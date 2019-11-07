(Science Examined: The Sheldrake-Shermer Dialogue on the Nature of Science) By - @Rupert Sheldrake

Download or Read Ebooks for FREE

HAPPY READING AND ENJOY :).



GET ACCES : https://hubmediasipub.blogspot.com/?book=193968157X

Fill out the signup form today and start reading eBooks instantly!!



- Two controversial authors debate the nature and methods of science, its dogmas, and its future. Rupert Sheldrake argues that science needs to free itself from materialist dogma while Michael Shermer contends that science, properly conceived, is a materialistic enterprise; for science to look beyond materialist explanations is to betray science and engage in superstition. Issues discussed include: materialism and its role in science, whether belief in God is compatible with a scientific perspective, and parapsychology.Michael Shermer is Editor-in-Chief of Skeptic magazine and the author of numerous books including Skeptic.Rupert Sheldrake is a biologist and author of ten books including his most recent, Science Set Free, which challenges scientific dogma.



Secure Scanned, No Virus Detected

Thousands of satisfied customers!

