Colloque tendances numériques 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
20 MARS 2018 8h45 – 12h50 Semaine de l’artisanat
Mots d’accueil Pascal Barillon, Président de la Chambre de métiers et de l’artisanat de Paris Alexis Govciyan, Directeur d...
Introduction Jean-Roch Sergent, Directeur de la Mission CMA Numérique 2021, Assemblée Permanente des Chambres de Métiers e...
… Semaine de l’artisanat
Photographie du moment Françoise Neveu Chargée de développement CMA Paris francoise.neveu@cma-paris.fr
Métiers représentés bijouterie fantaisie fabrication de vêtements joaillerie design construction de maisons individuelles ...
94 entreprises 34 métiers représentés Votre présence numérique et vos projets #Tendances numériques 2018 Site vitrine 47 S...
94 entreprises 34 métiers 53 projets Présence numérique et projets #Tendances numériques 2018 Marque-page Ateliers collect...
Merci et bonne matinée ! 94 entreprises 34 métiers 53 projets 9 contributions 20 mars 2018 Présence et projets numériques ...
… Semaine de l’artisanat
LE DROIT DU NUMÉRIQUE AU SERVICE DES ARTISANS POINTS D’ATTENTION Me Yaël COHEN-HADRIA Cabinet d’Avocats MARVELL
CONTEXTE Actualité Le e-commerce connaît une croissance de 9% cette année Enjeu Se lancer en toute légalité / inspirer la ...
PARTIE 1 OBLIGATIONS LÉGALES SUR INTERNET ET MOBILE PARTIE 2 VOTRE ACTIVITÉ SUR INTERNET PARTIE 3 DÉFENDRE VOTRE VISIBILIT...
PARTIE 1 : OBLIGATIONS LÉGALES SUR INTERNET ET SUR MOBILE • Mentions légales • CGU et CGV • Rappel : Loi Hamon • La Cnil e...
La Loi pour la confiance dans l’économie numérique du 21 juin 2004 détermine les mentions devant figurer sur un site march...
CONDITIONS GÉNÉRALES Conditions générales d’utilisation • Régissent les rapports e-commerçant / visiteurs • Ex de clauses:...
La loi du 17 mars 2014 relative à la consommation ou « Loi Hamon » précise le régime des relations entre e-commerçants et ...
SITE INTERNET ET DONNÉES PERSONNELLES Cour d’appel de Besançon, 31 janvier 2007 La Cour d’appel de Besançon rappelle que l...
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS ? • Les cookies* liés aux opérations de publicité ciblée sont des traitements de données à caractère person...
MENTIONS OBLIGATOIRES D’UN EMAIL PUBLICITAIRE • Objet : en rapport avec le contenu • Identification de l’auteur de la camp...
POINT D’ACTUALITÉ : LE RÈGLEMENT EUROPÉEN RGPD • Adopté le 27 avril 2016 • Applicable au 25 mai 2018 contact@cabinet-davoc...
Actualité Cnil
Les principes directeurs 2 3 Limitation de la durée de conservationRespect des données interdites Information des personne...
PARTIE 2 GÉRER VOTRE ACTIVITÉ SUR INTERNET • Protéger votre patrimoine immatériel • Optimiser juridiquement les outils de ...
Patrimoine / sources de concurrence sur internet : • Base de données « clients/prospects » • Noms de domaine • Marque • Ré...
CHECK-LIST POUR L’ACHAT DE BDD • le numéro de la déclaration à la CNIL / conformité au RGPD • la copie de la mention d’inf...
GOOGLE ADWORDS Les campagnes de mots clés sponsorisés sont complémentaires au référencement naturel Règles à respecter lor...
OPTIMISER LES OUTILS DE PROMOTION DU WEB • Sites internet, blogs, pages Facebook, compte Twitter, LinkedIn… : – Dynamisent...
PARTIE 3 DÉFENDRE VOTRE VISIBILITÉ NUMÉRIQUE • E-réputation • Avis négatifs contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
OPÉRER UNE VEILLE • L’e-réputation renvoie à l’image de votre entreprise sur internet • Attention à l’injure, à la diffama...
AVIS NÉGATIFS • Une bonne note peut booster votre activité • Une mauvaise note ou un avis négatif peuvent au contraire avo...
Dénigrement Diffamation Injures Simple critique contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
À FAIRE : • Contacter l’internaute, régler le litige directement avec lui et lui demander de supprimer le contenu. Donner ...
EN RÉSUMÉ • Attirer la confiance des internautes et mobinautes en insérant les mentions légales obligatoires • Maîtriser l...
Merci pour votre attention ! CONTACT MARVELL AVOCATS Me Yaël COHEN-HADRIA Département IP/IT/Data 7 avenue Ingres, 75016 Pa...
… Semaine de l’artisanat
Vendre ses produits sur Internet, une bonne idée ? Étude sociologique de la plateforme Etsy Anne Jourdain Maîtresse de con...
Etsy: plateforme de vente d’objets faits main • Créée en 2005 aux Etats-Unis, développée en 2012 en France • 1,8 million d...
L’étude sociologique • Thèse sur les artisans d’art en France (2012) • Entretiens avec 16 vendeurs.ses sur Etsy • Données ...
Qui sont les vendeur.se.s sur Etsy? • Des femmes (88%) • Plutôt des urbain.e.s • Plutôt des jeunes et des diplômé.e.s
Quelles chances de réussite sur Etsy? • De faibles ventes en général: – 65% des vendeurs.ses ont réalisé moins de 10 vente...
Qui réussit sur Etsy? • Les professionnel.le.s ayant un statut plutôt que les amateur.e.s • Les professionnel.le.s externa...
Comment réussir sur Etsy? (1) • S’investir dans le travail commercial – Se référer au « Manuel du vendeur » – Présentation...
Comment réussir sur Etsy? (2) • S’investir dans le travail digital – Jouer avec l’algorithme de la plateforme: bien « tagu...
Merci pour votre attention Contact : anne.jourdain@dauphine.fr
… Semaine de l’artisanat
Où en êtes-vous avec votre présence en ligne ? Emilie TURBAT Directrice Marketing et Commerciale, Afnic emilie.turbat@afni...
Qu’est-ce que l’Afnic ? Créée en 1997 3,2 M d’adresses en .fr 80 collaborateurs > Association à but non lucratif > 13 nouv...
80%des clients recherchent sur Internet avant d’acheter Étude IFOP 2015
82%des internautes achètent sur Internet mais seule 1 entreprise sur 7 vend en ligne Observatoire Médiamétrie 2017
VOTRE MISSION Développer votre présence en ligne pour booster votre activité
Où en êtes-vous avec votre présence en ligne ?  Votre score personnel  Une comparaison avec la moyenne de votre secteur ...
Modes de présence en ligne Moyens consacrés Retours sur investissement Publicité & influenceurs Référencement Noms de doma...
Score personnel Comparaison avec son secteur d’activité Plan d’actions téléchargeable
Des conseils en fonction de vos réponses Un accès gratuit à des contenus pour vous aider à aller plus loin
À VOUS DE JOUER ! reussiravecleweb.fr
5 conseils d’experts pour se lancer sur Internet
1 Ayez votre propre adresse sur Internet
Votre identité sur Internet  Valoriser votre expertise made in France en France comme à l’étranger  Renforcer la confian...
Alors, qui est le plus crédible d’après vous ?
2 Offrez-vous un commercial 24/7
Pourquoi créer un site internet pour son organisation ? A - Pour trouver de nouveaux prospects B - Pour accroître sa notor...
Pourquoi créer un site internet pour son organisation ? A - Pour trouver de nouveaux prospects B - Pour accroître sa notor...
Votre site web est : Et en plus, un site web c’est : SIMPLE RAPIDE PAS CHER
3 Développez vos relations
Partagez votre expertise sur un blog Outil pour publier du contenu :  Intéressant pour sa communauté  Régulièrement  In...
Utilisez le potentiel des réseaux sociaux Outil qui permet d'interagir avec sa communauté  Publier pour sa communauté  R...
4 Travaillez votre référencement
Le triangle magique du référencement Blog Réseaux sociaux Référencement Liens Contenu
Du contenu, du contenu, du contenu ! CRÉEZ ET PARTAGEZ Qualité + Générosité  Articles  Photos  Vidéos  Infographies  ...
5 Choisissez la discipline et faites preuve de patience
Rdv sur www.réussir-en.fr notre plateforme pour aider les TPE/PME à tirer le meilleur parti du web Pour aller plus loin
Un festival d’ateliers pour trouver des clients avec Internet 80% concret. 30% fun. Organisé par
… Semaine de l’artisanat
Panorama et tendances du E-commerce Benoît Gaillat
Panorama et tendances du E-commerce Une année 2018 en forte hausse ! 81,7 milliards d’euros de CA +10 milliards VS 2017 10...
Part du E-commerce dans le commerce de détail
Les petits e-commerçants ont-ils une place ?
Tendances 1/3 : Le vocal commerce
Tendances 2/3 : Les Chatbots
Tendances 3/3 : l’intelligence artificielle
MERCI Benoit Gaillat benoit.gaillat@skeelbox.com
… Semaine de l’artisanat
Quelle présence sur le digital ? Me faire accompagner ? Par qui ? Comment ? Marie Noe
AGENDA Comment optimiser l’utilisation de ses ressources dans le cadre d'un projet web ? Comment évaluer si le projet doit...
1. Cadrer son projet et ses ambitions • Quels enjeux ? – Faire connaître l’entreprise – Donner à vos clients des conseils ...
2. Externaliser : Quels types de prestataires ? Les types de prestataires sont variés • L’agence dite Interactive WebAgenc...
2. Externaliser : Avantages Une vision nouvelle de sa marque et de son projet • En externalisant sa communication, on met ...
2. Externaliser : Inconvénients La compréhension du brief : • Certaines incompréhensions peuvent apparaitre au moment du b...
2. Si l’on décide d’externaliser : 3 conseils lorsqu’on décide d’externaliser : Garanties sur le prestataire • S’assurer d...
3. Internaliser : Avantages Maitriser le process de mise en œuvre • Le principal avantage de l’internalisation réside dans...
3. Internaliser : Inconvénients Coût plus élevé s’il faut engager une équipe interne • Le recrutement d’un seul profil spé...
4. Une solution intermédiaire: la montée en compétence progressive (1/2) Pour un certain nombre de situations, il peut êtr...
4. Une solution intermédiaire: la montée en compétence progressive (2/2) 3/ Recrutement ou montée en compétence • Si besoi...
MERCI Marie Noe marie.noe@esvdigital 06 13 16 32 60
… Semaine de l’artisanat
DE L’IDÉE À L’OBJET, LA NUMÉRISATION 3D Félix Wouts fwouts@3d4pro.fr
Le modèle 3D au service de votre métier ● Dessin s ● Photos ● Plans ● Modèle 3D ● Prototyp e ● Moule ● Impression 3D ● Fab...
Quels usages de la 3D pour les artisans ? Modèle 3D Prototype PièceMoule
LE MODÈLE 3D DÉFINITION Numérisation 3D d’une pièce ou d’un objet effectuée à partir d’un simple dessin, de croquis, d’un ...
LE PROTOTYPE (ou maquette) DÉFINITION Premier exemplaire d’un produit avant la fabrication réelle. USAGES • Présentation d...
LE MOULE USAGE Fabrication d’un moule sur mesure directement à partir de votre modèle 3D. BÉNÉFICES • Validation avant fab...
QUIZZ TIME ! • Avez-vous déjà eu recours à la 3D (modèle, prototype, moule , pièce) ? – BLEU = OUI – VERT = NON
QUIZZ TIME ! • Quel usage avez-vous ou pourriez-vous avoir de la 3D dans votre activité professionnelle ? – BLEU = MODÈLE ...
QUIZZ TIME ! • Combien d’objet 3D pourriez vous réaliser dans votre activité ? – BLEU = INFÉRIEUR OU ÉGAL À 10 – VERT = SU...
Exemple de 1ère solution en ligne de modélisation 3D à la demande Lancement de www.EXA3D.fr le 11 avril 2018 • Chargez vot...
Quel service adapté à votre projet ? Services Offre Standard (réalisation de votre modèle 3D) Offre Premium (accompagnemen...
QUIZZ TIME ! • Quel offre convient le mieux à votre activité ? BLEU = OFFRE STANDARD JAUNE = OFFRE PREMIUM ROUGE = AUCUNE
CONCLUSION Les 3 points à retenir : - La transformation numérique est une réalité - De nombreuses opportunités pour les ar...
Questions - Réponses Félix Wouts fwouts@3d4pro.fr MERCI
… Semaine de l’artisanat
Les enjeux de l’impression 3D pour les PME Marie-Hélène Gostiaux Avocate au Barreau de Paris Cabinet Yaël COHEN-HADRIA
Contexte • Actualité – Selon le rapport du cabinet Wohlers Associate, l’impression 3D pourrait générer des retombées écono...
PLAN PARTIE 1 Les opportunités de l’impression 3D PARTIE 2 Enjeux juridiques de l’impression 3D PARTIE 3 Sanctions de la c...
PARTIE 1 Les opportunités de l’impression 3D • L’impression 3D késako • Historique • De nombreuses applications PLAN
L’impression 3D, késako ? fabrication additive Couche par couche contrefaçon 3D Plastique métaux plâtre céramique joailler...
Qu’est-ce l’impression 3D ? – Construction de l’objet « couche par couche » d’où l’appellation «fabrication additive » Cré...
Historique Années 1970-80 Expérimentations au Japon, en France et aux Etats-Unis qui débouchera sur la fabrication par add...
De nombreuses applications en perspective L'imprimante Massivit 1800 de Massivit. (Source: Massivit) L’imprimante 3D Zero-...
En résumé • Une technologie de rupture avec les techniques traditionnelles de fabrication : différentes techniques de fabr...
PLAN PARTIE 2 Enjeux juridiques de l’impression 3D • Propriété intellectuelle de l’objet • Moyens légaux de protection • M...
Enjeux juridiques de l’impression 3D : problématiques • L’impression 3D favorise : – La reproduction à l’identique sans de...
Propriété intellectuelle de l’objet • « Démembrement de l’acte de création » : l’oeuvre peut circuler à l’état numérique a...
Sur les objets eux-mêmes, comme sur les fichiers numériques : • Droit d’auteur • Droit des marques • Droit des dessins et ...
• Sur les objets eux-mêmes – Mesures d’identification des objets 3D imprimés : solution de marquage, empreinte digitale un...
Impression 3D autorisée Au regard de tous ses droits privatifs…quand la reproduction/l’impression 3D est-elle autorisée? –...
Sur la sécurité et l’intégrité de l’objet imprimé • Les produits manufacturés sont soumis à des normes de sécurité comme l...
Sur la sécurité et l’intégrité de l’objet imprimé Cadre légal : • Article 1240 du Code civil : « Tout fait quelconque de l...
Sur la sécurité et l’intégrité de l’objet imprimé • Pourraient donc être poursuivis en cas d’accident provoqué par un obje...
PLAN Partie 3 Sanctions de la contrefaçon • Cadre légal • Sanction de la contrefaçon et du piratage • Quelle responsabilit...
Cadre légal • Article L331-1 et suivants du Code de la propriété intellectuelle (CPI) : prévention, procédures et sanction...
Sanctions de la contrefaçon et du piratage • Sanction pénale de la contrefaçon : trois ans d'emprisonnement et de 300 000 ...
Quelle responsabilité pour les plateformes proposant des fichiers numériques d’objets 3D? • Contrôle a priori : les platef...
PLAN Partie 4 Enjeux stratégiques • Conséquences patrimoniales • Diminution de la valorisation de l’actif immatériel • Ris...
Conséquences patrimoniales • Contrefaçon : manque à gagner • Atteinte au droit moral (droit à l’intégrité de l’œuvre notam...
Risques concurrentiels • Concurrence directe et indirecte • Risque en termes d’image
Menaces en matière de sécurité • Impression de pièces de remplacement non règlementaires, impression d’armes à feu, etc. •...
EN RÉSUMÉ • L’impression 3D est une technologie de rupture avec les techniques traditionnelles de fabrication. • Une exten...
MERCI POUR VOTRE ATTENTION ! Marie-Hélène Gostiaux Avocat à la Cour Cabinet COHEN-HADRIA 90 avenue Niel 75017 Paris tél.: ...
… Semaine de l’artisanat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-IAZ0TH_YY&t=4s
Plus de 150 machines, 2000m²
13 accompagnateurs projet Ils accompagnent le passage de l’idée au projet • Alix Levesque, Designer illustratrice – Mod’Ar...
Piano de voyage Olivier Balbous Studio Veneer Félix Lévêque Romain Boulais Wabe Original Doris Keller 3 exemples
Chambre des Métiers et de l’Artisanat – 20 MARS 2018 MERCI RAPHAELLE CHAYGNEAUD-DUPUY raphaelle.cdupuy@techshoplm.fr
…
L’intelligence artificielle… … remplacera-t-elle les êtres humains ? Dou You Dream Up et l’exemple des chatbots. Souad Zar...
À bientôt Semaine de l’artisanat
Colloque tendances numériques 2018
Colloque tendances numériques 2018
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Colloque tendances numériques 2018

12 views

Published on

Slides de la conférences Colloque tendances numériques 2018 à Paris dans les locaux de la Chambre de métiers et de l'artisanat de Paris.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Colloque tendances numériques 2018

  1. 1. 20 MARS 2018 8h45 – 12h50 Semaine de l’artisanat
  2. 2. Mots d’accueil Pascal Barillon, Président de la Chambre de métiers et de l’artisanat de Paris Alexis Govciyan, Directeur de l’Institut Supérieur des Métiers
  3. 3. Introduction Jean-Roch Sergent, Directeur de la Mission CMA Numérique 2021, Assemblée Permanente des Chambres de Métiers et de l’Artisanat
  4. 4. … Semaine de l’artisanat
  5. 5. Photographie du moment Françoise Neveu Chargée de développement CMA Paris francoise.neveu@cma-paris.fr
  6. 6. Métiers représentés bijouterie fantaisie fabrication de vêtements joaillerie design construction de maisons individuelles maroquinerie céramiste fabrication de parfums accessoires de mode encadrement coiffure photographie styliste modéliste prestation de services électricité ébéniste #Tendances Numériques 2018 fleuriste art religieux dorure décor peinture décoration asiatique institut de beauté mobilier et escalier d’art bureau de style boulangerie nettoyage décoration d’intérieur tapissier d’ameublement soins de beauté jardinerie fabrication d’objets de décoration fabricant de lingerie doreur pré-presse graphisme artisan d’art fabrication de cosmétiques 34 94 entreprises artisanales 120 personnes 20 mars reverdie création émotion disruption inconscient processus d’erreur
  7. 7. 94 entreprises 34 métiers représentés Votre présence numérique et vos projets #Tendances numériques 2018 Site vitrine 47 Ste e-commerce 27 Blog 4 Facebook 43 Twitter 16 Instagram 24 Linkedin 18 Projet sur le Net 33 Projet en impression 3D 15 Projet en commande numérique 7
  8. 8. 94 entreprises 34 métiers 53 projets Présence numérique et projets #Tendances numériques 2018 Marque-page Ateliers collectifs 2018 à la Chambre de métiers atelier « Votre #Tendance numérique » état des lieux de votre présence numérique, synthèse de vos besoins et contenu d’une lettre d’intention atelier « Impression 3D » les techniques d’impression 3D et la numérisation 3D Formations, offres du catalogue
  9. 9. Merci et bonne matinée ! 94 entreprises 34 métiers 53 projets 9 contributions 20 mars 2018 Présence et projets numériques #Tendances numériques 2018 Création Émotion Marque-page Ateliers collectifs 2018 Votre #Tendance numérique Impression 3D Le féminin 59 femmes dans la salle 7 femmes à la tribune Histoire Le mot « chambre de métiers » 1929 Emile Zola 1890 « La bête humaine » La Lison Adam Smith 1759 « Théorie des sentiments moraux » Charte émotionnelle Numérique Reverdie disruption inconscient processus d’erreur
  10. 10. … Semaine de l’artisanat
  11. 11. LE DROIT DU NUMÉRIQUE AU SERVICE DES ARTISANS POINTS D’ATTENTION Me Yaël COHEN-HADRIA Cabinet d’Avocats MARVELL
  12. 12. CONTEXTE Actualité Le e-commerce connaît une croissance de 9% cette année Enjeu Se lancer en toute légalité / inspirer la confiance des internautes et mobinautes Objectifs Connaître les principaux points d’attention juridique pour votre promotion sur le web Éviter les sanctions
  13. 13. PARTIE 1 OBLIGATIONS LÉGALES SUR INTERNET ET MOBILE PARTIE 2 VOTRE ACTIVITÉ SUR INTERNET PARTIE 3 DÉFENDRE VOTRE VISIBILITÉ NUMÉRIQUE PLAN DE L’INTERVENTION: PROMOUVOIR SON ACTIVITÉ SUR INTERNET contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  14. 14. PARTIE 1 : OBLIGATIONS LÉGALES SUR INTERNET ET SUR MOBILE • Mentions légales • CGU et CGV • Rappel : Loi Hamon • La Cnil et le site internet
  15. 15. La Loi pour la confiance dans l’économie numérique du 21 juin 2004 détermine les mentions devant figurer sur un site marchand Information E-commerçant Pour une personne physique : nom, prénoms Pour une personne morale : raison sociale N° RCS ou répertoire des métiers Capital social, Adresse du siège social N° individuel d’identification TVA Adresse postale et électronique, numéro de téléphone Mentions spéciales Si vous êtes soumis à un régime d’autorisation ou si vous exercez une profession réglementée, vous devez mentionner l’organisme vous ayant autorisé à exercer. Information directeur de publication et de la rédaction Nom, prénom, qualité Informations hébergeur Nom, adresse, numéro de téléphone MENTIONS LÉGALES
  16. 16. CONDITIONS GÉNÉRALES Conditions générales d’utilisation • Régissent les rapports e-commerçant / visiteurs • Ex de clauses: liens hypertextes, responsabilité, propriété intellectuelle, charte de publication de commentaires… Conditions générales de vente • Régissent les rapports e-commerçant / client • Clauses importantes : double clic, prix, responsabilité, livraison, droit de rétractation… contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  17. 17. La loi du 17 mars 2014 relative à la consommation ou « Loi Hamon » précise le régime des relations entre e-commerçants et consommateurs. Le droit de rétractation des consommateurs passe de 7 à 14 jours + obligation d’information L’e-commerçant doit mettre à disposition du client un formulaire de rétractation Interdiction de pré-cocher Délai de livraison par défaut de trente jours contact@cabinet-davocats.fr LOI HAMON
  18. 18. SITE INTERNET ET DONNÉES PERSONNELLES Cour d’appel de Besançon, 31 janvier 2007 La Cour d’appel de Besançon rappelle que les informations traitées et diffusées sur un site internet permettant d’identifier nommément une personne constituent un traitement de données à caractère personnel au sens de l’article 2 de la Convention Européenne pour la protection des personnes à l’égard des traitements automatisés des données à caractère personnel du 28 janvier 1981, à laquelle se conforme la loi Informatique et Libertés du 6 janvier 1978 modifiée. La Cour rappelle à cette occasion que « toute personne a le droit de s’opposer, pour des motifs légitimes, à ce que des données à caractère personnel la concernant soient utilisées, d’autant que par leur caractère outrageant, elles constituent un trouble manifestement illicite qu’il convient de faire cesser ».  FAIRE LA DÉCLARATION À LA CNIL POUR LE FICHIER CLIENT ET LES DONNÉES COLLECTÉES SUR LE SITE INTERNET OU L’APPLICATION (NS 48)  BANDEAU COOKIES SI COOKIES « TRACEURS » 18
  19. 19. LE SAVIEZ-VOUS ? • Les cookies* liés aux opérations de publicité ciblée sont des traitements de données à caractère personnel au sens de la loi Informatique et libertés • « La CNIL considère que les RFIds** sont des identifiants personnels au sens de la loi Informatique et Libertés » (Fiche pratique CNIL « La Radio-identification»). • Un QR Code*** peut aussi être un traitement de données à caractère personnel. * Un cookie est un petit fichier texte, enregistré sur le disque dur de l’ordinateur d’un internaute à la demande du serveur gérant le site internet visité. ** La RFIds ou la radio-diffusion est un système qui permet de récupérer des informations à distance via un marqueur. *** Un QR Code est un code barre en deux dimensions. 19
  20. 20. MENTIONS OBLIGATOIRES D’UN EMAIL PUBLICITAIRE • Objet : en rapport avec le contenu • Identification de l’auteur de la campagne • Mention(s) d’opt-out pour les futures campagnes d’emailing: – Ex: Vous recevez nos offres commerciales parce que vous avez déjà passé commande de produits de mêmes catégories. Si vous ne le souhaitez pas, cliquez ici – Proposer la désinscription d’un simple clic dans tous les messages, à minima, de manière totale, et s’il y a lieu, de manière partielle et différenciée. • Mention d’information des moyens de modifier, mettre à jour ou supprimer pour motifs légitimes les données du destinataire 20
  21. 21. POINT D’ACTUALITÉ : LE RÈGLEMENT EUROPÉEN RGPD • Adopté le 27 avril 2016 • Applicable au 25 mai 2018 contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  22. 22. Actualité Cnil
  23. 23. Les principes directeurs 2 3 Limitation de la durée de conservationRespect des données interdites Information des personnes concernées, Consentement et exceptions, Notification des traitements auprès de la CNIL / Registre / PIA Sécurité et confidentialité des traitements / Notification des violations Respect des droits personnes Licéité des données, de la collecte et du traitement Privacy by design CERCLE DE LA LICÉITÉ DES TRAITEMENTS Gestion des flux transfrontières Habilitation des destinataires
  24. 24. PARTIE 2 GÉRER VOTRE ACTIVITÉ SUR INTERNET • Protéger votre patrimoine immatériel • Optimiser juridiquement les outils de promotions contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  25. 25. Patrimoine / sources de concurrence sur internet : • Base de données « clients/prospects » • Noms de domaine • Marque • Référencement • Mots-clefs • Faux avis • Profil et communication sur les réseaux sociaux Attention Sur internet, les actes de concurrence déloyale peuvent se traduire par le dépôt d’un mot-clef ou d’un nom de domaine de votre marque ou de votre dénomination sociale. Des recours sont possibles. contact@cabinet-davocats.fr PROTÉGER LE PATRIMOINE IMMATÉRIEL
  26. 26. CHECK-LIST POUR L’ACHAT DE BDD • le numéro de la déclaration à la CNIL / conformité au RGPD • la copie de la mention d’information des personnes concernées, et • le cas échéant la preuve de leur consentement écrit • Au surplus, surtout en l’absence des éléments susmentionnés, il conviendra d’insérer la clause de garantie de jouissance paisible destinée à assurer la complète pérennité de l’utilisation de la base de données 26
  27. 27. GOOGLE ADWORDS Les campagnes de mots clés sponsorisés sont complémentaires au référencement naturel Règles à respecter lors de l’achat de mots clés: • les modalités d’achat • les contraintes (droits des tiers, signes distinctifs …), puis-je utiliser la marque de mon concurrent en mot-clés ? Et une marque notoire ?
  28. 28. OPTIMISER LES OUTILS DE PROMOTION DU WEB • Sites internet, blogs, pages Facebook, compte Twitter, LinkedIn… : – Dynamisent votre activité – Marché important, par exemple sur Facebook: 1,4 milliard d’utilisateurs et sur Linkedin 93 millions – Attention à votre responsabilité • Autres techniques marketing : emailing, sms… – Avoir une base de données conforme – Vous restez responsable de traitement contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  29. 29. PARTIE 3 DÉFENDRE VOTRE VISIBILITÉ NUMÉRIQUE • E-réputation • Avis négatifs contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  30. 30. OPÉRER UNE VEILLE • L’e-réputation renvoie à l’image de votre entreprise sur internet • Attention à l’injure, à la diffamation : se défendre • Et le droit à l’oubli ? contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  31. 31. AVIS NÉGATIFS • Une bonne note peut booster votre activité • Une mauvaise note ou un avis négatif peuvent au contraire avoir des conséquences catastrophiques À NOTER : Certains commentaires pourraient sembler n’être qu’un banal avis négatif d’un client, et ne comporteraient pas de termes injurieux en soi. Toutefois, ils cachent parfois des faux avis ou des commentaires infondés et malveillants qui peuvent coûter chers à leurs auteurs. Le Tribunal de Grande Instance de Dijon, par une décision rendue le 6 octobre 2015, a alors condamné l’auteur du commentaire à 2 500 euros d’amende, majorée de 5 000 euros au titre des frais engagés dans l’identification de l’auteur. contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  32. 32. Dénigrement Diffamation Injures Simple critique contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  33. 33. À FAIRE : • Contacter l’internaute, régler le litige directement avec lui et lui demander de supprimer le contenu. Donner une réponse calme, structurée, reprenant les critiques et expliquant les raisons • « Noyer » le contenu par d’autres publications NE PAS FAIRE : • Répondre de manière virulente, voire injurieuse. • Sur votre site/page, supprimer le contenu sans autre forme de procès • Ignorer le contenu et son importance GUIDE DE L’E- COMMERÇANT EN CAS D’AVIS NÉGATIFS contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  34. 34. EN RÉSUMÉ • Attirer la confiance des internautes et mobinautes en insérant les mentions légales obligatoires • Maîtriser les outils de communication • Réagir en cas d’atteinte à votre image contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  35. 35. Merci pour votre attention ! CONTACT MARVELL AVOCATS Me Yaël COHEN-HADRIA Département IP/IT/Data 7 avenue Ingres, 75016 Paris T. +33 (0)1 53 43 13 13 F. +33 (0)1 53 43 13 14 contact.ntic@marvellavocats.com
  36. 36. … Semaine de l’artisanat
  37. 37. Vendre ses produits sur Internet, une bonne idée ? Étude sociologique de la plateforme Etsy Anne Jourdain Maîtresse de conférences en sociologie Université Paris-Dauphine
  38. 38. Etsy: plateforme de vente d’objets faits main • Créée en 2005 aux Etats-Unis, développée en 2012 en France • 1,8 million de vendeurs, 29,7 millions d’acheteurs • Modèle économique: 0,17 € par objet affiché + 3.5% de frais de transaction
  39. 39. L’étude sociologique • Thèse sur les artisans d’art en France (2012) • Entretiens avec 16 vendeurs.ses sur Etsy • Données statistiques sur les 14 415 boutiques françaises actives d’Etsy
  40. 40. Qui sont les vendeur.se.s sur Etsy? • Des femmes (88%) • Plutôt des urbain.e.s • Plutôt des jeunes et des diplômé.e.s
  41. 41. Quelles chances de réussite sur Etsy? • De faibles ventes en général: – 65% des vendeurs.ses ont réalisé moins de 10 ventes – 6% des vendeurs.ses réalisent 80% des ventes • Chiffre d’affaires mensuel : – Moyenne: 91 euros. – Médiane: 10 euros. • 1% des vendeurs.ses réalisent un chiffre d’affaires mensuel supérieur au Smic mensuel brut.
  42. 42. Qui réussit sur Etsy? • Les professionnel.le.s ayant un statut plutôt que les amateur.e.s • Les professionnel.le.s externalisant leur production plutôt que les artisan.e.s d’art
  43. 43. Comment réussir sur Etsy? (1) • S’investir dans le travail commercial – Se référer au « Manuel du vendeur » – Présentation de soi et des produits (importance des photographies) – S’orienter avec les statistiques de la boutique
  44. 44. Comment réussir sur Etsy? (2) • S’investir dans le travail digital – Jouer avec l’algorithme de la plateforme: bien « taguer » ses produits, présenter souvent de nouveaux produits ou payer pour être mieux référencer – Poster quotidiennement sur les réseaux sociaux (Facebook, Tweeter, Instagram, Pinterest, blogs)
  45. 45. Merci pour votre attention Contact : anne.jourdain@dauphine.fr
  46. 46. … Semaine de l’artisanat
  47. 47. Où en êtes-vous avec votre présence en ligne ? Emilie TURBAT Directrice Marketing et Commerciale, Afnic emilie.turbat@afnic.fr
  48. 48. Qu’est-ce que l’Afnic ? Créée en 1997 3,2 M d’adresses en .fr 80 collaborateurs > Association à but non lucratif > 13 nouvelles extensions 16,6 M€ de CA en 2017 > 5,4 M€ reversés à la Fondation Afnic depuis 2012
  49. 49. 80%des clients recherchent sur Internet avant d’acheter Étude IFOP 2015
  50. 50. 82%des internautes achètent sur Internet mais seule 1 entreprise sur 7 vend en ligne Observatoire Médiamétrie 2017
  51. 51. VOTRE MISSION Développer votre présence en ligne pour booster votre activité
  52. 52. Où en êtes-vous avec votre présence en ligne ?  Votre score personnel  Une comparaison avec la moyenne de votre secteur  Des recommandations et conseils adaptés à votre entreprise  Un plan d’action complet, personnalisé et téléchargeable avec des fiches pratiques RÉALISEZ UN AUTODIAGNOSTIC GRATUIT ET OBTENEZ :
  53. 53. Modes de présence en ligne Moyens consacrés Retours sur investissement Publicité & influenceurs Référencement Noms de domaine Réputation & satisfaction clients Outils en ligne
  54. 54. Score personnel Comparaison avec son secteur d’activité Plan d’actions téléchargeable
  55. 55. Des conseils en fonction de vos réponses Un accès gratuit à des contenus pour vous aider à aller plus loin
  56. 56. À VOUS DE JOUER ! reussiravecleweb.fr
  57. 57. 5 conseils d’experts pour se lancer sur Internet
  58. 58. 1 Ayez votre propre adresse sur Internet
  59. 59. Votre identité sur Internet  Valoriser votre expertise made in France en France comme à l’étranger  Renforcer la confiance : 86% des Français trouvent qu’une adresse en .fr donne confiance  Créer de la proximité : 3 Français / 4 recherchent spontanément les sites d’entreprises françaises en .fr Enregistrez votre nom de domaine en pour… * Étude TNS SOFRES 2017
  60. 60. Alors, qui est le plus crédible d’après vous ?
  61. 61. 2 Offrez-vous un commercial 24/7
  62. 62. Pourquoi créer un site internet pour son organisation ? A - Pour trouver de nouveaux prospects B - Pour accroître sa notoriété C - Pour convaincre ses prospects D - Pour faire joli
  63. 63. Pourquoi créer un site internet pour son organisation ? A - Pour trouver de nouveaux prospects B - Pour accroître sa notoriété C - Pour convaincre ses prospects D - Pour faire joli
  64. 64. Votre site web est : Et en plus, un site web c’est : SIMPLE RAPIDE PAS CHER
  65. 65. 3 Développez vos relations
  66. 66. Partagez votre expertise sur un blog Outil pour publier du contenu :  Intéressant pour sa communauté  Régulièrement  Informatif, utile ou divertissant UN BLOG = MEILLEUR ROI * Source Neocamino 2017 73% de prospects en plus !*
  67. 67. Utilisez le potentiel des réseaux sociaux Outil qui permet d'interagir avec sa communauté  Publier pour sa communauté  Régulièrement  Interagir avec des personnes et marques UN RÉSEAU SOCIAL = INTERACTION Facebook : 30 millions de Français
  68. 68. 4 Travaillez votre référencement
  69. 69. Le triangle magique du référencement Blog Réseaux sociaux Référencement Liens Contenu
  70. 70. Du contenu, du contenu, du contenu ! CRÉEZ ET PARTAGEZ Qualité + Générosité  Articles  Photos  Vidéos  Infographies  Statistiques  Commentaires  Publications  ...
  71. 71. 5 Choisissez la discipline et faites preuve de patience
  72. 72. Rdv sur www.réussir-en.fr notre plateforme pour aider les TPE/PME à tirer le meilleur parti du web Pour aller plus loin
  73. 73. Un festival d’ateliers pour trouver des clients avec Internet 80% concret. 30% fun. Organisé par
  74. 74. … Semaine de l’artisanat
  75. 75. Panorama et tendances du E-commerce Benoît Gaillat
  76. 76. Panorama et tendances du E-commerce Une année 2018 en forte hausse ! 81,7 milliards d’euros de CA +10 milliards VS 2017 100 milliards d’euros prévus en 2020
  77. 77. Part du E-commerce dans le commerce de détail
  78. 78. Les petits e-commerçants ont-ils une place ?
  79. 79. Tendances 1/3 : Le vocal commerce
  80. 80. Tendances 2/3 : Les Chatbots
  81. 81. Tendances 3/3 : l’intelligence artificielle
  82. 82. MERCI Benoit Gaillat benoit.gaillat@skeelbox.com
  83. 83. … Semaine de l’artisanat
  84. 84. Quelle présence sur le digital ? Me faire accompagner ? Par qui ? Comment ? Marie Noe
  85. 85. AGENDA Comment optimiser l’utilisation de ses ressources dans le cadre d'un projet web ? Comment évaluer si le projet doit être internalisé ou externalisé ? Quels sont les avantages et inconvénients des deux solutions ? 1. Cadrer son projet et ses ambitions 2. Externaliser : Avantages & inconvénients 3. Internaliser : Avantages & inconvénients 4. Une solution intermédiaire: la montée en compétence progressive
  86. 86. 1. Cadrer son projet et ses ambitions • Quels enjeux ? – Faire connaître l’entreprise – Donner à vos clients des conseils sur vos produits ou services – Vendre vos produits sur internet, etc. • Quels objectifs ? – Chiffre d’affaires souhaité dans le cas d’un site de vente – Amélioration de l’image de l’entreprise – Nombre de visiteurs attendus, etc. • Quel budget ? – Quel part de mon CA doit représenter ce projet ? La rédaction d’un cahier des charges est essentielle afin de cadrer son projet et ses ambitions
  87. 87. 2. Externaliser : Quels types de prestataires ? Les types de prestataires sont variés • L’agence dite Interactive WebAgency  regroupant les métiers Conseil, Technique & Création • Les agences de communication  plutôt orientées sur le Conseil & la Création • Les SSII  plutôt orientées sur la Technique • Les freelances  souvent experts dans leur domaine, il est parfois nécessaire de faire appel à plusieurs freelances (ce qui peut rendre la gestion de projet plus compliquée)
  88. 88. 2. Externaliser : Avantages Une vision nouvelle de sa marque et de son projet • En externalisant sa communication, on met en concurrence les visions des agences consultées, on challenge les prestataires pour aboutir à un résultat bien plus innovant. Une multitude de profils experts à moindre coût • La réalisation d’un projet web passe nécessairement par un assemblage de profils incorporant des qualifications et qualités différentes (webdesigner, SEO, développeur, etc). Cela permet de profiter de plusieurs expertises sur un temps réduit (et donc à moindre coût) Une expertise et des conseils personnalisés • Vous pouvez vous appuyer sur l’expertise des membres de l’équipe de l’agence. Ces prestataires sont spécialement formés pour répondre à des projets très précis. Un projet plus rapide et moins coûteux • En vous appuyant sur un prestataire, vous économisez sur les coûts de recrutement, de formation et de développement/ cohésion d’équipe. La mise en œuvre est donc plus rapide. L’agence est tenue à des délais et surtout, vous libérez du temps pour avancer de votre côté.
  89. 89. 2. Externaliser : Inconvénients La compréhension du brief : • Certaines incompréhensions peuvent apparaitre au moment du brief. Il est essentiel de cadrer le projet et ses attentes. Dépendance à un tiers pendant le projet • Cette dépendance apparaît en cas de retards dans la réalisation. N’hésitez pas à ajouter des clauses de pénalités éventuelles dans le contrat. • Une perte de savoir-faire qui entraîne une dépendance vis-à-vis du prestataire Dépendance à un tiers après le projet • Pour la maintenance ou les mises à jour de votre site web.  Il est essentiel de prévoir une documentation technique réalisée par l’agence tout au long du projet. En effet, en cas de problème, il faut que d’autres développeurs puissent prendre la suite du projet.
  90. 90. 2. Si l’on décide d’externaliser : 3 conseils lorsqu’on décide d’externaliser : Garanties sur le prestataire • S’assurer de la qualité du prestataire sélectionné en termes de références, méthodologie de travail, garanties, etc. Pilotage du projet • S’assurer qu’une personne en interne est capable de piloter et de contrôler le travail du prestataire (par exemple : un chef de projet ayant un background technique suffisant pour sélectionner et piloter le prestataire). Propriété du projet • Vérifiez qu’à la fin de votre collaboration, le projet web vous appartient : ne pas oublier le transfert des droits du code ainsi que les éléments graphiques dans le contrat.
  91. 91. 3. Internaliser : Avantages Maitriser le process de mise en œuvre • Le principal avantage de l’internalisation réside dans la maîtrise des process mis en œuvre. • Le savoir-faire et les techniques de maintenance sont contrôlés et vous gardez la main sur toutes les actions. Gagner en réactivité • Grâce à une équipe projet en interne, vous gagnez en souplesse et en réactivité. • Vous misez également sur une relation plus directe et fluide entre votre entreprise et vos clients. S’auto-former pour « faire soi même » • De nombreuses formations en ligne permettent de se former sur les différents sujets numériques. Cela permet de monter en compétence et gagner en indépendance. • Si cela peut sembler chronophage, l’impact financier sur le long terme peut s’avérer très intéressant.
  92. 92. 3. Internaliser : Inconvénients Coût plus élevé s’il faut engager une équipe interne • Le recrutement d’un seul profil spécialisé ne suffit pas à répondre à tous les enjeux d’un projet web. • Exemple : il faut une équipe d’au moins 4-5 personnes pour développer un site web. Ces profils seront-ils occupés à plein temps une fois le site web finalisé ? Un investissement de temps important • La réalisation d’un projet web représente un investissement en temps important. Il peut être parfois plus intéressant de concentrer le travail de ses équipes sur le cœur de métier de l’entreprise.
  93. 93. 4. Une solution intermédiaire: la montée en compétence progressive (1/2) Pour un certain nombre de situations, il peut être intéressant d’envisager une internalisation progressive : 1/ S’appuyer sur un prestataire dans un premier temps • Lancer votre projet et récolter vos premiers résultats. 2/ Se poser les bonnes questions : Coût et projection • Toujours garder en tête qu’il faut calculez précisément les coûts de formation d’une personne en interne et les comparez aux coûts d’un prestataire. • Projeter ce coût sur les mois / années à venir.
  94. 94. 4. Une solution intermédiaire: la montée en compétence progressive (2/2) 3/ Recrutement ou montée en compétence • Si besoin, déterminer les postes à internaliser puis recruter ou former vos salariés aux différents métiers (développement web, community management, design, etc.) 4/Trouver un juste milieu • Trouver un juste milieu entre les compétences nécessaires au quotidien et celles qui n’interviennent qu’à titre exceptionnel. • Les premières ont tout intérêt à être développées en interne, tandis que les secondes pourront rester externalisées.
  95. 95. MERCI Marie Noe marie.noe@esvdigital 06 13 16 32 60
  96. 96. … Semaine de l’artisanat
  97. 97. DE L’IDÉE À L’OBJET, LA NUMÉRISATION 3D Félix Wouts fwouts@3d4pro.fr
  98. 98. Le modèle 3D au service de votre métier ● Dessin s ● Photos ● Plans ● Modèle 3D ● Prototyp e ● Moule ● Impression 3D ● Fabrication
  99. 99. Quels usages de la 3D pour les artisans ? Modèle 3D Prototype PièceMoule
  100. 100. LE MODÈLE 3D DÉFINITION Numérisation 3D d’une pièce ou d’un objet effectuée à partir d’un simple dessin, de croquis, d’un plan 2D ou d’une photo. USAGES • Validation client avant fabrication • Personnalisation objet • Partage avec fournisseur • Présentation catalogue en ligne • Fichier pour fabrication/impression BÉNÉFICES • Limite les erreurs de fabrication • Garantit alignement avec client/fournisseurs • Optimise l’usage de matériaux pour la fabrication/impression
  101. 101. LE PROTOTYPE (ou maquette) DÉFINITION Premier exemplaire d’un produit avant la fabrication réelle. USAGES • Présentation du produit avant production • Validation technique/esthétique • Partage avec fournisseurs/partenaires BÉNÉFICES • Limite les erreurs de fabrication • Garantit alignement avec client • Optimise l’usage de matériaux pour la fabrication/impression
  102. 102. LE MOULE USAGE Fabrication d’un moule sur mesure directement à partir de votre modèle 3D. BÉNÉFICES • Validation avant fabrication avec modèle 3D • Limite le risque d’erreur lors de la fabrication LA PIÈCE USAGE Fabrication ou impression 3D d’une pièce unique ou d’une petite série à partir d’un modèle 3D. BÉNÉFICES • Option intéressante dans le cadre d’une réparation • Alternative en cas de rupture de stock • Adapté à une petite production
  103. 103. QUIZZ TIME ! • Avez-vous déjà eu recours à la 3D (modèle, prototype, moule , pièce) ? – BLEU = OUI – VERT = NON
  104. 104. QUIZZ TIME ! • Quel usage avez-vous ou pourriez-vous avoir de la 3D dans votre activité professionnelle ? – BLEU = MODÈLE 3D – VERT = PROTOTYPE – JAUNE = MOULE – ROUGE = PIÈCE
  105. 105. QUIZZ TIME ! • Combien d’objet 3D pourriez vous réaliser dans votre activité ? – BLEU = INFÉRIEUR OU ÉGAL À 10 – VERT = SUPÉRIEUR À 10 – ROUGE = PAS D'UTILITÉ
  106. 106. Exemple de 1ère solution en ligne de modélisation 3D à la demande Lancement de www.EXA3D.fr le 11 avril 2018 • Chargez votre plan/dessin/ photo en toute confidentialité • Un expert 3D vous accompagne et réalise votre modèle 3D • Recevez le fichier 3D (votre propriété) et un prototype
  107. 107. Quel service adapté à votre projet ? Services Offre Standard (réalisation de votre modèle 3D) Offre Premium (accompagnement par un expert jusqu’au prototype) Design 3D en 10 jours ouvrés max Visualisation en ligne de votre modèle Confidentialité garantie Paiement en ligne sécurisé Accompagnement d’un expert designer 3D Prototype en plastique à domicile
  108. 108. QUIZZ TIME ! • Quel offre convient le mieux à votre activité ? BLEU = OFFRE STANDARD JAUNE = OFFRE PREMIUM ROUGE = AUCUNE
  109. 109. CONCLUSION Les 3 points à retenir : - La transformation numérique est une réalité - De nombreuses opportunités pour les artisans - La numérisation 3D est à la portée de tous Le 11 avril, salon AddFab Porte de Versailles
  110. 110. Questions - Réponses Félix Wouts fwouts@3d4pro.fr MERCI
  111. 111. … Semaine de l’artisanat
  112. 112. Les enjeux de l’impression 3D pour les PME Marie-Hélène Gostiaux Avocate au Barreau de Paris Cabinet Yaël COHEN-HADRIA
  113. 113. Contexte • Actualité – Selon le rapport du cabinet Wohlers Associate, l’impression 3D pourrait générer des retombées économiques conséquentes, qui iraient de 230 à 550 milliards de dollars par an d’ici à 2025. – En 2013, Barack Obama prédisait que l'impression 3D serait la prochaine révolution industrielle lors de son discours sur l'État de l'Union. • Enjeux – Impact significatif sur certaines catégories de produits de consommation, comme les jouets, les accessoires, les bijoux et les chaussures – La fabrication de produits complexes, hautement personnalisables, tels que les implants médicaux ou certains composants d’avions, pourrait représenter un marché de 770 milliards de dollars par an d’ici à 2025, et il est estimé que 40% de ces produits seront imprimés en 3D. • Objectifs – Utiliser le potentiel de l’impression 3D dans le respect des obligations légales, notamment en matière de propriété intellectuelle.
  114. 114. PLAN PARTIE 1 Les opportunités de l’impression 3D PARTIE 2 Enjeux juridiques de l’impression 3D PARTIE 3 Sanctions de la contrefaçon PARTIE 4 Enjeux stratégiques
  115. 115. PARTIE 1 Les opportunités de l’impression 3D • L’impression 3D késako • Historique • De nombreuses applications PLAN
  116. 116. L’impression 3D, késako ? fabrication additive Couche par couche contrefaçon 3D Plastique métaux plâtre céramique joaillerie automobile aérospatial aviation verre cire logiciel CAO
  117. 117. Qu’est-ce l’impression 3D ? – Construction de l’objet « couche par couche » d’où l’appellation «fabrication additive » Création d’un modèle numérique par logiciel de CAO Envoi à une imprimante 3D dotée d’un logiciel capable de lire le modèle Le logiciel va le découper en fines tranches L’imprimante 3D va déposer successivement des couches de matière correspondant à ce nombre de tranches
  118. 118. Historique Années 1970-80 Expérimentations au Japon, en France et aux Etats-Unis qui débouchera sur la fabrication par addition de couches successives 1984-1986 STL (Standard Tessellation Language) et création de la société 3D System 1988 FMD (Fused Deposition Modeling : modelage par dépôt de matière en fusion) et création de la société Sratasys 1993 3DP (the three dimensional printing) par le MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) 1995 Licence d’exploitation du 3DP concédée à la société Z Corporation 1996 Première apparition du terme « impression 3D » 2006 Expiration des brevets - naissance de RepRap, projet d’imprimante 3D réplicable open source 2007 NL : la société Shapeways propose le premier service en ligne d’impression 3D destiné aux particuliers 2009 FR : création de la société Sculpteo 2012 apparition de la 1ère imprimante 3D personnelle
  119. 119. De nombreuses applications en perspective L'imprimante Massivit 1800 de Massivit. (Source: Massivit) L’imprimante 3D Zero-G (Source : https://www.3dnatives.com/impression-3d- et-nasa-19022018/) © Poietis Source : https://www.industrie- techno.com/poietis-l- impression-du-vivant- par-laser.39891
  120. 120. En résumé • Une technologie de rupture avec les techniques traditionnelles de fabrication : différentes techniques de fabrication additive, grande diversité de matériaux utilisés (plastique, poudre minérale, polyamide, résine, cire, métaux, cellules humaines, etc.) • Nombre important de demandes de brevets, notamment aux Etats-Unis • Une extension toujours plus importante des domaines d’application (industries automobile, aéronautique, alimentaire, de la mode, des jouets, domaine médical, joaillerie, architecture, etc.) • Emergence des imprimantes grand public : petits objets de décoration, maquettes, etc. • Personnalisation en masse et production à la demande • Lutte contre l’obsolescence programmée
  121. 121. PLAN PARTIE 2 Enjeux juridiques de l’impression 3D • Propriété intellectuelle de l’objet • Moyens légaux de protection • Moyens techniques de protection • Impression 3D autorisée • Sur la sécurité et l’intégrité de l’objet imprimé
  122. 122. Enjeux juridiques de l’impression 3D : problématiques • L’impression 3D favorise : – La reproduction à l’identique sans dessaisissement de l’auteur, – Une copie des œuvres facilitée par l’utilisation du scanner 3D, – L’ubiquité des sources : les fichiers peuvent être disponibles à tout moment, partout dans le monde et sur des millions d’ordinateurs personnels, – Une dispersion des contrefacteurs. • Problématiques : – Comment garantir le respect de la propriété intellectuelle de l’auteur créateur de l’objet ? – Comment garantir la sécurité et l’intégrité de l’objet imprimé par le consommateur final ?
  123. 123. Propriété intellectuelle de l’objet • « Démembrement de l’acte de création » : l’oeuvre peut circuler à l’état numérique avant de prendre une forme physique, d’où une réelle convergence des univers physique et numérique. • Ainsi en cas de contrefaçon, y aura-t-il contrefaçon : – Par celui qui a numérisé l’objet ? – Par celui qui a publié le fichier numérique en ligne ? – Par l’utilisateur final qui aura imprimé l’objet grâce au fichier numérique ? – Par les trois ?
  124. 124. Sur les objets eux-mêmes, comme sur les fichiers numériques : • Droit d’auteur • Droit des marques • Droit des dessins et modèles • Droit des brevets Sur les fichiers numériques : • Droits d’exploitation/d’utilisation : Licence libre / licence payante/soumises à conditions Moyens légaux de protection
  125. 125. • Sur les objets eux-mêmes – Mesures d’identification des objets 3D imprimés : solution de marquage, empreinte digitale unique de l’objet, nanoparticules comportant les informations d’identification des objets (ProteXXion, Infrastructs, etc.) • Sur les fichiers numériques – Mesure de contrôle de l’utilisation des fichiers numériques (digital rights management) : • Sur les plateformes de téléchargement : un paiement = un téléchargement ; • Sur les imprimantes 3D: un système de contrôle de fabrication avec création d’une base de données interrogée par l’imprimante connectée avant toute impression (liste des objets interdits, nombre d’impressions autorisées, etc.) Moyens techniques de protection
  126. 126. Impression 3D autorisée Au regard de tous ses droits privatifs…quand la reproduction/l’impression 3D est-elle autorisée? – Cas de reproduction par un particulier pour son usage personnel • Reproduction d’une oeuvre protégée par le droit d’auteur : règle de l’exception pour copie privée possible si article L.122-5, 1° et 2° du CPI + triple test validé • Oeuvre protégée par le droit des marques : contrefaçon que si usage dans la vie des affaires (Com.10 mai 2011, n° 10-18173) • OEuvre protégée par un dessin ou modèle (article L.513-6 du CPI) • OEuvre protégée par un brevet (article L.613-5 du CPI) – Cas de reproduction par un professionnel • Principe : reproduction sans l’autorisation de l’auteur = contrefaçon • Sauf conditions particulière de la licence (licence libre avec possibilité d’exploitation commerciale par exemple) • Problème du « marché noir »
  127. 127. Sur la sécurité et l’intégrité de l’objet imprimé • Les produits manufacturés sont soumis à des normes de sécurité comme la norme CE ou NF : tests rigoureux de toxicité, de résistance au choc ou à la chaleur avant leur mise sur le marché.
  128. 128. Sur la sécurité et l’intégrité de l’objet imprimé Cadre légal : • Article 1240 du Code civil : « Tout fait quelconque de l'homme, qui cause à autrui un dommage, oblige celui par la faute duquel il est arrivé à le réparer. » • Article 1245 et suivants du Code civil : responsabilité du fait des produits défectueux • Article 1245-5 du Code civil : « Est producteur, lorsqu'il agit à titre professionnel, le fabricant d'un produit fini, le producteur d'une matière première, le fabricant d'une partie composante. »
  129. 129. Sur la sécurité et l’intégrité de l’objet imprimé • Pourraient donc être poursuivis en cas d’accident provoqué par un objet fabriqué par un particulier : – Le vendeur de l’imprimante et du matériau (le même en général) – L’auteur du fichier numérique de l’objet téléchargé sur Internet • Pas d’incidence du mode de fabrication du produit sur l’application du texte • Régime de responsabilité sans faute, le seul défaut de sécurité suffit. • La responsabilité du producteur ne sera pas retenue si : – le producteur n’a pas mis en circulation ce produit, – le dommage résulte de la faute de la victime.
  130. 130. PLAN Partie 3 Sanctions de la contrefaçon • Cadre légal • Sanction de la contrefaçon et du piratage • Quelle responsabilité pour les plateformes ?
  131. 131. Cadre légal • Article L331-1 et suivants du Code de la propriété intellectuelle (CPI) : prévention, procédures et sanctions, dispositions communes • Article L331-5 et suivants du CPI : mesures techniques de protection • Article L331-24 et suivants du CPI : Haute Autorité pour la diffusion des œuvres et la protection des droits sur internet, mission de protection des œuvres et objets auxquels est attaché un droit d'auteur ou un droit voisin • Article L332-1 du CPI : saisie-contrefaçon • Article L335-2 et L335-3 du CPI : dispositions pénales • Loi n° 2009-669 du 12 juin 2009 favorisant la diffusion et la protection de la création sur internet, dite loi Hadopi 1 ou « loi Création et Internet »
  132. 132. Sanctions de la contrefaçon et du piratage • Sanction pénale de la contrefaçon : trois ans d'emprisonnement et de 300 000 euros d'amende • Sanction pénale lorsqu’on altère une mesure technique de protection ou une information relative à la protection conférée à l’œuvre : 3 750 euros d'amende • Destruction/retrait des objets ou fichiers contrefaisants • Suspension de l'accès à un service de communication au public en ligne pour une durée maximale d'un an, assortie de l'interdiction de souscrire pendant la même période un autre contrat portant sur un service de même nature auprès de tout opérateur. • Les amendes automatiques pour piratage, une fausse bonne idée selon une étude commandée par la Hadopi (actualité - février 2018 - source : https://www.nextinpact.com/news/106070-amendes-automatiques-pour- piratage-pas-si-simple-selon-etude-commandee-par-hadopi.htm)
  133. 133. Quelle responsabilité pour les plateformes proposant des fichiers numériques d’objets 3D? • Contrôle a priori : les plateformes s’engagent à examiner toute nouvelle publication d’objet et valident la mise en ligne le cas échéant. Toute contrefaçon en ligne engage directement la responsabilité de la plateforme éditrice ; • Contrôle a posteriori : – responsabilité « allégée » des plateformes d’intermédiation, lesquelles doivent supprimer les fichiers contrefaisants sur notification des ayants droits (article 6 de la loi n° 2004-575 du 21 juin 2004 pour la confiance dans l'économie numérique) – les plateformes doivent informer les utilisateurs que sont interdits la présence et l’impression d’objets dont la vente est réglementée et/ou dangereux ; ou d’objets portant sur des produits protégés par des droits de propriété intellectuelle et dont l’utilisation n’a pas été autorisée par les ayants droits. – Un formulaire de notification de violation de droits de propriété intellectuelle doit être mis à disposition des ayants droits.
  134. 134. PLAN Partie 4 Enjeux stratégiques • Conséquences patrimoniales • Diminution de la valorisation de l’actif immatériel • Risques d’atteinte à l’intégrité de la création (droit moral) • Risques concurrentiels • Risques en termes d’image • Menaces
  135. 135. Conséquences patrimoniales • Contrefaçon : manque à gagner • Atteinte au droit moral (droit à l’intégrité de l’œuvre notamment) : diminution de la valorisation du bien immatériel
  136. 136. Risques concurrentiels • Concurrence directe et indirecte • Risque en termes d’image
  137. 137. Menaces en matière de sécurité • Impression de pièces de remplacement non règlementaires, impression d’armes à feu, etc. • L’impression 3D dans le secteur d'activités d'importance vitale (R. 1332-2 du Code de la Défense)
  138. 138. EN RÉSUMÉ • L’impression 3D est une technologie de rupture avec les techniques traditionnelles de fabrication. • Une extension toujours plus importante des domaines d’application (industries automobile, aéronautique, alimentaire, de la mode, des jouets, domaine médical, joaillerie, architecture, etc.) • L’impression 3D implique des enjeux juridiques et stratégiques pour le créateur et l’entreprise : protection de la propriété intellectuelle, menaces concurrentielles, en termes d’image, de sécurité. • Des moyens légaux et techniques de protection existent. Le cadre légal actuel permet de sanctionner la contrefaçon, y compris des fichiers numériques 3D. Les plateformes en ligne peuvent également être tenue responsables de la diffusion de fichiers d’objets illicites.
  139. 139. MERCI POUR VOTRE ATTENTION ! Marie-Hélène Gostiaux Avocat à la Cour Cabinet COHEN-HADRIA 90 avenue Niel 75017 Paris tél.: +33(0)172951212 Site: www.ych-avocats.fr Email: contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  140. 140. … Semaine de l’artisanat
  141. 141. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-IAZ0TH_YY&t=4s
  142. 142. Plus de 150 machines, 2000m²
  143. 143. 13 accompagnateurs projet Ils accompagnent le passage de l’idée au projet • Alix Levesque, Designer illustratrice – Mod’Art International • Astrid Hauton, Designer - ENSCI • Benjamin Bouet, impression 3D & Robotique • Cédric Lombardo, impression 3D & finition • Claudia Tennant, Artiste - Beaux Arts • Elise Caron, Désigner - ENSCI & Ingénieur - INSA • Emmanuel Berquez, Ingénieur mécanique - Arts et métiers • Eve-Lise Belieres, Ebéniste & Designer • Justine Chuffart, Designer - Kedge • Marion Mezenge, Désigner - Ecole Boule • Océane Delain, Designer - ENSCI • Quentin Gouaillier, Designer - Ecole Bleue Global Design • Sacha Krivokuca, Ingénieur électronique et informatique - Université Pierre et Marie Curie • Valentin Martineau, Designer industriel - ENSAAMA Valentin
  144. 144. Piano de voyage Olivier Balbous Studio Veneer Félix Lévêque Romain Boulais Wabe Original Doris Keller 3 exemples
  145. 145. Chambre des Métiers et de l’Artisanat – 20 MARS 2018 MERCI RAPHAELLE CHAYGNEAUD-DUPUY raphaelle.cdupuy@techshoplm.fr
  146. 146.
  147. 147. L’intelligence artificielle… … remplacera-t-elle les êtres humains ? Dou You Dream Up et l’exemple des chatbots. Souad Zarat Sales & Partnership Manager Do You Dream Up szarat@dydu.ai
  148. 148. À bientôt Semaine de l’artisanat

×