24 - Biomes climate change and food production (WILB)

IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON FOOD PRODUCTION Sustainable Biomes – Topic 1
STARTER Complete all tasks in attached worksheet. Task 1: 1. Define climate 2. Define climate change 3. Create a mind map ...
Climate Change and Food Production in Biomes Learning Goals ◻ To understand what climate change is ◻ To understand what th...
Climate Change Task 2: Watch the Climate Change Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifrHogDujXw and fill in the an...
Population Projections and Food Needs Task 3: Copy the following into your worksheets under the heading “World Population ...
Digging Deeper: Impact of Climate Change on the Ability of Nations to Increase Food Production ◻Task 4: Use the Climate Ho...
The impacts of climate change will not be consistent around the world, as the different original climates of areas will al...
CLIMATE CHANGE AND FOOD PRODUCTION IN THE PACIFIC ◻ Task 6: As you watch the video take 8 dot point notes about how climat...
Recap & exit tickets Success Criteria 1. I can describe climate change and how it is caused. 2. I can discuss examples of ...
