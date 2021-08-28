Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA Antecedentes de la relacion entre politica y educacion INTEGRANTES: Angela Encalada Belen Par...
Estas disciplinas van siempre unidas, las dos dependen tanto de la una como de la otra. Las dos deben de constar con valor...
POLITICA EDUCACION VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS VENTAJAS La política necesita de la educación para avanzar en su estructura, des...
POLITICA EDUCACION Si los individuos reciben una educación cerrada y jerarquizada, se acostumbran a los dogmas y a la auto...
DIFERENCIAS SEMEJANSAS Y DIFERENCIAS SEMEJANSAS La política y la educación se mantiene unidas para construir una mejor cal...
O. (2017, 13 diciembre). que-relacion- existe-entre-la-educacion-y-las-ideas- politicas. La Mente es Maravillosa. https://...
antecedentes entre la relación de la política y la educación

Aug. 28, 2021
48 views

cuadro comparativo de los antecedentes entre la relación de la política y la educación

antecedentes entre la relación de la política y la educación

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA Antecedentes de la relacion entre politica y educacion INTEGRANTES: Angela Encalada Belen Parrales Dayana Toledo Glenda Malla Alexandra Calva Docente: Mgtr. Gladys Cango
  2. 2. Estas disciplinas van siempre unidas, las dos dependen tanto de la una como de la otra. Las dos deben de constar con valores éticos para la buena formación de las sociedades, pueblos y comunidades. La política y la educación se unen para mejorar la calidad de vida de las familias y la sociedad.
  3. 3. POLITICA EDUCACION VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS VENTAJAS La política necesita de la educación para avanzar en su estructura, desarrollo, actuación y resultados. La educación en valores basados en el diálogo, el debate y la visión crítica de los hechos es esencial para generar en los alumnos una actitud política. Los contenidos del currículo pueden tener una influencia directa en los conocimientos políticos que adquieren los alumnos La educación necesita de la política para lograr desarrollarse y alcanzar sus metas tanto en lo material como en lo cultural. Aquellos grupos donde sus individuos tienen un mayor logro académico son más aceptados socialmente dentro de la vida política. Mediante la educación pude un pueblo o una persona mejorar su historia y hacer mejores políticas.
  4. 4. POLITICA EDUCACION Si los individuos reciben una educación cerrada y jerarquizada, se acostumbran a los dogmas y a la autoridad que van en contra de una actitud crítica hacia la política El poco nivel educativo podría generar discordia en el ámbito político Es el efecto que tienen las escuelas u otras instituciones educativas a la hora de influir en la implicación política de los alumnos. Si se recibe una educación cerrada y jerarquizada, se acostumbran a los dogmas y a la autoridad y por ello no son aceptados dentro de la politica y puede limitar sus aspirciones La política decide los fines que debe desarrollar la educación. La educacion no puede transformarse en un hecho histrico sin ayuda de la politica DESVENTAJAS
  5. 5. DIFERENCIAS SEMEJANSAS Y DIFERENCIAS SEMEJANSAS La política y la educación se mantiene unidas para construir una mejor calidad de vida en las familias y en la sociedad en general. Es necesario que la educación y la política se conserven agrupadas para crear oportunidades que mejoren el nivel de vida de la sociedad * La educación necesita de la política para obtener un progreso en el desarrollo de sus actividades. La educación es aquella que se encarga de formar a los ciudadanos. La educación es aquella que contribuye al fortalecimiento de la democracia
  6. 6. O. (2017, 13 diciembre). que-relacion- existe-entre-la-educacion-y-las-ideas- politicas. La Mente es Maravillosa. https://lamenteesmaravillosa.com/qu e-relacion-existe-entre-la-educacion- y-las-ideas-politicas/ https://drive.google.com/file/d/10OHJ KI5V0MnwwzXI7sEe_ZEmg5qJSOpH/vi ew BIBLIOGRAFIA

cuadro comparativo de los antecedentes entre la relación de la política y la educación

