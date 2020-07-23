Successfully reported this slideshow.
What makes forem special?
The Forem seed was planted a while ago ● @thepracticaldev registered in 2014 ● Dev.to started in 2016 ● Dev Community Inc....
What is Forem? Forem is open source software for empowering community. Empowerment meaning ● Transparency (source code) ● ...
FOSS is not inherently good, but... ● Open source software is only as good as its caretakers. ● The Forem team, aka the DE...
Forem operating values ● Serving the community is our highest goal. ● Collaboration is a superpower. ● Everyone should fee...
When we announced
For empowering community Secondly, what is forem used for?
For empowering community
Forem powering community
Forem
Big ideas, practical execution Forem is distributed, but that’s an implementation detail Forem is also delightful
We share the work ● The years of work, thousands of hours, extensive iteration for DEV, all get shipped for everyone. ● Al...
We share the rewards ● Forem’s interests are growing forem, and fostering inclusive and useful communities. ● All individu...
Data fragmentation ● Forem is designed to help each individual community tailor a data-backed product that only knows your...
Pseudo-centralisation
The Forem Ecosystem ● Native “browsers”/browser extensions ● Search engines ● Directories/marketplaces ● Plug-ins ● Identi...
Consumer Copy-Left ● Developers are generally free to run a Forem instance in any context on any machine as long as they d...
We are in great Ruby on Rails company 📈 ● Created in 2005, in 2020 Rails is robust and mature ● Forem’s core is a true Rub...
Cached at the edge for performance and scale ● Most responses are cached as HTML and served from the node nearest to you ●...
Forever extensible Forem makes use of markdown and liquid template language— Will all non-developer users use this forever...
New ideas about identity ● Completely separate ● Unified by tooling, not by our data overlords ● As much privacy between i...
Hosted by Forem (or hosted by whoever) ● If you need support, simplicity, efficient cost structure, continuous deployment,...
Forem System Goals ● Reproducible ● Secure ● Persistent ● Portable ● Available Fedora CoreOS ● Immutable and secure base O...
For empowering community Community— It needs leadership— it does not need authoritarians. It needs personalization— it doe...
What next? ● Follow @forem on Twitter ● Star the forem/forem repo ⭐ ● Fill out the form linked at forem.com ● Ask me quest...
What makes forem special

A talk about the ideas behind forem as well as the code

  1. 1. What makes forem special?
  2. 2. Forem is special
  3. 3. DEV is special
  4. 4. Forem is special
  5. 5. The Forem seed was planted a while ago ● @thepracticaldev registered in 2014 ● Dev.to started in 2016 ● Dev Community Inc. founded in 2017 ● Open source in 2018 ● Team expanded in 2019 ● Forem announced 2020
  6. 6. What is Forem? Forem is open source software for empowering community. Empowerment meaning ● Transparency (source code) ● Agency (capacity to contribute or fork) ● Ownership (decentralization)
  7. 7. FOSS is not inherently good, but... ● Open source software is only as good as its caretakers. ● The Forem team, aka the DEV team, has been taking good care of this process. ● Forem is also committed to promoting inclusion in all of our activities.
  8. 8. Forem operating values ● Serving the community is our highest goal. ● Collaboration is a superpower. ● Everyone should feel welcome and supported. ● Our best work happens in the Open ● We are long-term aspirational and short-term pragmatic. ● We constantly evolve.
  9. 9. When we announced
  10. 10. For empowering community Secondly, what is forem used for?
  11. 11. For empowering community
  12. 12. Forem powering community
  13. 13. Forem
  14. 14. Big ideas, practical execution Forem is distributed, but that’s an implementation detail Forem is also delightful
  15. 15. We share the work ● The years of work, thousands of hours, extensive iteration for DEV, all get shipped for everyone. ● All future work, which will speed up as Forem grows, will go into the project. ● We’re all in this together, replicating all the work thousands of times over. ● We all get to use the entirety of the work with our individual creativity (as platform developers, or just as creative people)
  16. 16. We share the rewards ● Forem’s interests are growing forem, and fostering inclusive and useful communities. ● All individual forems help the ecosystem ● Hosted on their own domains, with their own database ● Only involved in the forem ecosystem to the extent it is beneficial ● Pick up and leave at any point
  17. 17. Data fragmentation ● Forem is designed to help each individual community tailor a data-backed product that only knows your relationship with it. ● No monoliths gathering all your browsing data ● A rejection of surveillance capitalism
  18. 18. Pseudo-centralisation
  19. 19. The Forem Ecosystem ● Native “browsers”/browser extensions ● Search engines ● Directories/marketplaces ● Plug-ins ● Identity/authentication ● API integrations Key concepts ● UX/Performance (no weighty plug-ins) ● User safety (privacy and anti-harassment) ● Compatibility
  20. 20. Consumer Copy-Left ● Developers are generally free to run a Forem instance in any context on any machine as long as they do not change the core code. Of, if they do, that they publish their changes ● Ensures a level of transparency for the end user ● Forem, the organization, has influence over the project, but is held to standards of transparency and mutual trust far greater than other “consumer software”
  21. 21. We are in great Ruby on Rails company 📈 ● Created in 2005, in 2020 Rails is robust and mature ● Forem’s core is a true Ruby on Rails “monolith” and we aren’t looking to “break it out” any time soon. ● The “majestic monolith” pattern has gotten us this far.
  22. 22. Cached at the edge for performance and scale ● Most responses are cached as HTML and served from the node nearest to you ● Even if the server is failing, most typical requests will succeed for end user ● Near-native functionality ● Service workers used for extra layer of clever caching Further watching... How To Make Your Website So Fast It Goes Viral In Japan - Codeland 2018
  23. 23. Forever extensible Forem makes use of markdown and liquid template language— Will all non-developer users use this forever regardless of preferences? Probably not, but it’s a great compile target for any future UI!
  24. 24. New ideas about identity ● Completely separate ● Unified by tooling, not by our data overlords ● As much privacy between identities as you need ● Be yourself
  25. 25. Hosted by Forem (or hosted by whoever) ● If you need support, simplicity, efficient cost structure, continuous deployment, host with Forem ● If you have special needs for hosting environment, or just plain want to host yourself, you can! ● If you start with Forem, you can take your data and go elsewhere in the future. ● DEV is currently hosted on Heroku
  26. 26. Forem System Goals ● Reproducible ● Secure ● Persistent ● Portable ● Available Fedora CoreOS ● Immutable and secure base OS ● Reproducible and automated provisioning ● Automatic rolling OS updates with built in rollback ● Container focused ● Cloud native
  27. 27. For empowering community Community— It needs leadership— it does not need authoritarians. It needs personalization— it does not need surveillance. It needs delightfulness— it does not need addictiveness. It needs to be explored— it does not need to be exploited. It needs to empower rather than consume.
  28. 28. What next? ● Follow @forem on Twitter ● Star the forem/forem repo ⭐ ● Fill out the form linked at forem.com ● Ask me questions in the post comments Coming soon: ● Join our “meta forem” soon

