UNIDAD 1 CONCEPTOS, GENERALIDADES E IMPORTANCIA ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en...
Lección 1: Introducción Enfermería intercultural Desde tiempos remotos, el ser humano trató de explicarse los fenómenos de...
El uso de hierbas medicinales y varias herramientas que le ayudarían a elaborar una imagen racional de la misma. El indíge...
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES El ser humano es racional por naturaleza y busca una causa y una explicació...
Para ellos los cambios de clima, el polvo y agentes externos, son los que provocan enfermedades como pérdida de apetito, t...
Las tres dimensiones que el indígena cuida mantenerla Su mente, su cabeza. Lo que conlleva a ser limpio de mente, equilibr...
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería Lección 2: Concepto de Salud. Enferm...
Esta concepción ayuda a comprometer lo que piensa nuestro campesino sobre la enfermedad. La enfermedad es el resultado de ...
Existiendo enfermedades mandadas por Dios las cuales pueden ser curadas por el médico y enfermedades enviadas por el brujo...
El sistema médico son estructuras pluralistas en los que la medicina formal es un componente en relación competitiva o com...
En la que el paciente deberá confesar al curandero con total confianza los aspectos más íntimos de la vida, sus conflictos...
Los principales representantes de este sistema no formal Brujo s Curandero Es capaz de curar y limpiar las enfermeda des d...
La medicina formal considera al sistema no formal como un atentado contra la vida y la salud de los pacientes ya que mucha...
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería Lección 3: Elementos de la medicina ...
Plantas frescas Son frías cuando bajan su temperatura corporal. Plantas templadas templadas Plantas calientes calientes No...
Toronjil (Melisa officinalis) Se la encuentra en la sierra, es una planta cultivada y de color verde, con hojas anchas ase...
Sábila (Aloe Vera) Es una planta cultivada de hojas anchas y grandes una clase y otra, pequeñas y delgadas; las unas y las...
Manzanilla (Anthemis nobilis) Es una planta silvestre, cultivable, es verde, con hojas pequeñas como flequillo, tiene una ...
Cuy Para realizar una limpia con cuy, hay que tener en cuenta el género de la persona que se va a tratar; en los hombres s...
Huevo El ambiente previo a una limpieza con el huevo será preparado con sahumerio, el curandero invoca a sus espíritus pro...
Lección 4: Objetos utilizados en la medicina ancestral El agua en la medicina tradicional es uno de los cuatro elementos v...
El aguardiente o trago proviene de la caña de azúcar, su jugo se procesa y se destila obteniendo las ¨puntas¨ que es el ju...
La velas nunca faltaran en un ritual médico indígena porque representan el fuego, estas ayudan tanto en el diagnóstico com...
Son consideradas objetos de poder, las mismas que fueron entregadas al curandero por la Pacha mama o Madre Tierra, cada ve...
Estas simbolizan la madera, otro elemento que proviene de la madre tierra, a su vez ayudan al curandero a luchar contra lo...
Los curanderos católicos invocan a sus espiritus, con el objetivo de recibir protección y auxilio. A su vez se sienten int...
Representa el elemento fuego, se lo utiliza en los procesos del tratamiento y curación de enfermedades. El curandero fuma ...
La medicina tradicional distingue factores sobrenaturales y naturales en el origen de las enfermedades. Estos factores no ...
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
La religión
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
Los factores ambientales. Atribuyen al cambio de temperatura como causa de enfermedad, el cambio brusco de temperatura de ...
LECCIÓN 6: ENFERMEDADES MÁS COMUNES DE LA MEDICINA TRADICIONAL.
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería LECCIÓN 6: ENFERMEDADES MÁS COMUNES ...
Mal de ojo Está basado en el poder o la energía que tiene una persona para mirar, muchas veces de forma inconsciente, prov...
Esta enfermedad se presenta en los niños con el ¨ojo caído¨, el párpado de un ojo se cierra ligeramente, además, anorexia,...
Esto se produce cuando la persona es sometida a un susto o emoción muy fuerte, ya sea por caídas, la presencia de animales...
Mal aire o mal de viento
Mal aire o mal de viento ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
enfermeda d ambientale s Entre los factores naturales que pueden causar contamos con la pobreza; determinadas condiciones ...
Enfermedades del aparato digestivo
Enfermedades del aparato respiratorio
Produce intenso dolor al orinar y polaquiuria, es decir orinan muchas veces en cantidades pequeñas y con mucho dolor. El t...
Erisipe la Ésta se produce cuando una persona se expone al frío estando abrigado o sudado; se baña en agua fría después de...
Lección 8: Tratamiento y prevención de la medicina tradicional.
ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
Mágicas. El aborigen desde su niñez está predispuesto a recibir las influencias mágicas del tratamiento, la fe obra sobre ...
Empíricas: considera terapia empírica, por no disponer de una explicación científica, pero que dispone de respaldo por la ...
No exponerse al frío, e viento, a la noche, y a condiciones sobrenaturales como las quebradas, sitios alejados, solos y tr...
CONCEPTOS, GENERALIDADES E IMPORTANCIA

UNIDAD 1

CONCEPTOS, GENERALIDADES E IMPORTANCIA

  1. 1. UNIDAD 1 CONCEPTOS, GENERALIDADES E IMPORTANCIA ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  2. 2. Lección 1: Introducción Enfermería intercultural Desde tiempos remotos, el ser humano trató de explicarse los fenómenos de la naturaleza, la salud y la enfermedad, y todo lo que acontecía en su entorno. Al no poder encontrar respuestas apropiadas, trató de encontrarlas recurriendo a lo sobrenatural, a la explicación mágica y posteriormente religiosa. Pero al mismo tiempo la persona iba apropiándose de una parte de la naturaleza y su entorno. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  3. 3. El uso de hierbas medicinales y varias herramientas que le ayudarían a elaborar una imagen racional de la misma. El indígena y el campesino, desde tiempos ancestrales, han atribuido todos los efectos positivos y negativos que en su vida se producen, a la influencia de la tierra, la naturaleza y la persona, otorgando poder a cada uno de ellos para dar bienestar, salud o enfermedad y desdicha. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  4. 4. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURAL Y SABERES ANCESTRALES El ser humano es racional por naturaleza y busca una causa y una explicación para todos los fenómenos que ocurren, pero en su lógica, la respuesta que le satisface depende del origen sociocultural en el que se desarrolla. El campesino indígena asume que las personas intervienen con sus sentimientos y emociones, como el amor, la pasión, el miedo, la sugestión, la envidia, los celos. Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  5. 5. Para ellos los cambios de clima, el polvo y agentes externos, son los que provocan enfermedades como pérdida de apetito, tos, diarrea, sarna y otros como espanto, mal aire, mal de la calle o brujeado, mal viento y mal del arco, iris entre otros. La causalidad de las enfermedades, su terapéutica y prevención están en relación con ese contacto directo con la naturaleza y sus fenómenos es decir el equilibrio o desequilibrio entre la triada ser humano- tierra-naturaleza. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  6. 6. Las tres dimensiones que el indígena cuida mantenerla Su mente, su cabeza. Lo que conlleva a ser limpio de mente, equilibrado en sus pensamientos. Puro al pensar. Su corazón, sus sentimientos. Para poder ser personas de puros y nobles sentimientos con el mundo que les rodea, amar y respetar a la Madre Tierra y a la Madre Naturaleza. Sus órganos genitales. Como instrumentos para generar vida y procreación. Es ser inteligentes y puros para actuar y desarrollar su sexualidad sagrada, con respeto utilizan esta frase ¨El que derrama su vida, derrama su alma¨ ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  7. 7. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería Lección 2: Concepto de Salud. Enfermedad, Sistema formal y no formal El equilibrio entre los elementos de tierra, naturaleza y ser humano proporciona un nivel de salud individual o comunitaria que permite convivir y vivir en armonía. El desequilibrio de cualquiera de estos factores será causa de enfermedad y muerte.
  8. 8. Esta concepción ayuda a comprometer lo que piensa nuestro campesino sobre la enfermedad. La enfermedad es el resultado de la relación entre lo interno y lo externo: lo interno esta dado por los conceptos acerca de la naturaleza y el ser humano, lo externo por determinadas condiciones del medio ambiente ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  9. 9. Existiendo enfermedades mandadas por Dios las cuales pueden ser curadas por el médico y enfermedades enviadas por el brujo que pueden ser curadas por el curandero y/o el brujo, no por el médico. Cuando esta armonía se altera, es necesario recurrir a los rituales de la ¨limpia¨. La enfermedad y el curandero cumple un papel social, el individuo sabe que para curarse debe aceptar asumir y compartir formas de pensamiento y conductas propias de la comunidad. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  10. 10. El sistema médico son estructuras pluralistas en los que la medicina formal es un componente en relación competitiva o complementaria a otras alternativas terapeutas, tomando en cuenta las culturas médicas tradicionales. ¨Sistema¨ es un conjunto de reglas o principios sobre una materia, racionalmente relacionados entre sí para lograr un objetivo, se consideran a la culturas médicas tradicionales como un Sistema no formal de salud, actualmente denominado medicina tradicional que ya no constituye un saber popular simple, sino que está basado y fundamentado en conocimientos complejos y bien estructurados en el que también se busca la etiología, es decir la anamnesis completa. Sistema Formal y no Formal de Salud ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  11. 11. En la que el paciente deberá confesar al curandero con total confianza los aspectos más íntimos de la vida, sus conflictos internos sus problemas, intra y extra familiares que podrán ser una pauta para encontrar la enfermedad, una sintomatología, un examen físico e instrumentar al paciente un diagnóstico y un tratamiento. Para el campesino indígena, la salud no significa solamente una acción diagnóstico- terapéutico, de tipo especializado, sino un conjunto de saberes, problemas, y creencias propias de la comunidad. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  12. 12. Los principales representantes de este sistema no formal Brujo s Curandero Es capaz de curar y limpiar las enfermeda des del campo Hierbatero s Fregador es Partera s Son las mujeres que han aprendido a cuidar, diagnosticar, y atender a la mujer en las etapas del embarazo, parto y puerperio. Tratan las dolencias con hierbas medicinales, realizan limpias y purificaciones. Tienen el poder de hacer el mall a quien se proponen. Conocen sus cosas ocultas, secretas revelándolos y predicen eventos Mediante masajes alivia daños musculares, articulares y en algunos casos resuelven problemas de fracturas o luxaciones. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  13. 13. La medicina formal considera al sistema no formal como un atentado contra la vida y la salud de los pacientes ya que muchas veces los ¨remedios¨ utilizados ponen en riesgo el bienestar del paciente por ser antihigiénicos o insólitos. Mientras la medicina tradicional sea inocua y benéfica, debe ser respetada, por parte del sistema formal, a la vez que debe ayudar a que el paciente pueda acudir a tiempo al tratamiento médico occidental. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  14. 14. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería Lección 3: Elementos de la medicina ancestral (plantas , animales) La naturaleza es su madre y quien le provee de todo lo bueno, el alimento, el aire, la salud, el bienestar. Cada día agradece por las frutas y las plantas, por todo lo bueno que lo rodea, el cerro, el viento, el agua, la tierra y todo lo bueno que recibe y recibirá de ella así como la riqueza guardada en cada una de las plantas que tiene a su alrededor, venera a sus ancestros, abuelos, padres, convirtiéndose cada uno de estos en aliado para lograr su bienestar y la salud. Son secretos transmitidos desde tiempos ancestrales, con efectos probados por muchas generaciones.
  15. 15. Plantas frescas Son frías cuando bajan su temperatura corporal. Plantas templadas templadas Plantas calientes calientes No tienen efectos de calentamiento ni de enfriamiento sobre el organismo. Son calientes si les proporcionan mayor calor; haciendo sudar Toronjil (Melisa officinalis) Limón (Citrus limonum) Chimbalo Lengua de vaca ( Rumex crispus) Quinoa, quinua (Chenopodium quinoa) Papa, patata (Salanum tuberosum) Hierba mora ( Salanum nigrum) Amapola ( Papaver somniferum) Huantug (Datura sanguínea) Laurel (Laurus nobilis) Guayusa (llex guayusa) Sábila (Aloe Vera) Matico (Piper angustifolium ) Ayahuasca ( Jayahuasca) Ruda (Ruta graveolens) Ishingo (Amburana cearensis) Ortiga (Urtica) Manzanilla (Anthemis nobilis) Hierbabuena (Mrentha piperita) Chilca (Baccharis polyantha) ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  16. 16. Toronjil (Melisa officinalis) Se la encuentra en la sierra, es una planta cultivada y de color verde, con hojas anchas aserradas, tienen propiedades digestivas y sobre el sistema nervioso, su sabor es agradable. La utilizan para tratar el colerín machacando el tallo y la hoja, realizando flotaciones con agua fría en todo el cuerpo, ya que cruda es una planta fresca. También se prepara en infusión para beber en caso de resfrió. Se bebe antes de acostarse, porque cocinada se ha considerado una planta caliente y provoca diaforesis o sudor. Plantas frescas ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  17. 17. Sábila (Aloe Vera) Es una planta cultivada de hojas anchas y grandes una clase y otra, pequeñas y delgadas; las unas y las otras son alargadas, con puntas parecidas al penco, pero más pequeñas, posee una flor amarilla con rojo que crece hacia arriba. Sus propiedades son conocidas en todo el mundo y su explotación va en aumento. En la medicina no formal, además de utilizarla como cicatrizante, sobre heridas y quemaduras, la utilizan para medir la suerte, colocando la planta en el umbral de la puerta principal, mientras se mantiene viva la planta ¨los habitantes de esa casa tienen suerte¨, el momento que muere es porque algún ¨daño¨ o ¨maleficio le ha llegado¨. Plantas templadas ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  18. 18. Manzanilla (Anthemis nobilis) Es una planta silvestre, cultivable, es verde, con hojas pequeñas como flequillo, tiene una flor blanca con botón amarillo, se utiliza para curar enfermedades del aparato digestivo como cólicos por frío, indigestiones, también como antiséptico de heridas. En la etapa post- parto ¨encaderan¨ a la madre previa el flotamiento de manteca caliente y flor de manzanilla, a nivel sacro y abdomen, con el fin de abrigar los órganos internos y evitar enfermedades o dolencias posteriores. Plantas calientes ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  19. 19. Cuy Para realizar una limpia con cuy, hay que tener en cuenta el género de la persona que se va a tratar; en los hombres se utiliza un cuy hembra y en las mujeres un cuy macho, de preferencia seleccionan cuyes blancos o negros y muy tiernos, no deberán tener más de una semana de nacidos, antes de realizar el tratamiento, el cuy debe ser preparado , se lo sopla y se lo pasa por humo de sahumerio, durante el flotamiento con el cuy, se reza y se canta, es importante detenerse en los lugares de mayor dolencia o de posible enfermedad. Posteriormente se observa el estado del cuy; si tiene o no vida, si el cuy ha muerto, significa que absorbió la energía del paciente y se procede a disecarlo desde el cuello, cada uno de sus órganos revelan las dolencias del paciente. El tratamiento de preferencia se realiza los martes y viernes a las 6 de la mañana, 12 del día y 6 de la tarde, por considerarse horas y días puros. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  20. 20. Huevo El ambiente previo a una limpieza con el huevo será preparado con sahumerio, el curandero invoca a sus espíritus protectores, los espíritus de sus antepasados e inicia con la limpia. El huevo se flota realizando pequeñas formas circulares desde la parte superior de la cabeza del paciente, hasta los pies, simultáneamente se reza, silba o canta, se hace énfasis en los lugares de mayor problema o donde el curandero siente que existe alteración, luego de la sobada se abre el huevo Y se diagnóstica de acuerdo con las características que presenta la clara, por la coloración que adquiere el huevo su consistencia y configuraciones internas, el curandero descubrirá sus dolencias .En la yema ¨verá claramente el ojo¨ si la persona está enferma; si la clara presenta características líquidas, se confirma la existencia de una enfermedad. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  21. 21. Lección 4: Objetos utilizados en la medicina ancestral El agua en la medicina tradicional es uno de los cuatro elementos vitales junto al aire, fuego y tierra-El agua al ser bendecida, incrementa su valor ya que es un ¨signo¨ de limpieza , pureza y protección contra los espíritus, su uso es de mucho significado en la religión católica. El curandero utiliza el agua bendita en su mesa sagrada como un elemento armónico que absorberá la energía circundante, también la utiliza como elemento purificador en los objetos de la mesa sagrada antes del ritual, para liberar y limpiar lo que utilizará, en ocasiones da de beber al enfermo esta agua para eliminar toda la energía negativa. El agua de poder se obtiene mediante la cocción de ¨hierbas de poder¨ que son las plantas utilizadas con cierto poder energético como ruda, chilca, ortiga, chimbalo, laurel sauco, estas ¨aguas¨ se aplican totalmente en el cuerpo de enfermo, éstas, deben penetrar por alrededor de cuarenta y ocho horas, sin otro tipo de baño. Posteriormente a este baño el individuo tomará otro baño con plantas dulces como rosas, flores, hierbabuena, entre otras. Agua bendita y agua de poder ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  22. 22. El aguardiente o trago proviene de la caña de azúcar, su jugo se procesa y se destila obteniendo las ¨puntas¨ que es el jugo con alto grado de alcohol, este es el símbolo de la energía del agua, tiene mayor energía y fuerza porque proviene de la tierra y de la madera (su tronco) de la caña, lo utiliza en TODOS los rituales de la medicina tradicional , de igual forma, el curandero limpiará los elementos que va a utilizar en el paciente, soplando agua ardiente de caña, al paciente le vuelve la energía vital, con esta energía del aguardiente. Agua ardiente ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  23. 23. La velas nunca faltaran en un ritual médico indígena porque representan el fuego, estas ayudan tanto en el diagnóstico como en el tratamiento de la enfermedades, el paciente se flota la vela por todo el cuerpo, está atrapada la energía del paciente la misma que será revelada tanto en su coloración externa como en el tamaño de la llama, el tipo de llama, las características de la misma y el color del fuego. Vela s ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  24. 24. Son consideradas objetos de poder, las mismas que fueron entregadas al curandero por la Pacha mama o Madre Tierra, cada vez que el curandero recibe uno de estos objetos, su vida sufre un cambio ya que se incrementa su grado de aprendizaje y sabiduría, las piedras representan el elemento tierra, cada piedra colocada en la mesa sagrada tiene un nombre, significado y atribuyen que el espíritu de cerro permanecen en estas piedras; por lo tanto las piedras tendrán la forma del cerro a la que pertenecen , estas ayudan a que el curandero se conecte directamente con el cerro y con el cosmos, a su vez tienen propiedades para atrapar energía y ¨limpiar¨, las consideran verdaderos imanes energéticos. Piedra s ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  25. 25. Estas simbolizan la madera, otro elemento que proviene de la madre tierra, a su vez ayudan al curandero a luchar contra los espíritus del infierno que perturban a la gente cuando han sido víctimas de un maleficio. Lanza s ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  26. 26. Los curanderos católicos invocan a sus espiritus, con el objetivo de recibir protección y auxilio. A su vez se sienten intercesores e instrumentos de la obra Divina en el paciente, por lo tanto invocan a Dios, la Virgen María con diferentes advocaciones, santos y ángeles del cielo, de esta manera tanto el curandero como el paciente desean agradar a Dios para recuperar la salud, todo ritual está acompañado de oraciones y rezos, invocando a espíritus protectores para evitar daños provocados por el paciente. Rosario bendito imágenes, estampas ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  27. 27. Representa el elemento fuego, se lo utiliza en los procesos del tratamiento y curación de enfermedades. El curandero fuma al paciente y sopla el humo sobre los lugares que desean ser tratados con el fin de que sus órganos sean purificados y liberados de enfermedad. Cuando se trata de curar ¨el mal air¨ además del cigarrillo se utiliza huevo y trago Tabaco o cigarro ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  28. 28. La medicina tradicional distingue factores sobrenaturales y naturales en el origen de las enfermedades. Estos factores no se presentan en forma aislada ni unilateral, entre ellos se establece una mutua relación. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería Lección 5: Etiología de las enfermedades en la medicina tradicional y ancestral
  29. 29. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  30. 30. La religión ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  31. 31. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  32. 32. Los factores ambientales. Atribuyen al cambio de temperatura como causa de enfermedad, el cambio brusco de temperatura de calor al frío originan algunas enfermedades del aparato respiratorio, erupciones cutáneas, digestivas, entre otras. Su tratamiento se lo hace utilizando el efecto contrario al que originó la enfermedad. Las enfermedades causadas por el frío se las trata con calor y viceversa. Si ingieren bebidas calientes y se arropa al enfermo, para producir calor y diaforesis. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  33. 33. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  34. 34. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería LECCIÓN 6: ENFERMEDADES MÁS COMUNES DE LA MEDICINA TRADICIONAL.
  35. 35. Mal de ojo Está basado en el poder o la energía que tiene una persona para mirar, muchas veces de forma inconsciente, provocando unas acciones dañina con el magnetismo de una mirada, al mirar provocamos un efecto energético sobre una persona, sobre todo cuando el que mira es más fuerte que el observado; un niño puede ser afectado cuando ha sido mirado fijamente al realizar alguna gracia que provoque empatía o actos que despierten antipatía, generando inmediatamente un efecto energético sobre él. Esta acción afecta más a los niños graciosos que atraen muchas miradas. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  36. 36. Esta enfermedad se presenta en los niños con el ¨ojo caído¨, el párpado de un ojo se cierra ligeramente, además, anorexia, fiebre, diarrea, dolor abdominal, nausea y vómito. En el adulto se presenta con un dolor ¨desesperado´ en el abdomen, pueden aparecer granos que al reventarse producen heridas, lo que se conoce como ¨ojo reventado¨ y si la enfermedad evoluciona sin tratamiento, la persona puede morir. El tratamiento requiere de un huevo fresco del día, tomado del nido de la gallina y se procede como se indicó en la sección que trata s sobre el huevo. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  37. 37. Esto se produce cuando la persona es sometida a un susto o emoción muy fuerte, ya sea por caídas, la presencia de animales extraños, o¨ muy bravos¨, maltrato o accidentes, según el campesino indígena cuando una persona es sorprendida o asustada, las vibraciones de su espíritu son muy bajas y dan lugar a que su espíritu le abandone y se introduzcan a otros espíritus con ¨con apegos materiales¨ sea de tipo alimenticio, licor, tabaco, produciendo enfermedad en la persona. Espasmo ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  38. 38. Mal aire o mal de viento ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  39. 39. Mal aire o mal de viento ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  40. 40. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  41. 41. enfermeda d ambientale s Entre los factores naturales que pueden causar contamos con la pobreza; determinadas condiciones como el frío y el calor; las fases lunares y el contagio. El ser humano, es su actividad diaria, está expuesto a una serie de factores patógenos que pueden provocar enfermedades como el trabajo, la alimentación, las condiciones ambientales, los accidentes las relaciones con los demás ….entre las enfermedades de Dios o naturales, podemos mencionar las actividades del aparato digestivo, como ¨dolor de barriga, diarrea, colerín tóxico ¨, enfermedades del aparato respiratorio, ¨pulmonía bronquitis, tisis, gripe* mal del corazón, mal de orina, erisipela, entre otras. Enfermedades de Dios o sobrenaturales ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  42. 42. Enfermedades del aparato digestivo ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  43. 43. Enfermedades del aparato respiratorio ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  44. 44. Produce intenso dolor al orinar y polaquiuria, es decir orinan muchas veces en cantidades pequeñas y con mucho dolor. El tratamiento consiste en tomar aguas aromáticas, especialmente diuréticas como el pelo de choclo y agua de hierbas de caballo chupa, otros opinan que no cesa el malestar hasta que el deseo sea satisfecho. Como conocemos, esta enfermedad es producida por una bacteria que causa infección en el aparato urinario, y el tratamiento utilizado es similar al empleado por la medicina formal, abundantes líquidos y diuréticos naturales. Mal de orina ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  45. 45. Erisipe la Ésta se produce cuando una persona se expone al frío estando abrigado o sudado; se baña en agua fría después de haber sometido a su cuerpo a un ejercicio intenso, por lo que están transpirando o ¨salen de golpe al frio¨. Se manifiestan con la presencia de ampollas grandes y pequeñas en todo el cuerpo, estas posteriormente se infectan. Existen dos tipos de erisipela: gruesa que se presenta con ampollas y posteriormente abscesos y la erisipela delgada que se caracteriza por el aparecimiento de granos, que posteriormente se hacen lesiones tipo sarna, el tratamiento consiste en lavar la zona afectada con agua de matico y colocar las hojas de matico o llantén sobre las lesiones ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  46. 46. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería Lección 8: Tratamiento y prevención de la medicina tradicional.
  47. 47. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  48. 48. Mágicas. El aborigen desde su niñez está predispuesto a recibir las influencias mágicas del tratamiento, la fe obra sobre los objetos y sobre la relación con el paciente, este se siente sumergido en el mundo explicable, la magia refuerza el prestigio del curandero. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  49. 49. Empíricas: considera terapia empírica, por no disponer de una explicación científica, pero que dispone de respaldo por la efectividad al aplicarla, recibiendo estos conocimientos, como ¨revelaciones¨ de espíritus aliados, la medicina tradicional ha generado un conocimiento terapéuticas de las plantas, de los minerales como las piedras o de los productos obtenidos de los animales. ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería
  50. 50. No exponerse al frío, e viento, a la noche, y a condiciones sobrenaturales como las quebradas, sitios alejados, solos y tristes, a las miradas, en otras, al evitar estas condiciones no habrá la enfermedad, por ejemplo las personas que tienen una mirada magnética, deben evitar mirar mucho tiempo a los niños por ser más vulnerables a estas enfermedades, hay que protegerlos con objetos que ahuyenten a los espíritus malignos que provocan la enfermedad , los objetos más utilizados son: collares, pulsera rojas, amuletos, anillos de acero, colonias, escapularios, baños con ciertas hierbas. Prevención ENFERMERÍA INTERCULTURALY SABERES ANCESTRALES Carrera: Técnico Superior en Enfermería

