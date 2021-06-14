PROCESO DE LEGITIMACIÓN DE LA MEDICINA TRADICIONAL EN ECUADOR

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIDAD 3 PRACTICAS Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCEST...
TEMA 1 Protocolo de atención a pueblos y nacionalidades indígenas durante la pandemia covid-19 ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y ...
Elprincipio deigualdad y no discriminación La igualdad no significa homogeneidad, más bien implica una valoración positiva...
Principalesaportesdesdelaspropuestasde los pueblosy nacionalidades: • Lainclusión de los derechoscolectivos e individuales...
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
TEMA 1 Implementación de los huertos herbarios medicinales en la alteración comunicación ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERE...
El conocimiento sobre las propiedades de las plantas medicinales es una alternativa muy importante para conservar o recupe...
VENTAJAS 1.Es muy accesible 2.Tiene relación con el medio cultural 3.Su establecimiento y cuidado resulta económico 4.No s...
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
TEMA 1 Educación para la salud. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
Educación para la Salud CAMBIOS DE COMPORTAMIEN TOS ESTILOS DE VIDA CONDICION ES DE VIDA ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERE...
IMPORTANCIA Debe ser una herramienta más del quehacer diario del personal de salud convertirse en una parte indivisible en...
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
37 views
Jun. 14, 2021

PROCESO DE LEGITIMACIÓN DE LA MEDICINA TRADICIONAL EN ECUADOR

UNIDAD 3

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PROCESO DE LEGITIMACIÓN DE LA MEDICINA TRADICIONAL EN ECUADOR

  1. 1. UNIDAD 3 PRACTICAS Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES
  2. 2. TEMA 1 Protocolo de atención a pueblos y nacionalidades indígenas durante la pandemia covid-19 ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  3. 3. Elprincipio deigualdad y no discriminación La igualdad no significa homogeneidad, más bien implica una valoración positiva de las diferencias existentes entre las personas. Por lo tanto, se trata de construir la igualdad sobre un paradigma basado en el reconocimiento de los seres humanos en su diversidad y formas propias de vida. El respeto a las diferencias culturales, cosmovisiones y identitarias, realidades territoriales sin distinción de sexo, edad, pueblo o nacionalidad, discapacidad o movilidad humana (AME& CNI,2017). ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES
  4. 4. Principalesaportesdesdelaspropuestasde los pueblosy nacionalidades: • Lainclusión de los derechoscolectivos e individuales anivel constitucional. • Laconvergencia de actores socialesy políticos para construir un EstadoIntercultural y Plurinacional. • Laconstrucción de la identidad colectiva basadaen launidad dentro de ladiversidad. • Laspolíticas públicas interculturales. • Latoma de decisionesde lasautoridades propias y territoriales (comunas, comunidades, pueblos y nacionalidades, en sujurisdicción, que esreconocida en la Constitución. • Indicadores de diversidad sobre los pueblos ynacionalidades. • Cosmovisiones,ancestralidad, territorialidad LAS NACIONALIDADES Y PUEBLOS INDIGENAS, AFROECUATORIANO Y MONTUBIO ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  5. 5. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  6. 6. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  7. 7. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  8. 8. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  9. 9. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  10. 10. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  11. 11. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  12. 12. TEMA 1 Implementación de los huertos herbarios medicinales en la alteración comunicación ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  13. 13. El conocimiento sobre las propiedades de las plantas medicinales es una alternativa muy importante para conservar o recuperar nuestra salud. La mayor riqueza de todos los seres humanos es, sin duda, la salud, y de ahí surge el interés por rescatar y difundir el uso de las plantas medicinales para encontrar la cura de las enfermedades que afectan a la población mundial. En los últimos años ha resurgido el interés por la herbolaria, también conocida como fitoterapia, actividad que consiste en extraer los principios o sustancias activas de plantas que ostentan características medicinales, para luego usarlas en un tratamiento. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  14. 14. VENTAJAS 1.Es muy accesible 2.Tiene relación con el medio cultural 3.Su establecimiento y cuidado resulta económico 4.No se requieren conocimientos sofisticados para hacer uso de él 5.La comunidad se beneficia económicamente pues no gasta en medicinas y obtiene recursos al vender los productos del huerto ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  15. 15. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  16. 16. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  17. 17. TEMA 1 Educación para la salud. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  18. 18. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  19. 19. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  20. 20. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  21. 21. Educación para la Salud CAMBIOS DE COMPORTAMIEN TOS ESTILOS DE VIDA CONDICION ES DE VIDA ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  22. 22. IMPORTANCIA Debe ser una herramienta más del quehacer diario del personal de salud convertirse en una parte indivisible entre la relación del individuo y la comunidad con los servicios de salud. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  23. 23. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  24. 24. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería

×