Tugas akhir daming fix

Last Tuesday, 8th June 2021 is a day that makes me proud. On this day, my team has presented our project named Twitter Sentiment Analysis on Dogecoin. As a full-time programmer on this project, I was pretty sure that this project is going to be interesting.
The first step to do was to collect the data. We used twint library on environment Google Colaboratory to scrap the tweets data from 1st June 2021 until 5th June 2021 and R programming language to process the data. Then we performed preprocessing steps including transform all the tweets into lower case, remove the username, punctuation, HTML links, hashtags, etc. We also removed the English stopwords and made a barplot that gives us the top 5 most frequent words in all tweets. Wordcloud also has been generated to intuitively show some words based on the frequency.
The next step was calculating the sentiment scores. We used the NRC Emotion Lexicon algorithm, which is a list of English words and their associations with 2 sentiments (positive, negative) and 8 basics human emotions (anger, fear, anticipation, trust, surprise, sadness, joy, and disgust) proposed by Saif Mohammad. What happened next was amazing.
As Data Mining purpose to uncovering patterns from the data, we found that emotions like anger, fear, and sadness have associations with the Dogecoin chart price. As the Dogecoin price goes down after 3rd June 2021, the score for that three emotions goes up. It means that when the price fall, the numbers of angry, fearful, and sad tweets on Twitter are increasing. We also made the line chart close price vs tweets volume that indicating when the price goes down, the number of tweets about Dogecoin is raising.
I hope this post will bring an insightful perspective to whoever sees this post. The code is coming soon my Github. Happy Data Mining!

Tugas akhir daming fix

  1. 1. Department of Computer Science http://cs.ipb.ac.id/ Analisis Sentimen Twitter Tentang DogeCoin 1 Presentasi Tugas Akhir Data Mining Indonesia, 8th June 2021 Kelompok : 7 Siti Alfiyyah Noor Vezar G94180033 Benediktus Nugroho Adi Wiyoto G94180057 Bagus Rahmadianto (?) G94180063 Department of Computer Science, IPB University, Bogor, Indonesia
  2. 2. 2 Latar Belakang • Apa itu Dogecoin? Dogecoin adalah salah satu mata uang kripto yang awalnya dimulai sebagai bahan lelucon berdasarkan meme dari ras anjing Jepang, Shiba Inu. • Mengapa Dogecoin? Dogecoin terkenal karena volatilitasnya yang tinggi.Dengan perspektif sebagai investor, kami mencoba untuk mengambil keuntungan dari fenomena Dogecoin dengan terlebih dahulu melakukan Twitter Sentiment Analysis.
  3. 3. 3 Lingkungan Pengembangan Perangkat Keras Perangkat Lunak Laptop Phyton & R
  4. 4. 4 Eksplorasi Data Data yang kami gunakan adalah data teks tweets Twitter, yang merupakan hasil scraping dari tanggal 1-5 Juni 2021 lalu diupload ke Kaggle. Data diambil dengan library Python, twint, dan terdiri dari 16578 objek serta 36 atribut.
  5. 5. 5 http://www.kaggle.com/dataset/acd9e99b377f12610bcfbe84fd86173269ec216 eeb244dd772f49fe91c4526b3
  6. 6. 6 Preprocessing (Tahap 1) • Pada tahap ini dilakukan pembersihan data dengan langkah- langkah sebagai berikut: 1. Ambil 2 atribut terpenting yaitu date dan tweets 2. Menghapus objek data yang bukan bahasa Inggris 3. Mengubah teks menjadi huruf kecil semua (case folding) 4. Menghapus username, punctuation, angka,html links, hashtags, tabs, emoticons, dan blank space. Stemming tidak dilakukan karena mengakibatkan banyak kesalahan eja pada data ini. Contoh :verify menjadi verifi Tampilannya sebagai berikut
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8 Preprocessing (Tahap 2) dan TDM • Pada tahap ini stopwords dihilangkan dan data teks diubah dalam bentuk Term Document Matrix. Kita bisa dapatkan 5 kata yang paling banyak muncul pada data tersebut.
  9. 9. 9 Wordcloud
  10. 10. 10 Sentiment Scores • Pada tahap ini kami akan menghitung sentiment scores dari masing-masing tanggal dengan metode NRC Emotion Lexicon, yaitu daftar kata-kata dalam bahasa Inggris yang berkaitan dengan 2 sentiment (positive, negative) dan 8 emosi dasar manusia (anger, fear, anticipation, trust, surprise, sadness, joy, and disgust). • Hasilnya adalah sebagai berikut
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. 12 Hasil & Pembahasan • Berikut adalah scatter plot 2 sentiment dan 8 emosi dasar
  13. 13. 13 Pola Menarik • Terdapat pola menarik apabila kita bandingkan dengan chart price Dogecoin. Setelah tanggal 3 Juni, terdapat penurunan yang cukup tajam diikuti pula dengan kenaikan emosi anger, fear, dan sadness.
  14. 14. 14 Volume vs Chart Close Price Kita dapat lihat dengan jelas bahwa ketika terjadi penurunan harga yang cukup dalam, maka terjadi peningkatan volume tweets yang ada di Twitter.
  15. 15. 15 Prediksi dan Evaluasi • Berdasarkan literatur yang kami baca, kami menghitung Net Positive Score, yaitu selisih positive sentiments dan negative sentiments dibagi dengan total tweets.
  16. 16. 16 Hasil Evaluasi • Hasil evaluasi 0.2915308 ~ 0. Prediksi kami harga akan tetap atau naik sedikit • Close price pada tanggal 6 tetap yaitu $0.37 (data dari coinmarketcap.com, dengan pembulatan dua angka di belakang koma) Kesimpulan • Model sentiment analysis ini dapat digunakan untuk prediksi harga ke depannya serta menjadi pertimbangan dalam investasi • Pergerakan harga Dogecoin terlihat berkorelasi negatif dengan beberapa emosi, seperti anger, fear, dan sadness.
  17. 17. 17 Saran Adapun saran dari kami: • Rentang waktu analisis dapat diperluas • Hasil analisis dibandingkan dengan metode lain • Uji statistic dapat dilakukan untuk memastikan keterkaitan antara emosi dan pergerakan harga • Kaitan analisis ini terhadap zero sum game theory.
  18. 18. 18 Daftar Pustaka • Sentiment Analysis: Automatically Detecting Valence, Emotions, and Other Affectual States from Text. Saif M. Mohammad, arXiv:2005.11882, Jan 2021. • Power of Predictive Analytics : Using Emotion Classification of Twitter Data for Predicting the 2016 US Presidential Elections.Satish M.Srinivasan, et.al. The Journal of Social Media in Society, Spring 2019. • www.coimarketcap.com • www.Investopedia.com
  19. 19. 19 Any Question?
  20. 20. Thank you Department of Computer Science FMIPA-IPB Kampus Darmaga Jl. Meranti Wing 20 Level V, Bogor, Indonesia Phone/Fax: +62 251 8625584 http://cs.ipb.ac.id/ 20

