Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tarea 2: el rostro en el espacio  La primera tarea del taller (17.03.20) fue observar el espacio de nuestro propio rostro....
de la “extensión del blanco”, sigue el sentido de la observado y por lo mismo es congruente con el  dibujo y el escrito de...
  Esquemadelatarea2.    Tiemposdelatarea:  - La tarea se realizará entre los días ​viernes 20 y martes 24 de Marzo​. Duran...
(3) Digitalizar, nombrar, corregir calidad de imagen  120 minutos (2h)  (4) Subir tarea 2 a la wiki Casiopea  120 minutos ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ciclo 1 tarea 2

62 views

Published on

Tarea 2, primer ciclo, Acceder a la Observación 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ciclo 1 tarea 2

  1. 1. Tarea 2: el rostro en el espacio  La primera tarea del taller (17.03.20) fue observar el espacio de nuestro propio rostro. El sentido de  esta tarea fue encontrarse con uno de los aspectos esenciales de la ​observaciónarquitectónica​: la  capacidad de “ver las cosas como por primera vez”.   En esta segunda tarea (20.03.20) vamos a dar un paso más en nuestra observación sensible del  espacio. Esta vez, no se tratará solo de observar el espacio de nuestro rostro como un elemento  aislado, sino que observaremos​ nuestro rostro en el espacio​.   Nuestros sentidos deben ampliar su campo de observación y abarcar el espacio en el cual está  nuestro rostro. Así por ejemplo, nuestro rostro se refleja en una botella, pero no está solo, sino que 1 junto a él aparecen los bordes de una habitación, una ventana, la sombra fugaz de una gaviota, un  barco en la bahía, el horizonte del mar. Entonces caemos en la cuenta de que nuestro rostro se  encuentra inmerso en un espacio que tiene más dimensiones, más elementos, que también observo.   Por ejemplo, en la tarea de una de sus compañeras se ve que es de noche en el momento que hizo su  dibujo. En su rostro se ven sus rasgos, sus facciones, pero también se aprecia la luz noctura que  envuelve al rostro y entonces se ella se ve en la necesidad de hablar de ella en su escrito. Pero la noche  excede al rostro, y eso es materia de esta segunda tarea. Esto es detenerse a decir a decir algo,  detenerse a pensar dibujando sobre el espacio y el habitar desde mi propio rostro. Otro ejemplo en  otra tarea ya realizada: un rostro se ve reflejado en una vitrina, el rostro se separa en partes, tiene un  arriba y un abajo que quedan mostrados por hecho de detenerse a dibujar el rostro reflejado. El  rostro y la vitrina juntos en una sola vista, han permitido observar el espacio del rostro.   Para hacer palpable el hecho de que esta vez el dibujo de la observación va al encuentro del espacio  donde se está inmerso nuestro rostro, en esta segunda tarea vamos a dibujar de un modo singular:  Vamos a comenzar dibujando nuestro rostro en una hoja carta al igual que la tarea 1, sin embargo, a  medida que el dibujo de nuestro rostro va revelando elementos del espacio circundante vamos a  “extender el blanco” de la hoja agregando una (o más) hojas al dibujo. Por ejemplo, comienzo  dibujando mi rostro achurando una sombra bajo mis cejas, esto me lleva a buscar esa fuente  luminosa en mi entorno, proviene del cielo. Avanzo mi dibujo por la hoja siguiendo el rastro de luz  que sube por el muro, pero para poder continuar dibujando debo “extender el blanco”, es decir,  agregar una segunda hoja (​esquema​). Sigo dibujando en esta segunda hoja hasta llegar a una ventana  cenital, a través de la cual veo la esquina de un edificio lejano y tras él una nube difusa. Así, el dibujo  se extiende al encuentro del espacio solicitando al observador por donde seguir. La ruta o trayecto del  dibujo y la cantidad de hojas que requieran para una observación es libre. Evidentemente, esta ruta  1 Por qué decimos “nuestros sentidos” y no “nuestra mirada”? Si bien podríamos pensar que la ​observaciónarquitectónica​ se  sostiene solo por el sentido de la vista, la verdad es que observamos con todo el cuerpo. Luego, el cuerpo de quien observa  experimenta su entorno con todos sus sentidos: mirando, oyendo, olfateando, palpando y degustando.  
  2. 2. de la “extensión del blanco”, sigue el sentido de la observado y por lo mismo es congruente con el  dibujo y el escrito de la observación.  En esta tarea nos aproximamos un paso más a la práctica de la ​observaciónarquitectónica​ al reconocer  que quien observa, lo hace habitando un espacio. Por medio del croquis y el escrito de la observación  recogemos nuestra experiencia espacial del habitar. Estas dos palabras -​espacio y habitar​- nos  acompañarán durante todo el semestre, durante todos nuestros años de estudio y durante toda  nuestra vida dedicada al oficio de la arquitectura. Por medio de la observación del propio rostro en el  espacio, tendremos una primera aproximación a lo que en nuestra escuela consideramos ejes  fundamentales del pensamiento y quehacer del oficio: ​espacio arquitectónico y habitar humano​.  Indicaciones tarea2:  - Realizar 10 observaciones (o más) de ​su propio rostro en el espacio​.  - Las observaciones ya no solo se enfocan en nuestro propio rostro, sino que también en la  relación de éste con su entorno.  - El formato del encargo requiere de una invención. Se comienza dibujando con dentro de hoja  carta, a la cual se le va agregando una hoja a medida que la observación lo requiera para  “extender el blanco de la lámina”. El número de hojas utilizadas por observación es libre.  - En una mesa de trabajo, disponer las hojas que componen una observación, pegar  cuidadosamente formando una lámina y digitalizar para generar archivo que se sube a la  Wiki.  - Posteriormente plegar cuidadosamente la observación para guardarla en su carpeta formato  carta (21,5 x 28 cm). El plegado es una invención que permite guardar cada lámina en su  carpeta de observaciones de cartón. 
  3. 3.   Esquemadelatarea2.    Tiemposdelatarea:  - La tarea se realizará entre los días ​viernes 20 y martes 24 de Marzo​. Durante estos días cada  estudiante tendrá un período abierto y flexible de trabajo en horarios libres.  - Se estima el desarrollo de la tarea de acuerdo a los 12 créditos del taller y su respectiva carga  horaria (2,2 horas cronológicas de dedicación por crédito = 26 horas semanales). Por lo tanto,  dado que el curso tiene lugar dos veces a la semana, contamos con 13 horas para desarrollar la  tarea y actividades relacionadas (ver recuadro).  - Su planificación de los tiempos debe considerar las siguientes actividades: (1) Preparación  espacio físico de trabajo y materiales, (2) realización de las observaciones, (3) digitalizar los  dibujos usando scanner o aplicación de teléfono, ajustando su nombre, calidad y peso, (4)  subirlos a la plataforma wiki Casiopea. Se sugiere contar con los siguientes tiempos:    Actividad  Tiempo estimado  (1) Preparación espacio físico de trabajo y materiales  60 minutos (1h)  (2) realizar 10 (o más) dibujos en papel y elaborar láminas  360 minutos (8h) 
  4. 4. (3) Digitalizar, nombrar, corregir calidad de imagen  120 minutos (2h)  (4) Subir tarea 2 a la wiki Casiopea  120 minutos (2h)    Éxito en su segunda tarea!  Staff de profesores de Primer Año Arquitectura 

×