VALUE PREPOSITION AND BUSINESS PROFILE

Overview

DhaarJhunne Inc. Design and construct canopies and build pylons in different

shapes and sizes for clients’ retail stations. We also locally produce directional signs and manufacture durable price display boards. In all we provide services and products for complete petrol and diesel (as well as other petroleum

products) retail stations. Highlight of services/products as outlined below;

1. Canopy with lighted logos

2. Specific shaped pylonFlagged/rectangular/

transparent with lighted logos and locally manufactured price display boards

(2 lines, 3 lines or 4 lines with specific light color and sizes)

3. Specific shaped In & OUT directional signs Flagged / rectangular/ transparent with lighted logos and descriptions.



We also provide Graphic designing services which includes the design and creation of 3D Signages, Advertisement Board, Mock Ups, Building or Shop 3D Customize etc.