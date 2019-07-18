-
The Holy Koran of the Moorish Holy Temple of Science - Circle 7: Re-Print of Original 1926 Publication was created ( Drew Ali )
Reproduction of original printing of the Circle 7 Koran. This 1926 edition pre-dates the incorporation of the Moorish Science Temple of America by Noble Prophet Drew Ali. A Moorish American artifact for those looking for a professionally bound edition for their Moorish Literature collection. Free eReader edition available at http: //califamedia.comBulk order and publisher discounts available at califamedia.com
