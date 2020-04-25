Fmp, initial plans

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Initial Plans Ben Dix
Initial Reaction • To be completely honest knowing that I could make absolutely anything is extremely daunting and even an...
Mind Map Stop motion piece Silent film Allows the audience to quickly and easily imprint on the characters Reduces animati...
Mind Map Comedy skits Premise Skits are based around a satirical view on tv shows for instance cooking shows property show...
Mind Map; Final idea Final idea: The bartender The setting will take place entirely within a classic styled English pub. T...
Mood Board Warm lighting example, used inside pub interior Bartender design inspiration Pub interior inspiration Pub exter...
Mood Board Analysis Is there any repetition in the images you have collected? Repeated colours/images styles/fonts/tone/mo...
  1. 1. Initial Plans Ben Dix
  2. 2. Initial Reaction • To be completely honest knowing that I could make absolutely anything is extremely daunting and even an off put which is why I’ve only just started writing this (23/04/20) especially considering that we were supposed to fill out the pre proposal doc before this PowerPoint meaning that we needed to have an idea before even planning what we could do. • Also due to the corona virus out break I fully expected FMPs to be cancelled due to the lack of proper technology needed to create a visually decent product and everyone being stuck in a non professional environment and not a learning environment. • I could make literally anything , as that’s the point of the FMP. But; due to prior experience and exposure to different product in the rotations I will be creating an animation as I believe I'm good at it outside of college and within in college I was most proud of the animation rotation product. Although that shouldn’t matter since I wont be in a college environment for the foreseeable future.
  3. 3. Mind Map Stop motion piece Silent film Allows the audience to quickly and easily imprint on the characters Reduces animation and production requirements, like lip syncing Allows for a greater range of emotion that can be made by smaller movements, less is more Foley work would have to be high tier in order to immerse the viewer into the world Possible Plots / premise Look in at a Sympathetic ‘bartender’ characters ‘ day in the life ‘cute’ alien character attempting to find way home Pros; • Would be easy to an target audience • Allows for an opportunity to design creative environments etc. Cons; • Character work could be deemed to silly • If character design was off it could miss the mark for audience and be difficult to animate Pros; • Gives the chance to tell a more mature story • Wouldn’t have to create too many sets or characters Cons; • Would appeal to a more niche audience • Less visually stimulating Model making Model making allows for cartoonish movements whilst still having to look realistic due to it being a physical object Depending on how the model is designed movement could be extremely limited i.e. frail legs and arms
  4. 4. Mind Map Comedy skits Premise Skits are based around a satirical view on tv shows for instance cooking shows property shows etc. Due to it having a large number of skits it can appeal to a larger audience+ the variety of show types being satired means it should be recognisable to the audience Skit ideas Weather channel skit; • In this skit when the weather reporter uses an icon on the location the exact thing happens. I.e. He uses a thunder cloud icon and a massive lightning bolt shoots through the building Cooking channel skit; • In this skit the tv chef would create a gourmet meal at the end but completely mess up the steps or vice versa Costuming / actors Costuming would be easy to do as they would mostly be similar variants or could be ordered online during the pandemic Supporting actors would be nearly impossible during the pandemic lockdown for obvious reasons, which would heavily detriment this idea The individual skits would only last around a minute or 2 each in order to keep the audiences attention
  5. 5. Mind Map; Final idea Final idea: The bartender The setting will take place entirely within a classic styled English pub. The lighting will be minimal in order to give a more warm and almost claustrophobic feel setting Mise en scene costuming The costuming of the bar patrons would be bland- grey like colours, and the bartender would be wearing a deep red t-shirt and a warm brown apron. The difference in colours is done to set the difference between the bartender to separate him from the other characters props • Glasses • bottles • Taps • Apron • Bar stools plot The plot follows a name less bartender running his pub; within the animation he experiences moments with the customers of the pub. During this his expression gets less and less cheery. At the end though he receives an anonymous gift from the patrons of the bar, in which is a note saying ‘ thank you for the work’ and a new apron for him to use. Then a smile appears on the bartenders face. End. medium The medium of this project is a clay stop motion film like Wallace and grommet for example. It will be shot between 10 and 14 frames per second The animation will be a silent film in order to reduce animation and recording requirements As a side effect of this though, is that to keep the audience engaged foley work and music will have to be top tier
  6. 6. Mood Board Warm lighting example, used inside pub interior Bartender design inspiration Pub interior inspiration Pub exterior inspiration
  7. 7. Mood Board Analysis Is there any repetition in the images you have collected? Repeated colours/images styles/fonts/tone/mood • Some repeated colours in the mood board are deep browns and reds, as well as contrasting blues • The tone of these images is mostly rather bleak and empty with little people in them which matches the darker colour scheme within them How will your mood board influence your final product? My mood board will directly influence the design of the sets, characters and their outfits within the animation

