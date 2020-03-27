Chemin de croix - Mathieu Colin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chemin de Croix À l’usage exclusif de la Paroisse Saint Joseph des Nations
Présentation Chaque médiation est illustrée par les stations du Chemin de Croix peint par Maurice Denis en 1931 pour la ch...
1ère Station : Jésus est condamné à mort C’était le jour de la Préparation de la Pâque, vers la sixième heure, environ mid...
2ème Station : Jésus est chargé de sa Croix Et lui-même, portant sa croix, sortit en direction du lieu dit Le Crâne (ou Ca...
3ème Station : Jésus tombe pour la première fois Nous étions tous errants comme des brebis, chacun suivait son propre chem...
4ème Station : Jésus rencontre sa Mère Comme un enfant que sa mère console, ainsi, je vous consolerai. Oui, dans Jérusalem...
5ème Station : Simon de Cyrène aide Jésus à porter sa Croix Comme ils l’emmenaient, ils prirent un certain Simon de Cyrène...
6ème Station : Véronique essuie le visage de Jésus Mon cœur m'a redit ta parole : « Cherchez ma face. » C'est ta face, Sei...
7ème Station : Jésus tombe pour la deuxième fois Je suis l’homme qui a connu la misère sous le bâton de Ses emportements, ...
8ème Station : Jésus parle aux femmes de Jérusalem Il se retourna et leur dit : « Filles de Jérusalem, ne pleurez pas sur ...
9ème Station : Jésus tombe pour la troisième fois Il est bon pour l’homme de porter le joug dès sa jeunesse. Qu’il reste a...
10ème Station : Jésus est dépouillé de ses vêtements Ces gens me voient, ils me regardent. Ils partagent entre eux mes hab...
11ème Station : Jésus est cloué sur la Croix Maintenant a lieu le jugement de ce monde ; maintenant le prince de ce monde ...
12ème Station : Jésus meurt sur la Croix Le Christ Jésus, ayant la condition de Dieu, ne retint pas jalousement le rang qu...
13ème Station : Jésus est descendu de la Croix et remis à sa Mère Maintenant je trouve la joie dans les souffrances que je...
14ème Station : Jésus est mis au tombeau Ne le savez-vous pas ? Nous tous qui par le baptême avons été unis au Christ Jésu...
Chemin de croix - Mathieu Colin

Chemin de croix proposé par Mathieu Colin pour le 27 mars 2020

Chemin de croix - Mathieu Colin

  1. 1. Chemin de Croix À l’usage exclusif de la Paroisse Saint Joseph des Nations
  2. 2. Présentation Chaque médiation est illustrée par les stations du Chemin de Croix peint par Maurice Denis en 1931 pour la chapelle Notre-Dame de la Clarté (Perros- Guirec). C’est le deuxième Chemin de Croix réalisé par cet artiste, le premier est visible à St Germain en Laye dans ce qui est devenu le musée Maurice Denis. À sa mort en 1943, le peintre laisse de nombreux tableaux représentant des scènes religieuses. Il écrit : « Oui, il faut que je sois peintre chrétien, que je célèbre tous ces miracles du christianisme. Je sens qu’il le faut ». Puissent ces images nous offrir un peu de beauté en ces temps incertains, et de quoi nous aider à méditer la Passion de Notre Seigneur, toujours victorieux de la mort. Merci de ne pas diffuser ce livret en dehors du cadre paroissial, la plupart des images sont issues de: P. Jean Le Rétif, Le Chemin de Croix de Maurice Denis, contemplation et méditation, 2019 Mathieu Colin
  3. 3. 1ère Station : Jésus est condamné à mort C’était le jour de la Préparation de la Pâque, vers la sixième heure, environ midi. Pilate dit aux Juifs : « Voici votre roi. » Alors ils crièrent : « À mort ! À mort ! Crucifie-le ! » Pilate leur dit : « Vais-je crucifier votre roi ? » Les grands prêtres répondirent : « Nous n’avons pas d’autre roi que l’empereur. » Alors, il leur livra Jésus pour qu’il soit crucifié. Ils se saisirent de Jésus. (Jn 19, 14-16) Pilate lui-même hésite, « vais-je crucifier votre roi ? ». Comme les disciples tout au long de l’Evangile, nous ne comprenons pas bien: faut-il vraiment en arriver là ? Faut-il en arriver à crucifier notre Roi ? Mais la foule derrière vocifère : « Qu’on le crucifie ! » (Mt 27,23). Le mal semble tout écraser, mais Jésus est là, debout devant Pilate, le visage paisible. Seigneur Jésus, nous te prions pour ceux qui ne peuvent se défendre quand la mort arrive. Accueille ceux qui meurent, pardonne ceux qui font mourir. Quand le mal semble gagner autour de nous, fais nous entrer avec courage dans ta Passion.
  4. 4. 2ème Station : Jésus est chargé de sa Croix Et lui-même, portant sa croix, sortit en direction du lieu dit Le Crâne (ou Calvaire), qui se dit en hébreu Golgotha. (Jn 19, 17) Lui le Chemin se fait montrer la voie par le Soldat. Lui la Vérité porte une couronne de mensonge. Lui la Vie va vers la mort. Pourquoi tout est inversé ? Car lui-même le veut : c’est bien sa Croix qu’il porte, mais en elle « c’était nos souffrances qu’Il portait, nos douleurs dont il était chargé ». (Is 53,4). Seigneur Jésus, nous te prions pour tous ceux qui sont désorientés, qui ne trouvent plus le sens de leur vie. Ecarte de leur pas les faux témoins et les idoles. Qu’en prenant avec toi le chemin de la Croix, ils atteignent avec toi la vie. Ravive en nous le désir d’être les vrais témoins dont les hommes ont besoin, et de t’annoncer, toi seul, le Messie crucifié.
  5. 5. 3ème Station : Jésus tombe pour la première fois Nous étions tous errants comme des brebis, chacun suivait son propre chemin. Mais le Seigneur a fait retomber sur lui nos fautes à nous tous. (Is 53, 6) Ce n’est pas seulement la fatigue qui accable Jésus. Il tombe de nos fautes à nous. Dans cette chute, l’orgueil de l’homme qui « veut suivre son propre chemin » est blessé. Aimons cette chute qui brise notre volonté de nous prendre pour Dieu. « Vous voulez gravir une montagne, et le bon Dieu veut vous faire descendre en bas de la vallée de l’humilité » (Ste Thérèse de l’E.J.) Seigneur Jésus, aujourd’hui notre monde voit sa vulnérabilité, et avec lui nous voyons la nôtre. Toi qui ne refuse pas de descendre pour nous au plus bas, nous sommes à terre, nous avons besoin de Toi relève-nous !
  6. 6. 4ème Station : Jésus rencontre sa Mère Comme un enfant que sa mère console, ainsi, je vous consolerai. Oui, dans Jérusalem, vous serez consolés. (Is 66, 13) Quand les distances sont de rigueur et que l’autre devient une menace, regardons Marie, dans la douleur, qui embrasse son fils. Elle ne regarde pas sa peine, mais celle de son fils. Elle veut le consoler, mais c’est Lui qui la console. C’est cette même étreinte qu’il nous offre dans l’épreuve. Sainte Mère du Seigneur, nous te confions les personnes qui n’écoutent pas leur douleur pour apporter la consolation à ceux qui en ont besoin. Nous te prions en particulier pour tous les parents qui écoutent les petits et gros chagrins plus grandes de leurs enfants, donne-leur un cœur toujours attentif. Qu’ils sachent rester toujours à leur côté quand les peines deviennent plus grandes.
  7. 7. 5ème Station : Simon de Cyrène aide Jésus à porter sa Croix Comme ils l’emmenaient, ils prirent un certain Simon de Cyrène, qui revenait des champs, et ils le chargèrent de la croix pour qu’il la porte derrière Jésus. (Lc 23, 26) Simon de Cyrène est un peu ce saint « de la porte d’à côté » dont parle le Pape François. Suant à son travail au champ ou portant la Croix du Christ, à chaque fois, mystérieusement, il œuvre au Salut du monde. Ai-je bien conscience que mes actions, même les plus simples, peuvent contribuer à l’avènement du Royaume ? Seigneur Jésus, nous te rendons grâce pour le travail humble et courageux de ceux qui continuent à nous servir dans les commerces, les services publics, etc. Donne aussi le courage à ceux qui doivent travailler à leur domicile. Nous déposons devant toi tous leur travaux, reçois les offrandes, offre les à ton Père, et qu’ils deviennent semences du Royaume.
  8. 8. 6ème Station : Véronique essuie le visage de Jésus Mon cœur m'a redit ta parole : « Cherchez ma face. » C'est ta face, Seigneur, que je cherche : ne me cache pas ta face. N'écarte pas ton serviteur avec colère : tu restes mon secours. Ne me laisse pas, ne m'abandonne pas, Dieu, mon salut ! (Ps 26 (27), 8-9) Pourquoi s’arrêter sur ce visage douloureux ? Nous voudrions détourner les yeux, ne pas voir cette souffrance. Et pourtant son regard nous appelle. Le même regard plein d’amour qu’il porta au jeune homme riche, à Zachée, à tous les pécheurs rencontrés durant sa vie parmi les hommes. Ah, je me souviens Seigneur, de ce visage qui me fait encore lever les yeux vers toi ! Seigneur Jésus, sois bénis pour les soignants, les aidants, qui savent reconnaître l’homme en celui qui souffre. Donne nous ce même courage. Et quand nous faiblissons, montre nous ton visage qu’il nous donne la paix (cf Nb 6, 26)
  9. 9. 7ème Station : Jésus tombe pour la deuxième fois Je suis l’homme qui a connu la misère sous le bâton de Ses emportements, moi qu’il a conduit et mené dans les ténèbres et non dans la lumière. D’un bloc de pierre il barre mes routes, il détourne mes sentiers. Il m’a broyé les dents avec du gravier, il m’enfouit dans la cendre. (Lm 3, 1- 2.9.16) Quelle pierre a barré la route de Jésus? Et la nôtre ? N’est-ce pas souvent ce matérialisme qui obstrue ma vie, qui me rend aveugle aux besoins intérieurs et ne contente que les apparences ? Retrouvons au fond de nous celui qui est présent et parle au plus intime de nous-même. Seigneur Jésus, quand notre visage est enfoui dans la cendre, et que tu nous es devenu invisible, relève-nous ! Viens nous relever pour que nous puissions relever les autres autour de nous.
  10. 10. 8ème Station : Jésus parle aux femmes de Jérusalem Il se retourna et leur dit : « Filles de Jérusalem, ne pleurez pas sur moi ! Pleurez plutôt sur vous-mêmes et sur vos enfants ! Voici venir des jours où l’on dira : “Heureuses les femmes stériles, celles qui n’ont pas enfanté, celles qui n’ont pas allaité !”Alors on dira aux montagnes : “Tombez sur nous”, et aux collines : “Cachez-nous.” Car si l’on traite ainsi l’arbre vert, que deviendra l’arbre sec ? » (Lc 23, 28-31) Pendant ce chemin de Croix nous pouvons exciter nos sentiments, et pleurer, comme devant un film, mais demain ou dans une heure nous seront passés à autre chose. Méditer la Passion ce n’est pas pleurer sur Jésus, c’est raviver en nous l’Esprit pour mieux vivre de l’œuvre du Père qui nous donne son Fils. Seigneur Jésus, pour que nous ne restions pas des témoins passifs, fais nous voir dans ta Passion l’œuvre que tu accomplis pour nous.
  11. 11. 9ème Station : Jésus tombe pour la troisième fois Il est bon pour l’homme de porter le joug dès sa jeunesse. Qu’il reste assis, solitaire, en silence, tant que le Seigneur le lui impose ; qu’il tienne sa bouche contre terre : peut-être y a-t-il un espoir ! Qu’il tende la joue à qui le frappe, qu’il se laisse saturer d’insultes. Car le Seigneur ne rejette pas pour toujours ; s’il afflige, il fera miséricorde selon l’abondance de sa grâce ; ce n’est pas de bon cœur qu’il humilie, qu’il afflige les enfants des hommes. (Lm 3, 27- 33) Dans cette 3ème chute, Jésus regarde vers le Ciel. Oui, Dieu « fera miséricorde ». Peut-être est-ce difficile à croire. Notre péché semble si grand. Regardons l’Eglise dont « Les vêtements et le visage si sales […] nous effraient » (Benoît XVI). Mais contre toute espérance, il faut espérer en la miséricorde de Dieu. Seigneur Jésus, garde-nous de cette troisième chute, celle du désespoir. En nous attachant fermement à toi, fais de nous des témoins de l’espérance.
  12. 12. 10ème Station : Jésus est dépouillé de ses vêtements Ces gens me voient, ils me regardent. Ils partagent entre eux mes habits et tirent au sort mon vêtement. (Ps 21, 18b-9) Ils regardent? Mais que regardent-ils vraiment ces gens? Ils ne voient pas leur Sauveur humilié. Leur propre pauvreté ils refusent de la voir et sont fascinés par celle qu’ils infligent à cet homme innocent. Seuls importent ses vêtements qui ne leur feront qu’une parure mensongère en plus. Seigneur Jésus, que notre regard se laisse toucher par la misère et jamais ne s’y habitue. Rend-nous attentifs aux plus faibles de nos frères, à tous les pauvres. Donne-nous un cœur généreux pour nous mettre à leur service. Apprends-nous à reconnaître à travers eux notre propre pauvreté, et à l’assumer puisque toi-même tu as bien voulu la vivre jusqu’au bout.
  13. 13. 11ème Station : Jésus est cloué sur la Croix Maintenant a lieu le jugement de ce monde ; maintenant le prince de ce monde va être jeté dehors ; et moi, quand j’aurai été élevé de terre, j’attirerai à moi tous les hommes. » (Jn 12, 31-32) « Regarde en haut vers la Croix: Elle étend ses poutres, comme quelqu’un qui ouvre ses bras, comme s’il voulait embrasser le monde entier: Venez vous tous qui peinez et ployez sous le fardeau, vous aussi qui avez crié contre moi: Crucifie-le. C’est l’image du Dieu qui a pâli sur la Croix. Du sol elle s’élève jusqu’au ciel comme celui qui monte au ciel et aimerait tous les emporter là-haut. Embrasse seulement la Croix, ainsi tu Le possèdes, Lui qui est vérité, chemin et vie. Si tu portes ta Croix, elle-même te porte et devient pour toi béatitude. » (Ste Edith Stein – Thérèse Bénédicte de la Croix) Seigneur Jésus, alors que tu es dressé sur la Croix, c’est maintenant à nous de lever les yeux vers toi pour que tu nous attire à toi.
  14. 14. 12ème Station : Jésus meurt sur la Croix Le Christ Jésus, ayant la condition de Dieu, ne retint pas jalousement le rang qui l’égalait à Dieu. Mais il s’est anéanti, prenant la condition de serviteur, devenant semblable aux hommes. Reconnu homme à son aspect, il s’est abaissé, devenant obéissant jusqu’à la mort, et la mort de la croix. (Ph 2, 6-8) À l’heure où les ténèbres recouvrent la terre, où es-tu, Dieu Tout-Puissant ? Entends le cri des hommes qui monte jusqu’à toi. Sur la Croix tu t’es fait reconnaître, manifeste-toi encore au monde, montre la puissance de ton Salut. Notre Père…
  15. 15. 13ème Station : Jésus est descendu de la Croix et remis à sa Mère Maintenant je trouve la joie dans les souffrances que je supporte pour vous ; ce qui reste à souffrir des épreuves du Christ dans ma propre chair, je l’accomplis pour son corps qui est l’Église. (Col 1, 24) Comment peut-on trouver de la joie dans la souffrance ? Au contraire elle fait peut, elle paralyse. St Paul peut le dire parce qu’il a rencontré le Christ ressuscité, victorieux de la mort. Sans bien comprendre peut-être, sans pouvoir l’entendre jusqu’au bout, accueillons le témoignage de cet évangélisateur infatigable. Vierge Marie, présente à ton Fils notre prière. Nous déposons en tes mains toutes nos peurs. Reçois-les comme tu as reçu ton Fils au pied de la Croix, et qu’avec lui, en sa Résurrection d’entre les morts, elles soient changées en une libre louange au Père.
  16. 16. 14ème Station : Jésus est mis au tombeau Ne le savez-vous pas ? Nous tous qui par le baptême avons été unis au Christ Jésus, c’est à sa mort que nous avons été unis par le baptême. Si donc, par le baptême qui nous unit à sa mort, nous avons été mis au tombeau avec lui, c’est pour que nous menions une vie nouvelle, nous aussi, comme le Christ qui, par la toute-puissance du Père, est ressuscité d’entre les morts. (Rm 6, 3-4) En cette dernière station du chemin de Croix, louons notre Seigneur et Sauveur pour la grâce qu’il nous accorde par le baptême. Il a voulu nous associer à sa vie, sa mort, et sa résurrection. Et maintenant c’est lui qui vit, meurt et ressuscite avec nous. Père éternel, loué sois-tu de nous rendre en ton Fils participant de ta vie. Renouvelle en nous ton Esprit pour qu’au matin de Pâques nous sachions annoncer au monde la merveille de la Résurrection.

