Overview
DhaarJhunne Inc. Design and construct canopies and build pylons in different
shapes and sizes for clients’ retail stations. We also locally produce directional signs and manufacture durable price display boards. In all we provide services and products for complete petrol and diesel (as well as other petroleum
products) retail stations. Highlight of services/products as outlined below;
1. Canopy with lighted logos
2. Specific shaped pylonFlagged/rectangular/
transparent with lighted logos and locally manufactured price display boards
(2 lines, 3 lines or 4 lines with specific light color and sizes)
3. Specific shaped In & OUT directional signs Flagged / rectangular/ transparent with lighted logos and descriptions.

We also provide Graphic designing services which includes the design and creation of 3D Signages, Advertisement Board, Mock Ups, Building or Shop 3D Customize etc.

Published in: Marketing
VALUE PREPOSITION AND BUSINESS PROFILE

  1. 1. THIS IS WHO WE ARE… DhaarJhunne is a Wholly-Owned and legally registered Ghanaian Business which has been established to provide such exquisite branding, marketing and business solution services to Ghanaian Companies. Our Vision is to “become Africa’s leading Brand and Marketing Company by providing quality services to our Clients all around the world” Benjamin Junior Nimoh, CEO of DhaarJhunne. Our Services are directed towards the Oil Marketing Companies by providing quality branding and customer focused services which are the foundation of competition within the oil and gas downstream sector of which Tel Energy is a giant player. Our services includes; design and construction of branded Canopies, Flagged and Rectangular Pylons/Signages, Digital Price Display board and Directional Signages among many others. dhaarJhunnefreelance@gmail.com / nimohben46@gmail.com www.dhaarjhunne.wixsite.com/mysite (+233) 0559950020 / 0560227440
  2. 2. WHAT WE OFFER OUR CLIENTS;  Resilient and a stand-out Canopy with colorful client’s brand (colors). The Canopy will be branded with a 12 inches Logo in 3D format and it will be lighted for customers to identify with the Logo.  Specific shaped Pylon or Signage with client’s Logo boldly appeared in lighted 3D with a Durable Price Display which is measured between 180-220 Lumen.  Right combination of Pylon and Directional IN and OUT signs which will also be in 3D and lighted format.  Our Price Display Boards do not give the headache of having to replace the boards in every quarter after installation. Ours, is locally manufactured and it is durable. It replaces the expensive and imported price displays boards.  We offer maintenance services to already existing retail stations to either completely replace structures or fix existing ones.  Best designs of Souvenirs for promotional events or for customer appreciations  etc.
  3. 3. PYLON & DIRECTIONAL CREATION- ‘THE CLIENT’S IMAGE’  With the right specifications, dimensions and preferred shape, we can create a world-class Pylon/Signage which will represent the Client’s image and customers will be able to associate with this branding. Depending on how sophisticated the shape of client’s preferred Pylon/Signage is, we can build an exact shaped Pylon/Signage to meet client’s expectations. Below are samples of some Pylons/Signages built for Clients to suit their requirement and expectations. I will send a 3D creation of this pylon when you decide to move on with us.
  4. 4. CONSTRUCTION OF CANOPIES We can advise, design and construct two (2), Three (3) and Four (4) pillared Canopies with its associated electrical works. These canopies will be cladded with Aluminum Composite to prevent it from rusting and to give it the nice outlook as a finished product. Our creative designers will use modern graphic designing technology to create the 3D effects on the Canopy by producing 3D Client Logo which unlike competitors, the Logo will light up to provide a nice edifice to the canopy structure.
  5. 5. DURABLE PRICE DISPLAY BOARDS  All Fuel Retail stations use imported digital Price display which are usually unable to withstand the Ghanaian climate and pressure. Most often, between the first month to the third month of its installation, part or all of the letters will be fading as shown in the Flagged pylon which was installed just two months ago by a competitor; What DhaarJhunne is offering our clients is a locally tried and tested Price Display Boards which can withstand the climate in our Country, even in the North. The price display comes with a manual switching board which is easy to control and use. Ours is shown as below;
  6. 6. MAINTENANCE SERVICES We provide specialized maintenance services such as canopy restructure, electrical fixes, Signage repairs and replacement of Price Display Boards.
  7. 7. OTHER SERVICES  Other Services provided includes;  Building branding with company Logo  Interior designs and branding including reception  Souvenirs and Item branding such, business cards, branded shirts and mugs, caps etc. To know more, visit www.dhaarjhunne.wixsite.com/mysite
  8. 8. PARTNER WITH US TO HELP YOU CREATE AN EXPENSIVE AND LASTING BRAND. We can help you with new ideas to draw customers to your station. We are aware of the adversity of the corona virus on SMEs and the oil and gas sector in which OMCs Operates. This is the more reason why our ideas and branding strategy is much needed to help YOU even grow bigger. DhaarJhunne branding can help your company with other genuine ideas which other OMCs have not even thought of and these ideas can help increase your company’s market share by 20-30% in the next year. Thank you.

