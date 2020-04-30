Colloque Tendances Numériques 2015

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Panorama et tendances du E- commerce
Le E-commerce en France 56 milliards d’€ E- commerce +10 % VS 2013 + de 700 millions de transactions En 2014 34 millions d...
En France : 9 % des ventes de détail sont effectuées via l’e-commerce 1% du CA total des TPE
Le E-commerce chez les artisants 25 % ont un site web 1% du CA total des TPE 72 % des TPE ont un accès internet 99 > 10 pe...
Les nouvelles tendances du E-commerce
Merci ! Benoit Gaillat Directeur Conseil E-commerce Skeelbox 01 84 17 08 51
Fabienne Billat Communication digitale, Conseil en stratégie numérique BONJOUR !
M-commerce
Le numérique, c’est un mode de communication
En France, 8 personnes sur 10 surfent sur Internet
Merci ! Fabienne Billat Communication digitale, Conseil en stratégie numérique fabienne.billat@orange.fr 06 23 36 18 08
Etre ambassadeur de ses marques sur les réseaux sociaux professionnels Par Alban JARRY, Directeur Solvabilité 2, La Mutuel...
Au Cœur d’un monde supra-connecté Les clients sont les premiers commerciaux d’une TPE Etre une « tête de nœud deviendra pe...
LinkedIn : outil pour mettre son CV en ligne et se lier à des professionnels de son secteur (concurrent français Viadeo) T...
Choisir son positionnement low-cost ou luxe ? Tous les produits sont comparés 25 Apprendre à Oser « Développe une passion ...
Crédibilité & associations « L’homme ne peut rien faire en bien ou en mal qu’en s’associant. Il n’y a pas d’armure plus so...
27 Annexe : Pour en savoir plus sur la Mutuelle Générale Une organisation commerciale dédiée aux professionnels • 103 poin...
28 Annexe : Biographie Alban Jarry a publié de nombreux articles et études sur l’utilisation des réseaux sociaux professio...
29 Annexe : Quelques articles à lire http://www.viabooks.fr/news/impression-a-la- demande-l-avenir-du-livre-papier-46621 U...
30 Annexe : Quelques articles à lire http://www.pocarles.com/advisory-board-startup/ Mettre en place un Advisory Board (co...
10 CONSEILS POUR REUSSIR DANS L’ECOMMERCE
CONSEIL N°1 CONNAITRE VOTRE CONCURRENCE
Le marché Les concurrents traditionnels Les nouveaux entrants Les politiques marketing acquisition - Fidélisation Les poli...
CONSEIL N°2 VOUS CONNAITRE VOUS-MÊME
Vos forces Vos faiblesses Vos valeurs Vos produits Vos services Vos points de différentiation Vos clients Vos prospects Vo...
CONSEIL N°3 ECOUTEZ LA VOIX DE VOS CLIENTS
Etudes Rubrique contact Interviews Questionnaires offline questionnaire online Chat Online Ecoute médias sociaux Tests uti...
CONSEIL N°4 EVITEZ LE ME TOO
Fonctionnalités Identité Valeurs Canaux utilisés Positionnement Animation : animez votre site comme une boutique ON
CONSEIL N°5 CHOISIR LA BONNE PLATEFORME ECOMMERCE
Typologie plates-formes Licences / open source / Couverture fonctionnelle Performances / Stabilité Ouverture Evolutivité /...
CONSEIL N°6 PILOTEZ LA PERFORMANCE
Objectif Profil visiteurs Parcours clients Sources de trafic Sources de transformation
CONSEIL N°7 OPTIMISEZ VOTRE REFERENCEMENT
Stratégie SEO Optimisations techniques Optimisations éditoriales
CONSEIL N°8 PROFITEZ DE « L’EFFET SOCIAL »
Avis utilisateurs Recommandations Facebook connect Buzz marketing Social shopping
CONSEIL N°9 PROFITEZ DE CHAQUE CONTACT
Cross selling Newsletter Alerting Relance paniers cassés ...
CONSEIL N°10 COMPOSEZ VOTRE EQUIPE
Agence - Méthodologie - Réactivité - Créativité - Couverture métiers - Envie - Capacités à transférer le savoir-faire - Ex...
Marie NOE Directrice Agence m.noe@lemon-interactive.fr 06 98 47 12 14
Table ronde Expérience d’artisans CoSto : le réseau des commerçants et artisans connectés de la Semaest Questions du public
  1. 1. Panorama et tendances du E- commerce
  2. 2. Le E-commerce en France 56 milliards d’€ E- commerce +10 % VS 2013 + de 700 millions de transactions En 2014 34 millions d’acheteurs sur Internet 90% vont acheter plus en ligne en 2015
  3. 3. En France : 9 % des ventes de détail sont effectuées via l’e-commerce 1% du CA total des TPE
  4. 4. Le E-commerce chez les artisants 25 % ont un site web 1% du CA total des TPE 72 % des TPE ont un accès internet 99 > 10 personnes 55% des patrons de TPE jugent une présence en ligne indispensable En 2014
  5. 5. Les nouvelles tendances du E-commerce
  6. 6. Merci ! Benoit Gaillat Directeur Conseil E-commerce Skeelbox 01 84 17 08 51
  7. 7. Fabienne Billat Communication digitale, Conseil en stratégie numérique BONJOUR !
  8. 8. M-commerce
  9. 9. Le numérique, c’est un mode de communication
  10. 10. En France, 8 personnes sur 10 surfent sur Internet
  11. 11. Merci ! Fabienne Billat Communication digitale, Conseil en stratégie numérique fabienne.billat@orange.fr 06 23 36 18 08
  12. 12. Etre ambassadeur de ses marques sur les réseaux sociaux professionnels Par Alban JARRY, Directeur Solvabilité 2, La Mutuelle Générale Auteur de « Twitter conté par 50 personnalités » et « 735 utilisateurs aimantés par LinkedIn »
  13. 13. Au Cœur d’un monde supra-connecté Les clients sont les premiers commerciaux d’une TPE Etre une « tête de nœud deviendra peut être un compliment à l’heure du numérique » (Slate.fr) : une prime au leader 2.0 23 Le dirigeant porte la marque de sa TPE « Le positionnement de communication « d’Homme à Homme » est un facilitateur de messages commerciaux indirects. Dans la stratégie de l’entreprise, la présence individuelle des dirigeants et de certains experts devient de plus en plus importante. » Extrait d’interview dans « Marketing de Marque et stratégie de contenus » Par Jean Chezaubernard et Didier Le Gorrec Editions Argus de l’Assurance Source Twitter : @thomasjkerjean @laurencekerjean @DigitalBourne Du Personal Branding à la marque entreprise, mettre en avant la marque de sa TPE
  14. 14. LinkedIn : outil pour mettre son CV en ligne et se lier à des professionnels de son secteur (concurrent français Viadeo) Twitter : partage d’actualités et de suivi de nouvelles, on y trouve toute l’information professionnelle et non professionnelle en « temps réel » SlideShare : site de mise en ligne de présentations (power point) et de documents Wordpress : outil pour gérer un blog Google / Google+ : moteur de recherche le utilisé dans le monde 24 Quelques chiffres (sans être issue de la communication ou du marketing d’entreprise) + de 1 000 000 de Lectures via le blog, Slideshare, Les Echos, le blog LinkedIn (depuis février 2013) 7 700 Abonnés sur LinkedIn Pulse 11 500 Abonnés sur Twitter (ouvert en décembre 2012) #1er compte d’expert en assurance française « L’ouvrier qui veut bien faire son travail doit commencer par aiguiser ses instruments » Confucius Un quinté gagnant et gratuit des réseaux et médias sociaux
  15. 15. Choisir son positionnement low-cost ou luxe ? Tous les produits sont comparés 25 Apprendre à Oser « Développe une passion pour l’apprentissage. Si tu le fais, tu ne cesseras jamais de grandir » Anthony J D’Angelo Une nouvelle vitrine du commerce ou de l’entreprise
  16. 16. Crédibilité & associations « L’homme ne peut rien faire en bien ou en mal qu’en s’associant. Il n’y a pas d’armure plus solide contre l’oppression ni d’outils plus merveilleux pour les grandes œuvres. » de Pierre Waldeck-Rousseau Connaissances & réseaux « Nos vies sont faites de tout un réseau de voies inextricables, parmi lesquelles un instinct fragile nous guide, équilibre toujours précaire entre le cœur et la raison. » de Georges Dor Communication & conférence « Une conférence est une réunion au cours de laquelle une quinzaine de personnes parlent, des heures durant, des choses qu'elles devraient être en train de faire. » de Jean Delacour Créativité & presse « La presse est le quatrième Etat du royaume. » de Thomas Carlyle Créer & études « Si vous n'avez rien à gagner en travaillant, vous n'avez pas grand-chose à perdre en ne fichant rien. Choisissez les postes les plus inutiles : conseil, expertise, recherche, études. Et ne sortez jamais dans le couloir sans un dossier sous le bras. » De Corinne Maier 26 Une démarche à construire « On construit un plat comme un morceau de musique ou un tableau avec des reliefs, des trompe-l’œil (et trompe-palais ?), des accords et des notes. Comme en musique, on accélère ou on ralentit le rythme. Pour créer de la dynamique dans la dégustation, on préconise parfois un ordre de dégustation, ce qui crée une cinétique d’émotions : on monte croissant dans le piquant, on monte dans l’acidité pour finir sur une douceur sucrée… et naissent des mouvements. » Thierry Marx «Pour gagner, vous devez être différent, excellent ou le premier» Loretta Lynn Partager et discuter entre professionnels sur les réseaux sociaux : une recette de Cuisine en 5 C
  17. 17. 27 Annexe : Pour en savoir plus sur la Mutuelle Générale Une organisation commerciale dédiée aux professionnels • 103 points de vente sur le territoire français qui favorisent la proximité avec les entreprises clientes et prospects • 35 ingénieurs d’affaires nomades sur toute la France qui vont à la rencontre des dirigeants • Une plateforme de 30 téléconseillers dédiés aux solutions TPE L’ANI : généralisation de la complémentaire santé pour tous les salariés à compter du 1er janvier 2016 Votre obligation : tous les salariés de votre entreprise devront bénéficier d’une complémentaire santé obligatoire financée à 50/50 (vous / salariés) Nos engagements :  vous accompagner dans la mise en place de l’ANI dans votre entreprise  vous apporter des solutions en santé et prévoyance sur-mesure  vous écouter et vous conseiller au quotidien
  18. 18. 28 Annexe : Biographie Alban Jarry a publié de nombreux articles et études sur l’utilisation des réseaux sociaux professionnels. En écoles et universités, il intervient sur les stratégies de marques sur les réseaux sociaux professionnels. Il est membre de l’advisory board (« conseil des sages ») d’une des principales start-up financières et du comité scientifique d’un MBA sur le Big Data. Professionnellement, il est Directeur du programme Solvency 2 de La Mutuelle Générale et Vice Président de XBRL France. Il a rejoint, en octobre 2013, La Mutuelle Générale, 3eme Mutuelle Française en Santé et Prévoyance (1,3 millions d’adhérents), pour diriger une fonction transverse sur les 3 piliers de Solvency 2, l’ORSA et les risques stratégiques. Auparavant, il était en asset management chez Edmond de Rothschild Investment Managers, en tant que Directeur Adjoint des Opérations en charge des Directions des Systèmes d’Information, de la MOA et du Reporting et de la Mesure de Performance des fonds, après avoir commencé sa carrière en banque privée, en 1995, dans le Département des Produits Nouveaux de La Compagnie Financière Edmond de Rothschild Banque. Il est intervenant d’HEC Paris Executive Education, France Université Numérique (FUN), Institut Louis Bachelier et de l’Université Paris Dauphine. Dans le cadre d’associations de Place, il est administrateur et vice-président de XBRL France, préside le Groupes de Travail « Reporting AIFM-ESMA » de l’AFG (Association Française de Gestion), a été Membre du Bureau du Club AMPERE (Asset Management Performance et Reporting), est dans le comité de pilotage du livre blanc « Gestion des risques : le nouveau visage de l’assurance » de Finance Innovation. Spécialiste de la mise en œuvre des réglementations financières et des réseaux sociaux professionnels, il est l’auteur d’articles pour La Nouvelle Revue de Géopolitique (Coéditeur de la rubrique Le Monde Selon Twitter), L’Argus de l’Assurance, JDN, La Revue Internationale de Compliance et d’Ethique des Affaires, Les Echos, L'Agefi, Culture Banque, et anime un blog (albanjarry.wordpress.com). Il est l’auteur de « Twitter conté par 50 personnalités de la banque finance assurance » et « 735 utilisateurs aimantés par LinkedIn » Il est titulaire d’une MIAGE et du MGA d’HEC, dont il préside l’association des anciens élèves « MGA – H Exed - Community ». Blog : http://albanjarry.wordpress.com Twitter : https://twitter.com/Alban_Jarry Propriétaire d’une librairie Membre de plusieurs associations professionnelles Intervenant pour HEC Exed et Université Paris Dauphine sur les stratégies de marques sur les réseaux sociaux professionnels Auteur de « Twitter conté par 50 personnalités de la banque finance assurance » et « 735 utilisateurs aimantés par LinkedIn » Articles pour : Les Echos, La Nouvelle Revue de Géopolitique, GBTimes, Social Life Magazine Fondateur d’une association d’amateurs de bandes dessinées
  19. 19. 29 Annexe : Quelques articles à lire http://www.viabooks.fr/news/impression-a-la- demande-l-avenir-du-livre-papier-46621 Une librairie sans livre ? Un réseau social pour les entrepreneurs ? http://objectifnews.latribune.fr/innovation/start- up/2015-01-27/skiller-le-nouveau-reseau-social-des- entrepreneurs-nait-a-toulouse.html Tout savoir sur Twitter http://www.reseaux-professionnels.fr/c41-les-10- questions-les-plus-frequemment-posees/lessentiel- de-ce-que-toute-tpe-ou-pme-doit-savoir-a-propos- de-twitter/
  20. 20. 30 Annexe : Quelques articles à lire http://www.pocarles.com/advisory-board-startup/ Mettre en place un Advisory Board (conseil des sages) Le bon coin, une TPE en 2009 http://www.leparisien.fr/economie/business/le- boncoin-est-une-vraie-success-story-francaise-02-02- 2015- 4499487.php#xtref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.fr %2F Etre sur les réseaux sans se ruiner http://www.idjob.fr/actualites/promouvoir-votre- activite-sans-vous-ruiner-conseils-d-experts-a20
  21. 21. 10 CONSEILS POUR REUSSIR DANS L’ECOMMERCE
  22. 22. CONSEIL N°1 CONNAITRE VOTRE CONCURRENCE
  23. 23. Le marché Les concurrents traditionnels Les nouveaux entrants Les politiques marketing acquisition - Fidélisation Les politiques produits (gamme, prix,...) les sites (internet, mobile,...) : fonctionnalités, e-merchandising, services,…
  24. 24. CONSEIL N°2 VOUS CONNAITRE VOUS-MÊME
  25. 25. Vos forces Vos faiblesses Vos valeurs Vos produits Vos services Vos points de différentiation Vos clients Vos prospects Votre business plan
  26. 26. CONSEIL N°3 ECOUTEZ LA VOIX DE VOS CLIENTS
  27. 27. Etudes Rubrique contact Interviews Questionnaires offline questionnaire online Chat Online Ecoute médias sociaux Tests utilisateurs
  28. 28. CONSEIL N°4 EVITEZ LE ME TOO
  29. 29. Fonctionnalités Identité Valeurs Canaux utilisés Positionnement Animation : animez votre site comme une boutique ON
  30. 30. CONSEIL N°5 CHOISIR LA BONNE PLATEFORME ECOMMERCE
  31. 31. Typologie plates-formes Licences / open source / Couverture fonctionnelle Performances / Stabilité Ouverture Evolutivité / Pérennité Accessibilité Prix
  32. 32. CONSEIL N°6 PILOTEZ LA PERFORMANCE
  33. 33. Objectif Profil visiteurs Parcours clients Sources de trafic Sources de transformation
  34. 34. CONSEIL N°7 OPTIMISEZ VOTRE REFERENCEMENT
  35. 35. Stratégie SEO Optimisations techniques Optimisations éditoriales
  36. 36. CONSEIL N°8 PROFITEZ DE « L’EFFET SOCIAL »
  37. 37. Avis utilisateurs Recommandations Facebook connect Buzz marketing Social shopping
  38. 38. CONSEIL N°9 PROFITEZ DE CHAQUE CONTACT
  39. 39. Cross selling Newsletter Alerting Relance paniers cassés ...
  40. 40. CONSEIL N°10 COMPOSEZ VOTRE EQUIPE
  41. 41. Agence - Méthodologie - Réactivité - Créativité - Couverture métiers - Envie - Capacités à transférer le savoir-faire - Expériences Partenaires - Logistique - Service clients - Plate-forme technique - Plate-forme de paiement
  42. 42. Marie NOE Directrice Agence m.noe@lemon-interactive.fr 06 98 47 12 14
  43. 43. Table ronde Expérience d’artisans CoSto : le réseau des commerçants et artisans connectés de la Semaest Questions du public

