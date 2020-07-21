Spooky Rookies: Play equipment for climbing beginners!

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Spooky Rookies.Spooky Rookies. Play equipment for life
New products for climbing novices! Berliner’s latest prod- ucts have been developed with crèches and nurseries as well as public playgrounds in mind. These products are especially geared to the needs of children from 0-3 years of age, fostering early motor and psychomotor development. As always, our cute “Spoo” and “Roo” playhouses can be supplied with a host of add-on components in various combinations. A number of play functions have already been incorporated – such as counters, mud table, tic-tac- toe and memory games.

 : https://www.berliner.com.vn/
 : info@berliner.com.vn
☎️ : (0236) 651 3333 / (0236) 652 3333

  2. 2. (m) 2,0 x 2,3 x 2,2 (‘-‘‘) 6-6 x 7-6 x 7-2 EN 1176 (m) 4,6 x 5,3 ASTM/CSA(m) 5,7 x 6,0 ASTM/CSA(‘-‘‘) 18-6 x 19-6 (m) 0,45 (‘-‘‘) 1-6 3 90.295.000.1 Spoo S.01 Roo S.01 Roo S.01 Roo M.01 Roo M.01 Spoo S.01 Spoo M.01 Spoo M.01 Spoo S.01 (m) 1,6 x 2,6 x 1,7 (‘-‘‘) 5-1 x 8-7 x 5-5 EN 1176 (m) 4.6 x 5,6 ASTM/CSA(m) 5,2 x 6,3 ASTM/CSA(‘-‘‘) 17-1 x 20-7 (m) 0,45 (‘-‘‘) 1-6 3 90.295.500.1 Roo S.01 (m) 1,6 x 4,5 x 2,1 (‘-‘‘) 5-1 x 14-9 x 6-10 EN 1176 (m) 4,6 x 8,0 ASTM/CSA(m) 5,2 x 8,2 ASTM/CSA(‘-‘‘) 17-1 x 26-9 (m) 0,90 (‘-‘‘) 3-0 3 90.295.600.1 Roo M.01 (m) 3,7 x 2,4 x 2,7 (‘-‘‘) 12-0 x 7-11 x 8-8 EN 1176 (m) 7,0 x 5,5 ASTM/CSA(m) 7,3 x 6,2 ASTM/CSA(‘-‘‘) 24-0 x 20-2 (m) 0,90 (‘-‘‘) 3-0 3 90.295.100.1 Spoo M.01 Spooky house Spoo S with stepladder, ramp and window Spooky house Roo S with stepladder and ramp Spooky house Roo M with stepladder and slide Spooky house Spoo M with slide and ramp Colour option shown: Hubert Colour option shown: Erwin
  3. 3. 90.296.001 SpooRoo Combi.01 (m) 8,5 x 5,8 x 2,7 (‘-‘‘) 21-1 x 18-11 x 8-8 EN 1176 (m) 9,8 x 8,8 ASTM/CSA(m) 10,1 x 9,5 ASTM/CSA(‘-‘‘) 33-1 x 30-11 (m) 0,90 (‘-‘‘) 3-0 3 A spooky house Spoo S with a ramp and a stepladder, a spooky house Roo S with a ladder and a Spoo M with a slide, all of them connected by suspension bridges Colour option shown: Erwin
  4. 4. 90.296.002 SpooRoo Combi.02 90.296.003 SpooRoo Combi.03 (m) 2,3 x 6,9 x 2,2 (‘-‘‘) 7-4 x 22-8 x 7-2 EN 1176 (m) 5,3 x 10,5 ASTM/CSA(m) 6,0 x 10,6 ASTM/CSA(‘-‘‘) 19-6 x 34-8 (m) 0,90 (‘-‘‘) 3-0 3 (m) 1,8 x 3,3 x 2,2 (‘-‘‘) 5-9 x 10-9 x 7-2 EN 1176 (m) 4,8 x 6,4 ASTM/CSA(m) 5,6 x 7,1 ASTM/CSA(‘-‘‘) 18-3 x 23-2 (m) 0,45 (‘-‘‘) 1-6 3 A spooky house Spoo S with a ramp and a stepladder and a spooky house Roo M with a slide connected by a suspension bridge A spooky house Spoo S with a ladder and a window linked directly to a spooky house Roo S with a ramp Colour option shown: Fiona Colour option shown: Gertrud
  5. 5. Suspension bridge Linked directly if same height Stepladder Ramp Play Panelsonly available with Spoo M und Roo M Track the mouse Sand playTic Tac Toe These are our Spooky Rookies Spoo, available in two heights. Roo, available in two heights. Slide, only available with Spoo M and Roo M Window
  6. 6. The colour options You‘d like more colour options? You can choose from our whole colour range or even use the Greenville bamboo look to satisfy your needs. Berliner Seilfabrik GmbH & Co. Lengeder Straße 2/4 13407 Berlin Tel. +49.(0)30.41 47 24-0 Fax +49.(0)30.41 47 24-33 bsf@berliner-seilfabrik.com www.berliner-seilfabrik.com Name: Erwin Extraterrestrial Favourite colours: green and yellow Likes: Pizza and cat videos Name: Hubert Castle‘s ghost Favourite colours: yellow and water blue Likes: Sleeping in and stamps Name: Gertrud Female monster level 3 Favourite colours: red and yellow Likes: Feeding ducks and head massages Name: Fiona Garden spider Favourite colours: blue and white Likes: Knitting and cauliflower Colour option Erwin Colour option Fiona Colour option Hubert Colour option Gertrud

