APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Parte II
Tabla de Contenido ❑ Citas y Pasos ❑ Tipos de citas ❑ Estilos de las citas ❑ Cita textual corta narrativa ❑ Cita textual c...
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Las citas son… Ideas que se toman de otras fuentes de información en un te...
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Las citas … Tipos de citas … ¿Qué buscas? Sustentar un argumento, ejemplif...
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA RECUERDA… Las citas son ideas que se toman de otras fuentes de información...
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Cita narrativa • Este tipo de cita es conocida como basada en el autor, po...
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Pontificia Universidad Javeriana (Ed). (2010) Centro de escritura. https:/...
APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Parte II
May. 19, 2021

Apasionandome Parte II

Normas APA

Apasionandome Parte II

  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Parte II
  2. 2. Tabla de Contenido ❑ Citas y Pasos ❑ Tipos de citas ❑ Estilos de las citas ❑ Cita textual corta narrativa ❑ Cita textual corta parentética ❑ Cita textual larga ❑ Cita textual larga-narrativa ❑ Cita textual larga- parentética ❑ Parafraseo ❑ Parafraseo Narrativo ❑ Parafraseo parentético ❑ Tipos de autores ❑ Cita de una cita ❑ Citas sin Referencias ❑ Formato de citas ❑ Recuerda… ❑ Tomado de… APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Parte II Conjunto de normas y reglas establecido por la Asociación Americana de Psicología para la elaboración y presentación de trabajos escritos de ciencias de la conducta o de ciencias sociales
  3. 3. APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Las citas son… Ideas que se toman de otras fuentes de información en un texto, con una correcta atribución de créditos de autoría (CEJ, 2020) Tabla de Contenido ❑ Citas y Pasos ❑ Tipos de citas ❑ Estilos de las citas ❑ Cita textual corta narrativa ❑ Cita textual corta parentética ❑ Cita textual larga ❑ Cita textual larga-narrativa ❑ Cita textual larga- parentética ❑ Parafraseo ❑ Parafraseo Narrativo ❑ Parafraseo parentético ❑ Tipos de autores ❑ Cita de una cita ❑ Citas sin Referencias ❑ Formato de citas ❑ Recuerda… ❑ Tomado de…
  4. 4. APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Las citas … Tipos de citas … ¿Qué buscas? Sustentar un argumento, ejemplificar, ampliar una definición o idea ¿En qué te apoyas? Fuentes confiables de información, válidas en tu disciplina ¿Con qué mecanismo? Cita Textual o Parafraseo Tabla de Contenido ❑ Citas y Pasos ❑ Tipos de citas ❑ Estilos de las citas ❑ Cita textual corta narrativa ❑ Cita textual corta parentética ❑ Cita textual larga ❑ Cita textual larga-narrativa ❑ Cita textual larga- parentética ❑ Parafraseo ❑ Parafraseo Narrativo ❑ Parafraseo parentético ❑ Tipos de autores ❑ Cita de una cita ❑ Citas sin Referencias ❑ Formato de citas ❑ Recuerda… ❑ Tomado de…
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA

Números de autores Citación narrativa Citación Parentética
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA
  18. 18. APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA RECUERDA… Las citas son ideas que se toman de otras fuentes de información Tipos de citas: Textuales o parafraseo Estilos de citas: Narrativas y parentéticas Tabla de Contenido ❑ Citas y Pasos ❑ Tipos de citas ❑ Estilos de las citas ❑ Cita textual corta narrativa ❑ Cita textual corta parentética ❑ Cita textual larga ❑ Cita textual larga-narrativa ❑ Cita textual larga- parentética ❑ Parafraseo ❑ Parafraseo Narrativo ❑ Parafraseo parentético ❑ Tipos de autores ❑ Cita de una cita ❑ Citas sin Referencias ❑ Formato de citas ❑ Recuerda… ❑ Tomado de…
  19. 19. APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Cita narrativa • Este tipo de cita es conocida como basada en el autor, porque al comienzo de la frase vamos a agregar el nombre del autor • Ejemplo: Berrio (2019) afirma que “esto es la prueba cabal de la existencia divina y de la presencia de un ser más poderoso entre nosotros” (p.87). Cita parentética • En las citas entre paréntesis, el nombre del autor y la fecha de publicación aparecen entre paréntesis. • Ejemplo: “La aceleración de las partículas y su posterior calma es la prueba cabal de la existencia divina y de la presencia de un ser más poderoso entre nosotros” (Berrio, 2019, p.87) La paráfrasis • Es una explicación o interpretación de un texto para lograr una mejor comprensión del mismo • Te permite resumir y sintetizar información de una o más fuentes, enfocarse en información significativa, comparar y contrastar detalles relevantes RECUERDA… Tabla de Contenido ❑ Citas y Pasos ❑ Tipos de citas ❑ Estilos de las citas ❑ Cita textual corta narrativa ❑ Cita textual corta parentética ❑ Cita textual larga ❑ Cita textual larga-narrativa ❑ Cita textual larga- parentética ❑ Parafraseo ❑ Parafraseo Narrativo ❑ Parafraseo parentético ❑ Tipos de autores ❑ Cita de una cita ❑ Citas sin Referencias ❑ Formato de citas ❑ Recuerda… ❑ Tomado de…
  20. 20. APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Pontificia Universidad Javeriana (Ed). (2010) Centro de escritura. https://comunicacionylenguaje.javeriana.edu.co/centroescritura Graci.hazalavida [@graciahazalavida] (n.d) (14 de mayo 2021) Normas APA. Instagram https://www.instagram.com/graci.hazalavida/ Revista Científica de Comunicación y Educación Comunicar https://www.revistacomunicar.com/ Revista GACETA DE PEDAGOGÍA. Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador. Instituto Pedagógico de Caracas. Departamento de Pedagogía. https://gacetadepedagogia.jimdofree.com/ Tomado de… Tabla de Contenido ❑ Citas y Pasos ❑ Tipos de citas ❑ Estilos de las citas ❑ Cita textual corta narrativa ❑ Cita textual corta parentética ❑ Cita textual larga ❑ Cita textual larga-narrativa ❑ Cita textual larga- parentética ❑ Parafraseo ❑ Parafraseo Narrativo ❑ Parafraseo parentético ❑ Tipos de autores ❑ Cita de una cita ❑ Citas sin Referencias ❑ Formato de citas ❑ Recuerda… ❑ Tomado de…
  APAsionándome con la Séptima Edición Normas APA Parte II

