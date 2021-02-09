Ben Delanghe

I practice as a general commercial litigation attorney and transactional lawyer with over a decade of experience throughout Canada and the US. I work with clients that range from mom and pop shops looking to go public and Fortune 100 companies engrossed in federal litigation. I am licensed to practice at all levels of court in the state of Colorado, in a number of federal U.S. district courts, and in the province of Ontario, Canada.

Specialties: Corporate/commercial disputes, business formation and acquisitions/dissolutions, Cannabis law, hemp, CBD law, investor relations, fundraising, derivative actions, product liability claims, complex litigation, and commercial arbitration.