Vista al hacer CLIK
1 2
 Esta será vista al entrar, proceda a unirse a sus clases.
1-Pídele a tu profesor el código de la clase y, luego, ingrésalo .
 2 – Luego de ingresar o unirte a la clase , podrás disfrutar de todo el material disponible en la plataforma . Recuerada...
Students guide classroom
Students guide classroom

