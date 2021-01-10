

A revised new edition of this comprehensive resource for selecting the right college for students with learning differences.

Hundreds of thousands of students with learning differences head to college every year. Aside from coping with difficulties in learning, students and their families face the daunting process of seeking out the right school for their specific needs. The K&W Guide to Colleges for Students with Learning Differences includes profiles of 325+ schools, advice from specialists in the field of learning differences, and strategies to help students find the right program.

