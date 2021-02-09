Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE SEDUCTION OF LITIGATION IN THE BUSINESS WORLD
I practice as a general commercial litigation attorney and transactional lawyer with over a decade of experience throughout Canada and the US. I work with clients that range from mom and pop shops looking to go public and Fortune 100 companies engrossed in federal litigation. I am licensed to practice at all levels of court in the state of Colorado, in a number of federal U.S. district courts, and in the province of Ontario, Canada.
Specialties: Corporate/commercial disputes, business formation and acquisitions/dissolutions, Cannabis law, hemp, CBD law, investor relations, fundraising, derivative actions, product liability claims, complex litigation, and commercial arbitration.

Ben Delanghe

  2. 2. THIS POST CHECKS OUT THE PROBLEMS RELATING TO BUSINESS LITIGATION IN THE SMALL COMPANY FIELD. I HAVE ACTUALLY OMITTED BIG FIRMS FROM IT BECAUSE THEY USUALLY HAVE A LEGAL DPT. THAT SOMEHOW BELONGS TO THE LEGAL SECTOR. THIS SHORT ARTICLE ADDITIONALLY MAKES THE PROPOSAL THAT IN GENERAL, SMALL BUSINESSES ARE BETTER OFF GOING AFTER ALTERNATIVES TO LITIGATION IN FIXING BUSINESS CONFLICTS. BEN DELANGHE BUSINESSES AND ALSO THEIR PROPRIETORS GENERALLY WIND UP IN LAWSUITS AS AN OUTCOME OF SOLIDIFIED SETTINGS IN A COMPANY DISAGREEMENT. ALL FREQUENTLY THE CELEBRATIONS WILL TAKE A SIGHT THAT THEIR POSITION IS 100% CORRECT AND THE OPPOSITE SIDE HAS NO QUALITY WHATSOEVER IN THEIR DISAGREEMENT. THIS SCENARIO HAS A PRACTICAL CHANCE OF ENDING WITH THE ATTORNEYS AND ALSO A LIKELIHOOD OF COMING TO BE A CASE OF LENGTHY LAWSUITS. ALTHOUGH THE MERITS OF EACH INSTANCE WILL OBVIOUSLY VARY, WE DISCOVER SEVERAL TYPICAL ASPECTS TO THIS SITUATION; THE CHANCES OF THE EXPENSES OF LAWSUITS BEING SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAT ANY KIND OF DISTINCTION AMONGST THE PLACEMENTS IS QUITE LIKELY; THE CHANCES OF THE PARTIES STANCES SOLIDIFYING VIA THE COURSE OF THE LAWSUITS ARE RATHER HIGH TOO. ALTHOUGH ATTORNEYS ARE GENERALLY STRENUOUS IN SAFEGUARDING THEIR CUSTOMERS SETTINGS, AS WELL AS LAWYERS WILL LIKEWISE SUGGEST NEGOTIATION AS A GOOD CHOICE, THE ADVERSARIAL NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS IS NOT FOR NEGOTIATION. ALTHOUGH SETTLEMENT REMAINS IN THE BACK OF EVERY PLAINTIFF'S MIND, THE SUGGESTION IS TO TRY IT AT SOME POINT "DOWN THE LINE". AS WE KNOW DOWN THE LINE SUGGESTS THAT A BARGAIN OF MONEY AND ALSO SOURCES ARE EXPENDED BY THE TIME THE EVENTS FIND THEMSELVES "DOWN THE LINE". THEREFORE THE REWARD TO WORK OUT DIMINISHES THROUGHOUT THE PROCEDURE AND ALSO JUST INCREASES ONCE THE EVENTS RECOGNIZE THEIR RECKLESSNESS AND ALSO RECOGNIZE THAT THEY ARE ON A RUNAWAY TRAIN CALLED "LENGTHY LAWSUITS".
  3. 3. BENJAMIN DELANGHE ALLOWS ATTEMPT TO ASSESS THE PROCESS: A TYPICAL DISAGREEMENT DEVELOPS FROM A SERVICE DEAL IN VARIOUS FORMS THAT GETS OFF ON THE WRONG FOOT, OFTEN TIMES DUE TO THE VAGARIES OF THE DEAL; DEALS CARRIED OUT IN HASTE WITHOUT PLAINLY SPELLING THE INFORMATION OF IT ARE PRIME PROSPECTS TO END UP IN LAWSUITS. ALSO, DEALS MADE BETWEEN GOOD FRIENDS REALLY TYPICALLY END UP WITH THE RELATIONSHIP LIQUIFIED AS WELL AS COMPLEX LAWSUITS TAKES PLACE. ONCE THE CONFLICT ARISES, THERE IS GENERALLY AN EXCHANGE OF BLUSTER IN BETWEEN THE CELEBRATIONS. NO MORE AFTER THAT THE CELEBRATIONS HAVE EMPLOYED ATTORNEYS AND A BATTERY OF LAWFUL RISKS ARE TRADED. AT THIS STAGE THE LEGAL INDUSTRY OBTAINS ENTAILED AND ALSO ANY TYPE OF ACTUAL POSSIBILITY OF GETTING TO A NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT DIMINISHES DRAMATICALLY. THE FOLLOWING PHASE IS WHEN ONE OR BOTH PARTIES SERVE CLAIMS TO THEIR COUNTERPARTS. WE CURRENTLY ENTER THE EXPLORATION PROCESS AND ALSO IT GOES TO THIS PHASE THAT EXPENSES BEGIN TO INSTALL. GENERALLY THERE ARE DEPOSITIONS TO BE TAKEN, STATEMENTS OR SIMPLY THE MANUFACTURING OF COUNTLESS REAMS OF DOCUMENTS. EVERY ONE OF THIS HAS TO BE COPIED AT RIDICULOUS CHARGES SO YOU BEGIN TO OBTAIN MY DRIFT. AT THIS STAGE TYPICALLY THERE IS AN ATTEMPT TO SETTLE, NONETHELESS MOODS ARE RUNNING HIGH SINCE DEPOSITIONS AS INVASIVE AND ALSO AS TIRING AS THEY ARE TYPICALLY LEAVE YOU IN NO STATE OF MIND TO PONDER SETTLEMENTS. THE FOLLOWING STAGE IS THE PREPARATION FOR TRIAL WITH THE LAWYERS INVESTING YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY AT FULL THROTTLE. AFTERWARDS IT IS TEST TIME, A LONG EVENT, GENERALLY BETWEEN A WEEK AS WELL AS TWO WITH EXPENSES RUNNING UNMITIGATED. AFTER AN AMBIGUOUS END COMES ARTICLE TEST PRESENTATIONS AND ALSO MOTIONS. YOU ULTIMATELY HAVE A JUDGMENT THAT SATISFIES NOBODY IF YOU ARE FORTUNATE ENOUGH TO RECOGNIZE IT. YOU ASSUMED ITS OVER? RECONSIDER;

