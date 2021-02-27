https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/?book=1936411229 <strong>In 1991⭐ Don Shetterly</strong> found himself caught in a medical nightmare that felt like it would never end. A mysterious condition suddenly came on that left him paralyzed – unable to walk and barely able to speak. Pseudoseizures⭐ a multiple sclerosis misdiagnosis⭐ and multiple emergency room and doctor visits left his family wondering how to help him.With no organic cause of his condition and no manual showing the way through it⭐ Don was left to deal with depression⭐ anxiety⭐ and suicide attempts from the trauma he endured.In Overcoming A Mysterious Condition⭐ Don shares the concepts that helped him heal his life. It was a journey through all he thought was truth into a discovery of the healing resilience of the human mind and body.This book takes us further into healing than what we most likely know today. ⚡<strong>Are you ready to take the journey and have your life changed?</strong>⚡⚡<strong>••••••• A Note From The Author ••••••••••••••</strong>⚡In ⚡Overcoming A Mysterious Condition⚡⭐ I share the concepts that helped heal my life. Some of the things I share are difficult to write because to share them⭐ I have to relive them. It was a journey through all I thought was truth into a discovery of the healing resilience of the human mind and body.At one time my life was one of accomplishment and success. I thought I had the world by the tail and nothing could stop me. Nothing in my life had been easy but through every challenge⭐ I had found a way to rise above it and conquer what stood before me. On that fateful day⭐ my world came crashing down on me. Working long hours almost every day of the week⭐ my life came to a sudden standstill. Going from walking one minute to not being able to stand the next was shocking. Going through pseudoseizures was horrifying and brought so much fear.In those early days no one knew what the problem was⭐ so through doctor after doctor⭐ test after test⭐ I was sent home to fend for myself. I could barely speak⭐ let alone move⭐ because of my body being paralyzed. My family was left wondering how to help me and all I could do was watch what was happening to me without being able to stop or change it.It would be many days before the right people came along and asked the right questions. It would be many more days of struggle before I started to walk again and begin my healing journey as a male survivor.My hope is that this book will take the reader further into healing than what they most likely know to be true. It was not an easy journey⭐ but one that has opened my eyes in a way that can never close. The awakening continues.