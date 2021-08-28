Successfully reported this slideshow.
Benefits of Being Green
Is This About Being Environmentally Friendly?
Are We Talking About Loki? This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC
This Presentation Is About Matcha Green Tea
What Is Matcha? • Matcha comes from the Camellia sinensis plant, which is the same as green tea. • To grow matcha, farmers...
What Are The Benefits Of Matcha? • High in Antioxidants - Antioxidants are man-made or natural substances that may prevent...
Buyer’s Warning • You must read where matcha is grown and how it is grown. Because you are absorbing the whole leaf, you a...
Why Did I Get Into Drinking Matcha? • When I gave up coffee over a year ago, I needed something as a substitute. Something...
Thank you! Come Join Me And Be Green
Over a year and half ago, I decided to give up drinking coffee. This was a big ordeal because I LOVE coffee and I drank about 3 cups (at least) a day. I needed a good replacement with just a bit of caffeine to get me going, but not too much to affect my heart and body. Matcha was the answer. The following presentation is about adopting Matcha into your diet, and, therefore, being green.

The Benefits Of Being Green

  1. 1. Benefits of Being Green
  2. 2. Is This About Being Environmentally Friendly?
  3. 3. Are We Talking About Loki? This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC
  4. 4. This Presentation Is About Matcha Green Tea
  5. 5. What Is Matcha? • Matcha comes from the Camellia sinensis plant, which is the same as green tea. • To grow matcha, farmers cover the plant 20 to 30 days before harvest to avoid direct sunlight. This increases the chlorophyll in the plant. • For preparation of the product, the leaves are ground into a fine powder. • Rather than letting hot water seep into leaves to get what we call tea, the matcha powder mixes into the water. We therefore are drinking the concentrated leaves. This is one reason why matcha is higher in nutrients than regular green tea.
  6. 6. What Are The Benefits Of Matcha? • High in Antioxidants - Antioxidants are man-made or natural substances that may prevent or delay some types of cell damage. • Helps protects the liver, which is used to flush out toxins and process nutrients • Has caffeine, which increases our attention, but contains L-theanine which helps avoid the widely know caffeine crash that people get from coffee and soda • Has been known to help prevent cancer by preventing the growth of cancer cells • Helps your heart by helping to reduce LDL cholesterol and triglycerides • Helps you loose weight by speeding up metabolism, therefore burning more fat • Additional benefit that I have realized personally— can potentially make you regular — not everyone may see the benefit
  7. 7. Buyer’s Warning • You must read where matcha is grown and how it is grown. Because you are absorbing the whole leaf, you also could be absorbing environmental pollutants if the area where it is grown is known to have high pollutants. An example would be in some areas in China.
  8. 8. Why Did I Get Into Drinking Matcha? • When I gave up coffee over a year ago, I needed something as a substitute. Something with some caffeine but not too much, for my personal health.
  9. 9. Thank you! Come Join Me And Be Green

Over a year and half ago, I decided to give up drinking coffee. This was a big ordeal because I LOVE coffee and I drank about 3 cups (at least) a day. I needed a good replacement with just a bit of caffeine to get me going, but not too much to affect my heart and body. Matcha was the answer. The following presentation is about adopting Matcha into your diet, and, therefore, being green.

