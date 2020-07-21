Spooky Rookies: Play equipment for climbing beginners!

New products for climbing novices! Berliner’s latest prod- ucts have been developed with crèches and nurseries as well as public playgrounds in mind. These products are especially geared to the needs of children from 0-3 years of age, fostering early motor and psychomotor development. As always, our cute “Spoo” and “Roo” playhouses can be supplied with a host of add-on components in various combinations. A number of play functions have already been incorporated – such as counters, mud table, tic-tac- toe and memory games.



 : https://www.berliner.com.vn/

 : info@berliner.com.vn

☎️ : (0236) 651 3333 / (0236) 652 3333