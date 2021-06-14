Successfully reported this slideshow.
GUÍA DE USO DE LABORATORIOS ESTUDIANTE: Eliseth Villamarin SEMESTRE: Tercero PARALELO: “C” PRÁCTICA: #1 TEMA: Imagen, vide...
  1. 1. GUÍA DE USO DE LABORATORIOS ESTUDIANTE: Eliseth Villamarin SEMESTRE: Tercero PARALELO: “C” PRÁCTICA: #1 TEMA: Imagen, video y audio en HTML OBJETIVO: Realizar ejercicios sobre la codificación de insertar imágenes, audio y video en HTML. RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE Aprender a insertar una imagen en HTML Conocer el código para insertar un audio Comprender la codificación para archivos multimedia ACTIVIDADES: · Insertar una imagen, audio y video. DESARROLLO DE CONTENIDOS 1. Abrir Visual Studio Code. 2. Crear un New File
  2. 2. 3. Construir el encabezado de la página web: 4. Codificar para insertar una imagen, audio y video.
  3. 3. 8. Utilizar el botón para mandar a correr el programa Imagen: Audio:
  4. 4. f.) ______________________ f.) __________________ MSc. Víctor Zapata ESTUDIANTE DOCENTE Video: BIBLIOGRAFÍA: Bell, Douglas Parr, Mike. (2011). JAVA para estudiantes. México: Pearson. Ordax Cassá, José Miguel; Ocaña Díaz-Ufano, Pilar Aranzazu.(2012). Programación Web en Java.Madrid. Ministerio de Educación, Cultura y Deporte de España. Recuperado: http://www.digital iapublishing.com/a

