Examen acceder 1 s2020

  1. 1. Examen taller Acceder a la observación, Primer Semestre 2020     1. Dibujar: temporalidad del estudio que sostiene la experiencia universitaria (Óscar  Andrade)    Este primer semestre del año 2020 se integraron cien estudiantes de Arquitectura a nuestra escuela.  Sin embargo, estas cien personas no han ingresado a la escuela caminando por la calle Matta, como  tampoco han llegado al patio frente al Océano Pacíﬁco, ni han cruzado el umbral de la sala. El  escenario que nos impide concurrir y encontrarnos en el espacio universitario es conocido: un mundo  turbado por la pandemia. Así, para la primera reunión de taller, la superﬁcie opaca de la pizarra es  sustituida por una pantalla brillante que ordena los rostros en un mosaico. Lanzados a esta realidad,  comenzamos por dibujar nuestros rostros.  Lo primero es disponerse al dibujo. Es decir, anterior a todo trazo, hay que colocarse a uno mismo en  una actitud favorable al dibujo. La disposición puede entenderse como la construcción de un tiempo  interno desde donde abrirse a dibujar. Con los primeros trazos surgen múltiples preguntas sobre los  modos de hacer: ¿Qué es lo que tengo que dibujar? ¿Qué lápiz debo usar? ¿qué es lo que tengo que  escribir? Luego, a medida que se avanza, las preguntas comienzan a surgir desde lo observando: ¿qué  es un espesor? ¿Dónde sucede el encuentro? ¿Qué es un umbral?   Poco a poco las preguntas dejan de ser entendidas como un obstáculo que nos retiene y comienzan a  ser bienvenidas como un trampolín que nos impulsa. Así, por medio del dibujo sostenemos un  tiempo interno por el cual nos abrimos a un estado de especulación y re lexión. ¿Qué otra cosa puede  ser la universidad? En este semestre de pantallas brillantes, sin la calle Matta, sin el horizonte del  Pacíﬁco y sin el umbral de la sala, hemos experimentado que la universidad no es tan solo el lugar,  sino que también aquel tiempo de la íntima disposición a preguntarse por las cosas. Dado que  tendremos que sostener esta modalidad de estudio durante el próximo semestre, habremos de saber  cultivar el tiempo que nace del dibujo -para guarecernos y recomponernos en él- y así sostener el ser  universitario. 
  2. 2. 2. Construcción y perduración del taller de manera no presencial (Belén Flores)  La carencia del encuentro físico es una de las repercusiones inmediatas de la emergencia sanitaria,  que nos lleva a iniciar el taller de manera no presencial. Armar el taller y sostenerlo en el transcurso  del tiempo dentro del contexto de distanciamiento social es un desafío, ya que conlleva no  conocernos entre estudiantes y profesores, teniendo la presencia de un “otro” representada solo por  un nombre.  ¿Cómo conformar el encuentro?   El encuentro surge en lo inesperado, a través de una pantalla, donde la construcción de relaciones  requirió de un mayor esfuerzo para adquirir la sensibilidad que precisa una unidad de taller.  Nuestra primera invitación a los estudiantes es a ser parte de la comunidad de la escuela desde lo  virtual, creando su perﬁl en la Wiki Casiopea junto con su fotografía, buscando de esta manera darles  un rostro a través de la pantalla . Esto nos acercó en una primera instancia a construir la imagen de  ese “otro” tan ajeno, que posteriormente iríamos conociendo mediante la realización de trabajos  sobre nuestro propio rostro, tanto estudiantes como profesores.   ¿Cómo construir y sostener el taller?  El taller es un espacio de estudio colectivo conformado por estudiantes y profesores, en el cual,  buscando generar un clima de respeto y conﬁanza, se promueven instancias de diálogo al inicio de  cada sesión, y la revisión de las tareas durante la clase.   Pese al distanciamiento social, la pandemia nos permitió conocer lo más íntimo de nuestros alumnos  desde sus propias observaciones. Y esto, además, los introdujo al comienzo de su estudio  universitario, desde lo próximo de su propio rostro, entorno y vida doméstica. La Wiki Casiopea ha  sido una plataforma que ha permitido sostener de manera activa la participación y exposición de los  trabajos realizados. Destacamos la importancia que tiene para el aprendizaje tanto el conocimiento  del desarrollo personal como el del resto de sus compañeros, por lo que es necesaria la constante  exposición y retroalimentación de sus trabajos. Tal interacción es la esencia del taller.   
  3. 3. 3. Los cuatro ciclos de estudio (María Paz Sánchez)  El Taller Acceder a la Observación contó en el primer semestre del 2020 con 4 ciclos, donde los dos  primeros fueron formativos y los dos últimos caliﬁcativos.  El primer ciclo consistió en una aproximación hacia la observación y el croquis, donde los alumnos  dibujaron desde lo propio del rostro hasta lo que rodeaba al cuerpo dentro del espacio de su hogar.  Los estudiantes a través de la práctica constante, fueron adquiriendo técnicas variadas en cómo traían  a presencia una cualidad espacial al papel por medio del trazo y su relación con el escrito.  Con lo aprendido en el dibujo, se dio un siguiente paso en el segundo ciclo, que fue el nombrar y  abstraer. El aprendizaje del curso del espacio desde el papel fue clave para poder traer a presencia  desde las aﬁrmaciones que se recogían en las observaciones, para poder dar con un nombre espacial  que se re lejase en lo “atravesable” de la construcción interna y externa del trabajo, pues desde la  forma que posee una cualidad espacial, dió cuenta para poder construir su luz.  El tercer ciclo fue de la medida con el tamaño arquitectónico. Para esto, partimos con la realización de  un curso del espacio en escala 1:1 hecho con telas y/o sábanas, construido desde una ventana. La  experiencia del curso del espacio de telas, fue una construcción desde el cuerpo a diferencia del curso  del espacio de papel, que es una construcción con las manos. Esta práctica desde lo corporal dió  cuenta en recoger la medida del propio habitar en la proposición. En este sentido, el habitar además  de estar plasmado en los croquis, también está sujeto a dicha construcción espacial que requería un  tamaño arquitectónico, esto fue recogido desde lo planimétrico.   Un avance en el estudio de lo planimétrico consistió en el levantamiento de un umbral dentro de la  vivienda de cada alumno, que puede ser tanto exterior como interior. Así, se da cuenta del encuentro  entre los habitantes, tanto del hogar como de los que visitan dicho lugar. Esto repara lo que se  nombra como lo que se recoge en el espacio para dar ﬁnalmente con el tamaño arquitectónico.  Por último, el proyecto de arquitectura del cuarto ciclo se adhiere al aprendizaje adquirido en los  demás ciclos, donde la propuesta del alumno en el umbral elegido, recibe al encuentro entre  habitantes desde una proposición arquitectónica que alberga las posturas de los habitantes,  permitiendo de manera fugaz o más extensa la convivencia en dicho espacio planteado. 
  4. 4. 4. Desde la abstracción dar cabida al habitar (Nicole Valdivia)  La construcción de trabajos abstractos formó parte importante dentro del estudio del taller de  Acceder a la Observación. Estos son ejercicios exploratorios y artísticos en que se da forma manual a  lo que cada estudiante ha observado y nombrado desde la realidad. En la abstracción por tanto, se  imprimen creativamente las cualidades espaciales estudiadas, y estas cualidades se vuelven la forma  misma revelada en un papel o una tela.   Tal vez por la condición abierta de lo abstracto, que implica explorar nuevos límites de la creatividad  personal, la realización de los cursos del espacio representó cierta diﬁcultad a algunos estudiantes. Y  es esta una diﬁcultad que se supera sólo entregándose a crear e insistiendo en ello, o sea, volviendo a  hacerlo. Es por lo mismo que a lo largo del taller, tuvieron la oportunidad de explorar la forma  abstracta en 3 distintos cursos del espacio, cada uno de los cuales tenía una diversa relación con el  umbral: primero el cubo umbral atravesable por la vista, luego el cubo umbral emplazado en la  vivienda, y por último el umbral habitable en escala 1 a 1.  Reconocemos en cada uno de estos cursos del espacio iniciales, un paso que consuma la identidad de  las proposiciones arquitectónicas de cada uno y dicha identidad hace única cada proposición y por  provenir de la observación, acoge en ella el habitar.      
  5. 5. 5. El primer proyecto: Enfrentarse a lo público desde lo doméstico (Maximiliano Olea)  El presente cierre de ciclo plantea una problemática no menor: ¿Cómo es acceder a un primer tamaño  público en la condición del actual conﬁnamiento sanitario? Dicho desafío conlleva a determinar el  lugar del proyecto: aquel primer momento en el que cada cual sale de su casa y se aproxima a la  ciudad: El umbral a lo público. De esta manera, la concepción del proyecto no viene desde el estudio  in-situ de la ciudad, de permanecer en una plaza o del recorrer por las calles, sino más bien, desde el  habitar la interioridad del espacio doméstico, en el encuentro con lo próximo, reconociendo en esta  intimidad los actos de sus habitantes.   La relación del taller con este primer proyecto aparece teñido desde lo personal y en contacto  estrecho con el vínculo familiar. Es desde aquí, que cada alumno observa, reconoce y formula un Acto  del Encuentro particular, el cual encontrará forma en el umbral exterior de su hogar. Es en el  cuestionamiento de este límite que los y las estudiantes se preguntan cómo es construir la relación de  lo público en lo aún próximo de la casa: Lo que antes se conformaba en la delimitación de un espacio  privado ahora abre su frontera y se vuelca a la relación del exterior con lo público.  Finalmente, los proyectos del taller se transforman en una primera señal de encuentro con la ciudad,  al mismo tiempo, que son capaces de atraer algo de su acontecer a un tamaño cercano e íntimo, en el  emplazamiento de lo doméstico: Un vínculo que se traduce, por ejemplo, en un antejardín que  dispone a la conversación con un vecino; un patio que aloja una postura ante el paisaje lejano; o un  pasaje comunitario, que ya no se conforma sólo desde un mero transitar, sino que se habita en el  momento de un encuentro, la demora y el saludo.        
  6. 6. 6. Acceder a la observación (Ursula Exss)  Este taller de Accederalaobservación, sin duda, planteó una experiencia inédita para sus profesores y  estudiantes, a una enorme distancia de cualquier experiencia previa. Esto, aunque siempre ha  ocurrido - pues no hay un solo taller igual a otro, lo vemos hoy extremado a causa de la pandemia  con los desafíos que cada uno de los profesores ya ha descrito en este examen.  Y entonces ¿a qué nos aferramos? ¿qué de la observación arquitectónica hemos podido retener en  medio del conﬁnamiento, para iniciarnos en el estudio de la arquitectura?  Nuestro hallazgo fue encontrarnos insistidamente con una ciudad observable al interior de la propia  casa. Asombrarnos con lo cotidiano. Al igual que al estar en la oscuridad, los ojos recién abiertos  comienzan a distinguir en el negro absoluto algunos matices o contrastes que hacen reconocible unos  primeros rasgos del lugar en el cual se está; de ese mismo modo nuestro taller se inicia en la  observación de los actos humanos, la ciudad y la extensión, para orientar su propio hacer. Así, a  tientas, como en la oscuridad, aprendemos a observar con ojos y manos. Respondiendo a la pregunta  inicial, es a esto a lo cual nos aferramos: a pensar con los ojos, a observar con las manos, todo en una  sola acción de quien permanece en el estudio dibujando.  Una observación: es una niña pequeña frente a una pantalla. “La atención a algo que no está presente.  Es el ‘ahora’ sin el ‘aquí’. La concentración en su rostro, ﬁja el tremendo esfuerzo de traer aquí lo que  ve allá. Las manos juntas se contienen de ese incesante querer tocar, propio de los niños y niñas”.  Volcar nuestras manos en el dibujo, nos ha resultado una manera de arraigar nuestro pensamiento  sobre el espacio a nuestro cuerpo presente. En un momento en que los eventos no presenciales  ocupan parte importante de nuestro día, la observación arquitectónica nos ofreció una raíz a la tierra,  la tierra de las personas que habitan en cuerpo presente junto a las cosas en el espacio, un espacio  indisociable del habitar.   
