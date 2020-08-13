Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DESIGN AND TECHNOLOGY WWW.BEETOBEEZ.COM BEE TO BEES IS THE ONLY ONLINE SOURCE THAT CONNECTS BUSINESSES WITH ONE ANOTHER.
ABOUT US Bee to Beez is an online hub that connects businesses with one another. Our search portal makes finding Commercia...
EASY SEARCH FUNCTIONALITY Find businesses by; location, capabilities, reputation, insurance limits and more. Find out ever...
REVIEWS BY OTHER BUSINESSES This hub is just for businesses. We understand that B2B and B2C are night and day, therefore w...
BUSINESS LIBRARY This hub is just for businesses. We understand that B2B and B2C are night and day, therefore we only allo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pdf 1

110 views

Published on

Business to Business

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pdf 1

  1. 1. DESIGN AND TECHNOLOGY WWW.BEETOBEEZ.COM BEE TO BEES IS THE ONLY ONLINE SOURCE THAT CONNECTS BUSINESSES WITH ONE ANOTHER.
  2. 2. ABOUT US Bee to Beez is an online hub that connects businesses with one another. Our search portal makes finding Commercial Services easy. So whether you are a Property Manager looking for a Plumber or a Business Manager/Owner looking for a Payroll Company, Bee to Beez allows for you to easily find a qualified provider and read reviews left by other businesses. The search functionality will make your selection process easy and convenient.
  3. 3. EASY SEARCH FUNCTIONALITY Find businesses by; location, capabilities, reputation, insurance limits and more. Find out everything you need to know before reaching out.
  4. 4. REVIEWS BY OTHER BUSINESSES This hub is just for businesses. We understand that B2B and B2C are night and day, therefore we only allow for other businesses to leave reviews.
  5. 5. BUSINESS LIBRARY This hub is just for businesses. We understand that B2B and B2C are night and day, therefore we only allow for other businesses to leave reviews.

×