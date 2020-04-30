Colloque tendances numériques 2016

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction Christian LE LANN, Président de la Chambre de métiers et de l’artisanat de Paris Alexis GOVCIYAN, Directeur d...
Panorama et tendances du E-commerce
Le E-commerce en France 64,9 milliards d’€ E- commerce +14 % VS 2014 + de 835 millions de transactions En 2014 36,3 millio...
En France un consommateur réalise en moyenne 2 achats / mois en E-commerce Montant annuel de 1780 €
Les nouvelles tendances du E-commerce
Une explosion des plateformes pour vendre de l’artisanat
Merci ! Benoit Gaillat Directeur Conseil E-commerce Skeelbox 01 84 17 08 51
Agence publique numérique associée au Conseil Régional d’Ile-de-France La Fonderie encourage le foisonnement des initiativ...
Numérique : quelle stratégie choisir pour les artisans ?
Numérique : quelle stratégie choisir pour les artisans ? 1. L’artisanat face à la nécessité de se réinventer 2. Le numériq...
1. L’artisanat face à la nécessité de se réinventer Une transformation nécessaire Évolution des canaux de diffusion Enjeu ...
1. L’artisanat face à la nécessité de se réinventer La plateforme et l’uberisation, une nouvelle concurrence ? Qu’est-ce q...
1. L’artisanat face à la nécessité de se réinventer Avec le numérique, les attentes des consommateurs se modifient Flexibi...
2. Le numérique, générateur d’opportunités pour la création de nouveaux services Le numérique, un gain de temps dans la ge...
2. Le numérique, générateur d’opportunités pour la création de nouveaux services Un des enjeux du numérique pour les petit...
2. Le numérique, générateur d’opportunités pour la création de nouveaux services Proposer de nouveaux services en ligne af...
2. Le numérique, générateur d’opportunités pour la création de nouveaux services Créer les services de la boutique augment...
2. Le numérique, générateur d’opportunités pour la création de nouveaux services Anticiper les transformations que le numé...
Merci !
Propulsée et designée par
Le numérique au service du commerce de proximité
Opérateur public de revitalisation commerciale Vital’ Quartier Gestion locative 1500 emplois directs 75 000 m² 650 commerc...
Acteur de la nouvelle économie de proximité Circuits courts Lien social Innovation Emploi Qualité de vie Logistique urbaine
Pourquoi CoSto ?
Nos habitudes ont changé... Nos habitudes ont changées !Et la technologie devient accessible à tous !
83% Des français ont un ordinateur + internet 61% 46% +2h / jour sur internet ont une tabletteont un smartphone 73% des in...
Se rassembler pour être plus forts
Notre conviction Notre mission
Informer, former & échanger > Réunions d’information “CoSto On The Road” > Newsletter
Expérimenter des solutions innovantes > Living Lab
1ère année CoSto : bilan positif 750 commerçants de proximité membres de CoSto Information/formation pour les commerçants ...
Comment s’inscrire à la prochaine expérimentation ? Participez à la soirée « Costo dating » du 11 avril 2016 à 18h NUMA – ...
Et bientôt “le CoStore” > Commerce choisi par les habitants via une plate-forme de vote en ligne
750 commerçants 4 pop-up stores 150 sollicitations de startups 941 followers 5 newsletters 10 partenariats avec des fédéra...
Merci ! Retrouvez-nous en ligne ! facebook.com/CoStoParis @CoStoParis @CoStoParis info@costo.paris www.costo.paris Pour re...
LE DROIT DU NUMERIQUE AU SERVICE DES PME POINTS D’ATTENTION CMA PARIS, le 17 mars 2016 Intervenant Cabinet d’Avocats Cohen...
CONTEXTE contact@cabinet-davocats.fr • Actualité Les Français ont dépensé 65 milliards d’euros sur internet • Enjeu Se lan...
PARTIE 1 OBLIGATIONS LEGALES SUR INTERNET ET MOBILE PARTIE 2 VOTRE ACTIVITE SUR INTERNET PARTIE 3 DEFENDRE VOTRE VISIBILIT...
PARTIE 1 : OBLIGATIONS LEGALES SUR INTERNET ET SUR MOBILE • Mentions légales • CGU et CGV • Rappel : Loi Hamon • La Cnil e...
La Loi pour la confiance dans l’économie numérique du 21 juin 2004 détermine les mentions devant figurer sur un site march...
CONDITIONS GENERALES Conditions générales d’utilisation • Régissent les rapports e-commerçant / visiteurs • Ex de clauses:...
La loi du 17 mars 2014 relative à la consommation ou « Loi Hamon » précise le régime des relations entre e-commerçants et ...
SITE INTERNET ET DONNÉES PERSONNELLES Cour d’appel de Besançon, 31 janvier 2007 La Cour d’appel de Besançon rappelle que l...
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS ? • Les cookies* liés aux opérations de publicité ciblée sont des traitements de données à caractère person...
MENTIONS OBLIGATOIRES D’UN EMAIL PUBLICITAIRE • Objet : en rapport avec le contenu • Identification de l’auteur de la camp...
POINT D’ACTUALITE : LE REGLEMENT EUROPEEN EN COURS D’ADOPTION • En 2016 ? • La Commission européenne, le Parlement europée...
PRINCIPALES MESURES DU RÈGLEMENT EUROPÉEN • L’obligation de transparence des sites internet qui collecte des données sur l...
PARTIE 2 GERER VOTRE ACTIVITE SUR INTERNET • Protéger votre patrimoine immatériel • Optimiser juridiquement les outils de ...
Patrimoine / sources de concurrence sur internet : • Base de données « clients/prospects » • Noms de domaine • Marque • Ré...
contact@cabinet-davocats.fr Informatique et Libertés : protection des données personnelles Loi I&L Information des personn...
CHECK-LIST POUR L’ACHAT DE BDD • le numéro de la déclaration à la CNIL • la copie de la mention d’information des personne...
Les campagnes de mots clés sponsorisés sont complémentaires au référencement naturel Règles à respecter lors de l’achat de...
OPTIMISER LES OUTILS DE PROMOTION DU WEB • Sites internet, blogs, pages Facebook, compte Twitter, LinkedIn… : – Dynamisent...
PARTIE 3 DEFENDRE VOTRE VISIBILITE NUMERIQUE • E-réputation • Avis négatifs contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
OPERER UNE VEILLE • L’e-réputation renvoie à l’image de votre entreprise sur internet • Attention à l’injure à la diffamat...
AVIS NEGATIFS • Une bonne note peut booster votre activité • Une mauvaise note ou un avis négatif peuvent au contraire avo...
Dénigrement Diffamation Injures Simple critique contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
A FAIRE : • Contacter l’internaute, régler le litige directement avec lui et lui demander de supprimer le contenu. Donner ...
EN RESUME • Attirer la confiance des internautes et mobinautes en insérant les mentions légales obligatoires • Maîtriser l...
MERCI POUR VOTRE ATTENTION Yaël Cohen-Hadria Avocat 90 avenue Niel 75017 Paris tél.: +33(0)172951212 Site: www.ych-avocats...
CREER SON SITE WEB EN 2016 ? INDISPENSABLE ?
CONSEIL N°1 CONNAITRE VOTRE CONCURRENCE
Le marché Les concurrents traditionnels Les nouveaux entrants Les politiques marketing acquisition - Fidélisation Les poli...
CONSEIL N°2 VOUS CONNAITRE VOUS-MEME
> Vos forces Vos faiblesses Vos valeurs Vos produits Vos services Vos points de différentiation Vos clients Vos prospects ...
CONSEIL N°3 ECOUTEZ LA VOIX DE VOS CLIENTS
Etudes Rubrique contact Interviews Questionnaires offline questionnaire online Chat Online Ecoute médias sociaux Tests uti...
CONSEIL N°4 CHOISIR LA BONNE PLATEFORME E-COMMERCE
Typologie plates-formes Licences / open source / Couverture fonctionnelle Performances / Stabilité Ouverture Evolutivité /...
CONSEIL N°5 METTRE A PLAT VOTRE BESOIN
Fonctionnalités Contraintes ….. CAHIER DES CHARGES BRIEF
CONSEIL N°6 PILOTEZ LA PERFORMANCE
Objectif Profil visiteurs Parcours clients Sources de trafic Sources de transformation
CONSEIL N°7 OPTIMISEZ VOTRE REFERENCEMENT
Stratégie SEO Optimisations techniques Optimisations éditoriales
CONSEIL N°8 PROFITEZ DE L’ « EFFET SOCIAL »
Avis utilisateurs Recommandations Facebook connect Buzz marketing Social shopping
CONSEIL N°9 PROFITEZ DE CHAQUE CONTACT
Cross selling Newsletter Alerting Relance paniers cassés ...
CONSEIL N°10 COMPOSEZ VOTRE EQUIPE
Agence - Méthodologie - Réactivité - Créativité - Couverture métiers - Envie - Capacités à transférer le savoir-faire - Ex...
Marie NOE Directrice d’Agence Paris m.noe@lemon-interactive.fr 06 98 47 12 14
Vous êtes : Nos COMMERÇANTS BIEN AIMÉS La FIERTÉ et la FORCE d’un quartier La DYNAMIQUE des villes
Les constats : Trop d’offres NUMÉRIQUES sur le marché : Comment s’y RETROUVER et se les APPROPRIER ? Vous ne COMPTEZ plus ...
La solution Un regroupement de SERVICES ADAPTÉS au commerce de proximité Une seule application … SERVICE COMPRIS ! 50% de ...
La solution Etre à l’affût des NOUVELLES TENDANCES Simplifier vos SERVICES Vous ÉCOUTER, vous ACCOMPAGNER, vous ASSISTER
L’offre 1. RÉSEAU SOCIAL de QUARTIER 2. COACH NUMÉRIQUE ( accompagnement ) 3. MARKET PLACE 4. SERVICE DE FIDÉLISATION 5. S...
Profil PARTICULIER & COMMERÇANT
La communication : Un concours NATIONAL de SELFIE Un PROGRAMME COURT TV
Le digital au service du développement commercial
1-LES TENDANCES DU MARCHE FRANCAIS • Une activité estimée à 10 Milliards € pour 2016 • Développement du commerce sur mobil...
2-LES SOLUTIONS BANCAIRES • Le Smartphone : IZLI , S Money , Dilizi • Le Cyber paiement • Les application TPE (paiement n ...
Chambre de Métiers et de l’Artisanat de Paris Comment faire évoluer votre chiffre d’affaire : via votre site Internet, par...
4 L’encaissement de la carte bancaire à distance
Site vitrine ou Site internet marchand 4 Vous souhaitez utiliser un TPE virtuel et saisir manuellement les informations ca...
4 La garantie 3D Secure Réduire le risque d’impayé sur le paiement Apporter un indice de confiance au porteur de la carte ...
Le paiement express Envoi par email d’un ordre de paiement depuis Systempay Recueil et encaissement du paiement par carte ...
Le paiement express Ni site vitrine, ni site internet Etape 1 : création Etape 2 : réception
Le paiement express Ni site vitrine, ni site internet Etape 3 : paiement sécurisé Etape 4 : confirmation de paiement
4 L’encaissement de la carte bancaire en face à face
4 La caisse virtuelle qui permet d’encaisser en toute mobilité Dilizi
4 De la Carte Bancaire à l’échange de données informatisées, en toute mobilité, sécurité, confidentialité
Nouveauté : SEPAmail CHEQUE T I P Vidéo :
4Notre Expertise n’a qu’une vocation, continuer de vous accompagner au quotidien !
  1. 1. Introduction Christian LE LANN, Président de la Chambre de métiers et de l’artisanat de Paris Alexis GOVCIYAN, Directeur de l’Institut Supérieur des Métiers Aurélie GRACIA, Cheffe du bureau des usages numériques à la Direction générale des entreprises
  2. 2. Panorama et tendances du E-commerce
  3. 3. Le E-commerce en France 64,9 milliards d’€ E- commerce +14 % VS 2014 + de 835 millions de transactions En 2014 36,3 millions d’acheteurs sur Internet +2,3 millions en 1 an
  4. 4. En France un consommateur réalise en moyenne 2 achats / mois en E-commerce Montant annuel de 1780 €
  5. 5. Les nouvelles tendances du E-commerce
  6. 6. Une explosion des plateformes pour vendre de l’artisanat
  7. 7. Une explosion des plateformes pour vendre de l’artisanat
  8. 8. Une explosion des plateformes pour vendre de l’artisanat
  9. 9. Une explosion des plateformes pour vendre de l’artisanat
  10. 10. Merci ! Benoit Gaillat Directeur Conseil E-commerce Skeelbox 01 84 17 08 51
  11. 11. Agence publique numérique associée au Conseil Régional d’Ile-de-France La Fonderie encourage le foisonnement des initiatives et l’innovation technologique sur le territoire francilien
  12. 12. Numérique : quelle stratégie choisir pour les artisans ?
  13. 13. Numérique : quelle stratégie choisir pour les artisans ? 1. L’artisanat face à la nécessité de se réinventer 2. Le numérique, générateur d’opportunités pour la création de nouveaux services
  14. 14. 1. L’artisanat face à la nécessité de se réinventer Une transformation nécessaire Évolution des canaux de diffusion Enjeu de visibilité et de fidélisation pour les artisans La question de l’équipement numérique n’est plus au cœur de la transformation de l’artisanat 98% ont accès à Internet 70% ont un accès wifi dans l’entreprise 81% ont un smartphone utilisé pour un usage professionnel (chiffres enquête maison de l’artisanat 2014)
  15. 15. 1. L’artisanat face à la nécessité de se réinventer La plateforme et l’uberisation, une nouvelle concurrence ? Qu’est-ce que l’uberisation ? La disruption, le changement rapide des rapports de force et des acteurs grâce au numérique. Gain de cout par la désintermédiation Le risque : disparition de certains savoir-faire L’exemple de l’ameublement avec Made.com et Cust Succès : répond à de nouvelles attentes des consommateurs
  16. 16. 1. L’artisanat face à la nécessité de se réinventer Avec le numérique, les attentes des consommateurs se modifient Flexibilité Personnalisation des produits Recherche de qualité et d’informations transparentes Appétence pour la consommation locale et le Made in France Un exemple : La Ruche qui dit oui
  17. 17. 2. Le numérique, générateur d’opportunités pour la création de nouveaux services Le numérique, un gain de temps dans la gestion interne de son entreprise La dématérialisation : télédéclaration, cloud Relations avec les fournisseurs, recherche de partenaires Veille sur la concurrence, les nouvelles dispositions légales relative à son cœur de métier Ex : application CAPEB de l’Ain évolutions juridiques, contacts des adhérents, suivi des chantiers
  18. 18. 2. Le numérique, générateur d’opportunités pour la création de nouveaux services Un des enjeux du numérique pour les petites entreprises : assurer une visibilité suffisante par l’empreinte virtuelle Numérique comme vitrine Un des risques : se faire noyer Une enquête de 2014 : 70% des artisans ont un site internet 20% sont sur les réseaux sociaux : en grande majorité Facebook, puis Linkedin Autre forme de présence : la plateforme, l’application, le QR code À adapter en fonction de l’activité, Pas forcément une solution propriétaire, peut être une plateforme mutualisée Exemple : l’application mobile géolocalisée Dubonpain
  19. 19. 2. Le numérique, générateur d’opportunités pour la création de nouveaux services Proposer de nouveaux services en ligne afin de développer son activité En fonction de l’activité, proposer une plateforme de e-commerce (une fois encore peut être mutualisée) Un exemple : Pierre Sajous, artisan charcutier dans les Hautes Pyrénées Les apports du numérique : prolonger toute l’année le lien avec les clients touristes, proposer des offres de gros/de grande contenance, des plats cuisinés Permet de faire la différence et de valoriser son savoir-faire par des contenus numériques (recettes…)
  20. 20. 2. Le numérique, générateur d’opportunités pour la création de nouveaux services Créer les services de la boutique augmentée pour s’adapter aux nouveaux besoins Une initiative intéressante comme réponse aux enjeux de la baisse de fréquentation des comm erces à Paris : Connected Stores La carte de fidélité sur mobile. Ex : Funfid La tendance du click and collect. Ex : Goot Le delivery local. Ex : Au pas de course Le paiement mobile Utilisation des technologies de géolocalisation De nouvelles perspectives : en lien avec les collectivités notamment, les informations locales (applications et bornes d’informations)
  21. 21. 2. Le numérique, générateur d’opportunités pour la création de nouveaux services Anticiper les transformations que le numérique va apporter au métier traditionnel Une réflexion et des propositions d’améliorations sur les évolutions du métier L’exemple de Loic Berthelot, plombier entrepreneur (artisan plombier 2015) Son expérience d’artisan lui permet d’innover Autre transformation profonde : la fabrication numérique et les makers De nouveaux artisans numériques ? La modélisation 3D simplifie certains processus de fabrication artisanaux et permet de prototyper (menuiserie, joaillerie) Un exemple : le projet de Fablab de la CTAI Alsace
  22. 22. Merci !
  23. 23. Propulsée et designée par
  24. 24. Le numérique au service du commerce de proximité
  25. 25. Opérateur public de revitalisation commerciale Vital’ Quartier Gestion locative 1500 emplois directs 75 000 m² 650 commerces 30 ans d’expertise 10 ans en faveur du commerce
  26. 26. Acteur de la nouvelle économie de proximité Circuits courts Lien social Innovation Emploi Qualité de vie Logistique urbaine
  27. 27. Pourquoi CoSto ?
  28. 28. Nos habitudes ont changé... Nos habitudes ont changées !Et la technologie devient accessible à tous !
  29. 29. 83% Des français ont un ordinateur + internet 61% 46% +2h / jour sur internet ont une tabletteont un smartphone 73% des internautes recherchent le magasin le plus proche qui propose le produit qui les intéresse. 78% des consommateurs s’informent en ligne avant d’effectuer leur achat en magasin.
  30. 30. Se rassembler pour être plus forts
  31. 31. Notre conviction Notre mission
  32. 32. Informer, former & échanger > Réunions d’information “CoSto On The Road” > Newsletter
  33. 33. Expérimenter des solutions innovantes > Living Lab
  34. 34. 1ère année CoSto : bilan positif 750 commerçants de proximité membres de CoSto Information/formation pour les commerçants : - 6 rencontres-formation « Costo on the road » - 1 site Internet : costo.paris + réseaux sociaux - 1 newsletter : l’Echo des Costo 4 pop-up stores connectées Expérimentation de solutions innovantes (living lab) Avril 2015 : 1er expérimentation sur « la fidélisation » - 80 candidatures => 11 solutions retenues - 30 commerçants volontaires - 40 expérimentations Mars 2016 : 2ème expérimentation sur la « visibilité grâce au numérique »
  35. 35. Comment s’inscrire à la prochaine expérimentation ? Participez à la soirée « Costo dating » du 11 avril 2016 à 18h NUMA – 39 rue du Caire – Paris 2e Et choisissez les solutions innovantes que vous souhaitez expérimenter gratuitement pour gagner en visibilité !
  36. 36. Et bientôt “le CoStore” > Commerce choisi par les habitants via une plate-forme de vote en ligne
  37. 37. 750 commerçants 4 pop-up stores 150 sollicitations de startups 941 followers 5 newsletters 10 partenariats avec des fédérations 535 fans89 commerçants dans le groupe facebook 6 CoSto On The Road26 parutions presse 2 appels à innovations
  38. 38. Merci ! Retrouvez-nous en ligne ! facebook.com/CoStoParis @CoStoParis @CoStoParis info@costo.paris www.costo.paris Pour rejoindre le réseau des commerçants CoSto, inscrivez- vous sur notre site : http://www.costo.paris/commercants-costo/
  39. 39. LE DROIT DU NUMERIQUE AU SERVICE DES PME POINTS D’ATTENTION CMA PARIS, le 17 mars 2016 Intervenant Cabinet d’Avocats Cohen-Hadria 90 avenue Niel 75017 Paris
  40. 40. CONTEXTE contact@cabinet-davocats.fr • Actualité Les Français ont dépensé 65 milliards d’euros sur internet • Enjeu Se lancer en toute légalité / inspirer la confiance des internautes et mobinautes • Objectifs Connaître les principaux points d’attention juridique pour votre promotion sur le web
  41. 41. PARTIE 1 OBLIGATIONS LEGALES SUR INTERNET ET MOBILE PARTIE 2 VOTRE ACTIVITE SUR INTERNET PARTIE 3 DEFENDRE VOTRE VISIBILITE NUMERIQUE PLAN DE L’INTERVENTION: PROMOUVOIR SON ACTIIVTE SUR INTERNET contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  42. 42. PARTIE 1 : OBLIGATIONS LEGALES SUR INTERNET ET SUR MOBILE • Mentions légales • CGU et CGV • Rappel : Loi Hamon • La Cnil et le site internet contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  43. 43. La Loi pour la confiance dans l’économie numérique du 21 juin 2004 détermine les mentions devant figurer sur un site marchand Information E-commerçant Pour une personne physique : nom, prénoms Pour une personne morale : raison sociale N° RCS ou répertoire des métiers Capital social, Adresse du siège social N° individuel d’identification TVA Adresse postale et électronique, numéro de téléphone Mentions spéciales Si vous êtes soumis à un régime d’autorisation ou si vous exercez une profession réglementée, vous devez mentionner l’organisme vous ayant autorisé à exercer. Information directeur de publication et de la rédaction Nom, prénom, qualité Informations hébergeur Nom, adresse, numéro de téléphone contact@cabinet-davocats.fr MENTIONS LEGALES
  44. 44. CONDITIONS GENERALES Conditions générales d’utilisation • Régissent les rapports e-commerçant / visiteurs • Ex de clauses: liens hypertextes, responsabilité, propriété intellectuelle, charte de publication de commentaires… Conditions générales de vente • Régissent les rapports e-commerçant / client • Clauses importantes : double clic, prix, responsabilité, livraison, droit de rétractation… contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  45. 45. La loi du 17 mars 2014 relative à la consommation ou « Loi Hamon » précise le régime des relations entre e-commerçants et consommateurs. Le droit de rétractation des consommateurs passe de 7 à 14 jours + obligation d’information L’e-commerçant doit mettre à disposition du client un formulaire de rétractation Interdiction de pré-cocher Délai de livraison par défaut de trente jours contact@cabinet-davocats.fr LOI HAMON
  46. 46. SITE INTERNET ET DONNÉES PERSONNELLES Cour d’appel de Besançon, 31 janvier 2007 La Cour d’appel de Besançon rappelle que les informations traitées et diffusées sur un site internet permettant d’identifier nommément une personne constituent un traitement de données à caractère personnel au sens de l’article 2 de la Convention Européenne pour la protection des personnes à l’égard des traitements automatisés des données à caractère personnel du 28 janvier 1981, à laquelle se conforme la loi Informatique et Libertés du 6 janvier 1978 modifiée. La Cour rappelle à cette occasion que « toute personne a le droit de s’opposer, pour des motifs légitimes, à ce que des données à caractère personnel la concernant soient utilisées, d’autant que par leur caractère outrageant, elles constituent un trouble manifestement illicite qu’il convient de faire cesser ».  FAIRE LA DECLARATION A LA CNIL POUR LE FICHIER CLIENT ET LES DONNEES COLLECTEES SUR LE SITE INTERNET OU L’APPLICATION (NS 48)  BANDEAU COOKIES SI COOKIES « TRACEURS »
  47. 47. LE SAVIEZ-VOUS ? • Les cookies* liés aux opérations de publicité ciblée sont des traitements de données à caractère personnel au sens de la loi Informatique et libertés • « La CNIL considère que les RFIds** sont des identifiants personnels au sens de la loi Informatique et Libertés » (Fiche pratique CNIL « La Radio-identification»). • Un QR Code*** peut aussi être un traitement de données à caractère personnel. *Un cookie est un petit fichier texte, enregistré sur le disque dur de l’ordinateur d’un internaute à la demande du serveur gérant le site internet visité. **La RFIds ou la radio-diffusion est un système qui permet de récupérer des informations à distance via un marqueur. *** Un QR Code est un code barre en deux dimensions. 48
  48. 48. MENTIONS OBLIGATOIRES D’UN EMAIL PUBLICITAIRE • Objet : en rapport avec le contenu • Identification de l’auteur de la campagne • Mention(s) d’opt-out pour les futures campagnes d’emailing: – Ex: Vous recevez nos offres commerciales parce que vous avez déjà passé commande de produits de mêmes catégories. Si vous ne le souhaitez pas, cliquez ici – Proposer la désinscription d’un simple clic dans tous les messages, à minima, de manière totale, et s’il y a lieu, de manière partielle et différenciée. • Mention d’information des moyens de modifier, mettre à jour ou supprimer pour motifs légitimes les données du destinataire
  49. 49. POINT D’ACTUALITE : LE REGLEMENT EUROPEEN EN COURS D’ADOPTION • En 2016 ? • La Commission européenne, le Parlement européen et le Conseil européen, se sont entendus le 15 décembre 2015 sur un règlement européen sur la protection des données, qui harmonise des législations nationales pour donner aux citoyens un meilleur contrôle sur la façon dont leurs données sont collectées et utilisées. • Comme tout règlement, celui-ci n'aura pas besoin d'être transposé en droit national et s'appliquera directement en fonction des dispositions transitoires qu’il contient. contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  50. 50. PRINCIPALES MESURES DU RÈGLEMENT EUROPÉEN • L’obligation de transparence des sites internet qui collecte des données sur leurs visiteurs, notamment par voies de cookies • Un important pouvoir de sanction accordé aux différentes « Cnil » • L'obligation, pour les entreprises victimes de fuite de données, de signaler les failles de sécurité • Le droit à l'oubli • Harmonisation de la concurrence : ces règles seront applicables aux sociétés françaises, européennes mais aussi internationales dès lors que le public visé est en Union européenne contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  51. 51. PARTIE 2 GERER VOTRE ACTIVITE SUR INTERNET • Protéger votre patrimoine immatériel • Optimiser juridiquement les outils de promotions contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  52. 52. Patrimoine / sources de concurrence sur internet : • Base de données « clients/prospects » • Noms de domaine • Marque • Référencement • Mots-clefs • Faux avis • Profil et communication sur les réseaux sociaux Attention Sur internet, les actes de concurrence déloyale peuvent se traduire par le dépôt d’un mot-clef ou d’un nom de domaine de votre marque ou de votre dénomination sociale. Des recours sont possibles. contact@cabinet-davocats.fr PROTEGER LE PATRIMOINE IMMATERIEL
  53. 53. contact@cabinet-davocats.fr Informatique et Libertés : protection des données personnelles Loi I&L Information des personnes concernées Article 32 Collecte licite et loyale des données Article 6 Gestion des flux transfrontières de données Articles 68 et s. Restriction quant aux destinataires des données Article 30 Obligation de sécurité et de confidentialité Article 34 Formalités préalables auprès de la CNIL Articles 22 et s.
  54. 54. CHECK-LIST POUR L’ACHAT DE BDD • le numéro de la déclaration à la CNIL • la copie de la mention d’information des personnes concernées, et • le cas échéant la preuve de leur consentement écrit • Au surplus, surtout en l’absence des éléments susmentionnés, il conviendra d’insérer la clause de garantie de jouissance paisible destinée à assurer la complète pérennité de l’utilisation de la base de données
  55. 55. Les campagnes de mots clés sponsorisés sont complémentaires au référencement naturel Règles à respecter lors de l’achat de mots clés: • les modalités d’achat • les contraintes (droits des tiers, signes distinctifs …), puis-je utiliser la marque de mon concurrent en mot-clés ? Et une marque notoire ? GOOGLE ADWORDS contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  56. 56. OPTIMISER LES OUTILS DE PROMOTION DU WEB • Sites internet, blogs, pages Facebook, compte Twitter, LinkedIn… : – Dynamisent votre activité – Marché important, par exemple sur Facebook: 1,4 milliard d’utilisateurs et sur Linkedin 93 millions – Attention à votre reponsabilité • Autres techniques marketing : emailing, sms… – Avoir une base de données conforme – Vous restez responsable de traitement contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  57. 57. PARTIE 3 DEFENDRE VOTRE VISIBILITE NUMERIQUE • E-réputation • Avis négatifs contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  58. 58. OPERER UNE VEILLE • L’e-réputation renvoie à l’image de votre entreprise sur internet • Attention à l’injure à la diffamation : se défendre • Et le droit à l’oubli ? contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  59. 59. AVIS NEGATIFS • Une bonne note peut booster votre activité • Une mauvaise note ou un avis négatif peuvent au contraire avoir des conséquences catastrophiques A NOTER : Certains commentaires pourraient sembler n’être qu’un banal avis négatif d’un client, et ne comporteraient pas de termes injurieux en soi. Toutefois, ils cachent parfois des faux avis ou des commentaires infondés et malveillants qui peuvent coûter chers à leurs auteurs. Le Tribunal de Grande Instance de Dijon, par une décision rendue le 6 octobre 2015, a alors condamné l’auteur du commentaire à 2 500 euros d’amende, majorée de 5 000 euros au titre des frais engagés dans l’identification de l’auteur. contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  60. 60. Dénigrement Diffamation Injures Simple critique contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  61. 61. A FAIRE : • Contacter l’internaute, régler le litige directement avec lui et lui demander de supprimer le contenu. Donner une réponse calme, structurée, reprenant les critiques et expliquant les raisons • « Noyer » le contenu par d’autres publications NE PAS FAIRE : • Répondre de manière virulente, voire injurieuse. • Sur votre site/page, supprimer le contenu sans autre forme de procès • Ignorer le contenu et son importance GUIDE DE L’E-COMMERCANT EN CAS D’AVIS NEGATIFS contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  62. 62. EN RESUME • Attirer la confiance des internautes et mobinautes en insérant les mentions légales obligatoires • Maîtriser les outils de communication • Réagir en cas d’atteinte à votre image contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  63. 63. MERCI POUR VOTRE ATTENTION Yaël Cohen-Hadria Avocat 90 avenue Niel 75017 Paris tél.: +33(0)172951212 Site: www.ych-avocats.fr Email: contact@cabinet-davocats.fr
  64. 64. CREER SON SITE WEB EN 2016 ? INDISPENSABLE ?
  65. 65. CONSEIL N°1 CONNAITRE VOTRE CONCURRENCE
  66. 66. Le marché Les concurrents traditionnels Les nouveaux entrants Les politiques marketing acquisition - Fidélisation Les politiques produits (gamme, prix,...) les sites (internet, mobile,...) : fonctionnalités, e-merchandising, services,…
  67. 67. CONSEIL N°2 VOUS CONNAITRE VOUS-MEME
  68. 68. > Vos forces Vos faiblesses Vos valeurs Vos produits Vos services Vos points de différentiation Vos clients Vos prospects Votre business plan
  69. 69. CONSEIL N°3 ECOUTEZ LA VOIX DE VOS CLIENTS
  70. 70. Etudes Rubrique contact Interviews Questionnaires offline questionnaire online Chat Online Ecoute médias sociaux Tests utilisateurs
  71. 71. CONSEIL N°4 CHOISIR LA BONNE PLATEFORME E-COMMERCE
  72. 72. Typologie plates-formes Licences / open source / Couverture fonctionnelle Performances / Stabilité Ouverture Evolutivité / Pérennité Accessibilité Prix
  73. 73. CONSEIL N°5 METTRE A PLAT VOTRE BESOIN
  74. 74. Fonctionnalités Contraintes ….. CAHIER DES CHARGES BRIEF
  75. 75. CONSEIL N°6 PILOTEZ LA PERFORMANCE
  76. 76. Objectif Profil visiteurs Parcours clients Sources de trafic Sources de transformation
  77. 77. CONSEIL N°7 OPTIMISEZ VOTRE REFERENCEMENT
  78. 78. Stratégie SEO Optimisations techniques Optimisations éditoriales
  79. 79. CONSEIL N°8 PROFITEZ DE L’ « EFFET SOCIAL »
  80. 80. Avis utilisateurs Recommandations Facebook connect Buzz marketing Social shopping
  81. 81. CONSEIL N°9 PROFITEZ DE CHAQUE CONTACT
  82. 82. Cross selling Newsletter Alerting Relance paniers cassés ...
  83. 83. CONSEIL N°10 COMPOSEZ VOTRE EQUIPE
  84. 84. Agence - Méthodologie - Réactivité - Créativité - Couverture métiers - Envie - Capacités à transférer le savoir-faire - Expériences Partenaires - Logistique - Service clients - Plate-forme technique - Plate-forme de paiement
  85. 85. Marie NOE Directrice d’Agence Paris m.noe@lemon-interactive.fr 06 98 47 12 14
  86. 86. Vous êtes : Nos COMMERÇANTS BIEN AIMÉS La FIERTÉ et la FORCE d’un quartier La DYNAMIQUE des villes
  87. 87. Les constats : Trop d’offres NUMÉRIQUES sur le marché : Comment s’y RETROUVER et se les APPROPRIER ? Vous ne COMPTEZ plus vos heures ! Une COMMUNICATION DIGITALE peu maitrisée FIDÉLISER un client coûte moins cher que d’en CONQUÉRIR un nouveau Vous REGROUPER c’est vous rendre plus FORTS
  88. 88. La solution Un regroupement de SERVICES ADAPTÉS au commerce de proximité Une seule application … SERVICE COMPRIS ! 50% de services NUMÉRIQUES + 50% de lien SOCIAL
  89. 89. La solution Etre à l’affût des NOUVELLES TENDANCES Simplifier vos SERVICES Vous ÉCOUTER, vous ACCOMPAGNER, vous ASSISTER
  90. 90. L’offre 1. RÉSEAU SOCIAL de QUARTIER 2. COACH NUMÉRIQUE ( accompagnement ) 3. MARKET PLACE 4. SERVICE DE FIDÉLISATION 5. SERVICE DE CARTE CADEAU
  91. 91. Profil PARTICULIER & COMMERÇANT
  92. 92. La communication : Un concours NATIONAL de SELFIE Un PROGRAMME COURT TV
  93. 93. Le digital au service du développement commercial
  94. 94. 1-LES TENDANCES DU MARCHE FRANCAIS • Une activité estimée à 10 Milliards € pour 2016 • Développement du commerce sur mobile • Les cibles prioritaires sont les jeunes et les CSP+ • Activités les plus impactées: Textile, Produits culturels, Voyages, Hi Tech • La sécurité de la transaction est le 1er service attendu par les e-commerçants et les utilisateurs • Développement du click and collect (Achat en ligne et récupération en magasin) et de la e-réservation (réservation en ligne et paiement en boutique en cas d’achat) • => Nouvelle tendance qui consiste à rendre complémentaire le site internet et le magasin. 70 % des visites en ligne se concrétisent en visites magasin et 1 consommateur sur 2 se renseigne en ligne avant de venir en magasin.
  95. 95. 2-LES SOLUTIONS BANCAIRES • Le Smartphone : IZLI , S Money , Dilizi • Le Cyber paiement • Les application TPE (paiement n fois, CUP , AMEX, Change dynamique , réservation, sans contact) • Market place (encaissement pour compte de tiers) • Direct et proche • Le volet sécurité
  96. 96. Chambre de Métiers et de l’Artisanat de Paris Comment faire évoluer votre chiffre d’affaire : via votre site Internet, par mail, par prélèvement ? Jeudi 17 mars 2016
  97. 97. 4 L’encaissement de la carte bancaire à distance
  98. 98. Site vitrine ou Site internet marchand 4 Vous souhaitez utiliser un TPE virtuel et saisir manuellement les informations carte bancaire sur l’outil de gestion de caisse Vous cherchez une solution d’encaissement automatisée pour votre site Internet Cyberplus Paiement
  99. 99. 4 La garantie 3D Secure Réduire le risque d’impayé sur le paiement Apporter un indice de confiance au porteur de la carte Bénéficier d’un standard international, interbancaire et universel « 3D Secure introduit la garantie de paiement par carte dans la vente en ligne au niveau mondial » 90% des impayés en vente à distance sont dus à la répudiation du paiement par l’acheteur en France Vous pouvez vous concentrer sur votre cœur de métier, Le conseil
  100. 100. Le paiement express Envoi par email d’un ordre de paiement depuis Systempay Recueil et encaissement du paiement par carte avec la garantie 3D Secure « EXIT les chèques, les impayés … » Ni site vitrine, ni site internet
  101. 101. Le paiement express Ni site vitrine, ni site internet Etape 1 : création Etape 2 : réception
  102. 102. Le paiement express Ni site vitrine, ni site internet Etape 3 : paiement sécurisé Etape 4 : confirmation de paiement
  103. 103. 4 L’encaissement de la carte bancaire en face à face
  104. 104. 4 La caisse virtuelle qui permet d’encaisser en toute mobilité Dilizi
  105. 105. 4 De la Carte Bancaire à l’échange de données informatisées, en toute mobilité, sécurité, confidentialité
  106. 106. Nouveauté : SEPAmail CHEQUE T I P Vidéo :
  107. 107. 4Notre Expertise n’a qu’une vocation, continuer de vous accompagner au quotidien !

