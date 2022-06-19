Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 19, 2022
Have a query related to free anxiety, stress and panic consultation online then send feedback by just filling the form.
https://www.beneficialchangeconsulting.ca/about

Have a query related to free anxiety, stress and panic consultation online then send feedback by just filling the form.
https://www.beneficialchangeconsulting.ca/about

Business

Free Stress Consultation Online

  1. 1. Free Stress Consultation Online
  2. 2. ABOUT Beneficial change My name is Gerard and I have lived with anxiety for more years than I care to count. I would like to share my story on how I got here and how anxiety has ruled my life.
  3. 3. As a child I was heavily into sports, but I also was heavily into alcohol. I started drinking at the age of 11 and found I couldn’t function without it at the age of 14 along with starting to smoke during this time. I started working and earning an income at the age of 14 which made it easier to feed my addiction to alcohol. By 18 I had a major surgery due to my addiction. At the age of 23 I was anointed for death and given less than 5 percent chance of surviving. My family were called home to say goodbye. Yet I survived and spent close to 4 months bed ridden. On my first steps out of bed I took a bad spill because I had no muscle mass left
  4. 4. SUCCESS in overcoming overwhelming stress and anxiety is asking for help. Anxiety Coach Gerard Bradbury is offering a Free Consultation, Discover if Beneficial Change is your path to a peaceful mind.
  5. 5. CONTACT US Email: gerardbradburycoaching@gmail.com
  6. 6. Thank You For Watching Please Visit Our Website https://www.beneficialchangeconsulting.ca/about

