Colloque tendances numériques 2017

Introduction Fabrice JUGNET, Secrétaire général de la Chambre de métiers et de l’artisanat de Paris Alexis GOVCIYAN, Direc...
Panorama et tendances du E-commerce 2017
Le E-commerce en France – Chiffres 2016 72 milliards d’€ E-commerce +14,6 % VS 2015 + de 1 milliard de transactions +23% p...
Le E-commerce en France Objectif : 80 milliards de CA E-commerce pour 2017
Le E-commerce en France En France un consommateur réalise en moyenne 28 achats / an en E-commerce Montant annuel de 2 000 €
3 tendances de fond 1. L’explosion du mobile et des recherches locales 2. L’essor des places de marché 3. Les sites de mis...
La complémentarité du mobile et des recherches locales* 40% des gens font des recherches sur internet uniquement via le sm...
Les places de marché 7 des 10 plus gros sites Français en terme de trafic sont des places de marché. Les places de marché ...
 1,5 millions de vendeurs actifs.  36 millions d’articles en vente.  Des acheteurs et vendeurs dans le monde entier. Le...
 Une communauté de 280 000 vendeurs.  60% sont des amateurs et 40% des professionnels. DaWanda, spécialisée sur les prod...
L’explosion des plateformes de mise en relation De nombreux sites se sont lancés sur le créneau de l’intermédiation entre ...
L’explosion des plateformes de mise en relation Ces sites se sont développés autour de 3 approches différentes. Sites de d...
Les sites de devis
Faber.place veut démocratiser l’accès des artisans d’art aux particuliers Le particulier poste en ligne son projet de déco...
Faber.place veut démocratiser l’accès des artisans d’art aux particuliers Chaque artisan peut présenter ses créations, ses...
OneMuze intègre la vente en ligne d’objets d’art personnalisables OneMuze est spécialisé dans la promotion des professionn...
OneMuze intègre la vente en ligne d’objets d’art personnalisables Chaque artisan dispose d’une présentation qualitative de...
OneMuze intègre la vente en ligne d’objets d’art personnalisables Chaque artisan peut vendre en ligne ses créations.
Les artisans sont aussi sur LeBonCoin
Houzz, site d’inspiration, permet de valoriser le travail des artisans auprès de sa communauté Mise en avant des réalisati...
Houzz, site d’inspiration, permet de valoriser le travail des artisans auprès de sa communauté Mise en avant des réalisati...
Merci de votre attention Des questions ?
FACILITER LA RENCONTRE ENTRE ARTISANS DU MEUBLE ET CONSOMMATEURS
DES NOUVELLES TENDANCES DE CONSOMMATION
COMMENT TROUVER UN MEUBLE UNIQUE QUI A UNE ÂME ET UNE HISTOIRE ?
L’ARTISANAT
DES FREINS NOMBREUX Méconnaissance des artisans et de leur travail Moins de 25% des artisans ont une présence en ligne. Le...
AVEC HOPFAB NOTRE MISSION EST DE DIGITALISER LE SECTEUR DE L’ARTISANAT POUR FACILITER LA RENCONTRE AVEC LES CONSOMMATEURS
HOPFAB EST LE PREMIER SITE DÉDIÉ AU MOBILIER ARTISANAL
RÉSEAU D’ARTISANS SÉLECTIONNÉS
CATALOGUE DE MOBILIER PERSONNALISABLE
SERVICE DEVIS SUR-MESURE
NOTRE MODÈLE ÉCONOMIQUE Référencement gratuit. Hopfab gagne de l’argent seulement si vous gagnez de l’argent. Notre modèle...
LES AVANTAGES HOPFAB Une équipe dédiée à la gestion de la relation client et au marketing Une communauté d’artisans pour é...
L’ÉQUIPE HOPFAB
MERCI
- Le Paris de l’excellence -
Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) écran d’accueil
Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) écrans de tutoriel
Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) vue carte tri par catégorie
Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) tri par envie vue liste
Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) fiche de l’artisan
Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) favoris informations
disponible fin mai 2017
PERSPECTIVES NUMÉRIQUES POUR LES ARTISANS Marie NOÉ Directrice Pôle Branding /E-commerce
AGENDA • Introduction – Les Français et le numérique – Les enjeux numériques pour les artisans • Les sites web et blog • L...
INTRODUCTION • Les Français et le numérique :  En moyenne, on passe 18 heures par semaine sur Internet  93% ont un mobil...
LES FRANÇAIS ET LE NUMÉRIQUE  Digital : une opportunité pour les artisans Quelque soit le canal utilisé, les entreprises ...
LES BÉNÉFICES DU DIGITAL Avantages Marketing  Une visibilité accrue pour l’entreprise à moindre coût  Une image de marqu...
LES BÉNÉFICES DU DIGITAL Booster son entreprise  Se démarquer de la concurrence (produits, services etc…)  Concurrencer ...
PRÉSENCE DIGITALE POUR LES ARTISANS : OÙ ÊTRE PRÉSENT ?
LES DIFFÉRENTS SITES WEB
LE SITE VITRINE Un site semblable à la vitrine de votre entreprise sur le web avec:  Une présentation de votre entreprise...
BLOG Grace à la création de contenu de qualité, le blog permet de créer un lien avec vos clients ! Le Blog permet:  D’off...
LE SITE E-COMMERCE Le site e-commerce est votre boutique en ligne:  Possède les avantages du site vitrine  Ouvert 24/7, ...
LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX
FOCUS SUR LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX EN FRANCE Facebook: 31 millions d’utilisateurs actifs / Mois 1/3 se connectent chaque jour 5...
LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX / CONVERSION Trafic X X X Conver- sion X X X Visibilité X X X X X X Engage- ment X X X X X
LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX AVANTAGES / CONTRAINTES  Lien fort avec la communauté  Forte visibilité et engagement  Renforcement...
LES MARKETPLACES
QU'EST-CE QU’UNE MARKETPLACE ? Un site web mettant en relation des vendeurs et des acheteurs pour effectuer une transactio...
QU'EST CE QU’UNE MARKETPLACE ? Chaque place de marché a sa spécificité. Il faut privilégier les sites qui correspondent à ...
LES MARKETPLACES : AVANTAGES ET CONTRAINTES  E-commerce rapidement  Un fort trafic immédiatement  Pas de Partie techniq...
STRATÉGIE DIGITALE
VOTRE STRATÉGIE Le choix de votre solution doit être en accord avec:  La stratégie de votre entreprise  Votre activité ...
VOTRE STRATÉGIE Établir sa stratégie Pour établir votre stratégie, vous devez procéder par étape en vous posant des questi...
VOTRE STRATÉGIE Fixer et cadrer son objectif Quel est mon objectif chiffré à atteindre ? De cette question en découlent d’...
LES DIFFÉRENTS LEVIERS Choisir ses leviers Quel levier utiliser pour atteindre mon objectif ? Le choix des leviers les plu...
Marie NOÉ Directrice Pôle Branding /E-commerce Mob : 06 13 18 32 60 marie.noe@esvdigital.com www.esvdigital.fr
par LA FABRIQUE DIY Première plateforme de partage de tutoriels de Bricolage & Créations www.lafabriquediy.com TUTORIELS :...
Qu’est-ce que LA FABRIQUE DIY ? www.lafabriquediy.com • La Fabrique DIY est la première plateforme française de partage de...
Qu’est-ce que LA FABRIQUE DIY ? www.lafabriquediy.com • C’est également une chaîne Youtube, avec certaines créations prése...
Qu’est-ce que LA FABRIQUE DIY ? www.lafabriquediy.com • Les Fabriqueurs sont des créateurs, des artisans, des passionnés :...
Qui sommes-nous ?
Qui sommes-nous ? • Claire PROTIN et Lucas BERBESSON, deux passionnés de faire des choses avec leurs mains • La plateforme...
Le format tutoriel : opportunité ou frein ? • Le format tutoriel est de plus en plus répandu, au même titre que la tendanc...
Le format tutoriel : opportunité ou frein ? • Frein ? – Certains travaux habituellement faits par des artisans sont en eff...
Le format tutoriel : opportunité ou frein ? ÉTUDE DE CAS ARTISAN : RAMOND CHARPENTES, ARCACHON
Le format tutoriel : opportunité ou frein ? Contact : Claire Protin Directrice FABDEV claire.protin@fabdev.fr
Présentation Maria Cotora Co-fondatrice, CEO
L’EMPLACEMENT: ENJEU CENTRAL DU PETIT COMMERCE ET DE L’ARTISANAT • Une demande de boutiques de proximité en hausse – De no...
NOTRE AMBITION: TROUVER LE BON QUARTIER POUR VOTRE ACTIVITÉ • Comment trouver le bon emplacement pour son activité ? – La ...
NOS SOLUTIONS: ÉVALUER INSTANTANÉMENT LA QUALITÉ D’UN EMPLACEMENT • Un moteur de recherche cartographique
NOS SOLUTIONS: ÉVALUER INSTANTANÉMENT LA QUALITÉ D’UN EMPLACEMENT • Toutes les données par adresse en libre accès
NOS SOLUTIONS: ÉVALUER INSTANTANÉMENT LA QUALITÉ D’UN EMPLACEMENT • Du descriptif à l’évaluatif: un algorithme de calcul a...
• « Scoring » des différents emplacements en fonction de leur potentiel • Proposition d’un meilleur emplacement • Recherch...
NOS PERSPECTIVES • Intégrer les offres de locaux disponibles – Gagner en simplicité – Améliorer le service • Intégrer les ...
QUESTIONS
LE DROIT DU NUMÉRIQUE AU SERVICE DES ARTISANS POINTS D’ATTENTION Intervenant : Cabinet d’Avocats Cohen-Hadria 90 avenue Ni...
CONTEXTE • Actualité Les Français ont dépensé 72 milliards d’euros en e-commerce en 2016 • Enjeux Se lancer en toute légal...
PLAN DE L’INTERVENTION: PROMOUVOIR SON ACTIVITÉ SUR INTERNET PARTIE 1 OBLIGATIONS LÉGALES SUR INTERNET ET MOBILE PARTIE 2 ...
PARTIE 1 : OBLIGATIONS LÉGALES SUR INTERNET ET SUR MOBILE • Mentions légales • CGU et CGV • Rappel : Loi Hamon • La Cnil e...
La Loi pour la confiance dans l’économie numérique du 21 juin 2004 détermine les mentions devant figurer sur un site march...
CONDITIONS GÉNÉRALES Conditions générales d’utilisation • Régissent les rapports e-commerçant / visiteurs • Ex de clauses:...
La loi du 17 mars 2014 relative à la consommation ou « Loi Hamon » précise le régime des relations entre e-commerçants et ...
SITE INTERNET ET DONNÉES PERSONNELLES Cour d’appel de Besançon, 31 janvier 2007 La Cour d’appel de Besançon rappelle que l...
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS ? • Les cookies* liés aux opérations de publicité ciblée sont des traitements de données à caractère person...
MENTIONS OBLIGATOIRES D’UN EMAIL PUBLICITAIRE • Objet : en rapport avec le contenu • Identification de l’auteur de la camp...
POINT D’ACTUALITÉ : LE RÉGLEMENT EUROPÉEN • Adopté le 27 avril 2016 • Applicable au 25 mai 2018 • L’obligation de transpar...
PARTIE 2 GÉRER VOTRE ACTIVITÉ SUR INTERNET • Protéger votre patrimoine immatériel • Optimiser juridiquement les outils de ...
Patrimoine / sources de concurrence sur internet : • Base de données « clients/prospects » • Noms de domaine • Marque • Ré...
Informatique et Libertés : protection des données personnelles Loi I&L Information des personnes concernées Article 32 Col...
CHECK-LIST POUR L’ACHAT DE BDD • le numéro de la déclaration à la CNIL • la copie de la mention d’information des personne...
GOOGLE ADWORDS • Les campagnes de mots clés sponsorisés sont complémentaires au référencement naturel • Règles à respecter...
OPTIMISER LES OUTILS DE PROMOTION DU WEB • Site internet, blog, page Facebook, compte Twitter, LinkedIn… : – Dynamisent vo...
PARTIE 3 DÉFENDRE VOTRE VISIBILITÉ NUMÉRIQUE • E-réputation • Avis négatifs contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
OPÉRER UNE VEILLE • L’e-réputation renvoie à l’image de votre entreprise sur internet • Attention à l’injure, à la diffama...
AVIS NÉGATIFS • Une bonne note peut booster votre activité • Une mauvaise note ou un avis négatif peuvent au contraire avo...
Dénigrement Diffamation Injures Simple critique contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
À FAIRE : • Contacter l’internaute, régler le litige directement avec lui et lui demander de supprimer le contenu. Donner ...
EN RÉSUMÉ • Attirer la confiance des internautes et mobinautes en insérant les mentions légales obligatoires • Maîtriser l...
MERCI POUR VOTRE ATTENTION Yaël Cohen-Hadria Avocat 90 avenue Niel 75017 Paris tél.: +33(0)172951212 Site: www.ych-avocats...
L’EXPERTISE 3D À LA DEMANDE Félix Wouts fwouts@3d4pro.fr
Industrie 4.0 : la personnalisation de masse • Le fichier numérique au cœur des processus industriels Conception Simulatio...
La plateforme des bureaux d’études pour ceux qui n’en ont pas • Connectez-vous sur www.EXA3D.fr • Chargez en toute sécurit...
Avantages pour les artisans • Coûts – Sans frais fixe – Sans licence, sans maintenance, sans formation – Facturation de la...
Un fichier 3D, pour quoi faire ? • Impression 3D plastique, métal, céramique, bois … • Présentation internet validation cl...
Exemple sur l’impression 3D • A partir d’un dessin de définition – Fourni par l’artisan : plus les spécifications sont pré...
Pistes de réflexion • Plateforme de fichiers 3D – Disruption des bureaux d’études – Nouveau marché – Respect du cadre fran...
Questions - Réponses Félix Wouts fwouts@3d4pro.fr MERCI
Des artisans et des plateformes
Les plateformes sont  Des marchés à plusieurs versants : la raison de la « gratuité »  Un inventaire intégral, pros, ama...
Elles ne se substituent pas à ceux qui font  Les plateformes ne font pas le pain... elles se placent entre le boulanger e...
Ce que font les artisans (Opinion Way, Juillet 2016)
Se placer dans ce nouveau paysage  La e-réputation étend son territoire : web, blog, réseaux sociaux, applis, et les plat...
Résister oui, avant tout occuper le terrain
  1. 1. Introduction Fabrice JUGNET, Secrétaire général de la Chambre de métiers et de l’artisanat de Paris Alexis GOVCIYAN, Directeur de l’Institut Supérieur des Métiers
  2. 2. Panorama et tendances du E-commerce 2017
  3. 3. Le E-commerce en France – Chiffres 2016 72 milliards d’€ E-commerce +14,6 % VS 2015 + de 1 milliard de transactions +23% par rapport à 2015 33 transactions par seconde + de 200 000 sites e-commerce
  4. 4. Le E-commerce en France Objectif : 80 milliards de CA E-commerce pour 2017
  5. 5. Le E-commerce en France En France un consommateur réalise en moyenne 28 achats / an en E-commerce Montant annuel de 2 000 €
  6. 6. 3 tendances de fond 1. L’explosion du mobile et des recherches locales 2. L’essor des places de marché 3. Les sites de mise en relation entre particuliers et professionnels Il n’est désormais plus nécessaire de créer son propre site pour être présent sur internet et vendre en ligne ses produits ou services. De nombreux tiers de confiance proposent des outils de visibilité et de vente en ligne, auprès d’une cible qualifiée, simples d’utilisation et à moindre coût.
  7. 7. La complémentarité du mobile et des recherches locales* 40% des gens font des recherches sur internet uniquement via le smartphone. 88% des acheteurs en ligne recherchent une entreprise locale à partir d’un téléphone mobile. 30% se rendent dans l’entreprise sous 48H. La visibilité de son entreprise / activité sur internet n’est plus une option. Il faut être présent sur les canaux adaptés à son secteur d’activité : Réseaux sociaux (Instagram / Pinterest) Places de marché Sites de mise en relation / devis travaux *Chiffres Google “How People Use Their Devices”– Octobre 2016.
  8. 8. Les places de marché 7 des 10 plus gros sites Français en terme de trafic sont des places de marché. Les places de marché spécialisées par secteur d’activité / par métier se développent de plus en plus. Fort essor des places de marché de DoItYourself : Etsy et Dawanda Rang Marques Visiteurs uniques /mois
  9. 9.  1,5 millions de vendeurs actifs.  36 millions d’articles en vente.  Des acheteurs et vendeurs dans le monde entier. Le site est traduit en 10 langues et gère 23 monnaies. Estsy est un site créé en 2005 qui permet à tous de vendre des articles fait-main, des objets vintages et des fournitures de loisir créatif. Le site est le pionnier et le n°1 mondial des places de marché spécialisées sur le secteur des produits fait- main et artisanaux. Les places de marché
  10. 10.  Une communauté de 280 000 vendeurs.  60% sont des amateurs et 40% des professionnels. DaWanda, spécialisée sur les produits artisanaux et les produits « fait-main », elle se positionne comme le n°1 en Europe. Les places de marché
  11. 11. L’explosion des plateformes de mise en relation De nombreux sites se sont lancés sur le créneau de l’intermédiation entre particuliers et professionnels de l’artisanat, se positionnant comme des apporteurs d’affaires pour les professionnels. Ces plateformes intègrent la dimension sociale et de recommandation de plus en plus nécessaire dans le choix d’un artisan. Elles possèdent des financements et une stratégie marketing pour développer la visibilité de leur site et en faire profiter les artisans présents sur leur plateforme.
  12. 12. L’explosion des plateformes de mise en relation Ces sites se sont développés autour de 3 approches différentes. Sites de devis. Le visiteur poste une annonce de projet / besoin et le site met en concurrence les artisans locaux pour y répondre. Des sites spécialisés sur l’artisanat ont vu le jour récemment pour affiner les demandes selon les corps de métier recherchés :  Trouverunartisan.fr  Nosartisansontdutalent.fr  Faber.place  OneMuze Sites de petites annonces de biens et services  Leboncoin Les sites spécialisés dans l’inspiration pour l’habitat et la décoration intérieure :  Houzz
  13. 13. Les sites de devis
  14. 14. Faber.place veut démocratiser l’accès des artisans d’art aux particuliers Le particulier poste en ligne son projet de décoration d’intérieur et, en une semaine, le site trouve l’artisan capable de réaliser votre projet + assure une vérification de la réalisation. Le site prend une commission comme apporteur d’affaires. 200 demandes de projets par mois en décembre 2016. Nous aurons réussi, lorsque le recours à un artisan d’art sera devenu une alternative crédible à l’achat en ligne, ou dans une enseigne de design connue »
  15. 15. Faber.place veut démocratiser l’accès des artisans d’art aux particuliers Chaque artisan peut présenter ses créations, ses chantiers pour valoriser son savoir-faire, et indiquer le prix de ses réalisations.
  16. 16. OneMuze intègre la vente en ligne d’objets d’art personnalisables OneMuze est spécialisé dans la promotion des professionnels des métiers d’art sur internet et dans la vente en ligne de leurs réalisations.
  17. 17. OneMuze intègre la vente en ligne d’objets d’art personnalisables Chaque artisan dispose d’une présentation qualitative de son savoir-faire et de ses réalisations.
  18. 18. OneMuze intègre la vente en ligne d’objets d’art personnalisables Chaque artisan peut vendre en ligne ses créations.
  19. 19. Les artisans sont aussi sur LeBonCoin
  20. 20. Houzz, site d’inspiration, permet de valoriser le travail des artisans auprès de sa communauté Mise en avant des réalisations + évaluations clients + solution spublicitaires pour se faire connaître auprès d’un visitorat de 40 millions de visiteurs uniques mensuels.
  21. 21. Houzz, site d’inspiration, permet de valoriser le travail des artisans auprès de sa communauté Mise en avant des réalisations + évaluations clients + solutions publicitaires pour se faire connaître auprès d’un visitorat de 40 millions de visiteurs uniques mensuels.
  22. 22. Merci de votre attention Des questions ?
  23. 23. FACILITER LA RENCONTRE ENTRE ARTISANS DU MEUBLE ET CONSOMMATEURS
  24. 24. DES NOUVELLES TENDANCES DE CONSOMMATION
  25. 25. COMMENT TROUVER UN MEUBLE UNIQUE QUI A UNE ÂME ET UNE HISTOIRE ?
  26. 26. L’ARTISANAT
  27. 27. DES FREINS NOMBREUX Méconnaissance des artisans et de leur travail Moins de 25% des artisans ont une présence en ligne. Les consommateurs ne savent pas ce qu’ils peuvent fabriquer ni vers qui se tourner. Surestimation des tarifs pratiqués Moins de 3% des artisans ont une boutique en ligne et peu communiquent sur les prix. L’artisanat souffre encore d’un manque de transparence sur les prix. Manque de connaissance technique Intéragir avec un artisan peu sembler compliqué avec tout le vocabulaire technique. Les consommateurs se sentent souvent démunis.
  28. 28. AVEC HOPFAB NOTRE MISSION EST DE DIGITALISER LE SECTEUR DE L’ARTISANAT POUR FACILITER LA RENCONTRE AVEC LES CONSOMMATEURS
  29. 29. HOPFAB EST LE PREMIER SITE DÉDIÉ AU MOBILIER ARTISANAL
  30. 30. RÉSEAU D’ARTISANS SÉLECTIONNÉS
  31. 31. CATALOGUE DE MOBILIER PERSONNALISABLE
  32. 32. SERVICE DEVIS SUR-MESURE
  33. 33. NOTRE MODÈLE ÉCONOMIQUE Référencement gratuit. Hopfab gagne de l’argent seulement si vous gagnez de l’argent. Notre modèle de commission sur les ventes •18% sur les meubles du catalogue •10% sur le sur-mesure Un seul engagement de nos artisans : vendre au même prix sur Hopfab qu’en direct client.
  34. 34. LES AVANTAGES HOPFAB Une équipe dédiée à la gestion de la relation client et au marketing Une communauté d’artisans pour échanger L’organisation de salons et de boutiques éphémères Des relations avec la presse
  35. 35. L’ÉQUIPE HOPFAB
  36. 36. MERCI
  37. 37. - Le Paris de l’excellence -
  38. 38. Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) écran d’accueil
  39. 39. Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) écrans de tutoriel
  40. 40. Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) vue carte tri par catégorie
  41. 41. Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) tri par envie vue liste
  42. 42. Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) fiche de l’artisan
  43. 43. Application EDELWEISS (design non définitif – textes fictifs) favoris informations
  44. 44. disponible fin mai 2017
  45. 45. PERSPECTIVES NUMÉRIQUES POUR LES ARTISANS Marie NOÉ Directrice Pôle Branding /E-commerce
  46. 46. AGENDA • Introduction – Les Français et le numérique – Les enjeux numériques pour les artisans • Les sites web et blog • Les réseaux sociaux • Les marketplaces • Comment faire le bon choix ?
  47. 47. INTRODUCTION • Les Français et le numérique :  En moyenne, on passe 18 heures par semaine sur Internet  93% ont un mobile, 65% un smartphone, 82% un ordinateur, 40% une tablette  60% des Français ont effectué au moins un achat en ligne en 2016  56% sont inscrits sur au moins un réseau social Les 10 sites les plus visités en France par jour/Millions/Device Sources : bdm 2017
  48. 48. LES FRANÇAIS ET LE NUMÉRIQUE  Digital : une opportunité pour les artisans Quelque soit le canal utilisé, les entreprises artisanales sont dans l'ensemble encore peu présentes sur la toile. • 27 % : site Internet sans boutique • 25 % : page Facebook • 12 % : site marchand ou boutique en ligne • 10 % : compte Google + / Youtube • 9 % : blog • 5 % : compte Viadeo • 4 % : compte LinkedIn • 4 % : compte Pinterest • 2 % : compte Twitter • 1 % : compte Instagram Source : OpinionWay/+Simple.fr, mai 2016
  49. 49. LES BÉNÉFICES DU DIGITAL Avantages Marketing  Une visibilité accrue pour l’entreprise à moindre coût  Une image de marque rassurante  Des opérations marketing plus simples et plus rapides à mettre en place  Une connaissance en temps réel de l’efficacité de vos opérations Expérience utilisateur  Une relation client transformée (infos, contact …)  Accès à un marché gigantesque ( site ouvert 7j/7, 24j/24)  Comparaison des offres  Implication du client dans l’élaboration des produits
  50. 50. LES BÉNÉFICES DU DIGITAL Booster son entreprise  Se démarquer de la concurrence (produits, services etc…)  Concurrencer les grandes entreprises
  51. 51. PRÉSENCE DIGITALE POUR LES ARTISANS : OÙ ÊTRE PRÉSENT ?
  52. 52. LES DIFFÉRENTS SITES WEB
  53. 53. LE SITE VITRINE Un site semblable à la vitrine de votre entreprise sur le web avec:  Une présentation de votre entreprise (secteur d’activité, dirigeant, histoire)  Vos produits/services (avec ou sans les tarifs )  Un formulaire de contact  Présence web  Utilisation CMS possible  Budget maîtrisable  Collecte de leads  Pas de vente  Des efforts et du budget à prévoir pour la génération d’un trafic qualifié AVANTAGES LIMITES
  54. 54. BLOG Grace à la création de contenu de qualité, le blog permet de créer un lien avec vos clients ! Le Blog permet:  D’offrir du contenu gratuitement (fidéliser vos visiteurs)  De mettre en avant votre expertise  D’améliorer votre référencement  Plus rapide à créer  Faible coût  Fidélise et rassure  Améliore le SEO  Nécessite de la production de contenus réguliers AVANTAGES CONTRAINTES
  55. 55. LE SITE E-COMMERCE Le site e-commerce est votre boutique en ligne:  Possède les avantages du site vitrine  Ouvert 24/7, permet de générer des ventes en continu Nécessite quelques prérequis:  Constituer une base produits (Photos, descriptifs…)  Anticiper la logistique /livraison  Ouvert 24/7  Vente en ligne en direct  Création d’une base de données clients  Renforce votre professionnalisme  Coût plus élevé  Temps de création  Mises à jour et maintenance quotidiennes AVANTAGES CONTRAINTES
  56. 56. LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX
  57. 57. FOCUS SUR LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX EN FRANCE Facebook: 31 millions d’utilisateurs actifs / Mois 1/3 se connectent chaque jour 50 millions d’entreprises l’utilisent 20 min/jour en moyenne Instagram: 11,8 millions d’utilisateurs actifs / Mois 41% ont entre 16 – 24 ans 35% ont entre 25 -34 ans Youtube: +50% vidéos vues sur mobile Moyenne de 13min visionnage/utilisateur/jour + 1 million d’annonceur Snapchat: 10 milliard de vidéo vues/jour 71% ont moins de 25 ans 65% de femmes Pinterest: 80% des utilisateurs sont des femmes 30% des utilisateurs ont entre 25/34 ans Twitter: 80% des utilisateurs sur mobile 60% ont moins de 35 ans 55% des utilisateurs sont des hommes Source :http://www.blogdumoderateur.com/chiffres-reseaux-sociaux
  58. 58. LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX / CONVERSION Trafic X X X Conver- sion X X X Visibilité X X X X X X Engage- ment X X X X X
  59. 59. LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX AVANTAGES / CONTRAINTES  Lien fort avec la communauté  Forte visibilité et engagement  Renforcement de l’image de marque  Temps nécessaire (publications)  Production de contenus fréquents  Petit budget à prévoir pour maximiser la visibilité AVANTAGES CONTRAINTES
  60. 60. LES MARKETPLACES
  61. 61. QU'EST-CE QU’UNE MARKETPLACE ? Un site web mettant en relation des vendeurs et des acheteurs pour effectuer une transaction commerciale
  62. 62. QU'EST CE QU’UNE MARKETPLACE ? Chaque place de marché a sa spécificité. Il faut privilégier les sites qui correspondent à vos produits et à votre stratégie globale numérique. Exemples de marketplace destinées aux artisans : Lancé par Amazon, c’est une nouvelle boutique dédiée aux produits faits main (Objets de décoration, objets en bois…) Le Duff lance Gourming, une place de marché destinée aux professionnels de la restauration Place de marché leader dans le fait main (Bijoux, vêtements , accessoires) Loisirs créatifs : Pièces fait-main, uniques ou réalisées en petite série. (Déco, accessoires…)
  63. 63. LES MARKETPLACES : AVANTAGES ET CONTRAINTES  E-commerce rapidement  Un fort trafic immédiatement  Pas de Partie technique à gérer  Coût maîtrisable (abonnement + commission)  Forte concurrence  Pas de gestion d’image de marque  Pas de constitution de votre propre base clients AVANTAGES CONTRAINTES Une marketplace vous permet de: Développer un canal e-commerce sans gérer la partie technique Profiter d’un trafic important sans gérer la partie branding Profiter d’un climat de confiance entre acheteur et vendeur
  64. 64. STRATÉGIE DIGITALE
  65. 65. VOTRE STRATÉGIE Le choix de votre solution doit être en accord avec:  La stratégie de votre entreprise  Votre activité  Votre budget  Votre disponibilité
  66. 66. VOTRE STRATÉGIE Établir sa stratégie Pour établir votre stratégie, vous devez procéder par étape en vous posant des questions simples. Quel est le rôle de mon site web ?  La vente en ligne ? Pour générer du CA  La fidélisation ? Pour générer du CA régulier  Le relationnel ? Pour augmenter la notoriété de la marque  Le click et mortar ? Pour augmenter la visibilité du store
  67. 67. VOTRE STRATÉGIE Fixer et cadrer son objectif Quel est mon objectif chiffré à atteindre ? De cette question en découlent d’autres qui permettront de cadrer votre stratégie  Quelle est ma cible ?  Ai-je le temps ?  Quel type de visibilité ma marque doit-elle avoir ?  Ai-je les compétences en interne ou dois-je faire appel à des prestataires ?  Quel est mon budget ?
  68. 68. LES DIFFÉRENTS LEVIERS Choisir ses leviers Quel levier utiliser pour atteindre mon objectif ? Le choix des leviers les plus pertinents pour votre entreprise doit se faire en fonction du plan que vous avez établi BRANDING CONVER- SION FIDÉLISA- TION Blog X X SEO X X Google Adwords X X Comparateu r et Market X X Emailing X X X Réseaux sociaux X X
  69. 69. Marie NOÉ Directrice Pôle Branding /E-commerce Mob : 06 13 18 32 60 marie.noe@esvdigital.com www.esvdigital.fr
  70. 70. par LA FABRIQUE DIY Première plateforme de partage de tutoriels de Bricolage & Créations www.lafabriquediy.com TUTORIELS : FREIN OU OPPORTUNITÉ ?
  71. 71. Qu’est-ce que LA FABRIQUE DIY ? www.lafabriquediy.com • La Fabrique DIY est la première plateforme française de partage de tutoriels de bricolage et de créations 50 000 visiteurs par mois
  72. 72. Qu’est-ce que LA FABRIQUE DIY ? www.lafabriquediy.com • C’est également une chaîne Youtube, avec certaines créations présentes sur la plateforme éponyme
  73. 73. Qu’est-ce que LA FABRIQUE DIY ? www.lafabriquediy.com • Les Fabriqueurs sont des créateurs, des artisans, des passionnés : ils se rendent visibles grâce à la plateforme
  74. 74. Qui sommes-nous ?
  75. 75. Qui sommes-nous ? • Claire PROTIN et Lucas BERBESSON, deux passionnés de faire des choses avec leurs mains • La plateforme est gratuite, notre business model s’appuie : • Création de sites de présentation pour les entreprises • Création de plateformes plus complexes pour les entreprises • Nous avons créé un logiciel d’instructions de travail et de partage de connaissances
  76. 76. Le format tutoriel : opportunité ou frein ? • Le format tutoriel est de plus en plus répandu, au même titre que la tendance du do-it-yourself (faire soi-même) • Youtube est un acteur majeur dans le tutoriel SUR LES 5 DERNIERES ANNEES Source : Google Trends
  77. 77. Le format tutoriel : opportunité ou frein ? • Frein ? – Certains travaux habituellement faits par des artisans sont en effet présentés sur Youtube – Mais les personnes qui réellement vont réaliser les travaux et créations par elles-mêmes l’auraient fait de toutes manières • Opportunité ! – Valorisation des profils des artisans qui partagent du contenu en ligne – Meilleure appréciation de la difficulté des travaux et créations: les personnes peuvent être découragées de le faire par elles- mêmes – Opportunité de se faire connaître, et de mettre en valeur des savoir-faire IL FAUT ÊTRE PRÉSENT EN LIGNE !
  78. 78. Le format tutoriel : opportunité ou frein ? ÉTUDE DE CAS ARTISAN : RAMOND CHARPENTES, ARCACHON
  79. 79. Le format tutoriel : opportunité ou frein ? Contact : Claire Protin Directrice FABDEV claire.protin@fabdev.fr
  80. 80. Présentation Maria Cotora Co-fondatrice, CEO
  81. 81. L’EMPLACEMENT: ENJEU CENTRAL DU PETIT COMMERCE ET DE L’ARTISANAT • Une demande de boutiques de proximité en hausse – De nouvelles habitudes de consommation – Des emplacements à occuper • La bonne implantation: un critère déterminant de la réussite – Boutique de proximité = clientèle de proximité ? – Flux, Tourisme, autres activités, concurrence : autant de variables déterminantes
  82. 82. NOTRE AMBITION: TROUVER LE BON QUARTIER POUR VOTRE ACTIVITÉ • Comment trouver le bon emplacement pour son activité ? – La bonne activité au bon endroit – L’accès aux données-clés • De nouvelles perspectives ouvertes avec l’Open Data – Des données déterminantes désormais accessibles – De nouvelles possibilités : l’analyse automatique de données à grande échelle
  83. 83. NOS SOLUTIONS: ÉVALUER INSTANTANÉMENT LA QUALITÉ D’UN EMPLACEMENT • Un moteur de recherche cartographique
  84. 84. NOS SOLUTIONS: ÉVALUER INSTANTANÉMENT LA QUALITÉ D’UN EMPLACEMENT • Toutes les données par adresse en libre accès
  85. 85. NOS SOLUTIONS: ÉVALUER INSTANTANÉMENT LA QUALITÉ D’UN EMPLACEMENT • Du descriptif à l’évaluatif: un algorithme de calcul automatique • 4 indicateurs de performance : – La population du quartier : • Population cible en fonction de l’activité choisie et son évolution • Potentiel de demande chiffré – L’offre concurrente existante – Les flux de passants (Bus, métro, RER, Vélib) – L’attractivité de la zone commerciale (zone touristique ou commerciale)
  86. 86. • « Scoring » des différents emplacements en fonction de leur potentiel • Proposition d’un meilleur emplacement • Recherche de la meilleure zone d’implantation pour une activité donnée NOS ÉVOLUTIONS À VENIR: TROUVER LE MEILLEUR EMPLACEMENT POUR SON ACTIVITE
  87. 87. NOS PERSPECTIVES • Intégrer les offres de locaux disponibles – Gagner en simplicité – Améliorer le service • Intégrer les avis des habitants – Enrichir les données quantitatives par du qualitatif – Construire du lien avec sa future clientèle
  88. 88. QUESTIONS
  89. 89. LE DROIT DU NUMÉRIQUE AU SERVICE DES ARTISANS POINTS D’ATTENTION Intervenant : Cabinet d’Avocats Cohen-Hadria 90 avenue Niel 75017 Paris
  90. 90. CONTEXTE • Actualité Les Français ont dépensé 72 milliards d’euros en e-commerce en 2016 • Enjeux Se lancer en toute légalité / inspirer la confiance des internautes et mobinautes • Objectifs Connaître les principaux points d’attention juridique pour votre promotion sur le web
  91. 91. PLAN DE L’INTERVENTION: PROMOUVOIR SON ACTIVITÉ SUR INTERNET PARTIE 1 OBLIGATIONS LÉGALES SUR INTERNET ET MOBILE PARTIE 2 VOTRE ACTIVITÉ SUR INTERNET PARTIE 3 DÉFENDRE VOTRE VISIBILITÉ NUMÉRIQUE contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  92. 92. PARTIE 1 : OBLIGATIONS LÉGALES SUR INTERNET ET SUR MOBILE • Mentions légales • CGU et CGV • Rappel : Loi Hamon • La Cnil et le site internet contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  93. 93. La Loi pour la confiance dans l’économie numérique du 21 juin 2004 détermine les mentions devant figurer sur un site marchand Information E-commerçant Pour une personne physique : nom, prénoms Pour une personne morale : raison sociale N° RCS ou répertoire des métiers Capital social, Adresse du siège social N° individuel d’identification TVA Adresse postale et électronique, numéro de téléphone Mentions spéciales Si vous êtes soumis à un régime d’autorisation ou si vous exercez une profession réglementée, vous devez mentionner l’organisme vous ayant autorisé à exercer. Information directeur de publication et de la rédaction Nom, prénom, qualité Information hébergeur Nom, adresse, numéro de téléphone contact@cabinet-davocats.fr MENTIONS LÉGALES
  94. 94. CONDITIONS GÉNÉRALES Conditions générales d’utilisation • Régissent les rapports e-commerçant / visiteurs • Ex de clauses: liens hypertextes, responsabilité, propriété intellectuelle, charte de publication de commentaires… Conditions générales de vente • Régissent les rapports e-commerçant / client • Clauses importantes : double clic, prix, responsabilité, livraison, droit de rétractation… contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  95. 95. La loi du 17 mars 2014 relative à la consommation ou « Loi Hamon » précise le régime des relations entre e-commerçants et consommateurs. Le droit de rétractation des consommateurs passe de 7 à 14 jours + obligation d’information L’e-commerçant doit mettre à disposition du client un formulaire de rétractation Interdiction de pré-cocher Délai de livraison par défaut de trente jours contact@cabinet-davocats.fr LOI HAMON
  96. 96. SITE INTERNET ET DONNÉES PERSONNELLES Cour d’appel de Besançon, 31 janvier 2007 La Cour d’appel de Besançon rappelle que les informations traitées et diffusées sur un site internet permettant d’identifier nommément une personne constituent un traitement de données à caractère personnel au sens de l’article 2 de la Convention Européenne pour la protection des personnes à l’égard des traitements automatisés des données à caractère personnel du 28 janvier 1981, à laquelle se conforme la loi Informatique et Libertés du 6 janvier 1978 modifiée. La Cour rappelle à cette occasion que « toute personne a le droit de s’opposer, pour des motifs légitimes, à ce que des données à caractère personnel la concernant soient utilisées, d’autant que par leur caractère outrageant, elles constituent un trouble manifestement illicite qu’il convient de faire cesser ».  FAIRE LA DÉCLARATION À LA CNIL POUR LE FICHIER CLIENT ET LES DONNÉES COLLECTEES SUR LE SITE INTERNET OU L’APPLICATION (NS 48)  BANDEAU COOKIES SI COOKIES « TRACEURS » 98 contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  97. 97. LE SAVIEZ-VOUS ? • Les cookies* liés aux opérations de publicité ciblée sont des traitements de données à caractère personnel au sens de la loi Informatique et libertés • « La CNIL considère que les RFIds** sont des identifiants personnels au sens de la loi Informatique et Libertés » (Fiche pratique CNIL « La Radio-identification»). • Un QR Code*** peut aussi être un traitement de données à caractère personnel. *Un cookie est un petit fichier texte, enregistré sur le disque dur de l’ordinateur d’un internaute à la demande du serveur gérant le site internet visité. **La RFIds ou la radio-diffusion est un système qui permet de récupérer des informations à distance via un marqueur. *** Un QR Code est un code barre en deux dimensions. 99 contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  98. 98. MENTIONS OBLIGATOIRES D’UN EMAIL PUBLICITAIRE • Objet : en rapport avec le contenu • Identification de l’auteur de la campagne • Mention(s) d’opt-out pour les futures campagnes d’emailing: – Ex: Vous recevez nos offres commerciales parce que vous avez déjà passé commande de produits de mêmes catégories. Si vous ne le souhaitez pas, cliquez ici – Proposer la désinscription d’un simple clic dans tous les messages, à minima, de manière totale, et s’il y a lieu, de manière partielle et différenciée. • Mention d’information des moyens de modifier, mettre à jour ou supprimer pour motifs légitimes les données du destinataire 100 contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  99. 99. POINT D’ACTUALITÉ : LE RÉGLEMENT EUROPÉEN • Adopté le 27 avril 2016 • Applicable au 25 mai 2018 • L’obligation de transparence des sites internet qui collectent des données sur leurs visiteurs, notamment par voies de cookies • Un important pouvoir de sanction accordé aux différentes « Cnil » • L'obligation, pour les entreprises victimes de fuite de données, de signaler les failles de sécurité • Le droit à l'oubli • Harmonisation de la concurrence : ces règles seront applicables aux sociétés françaises, européennes mais aussi internationales dès lors que le public visé est en Union européenne contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  100. 100. PARTIE 2 GÉRER VOTRE ACTIVITÉ SUR INTERNET • Protéger votre patrimoine immatériel • Optimiser juridiquement les outils de promotion contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  101. 101. Patrimoine / sources de concurrence sur internet : • Base de données « clients/prospects » • Noms de domaine • Marque • Référencement • Mots-clefs • Faux avis • Profil et communication sur les réseaux sociaux Attention Sur internet, les actes de concurrence déloyale peuvent se traduire par le dépôt d’un mot-clef ou d’un nom de domaine de votre marque ou de votre dénomination sociale. Des recours sont possibles. contact@cabinet-davocats.fr PROTÉGER LE PATRIMOINE IMMATÉRIEL
  102. 102. Informatique et Libertés : protection des données personnelles Loi I&L Information des personnes concernées Article 32 Collecte licite et loyale des données Article 6 Gestion des flux transfrontières de données Articles 68 et s. Restriction quant aux destinataires des données Article 30 Obligation de sécurité et de confidentialité Article 34 Formalités préalables auprès de la CNIL Articles 22 et s. contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  103. 103. CHECK-LIST POUR L’ACHAT DE BDD • le numéro de la déclaration à la CNIL • la copie de la mention d’information des personnes concernées, et • le cas échéant la preuve de leur consentement écrit • Au surplus, surtout en l’absence des éléments susmentionnés, il conviendra d’insérer la clause de garantie de jouissance paisible destinée à assurer la complète pérennité de l’utilisation de la base de données 105 contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  104. 104. GOOGLE ADWORDS • Les campagnes de mots clés sponsorisés sont complémentaires au référencement naturel • Règles à respecter lors de l’achat de mots clés: • les modalités d’achat • les contraintes (droits des tiers, signes distinctifs …), puis- je utiliser la marque de mon concurrent en mot-clés ? Et une marque notoire ? contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  105. 105. OPTIMISER LES OUTILS DE PROMOTION DU WEB • Site internet, blog, page Facebook, compte Twitter, LinkedIn… : – Dynamisent votre activité – Marché important, par exemple sur Facebook: 1,4 milliard d’utilisateurs et sur Linkedin 93 millions – Attention à votre reponsabilité • Autres techniques marketing : emailing, sms… – Avoir une base de données conforme – Vous restez responsable de traitement contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  106. 106. PARTIE 3 DÉFENDRE VOTRE VISIBILITÉ NUMÉRIQUE • E-réputation • Avis négatifs contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  107. 107. OPÉRER UNE VEILLE • L’e-réputation renvoie à l’image de votre entreprise sur internet • Attention à l’injure, à la diffamation : se défendre • Et le droit à l’oubli ? contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  108. 108. AVIS NÉGATIFS • Une bonne note peut booster votre activité • Une mauvaise note ou un avis négatif peuvent au contraire avoir des conséquences catastrophiques A NOTER : Certains commentaires pourraient sembler n’être qu’un banal avis négatif d’un client, et ne comporteraient pas de termes injurieux en soi. Toutefois, ils cachent parfois des faux avis ou des commentaires infondés et malveillants qui peuvent coûter chers à leurs auteurs. Le Tribunal de Grande Instance de Dijon, par une décision rendue le 6 octobre 2015, a alors condamné l’auteur du commentaire à 2 500 euros d’amende, majorée de 5 000 euros au titre des frais engagés dans l’identification de l’auteur. contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  109. 109. Dénigrement Diffamation Injures Simple critique contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  110. 110. À FAIRE : • Contacter l’internaute, régler le litige directement avec lui et lui demander de supprimer le contenu. Donner une réponse calme, structurée, reprenant les critiques et expliquant les raisons • « Noyer » le contenu par d’autres publications NE PAS FAIRE : • Répondre de manière virulente, voire injurieuse. • Sur votre site/page, supprimer le contenu sans autre forme de procès • Ignorer le contenu et son importance GUIDE DE L’E-ARTISAN EN CAS D’AVIS NÉGATIFS contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  111. 111. EN RÉSUMÉ • Attirer la confiance des internautes et mobinautes en insérant les mentions légales obligatoires • Maîtriser les outils de communication • Réagir en cas d’atteinte à votre image contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  112. 112. MERCI POUR VOTRE ATTENTION Yaël Cohen-Hadria Avocat 90 avenue Niel 75017 Paris tél.: +33(0)172951212 Site: www.ych-avocats.fr Email: contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  113. 113. L’EXPERTISE 3D À LA DEMANDE Félix Wouts fwouts@3d4pro.fr
  114. 114. Industrie 4.0 : la personnalisation de masse • Le fichier numérique au cœur des processus industriels Conception Simulation Production Impression3D, CNC Maintenance documentation Eco-système Fournisseurs, partenaires Gestion ERP Customer Experience e-catalog
  115. 115. La plateforme des bureaux d’études pour ceux qui n’en ont pas • Connectez-vous sur www.EXA3D.fr • Chargez en toute sécurité votre plan ou dessin et recevez le meilleur devis • L’expert 3D (sous-traitant freelance) est affecté pour la réalisation du fichier 3D • Après contrôle qualité, le fichier est en votre entière propriété Fichier 3D
  116. 116. Avantages pour les artisans • Coûts – Sans frais fixe – Sans licence, sans maintenance, sans formation – Facturation de la réalisation à la minute • Qualité – Sélection et rémunération premium des sous-traitants français – Fichier 3D contrôlés 100% – Votre propriété sécurisée • Délais – Moins de 48h après acceptation du devis Artisans, concevez ! EXA3D numérise
  117. 117. Un fichier 3D, pour quoi faire ? • Impression 3D plastique, métal, céramique, bois … • Présentation internet validation client, personnalisation facile, intégration environnement virtuel …
  118. 118. Exemple sur l’impression 3D • A partir d’un dessin de définition – Fourni par l’artisan : plus les spécifications sont précises, plus c’est rapide et moins cher • Réalisation du fichier numérique – 24 heures – approx 50 € HT – fichier 3D en pleine propriété • Impression métallique --> Sculptéo – 8 jours – Approx 50 € HT – Impression en région parisienne une pièce métallique unique Moins de 10j, Moins de 100 €
  119. 119. Pistes de réflexion • Plateforme de fichiers 3D – Disruption des bureaux d’études – Nouveau marché – Respect du cadre français et de ses compétences • Impression 3D – Complexité gratuite et sans coûts fixes EXA3D.fr Demande Hétérogène Variable Offre Dispersée Restreinte
  120. 120. Questions - Réponses Félix Wouts fwouts@3d4pro.fr MERCI
  121. 121. Des artisans et des plateformes
  122. 122. Les plateformes sont  Des marchés à plusieurs versants : la raison de la « gratuité »  Un inventaire intégral, pros, amateurs et actifs sous- exploités (collaboratif). #crowdsourcing  Qui maîtrisent des Interfaces (apps) et du matchmaking (algos) #UX #AI  Et jouissent de plusieurs modèles de revenu : fee, ad, by-pdt., sub, data, ….
  123. 123. Elles ne se substituent pas à ceux qui font  Les plateformes ne font pas le pain... elles se placent entre le boulanger et le client :  Paiement - Commande  Livraison + Diversité du choix  Elles peuvent dans un secteur mal structuré:  Renforcer la concurrence et donc baisser les prix (faibles) et surtout les disperser.  Envoyer des signaux de qualité et accroître la demande  Au prix d'une captation de 10 à 30 % de la valeur  Elles touchent moins ceux qui ont une clientèle directe et fidèle.
  124. 124. Ce que font les artisans (Opinion Way, Juillet 2016)
  125. 125. Se placer dans ce nouveau paysage  La e-réputation étend son territoire : web, blog, réseaux sociaux, applis, et les plateformes : choisir les canaux et choix d'identité.  Les plateformes apportent des compléments de revenu et renouvellent le portefeuille client – longue traîne  Le rôle clé d'un cœur de clientèle solide : le bon vieux CRM. Des réseaux sociaux utiles, et trouver de bonnes plateformes.
  126. 126. Résister oui, avant tout occuper le terrain

×