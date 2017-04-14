UNIVERSIDAD ABIERTA PARA ADULTOS ESCUELA DE EDUCACION CARRERA DE: Educación Inicial TEMA: III Sistema y Sistema Educativo ...
Introducción A continuación, le estaré presentando lo que es el sistema y el sistema educativo es el esquema organizaciona...
Participante te presento a continuación unaserie de actividades que debes realizar para poder continuar con tu ritmo de au...
El Nivel Inicial es el primer nivel educativo. Tiene como funciones: Contribuir al desarrollo físico, motriz, psíquico, co...
3- Investigación acerca de los principios y fines de la educación dominicana. Comentar tres de ellos y subir al foro acadé...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Educacion

58 views

Published on

Presentacion

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
58
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Educacion

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ABIERTA PARA ADULTOS ESCUELA DE EDUCACION CARRERA DE: Educación Inicial TEMA: III Sistema y Sistema Educativo PRESENTADO POR: Cheriber Ramos Gómez MATRÍCULA: 16-10950 ASIGNATURA: Introducción A Las Ciencia De La Educación FACILITADORA: Miledy Páez Santiago de los Caballeros República Dominicana Marzo
  2. 2. Introducción A continuación, le estaré presentando lo que es el sistema y el sistema educativo es el esquema organizacional adoptado por el Estado Dominicano para cumplir con la función de educación ya que el sistema educativo forma parte de un conjunto de elementos integrados que interactúan y son interdependientes. La estructura del Sistema Educativo Nacional comprende cuatro niveles: La Educación Inicial, La Educación Primaria, La Educación Secundaria, La Educación Superior adamas adelante se observar la función que desempeñan cada nivel educativo. También se estarán desarrollando algunos principios y fines.
  3. 3. Participante te presento a continuación unaserie de actividades que debes realizar para poder continuar con tu ritmo de auto aprendizaje en esta tercera unidad de estudio en la tercera semana de docencia. 1 Redacción de un informe acerca de la estructura organizacional del Educación (www.see.gov.do). La estructura académica o sistema educativa es el esquema organizacional adoptado por el Estado Dominicano para cumplir con la función de educación. El sistema educativo comprende los tipos de educación, formal y no formal, que se complementan con la educación informal. Educación formal, es el proceso integral correlacionado que abarca desde la educación inicial hasta la educación superior, y conlleva una intención deliberada y sistemática que se concretiza en un currículo oficial y se aplica en calendario y horario definido. La educación no formal, es el proceso de apropiaciónde conocimientos, actitudes y destrezas que busca las finalidades de la educación formal de manera paralela a esta para poblaciones especiales, utilizando una mayor flexibilidad en el calendario, horario y duración de los niveles y ciclos de la educación, así como una mayor diversidad de medios para el aprendizaje. La educación informal es un proceso de aprendizaje continuo y espontaneo que se realiza fuera del marco de la educación formal y no formal. Modalidad al conjunto de opciones diferenciadas y especializadas en que puede organizarse un nivel educativo con el fin de atender las necesidades de formación de recursos humanos especializados. En la educación existen diferentes niveles que son: Nivel inicial, Nivel básico, Nivel medio, Cobertura y Equidad y Nivel Superior. También se estarán desarrollando algunos 2. Elabora un cuadro comparativo en el sintetice los propósitos y las funciones de los niveles del Sistema Educativo Dominicano, haciendo énfasis en su estructura académica, grados y áreas del currículo dominicano.
  4. 4. El Nivel Inicial es el primer nivel educativo. Tiene como funciones: Contribuir al desarrollo físico, motriz, psíquico, cognitivo, afectivo, social, ético, estético y espiritual de los educandos; b. Promover el desarrollo de las potencialidades y capacidades de los educandos, mediante la exposición en un ambiente rico en estímulos y la participación en diversidad de experiencias formativas. El Nivel Básico El Nivel Básico es la etapa del proceso educativo considerado como el mínimo de educación a que tiene derecho todo habitante del país. Tiene como funciones: Promover el desarrollo integral del educando en las distintas dimensiones: intelectuales, socio afectivas y motrices; b. Proporcionar a todos los educandos la formación indispensable para desenvolverse satisfactoriamente en la sociedad y ejercer una ciudadanía consciente, responsable y participativa en el marco de una dimensión Ética. El Nivel Medio es el período posterior al Nivel Básico. Tiene una duración de cuatro años dividido en dos ciclos, de dos años cada uno. El Nivel Medio se caracteriza por las siguientes funciones: Función Social, pretende que el alumno sea capaz de participar en la sociedad con una conciencia crítica frente al conjunto de creencias, sistema de valores éticos y morales propios del contexto socio- cultural en el cual se desarrolla. Promueve que los estudiantes se conviertan en sujetos activos, reflexivos y comprometidos con la construcción y desarrollo de una sociedad basada en la solidaridad, justicia, equidad, democracia, libertad, trabajo y el bien común, como condición que dignifica al ser humano. Contribuye al desarrollo económico y social del país. La Modalidad Técnico- Profesional Permite a los estudiantes obtener una formación general y profesional que los ayude a adaptarse al cambio permanente de las necesidades laborales para ejercer e integrarse con éxito a las diferentes áreas de la actividad. Esta modalidad ofrecerá diferentes menciones y especialidades, de acuerdo a las características y necesidades locales y regionales del país, de manera que contribuyan a su desarrollo económico y social.
  5. 5. 3- Investigación acerca de los principios y fines de la educación dominicana. Comentar tres de ellos y subir al foro académico para socializar conclusiones con el’ la facilitador y demás colegas en el campus virtual. Educación es un derecho permanente e irrenunciable del ser humano. Para hacer efectivo su cumplimiento, ¿cada persona tiene derecho a una educación integral que le permita el desarrollo o de su propia individualidad y la realización de una actividad socialmente. Tener Fines significa actuar en determinada dirección hacia una meta prefijada. Un determinado Fin sugiere orden, metas, objetivos y propósitos, por tanto, cuando tenemos fines queremos resultados esperados. Los Fines se basan en un esquema cuyo resultado son deseados. Concepto de Fines: Es cuando se comienza a implementar el procedimiento establecido en los fines y se desarrollan hasta alcanzar los logros finales lo cual es un objetivo que se supone se tenía preestablecido. Concepto de Propósitos: Es aquel que está sujeto íntimamente a la persona y constituyen una actitud mental muy personal que agrupa un conjunto o deseos. El propósito es también subjetivo. Los propósitos son los objetivos convertidos en metas. La educación estará basada en el respeto a la vida, el respeto a los derechos fundamentales de la persona, al principio de convivencia democrática y a la búsqueda de la verdad y la solidaridad

×