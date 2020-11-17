Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad Técnica de Ambato Facultad de Jurisprudencia y Ciencias Sociales Carrera de Trabajo Social Desarrollo Local Te...
Empresas capaces para organizar los factores productivos dentro de la localidad. Actividades económicas, como son los nego...
Valores e instituciones locales como base al proceso de desarrollo Existencia de organizaciones sociales que se conjugan s...
Las acciones del desarrollo se dirigen preferentemente a la creación de puestos de trabajo, primando el desarrollo persona...
Poderes locales esenciales capaces de crear un clima local Favorece e impulsa el desarrollo del potencial socioeconómico l...
En la que la gestión local y regional, facilita la concertación público-privada a nivel territorial y la creación de “ento...
Alburquerque (2004) y Vázquez Barquero (2005) Dimensión Ambiental: incluye la atención a las características específicas d...
Alburquerque (2004) y Vázquez Barquero (2005) Dimensión en la formación de recursos humanos En la que los actores educativ...
Políticas e instituciones que inciden en el desarrollo sostenible local y global Investigación por actores sociales e inno...
• Armendriz, M. A. (2014). Eumed.net. Obtenido de Modelo de desarrollo economico local para la diversificacion de la estru...
Dimensiones de desarrollo
Dimensiones de desarrollo
Dimensiones de desarrollo
Dimensiones de desarrollo
Dimensiones de desarrollo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dimensiones de desarrollo

13 views

Published on

PA2
Belén Freire
Trabajo Social- Desarrollo Local

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dimensiones de desarrollo

  1. 1. Universidad Técnica de Ambato Facultad de Jurisprudencia y Ciencias Sociales Carrera de Trabajo Social Desarrollo Local Tema: Dimensiones de Desarrollo Estudiante: Belén Freire Núñez Curso: Cuarto Semestre Docente: Mg. Maribel Campoverde
  2. 2. Empresas capaces para organizar los factores productivos dentro de la localidad. Actividades económicas, como son los negocios familiares, mercados, microempresas.
  3. 3. Valores e instituciones locales como base al proceso de desarrollo Existencia de organizaciones sociales que se conjugan socialmente las personas Procedencia de las diferentes personas que habitan en este lugar y que traen sus costumbres y tradiciones, para adecuarlas a la realidad concreta
  4. 4. Las acciones del desarrollo se dirigen preferentemente a la creación de puestos de trabajo, primando el desarrollo personal. La participación social para el diseño de los proyectos estratégicos de desarrollo local y regional, no siempre la sola participación de los actores resuelve los problemas que generan retraso en una comunidad Los valores e instituciones locales, permiten impulsar o respaldar el propio proceso de desarrollo.
  5. 5. Poderes locales esenciales capaces de crear un clima local Favorece e impulsa el desarrollo del potencial socioeconómico local, enfrentado y resolviendo los bloqueos administrativos, económicos y políticos Organizaciones políticas y también entidades gubernamentales, como es el gobierno local
  6. 6. En la que la gestión local y regional, facilita la concertación público-privada a nivel territorial y la creación de “entornos innovadores” favorables al desarrollo productivo y empresarial. La capacidad de diseñar y ejecutar políticas de desarrollo, así como la capacidad de negociar por parte de los actores del desarrollo local. (Armendriz, 2014)
  7. 7. Alburquerque (2004) y Vázquez Barquero (2005) Dimensión Ambiental: incluye la atención a las características específicas del medio natural local, a fin de asegurar un desarrollo sustentable ambientalmente Boisier (2005) Dimensión científica- tecnológica La capacidad de un territorio organizado para generar sus propios procesos de innovación y desarrollo tecnológico, a partir de los cuales se generen modificaciones cualitativas que incrementen la competitividad de los sistemas productivos locales.
  8. 8. Alburquerque (2004) y Vázquez Barquero (2005) Dimensión en la formación de recursos humanos En la que los actores educativos y de capacitación, conciertan con los emprendedores locales la adecuación de la oferta de conocimientos a los requerimientos de innovación de los sistemas productivos locales.
  9. 9. Políticas e instituciones que inciden en el desarrollo sostenible local y global Investigación por actores sociales e innovación tecnología para el desarrollo ocal Competitividad, acceso a mercados, negocios sostenibles y patrones de producción y consumo
  10. 10. • Armendriz, M. A. (2014). Eumed.net. Obtenido de Modelo de desarrollo economico local para la diversificacion de la estructura productiva: https://www.eumed.net/tesis- doctorales/2014/mama/dimensiones.htm • Sanchis Palacio Joan Ramón. (2019). Ecured.cu. Obtenido de Las estrategias de desarrollo local: aproximación metodológica desde una perspectiva socio-económica e integral.: https://www.ecured.cu/Desarrollo_local#:~:text=En%20el%20proceso%20de%20desarroll o%20local%20se%20pueden%20distinguir%20tres,administrativa%20o%20de%20pol%C3 %ADticas%20territoriales • Vazquez. (Febrero de 2016). LA POLÍTICA DE DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO LOCAL. (Flacso, Ed.) Obtenido de Flacso.edu.ec: https://flacso.edu.ec/cite/media/2016/02/Vazquez- A_2000_La-politica-de-desarrollo-economico-local.pdf • Percy J. Paredes Villarreal . (2009). DESARROLLO LOCAL: GESTIÓN, ESTRATEGIA, ELEMENTOS,CARACTERISTICAS, DIMENSIONES Y AGENTES . Peru: Voxlocalis. • CIDES. (2019). CIDES. Obtenido de https://cides.net/ejes-transversales/

×