaines DAF MURYEL LEBLANC Directrice Marketing & Commerciale BERNARD DE TAILLANDIER Directeur des Opérations France & Europe
  4. 4. L’Offre de Services
  5. 5. Choisir Vitalis c’est capter, transformer et fidéliser vos contacts et vous permettre de vous concentrer sur votre métier
  6. 6. Une stratégie de contacts multicanal Voix + Data Emailing Call Click to chat Réseaux sociaux News letter mailing Click to Chat Valorisation centralisée des prospects & clients VITALIS, CENTRE DE RELATION CLIENT CENTRALISE 1 plateforme de service centralisée multicanal > REACTIVITE 1 discours homogène/omnicanal vers les contacts entrants & sortants > QUALITE 1 contrôle permanent et une mesure de l’activité et des tendances > KPI / Reporting
  7. 7. La Satisfaction Client : accélérateur de ventes Disponibilité Culture de la Vente et de l’upsale Chiffre d’affaires
  8. 8. Vos consommateurs au plus près de vos actions marketing Nous assurons de A à Z la diffusion de vos offres par vos canaux privilégiés à chaque acte : - Appels - E-mailing - SMS - Réseaux sociaux (Facebook, Twitter) - Chat Notre solution centralisée intègre de nombreuses fonctionnalités interactives vous permettant de garder contact avec votre clientèle. Cette dernière pourra, en temps réel, être informée de vos dernières offres commerciales et marketing, depuis leur ordinateur ou leur téléphone portable.
  9. 9. Nos valeurs Culture Océan Indien : langue, chaleur dans la voix Culture de la Satisfaction Client : vente, service après-vente Culture du résultat : KPI Transparence : alerting, gestion de crise
  10. 10. Votre contact : Muryel LEBLANC VITALIS 7 rue Henri Cornu 97 490 Sainte-Clotilde +262 6 92 00 37 37

×