DD093 - Emociones y conflicto Bel�n Cayuela Robles
1. �Cu�les cree que son las emociones predominantes en Julia tras el despido? �Por qu�? MIEDO IRA DISGUSTO CULPABILIDAD se...
2. Seg�n el modelo de Redorta, Obiols y Bisquerra, �c�mo cree que puede de gestionar Julia este conflicto? Ante la ira, pr...
3. �Cu�l es el estilo de afrontamiento que usa Julia ante el conflicto? �Y el de sus jefes? �Por qu�? acomodador/acomodati...
4. Elabore un esquema donde ponga de manifiesto las diferentes emociones que considere que han ido surgiendo en Julia desd...
Presentación Power Point del caso práctico

Published in: Education
  1. 1. DD093 - Emociones y conflicto Bel�n Cayuela Robles
  2. 2. 1. �Cu�les cree que son las emociones predominantes en Julia tras el despido? �Por qu�? MIEDO IRA DISGUSTO CULPABILIDAD se activa por la percepci�n de da�o (psicol�gico y/o f�sico) o peligro. Suele surgir y activarse tras sentirse enga�ada, traicionada o sentir que ha sido tratada de forma injusta puede definirse como pesadumbre, tristeza, preocupaci�n. La culpabilidad exige inexcusablemente una valoraci�n del comportamiento humano, y all� donde pueda
  3. 3. 2. Seg�n el modelo de Redorta, Obiols y Bisquerra, �c�mo cree que puede de gestionar Julia este conflicto? Ante la ira, primero deber� calmarla, Julia no debe de estar pensando continuamente en lo injusta que ha sido la causa real de su despido, o la falta de empat�a de su empresa por la forma de comunic�rselo, etc., sino que deber� desviar dichos sentimientos y quedarse El miedo necesi ta ser compr endido . Ante la culpa deber� atribuirla la responsa bilidad a Abordar el disgusto mediante el an�lisis de sus causas. Adem�s, de intentar objetivar la situaci�n, 1 2 3 4
  4. 4. 3. �Cu�l es el estilo de afrontamiento que usa Julia ante el conflicto? �Y el de sus jefes? �Por qu�? acomodador/acomodaticio (sumiso) Cuando observamos en el texto del caso que lo que m�s le duele no es el despido en si sino la forma que ha tenido de comunic�rselo y la falta de explicaci�n. Adem�s, se adapta al punto de vista del oponente, y accede ante su despido con una actitud que prefiere evitar enfrentamientos y conflictos, y una actitud comunicativa pasiva. JULIA JEFES estilo competitivo Donde vemos una baja importancia a la relaci�n que tienen con su empleada a pesar de los a�os trabajados, y una alta importancia al resultado, donde observamos
  5. 5. 4. Elabore un esquema donde ponga de manifiesto las diferentes emociones que considere que han ido surgiendo en Julia desde el momento del despido hasta el momento actual en el que se encuentra en b�squeda de trabajo y justif�quelos

