Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Skills for Prosperity: Using OER to support nationwide change in Kenya

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
#TELResearchers with GO-GN
#TELResearchers with GO-GN
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

UK Open Textbooks Impact (October 2018)
Beck Pitt
Open Innovation on Tour: Bringing Open Textbook to a UK Audience
Beck Pitt
Impact of the UK Open Textbook Pilot Project #OER18
Beck Pitt
Open Textbooks Webinar: Teaching and Learning Conversations
Beck Pitt
Open Textbooks Workshop: The Open University
Beck Pitt
Open Textbooks Workshop: University of Sunderland
Beck Pitt
The MOOC Potential to address European Challenges in CPD and Continuous Educa...
Beck Pitt
Exploring International Open Educational Practices
Beck Pitt
1 of 22 Ad

Skills for Prosperity: Using OER to support nationwide change in Kenya

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

This presentation on the FCDO funded Skills for Prosperity Kenya (SFPK) project was presented at OER23 in Inverness, Scotland on 5 April 2023 by Fereshte Goshtasbpour and Beck Pitt.

Find out more about SFPK: https://iet.open.ac.uk/projects/skills-for-prosperity-kenya#overview

This presentation on the FCDO funded Skills for Prosperity Kenya (SFPK) project was presented at OER23 in Inverness, Scotland on 5 April 2023 by Fereshte Goshtasbpour and Beck Pitt.

Find out more about SFPK: https://iet.open.ac.uk/projects/skills-for-prosperity-kenya#overview

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

#TELResearchers with GO-GN
Beck Pitt
0 views
31 slides
Skills for Prosperity Kenya: Repurposing OER to deliver a large-scale nationa...
Beck Pitt
296 views
15 slides
CC Cert: Unit 4. Using CC Licenses and CC Licensed Works
Beck Pitt
256 views
16 slides
Open Textbook Workshop: Glasgow City College (23 August 2019)
Beck Pitt
192 views
62 slides
The OpenUpED Quality Framework in Action: How well does the “Learning to Lear...
Beck Pitt
226 views
20 slides
Open Research 101
Beck Pitt
201 views
37 slides
Experiences and Support of Graduate Research in Open Education: Global OER Gr...
Beck Pitt
358 views
16 slides
Open Textbooks beyond the USA: Results of the UK Open Textbook Project Pilot
Beck Pitt
304 views
21 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Beck Pitt (20)

UK Open Textbooks Impact (October 2018)
Beck Pitt
833 views
Open Innovation on Tour: Bringing Open Textbook to a UK Audience
Beck Pitt
439 views
Impact of the UK Open Textbook Pilot Project #OER18
Beck Pitt
335 views
Open Textbooks Webinar: Teaching and Learning Conversations
Beck Pitt
331 views
Open Textbooks Workshop: The Open University
Beck Pitt
293 views
Open Textbooks Workshop: University of Sunderland
Beck Pitt
300 views
The MOOC Potential to address European Challenges in CPD and Continuous Educa...
Beck Pitt
291 views
Exploring International Open Educational Practices
Beck Pitt
1.4k views
Awareness of OER and OEP in Scotland
Beck Pitt
563 views
Reflecting on the Diverse Innovations and Impacts prompted by an OER project
Beck Pitt
1.8k views
OER Evidence Report 2013-2014
Beck Pitt
680 views
Exploring Faculty Use of Open Educational Resources at British Columbia Post-...
Beck Pitt
445 views
Faculty attitudes towards OER and open textbooks in British Columbia and Beyond
Beck Pitt
578 views
Play in the Work of Jean-Paul Sartre
Beck Pitt
1k views
Exploring the Impact of Open Textbooks Around the World
Beck Pitt
1.3k views
OER Research Hub Overview
Beck Pitt
1.1k views
From Theory to Practice: can openness improve the quality of OER research?
Beck Pitt
463 views
Distinguishing the dOERs: Faculty use of Open Educational Resources
Beck Pitt
584 views
CCCOER Webinar: OER Research on Open Textbook adoption and Librarians
Beck Pitt
536 views
'Eyes that Survey the World': the latest data snapshot from OER Research Hub
Beck Pitt
392 views
UK Open Textbooks Impact (October 2018)
Beck Pitt
833 views
2 slides
Open Innovation on Tour: Bringing Open Textbook to a UK Audience
Beck Pitt
439 views
18 slides
Impact of the UK Open Textbook Pilot Project #OER18
Beck Pitt
335 views
18 slides
Open Textbooks Webinar: Teaching and Learning Conversations
Beck Pitt
331 views
61 slides
Open Textbooks Workshop: The Open University
Beck Pitt
293 views
67 slides
Open Textbooks Workshop: University of Sunderland
Beck Pitt
300 views
66 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

HISTORY AND SCOPE OF MICROBIOLOGY MBBS.pptx
AbdulsamadAfolabi
0 views
Chemistry in day today life .pptx
Tincymolck
0 views
part3Module 3 ppt_with classification.pptx
VaishaliBagewadikar
0 views
ilovepdf_merged (1).pdf
ssuser702574
0 views
MICRO ECONOMICS1 (1).pptx
VishnuSuba1
0 views
Bioinorganic Chemistry
Pratiksha Thakur
0 views
Metal Clusters
Pratiksha Thakur
0 views
CHEMICAL BONDING CRASH COURSE (1).pptx
Tincymolck
0 views
Aromaticity
Pratiksha Thakur
0 views
Plagiarism Overview
Libref1
0 views
Field Sales Executive (Telecom Retail)
ManishNathSrivastava
0 views
ᗷᒪᗩᑕK ՏOIᒪ-WPS Office.pptx
GovindKaranam1
0 views
6sigma training.pdf
Van-Hieu NGO
0 views
Soul making.docx
ChinMarieMManayon
0 views
LESSON-8-ANALYSIS-INTERPRETATION-AND-USE-OF-TEST-DATA.pptx
MarjoriAnneDelosReye
0 views
INVENTORY MANAGEMENT & CONTROL (NISHA SS).pptx
SHREYAL7
0 views
Posterior Abdominal Wall YAYDAR.ppt
YukselAydar
0 views
Strategic Management
ManishNathSrivastava
0 views
Clerkship.pptx
MishiSoza
0 views
Zoonotic infections.ppt
Fatima Fasih
0 views
HISTORY AND SCOPE OF MICROBIOLOGY MBBS.pptx
AbdulsamadAfolabi
0 views
56 slides
Chemistry in day today life .pptx
Tincymolck
0 views
68 slides
part3Module 3 ppt_with classification.pptx
VaishaliBagewadikar
0 views
133 slides
ilovepdf_merged (1).pdf
ssuser702574
0 views
107 slides
MICRO ECONOMICS1 (1).pptx
VishnuSuba1
0 views
16 slides
Bioinorganic Chemistry
Pratiksha Thakur
0 views
2 slides
Advertisement

Skills for Prosperity: Using OER to support nationwide change in Kenya

  1. 1. Work together. Learn together. Grow together. Implemented by: Add Ukaid/UK Government, Embassy or HMG logo Add partner logo Skills for Prosperity: Using OER to support nationwide change in Kenya Fereshte Goshtasbpour, Beck Pitt, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Cross and Denise Whitelock (The Open University, UK) OER 2023- Inverness, Scotland
  2. 2. 2 What we will cover today • About the Skills for Prosperity Kenya project • Which OER? • Localisation and Remixing • Impact of OER • Sumamry • Q & A
  3. 3. 3 Skills for Prosperity Kenya Project • A 2.5-year nationwide capacity development programme to build Kenyan HE sector expertise in digital education (online and blended) • Aimed to introduce HE staff to principles of effective, inclusive and accessible online education and to strengthen their skills and capabilities for delivering quality digital education. • Funded by UK Government Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) • Included all 37 public universities in Kenya • Designed for educators, managers and support staff
  4. 4. 4 Skills for Prosperity Kenya Project Had 2 stages: Baseline capacity development Jul 2021- Mar 2022 Mastery capacity development May 2021-Jan 2023 • 29 public universities, 254 staff • Eight-session self-study online course, requiring 30 hours of study • Wraparound webinars • Online community of practice • 8 public universities, 83 staff • 8-block self-study online course with moderated discussions requiring 72 hours of study • Expert webinars • University projects supported by expert mentors • Online community of practice
  5. 5. 5 Mastery capacity development- examples of practical projects
  6. 6. 6 Which OER?
  7. 7. 7 Repurposed OER
  8. 8. 8 OER impact: Research design Contextualising (Identifying and contextualising the problem/areas of change) RQ1- What problem(s) did participants face in supporting, delivering or managing digital education before joining SFPK? RQ2- Which solutions did participants propose for the problems identified by RQ1? Exploring and evaluating the solution (SFPK) and its impact RQ3- In what ways did SFPK training contribute to solving these problems, and what remains to be addressed? RQ4- What were the outcomes/consequences of SFPK training for individuals and teams? RQ6- What factors did support or hinder the sustainability of SFPK outcomes at individual and team levels? Image: “Planning research” by Bryan Matters, Visual Thinkery licensed under CC-BY-4.0
  9. 9. 9 OER impact: Methodology Focus groups (n=4) Pre-course survey (n=254) Qualitative survey (n=92) Semi- structured interviews (n=30) Identifying problems Post-course survey (n=120) Exploring medium- term impact (12-18 months after programme) Exploring immediate impact • Problem-based qualitative approach • Multistage and longitudinal Data Collection • Pre-course survey • Qualitative survey • Post-course survey • Interviews and focus groups Impact Data analysis • Semi-directed thematic analysis using King’s (2014) professional development impact evaluation framework
  10. 10. 10 OER impact: Conceptual underpinning King’s (2014) professional development impact evaluation framework
  11. 11. 11 Findings 1. Learning Improved confidence in all areas and across all three roles: • Information, data and media literacies • Digital creation, problem solving and innovation • Digital learning and development • Digital communication, collaboration and participation Confidence in Digital capabilities, knowledge and skills were checked based on JISC Digital Capabilities framework before and after trainings.
  12. 12. 12 Findings Educators (media literacy, digital creation) 1. Be aware of copyright laws and licensing agreements 2. Take into account students’ needs and issues such as accessibility when creating digital material. 3. Create digital materials that meet good accessibility standards Support staff (digital communications , digital creation) 1. Use accessible and inclusive forms of communications, considering the needs of different users 2. Create digital materials that meet good accessibility standards 3. Produce digital materials in a range of formats. Managers (digital collaboration and communications, digital creation) 1. Use collaborative digital environments and tools. 2. Use digital networks and social media to build internal or external networks. 3. Take into account students’ needs and issues such as accessibility when creating digital material. 1. Learning
  13. 13. 13 Findings 2.1 Processes Nearly half of the participants who were interviewed or attended a focus group reported that they made changes to some of the processes within their institutions to improve learning, support student outcomes and provide more accessible education. The majority of changes were related to : • teaching • assessing learners and learning • creating learning material • processes of providing library resources • attendance policy • communication with students “Management accepted the policy that we actually do the blended …we have a problem of physical infrastructure, and sometimes some of the classes are quite large, so you are not able to meet all of the students physically, that is when we tell them the option is to sign in and attend the lessons, and I think we are getting on well with that”. 2. Degree and quality of change
  14. 14. 14 Findings 2.2 Products New educational products, outputs and partnerships • Physical products • Different kinds of labs (eLearning lab, mathematics lab, electronic studio, media lab) • Digital products • Quality online learning content • Bank of video lectures • Specialised YouTube channel • Online library resources • STEM wikis • Policies • Online learning policy (Delivery mode) • Learning analytics policy • Policy for compensating faculty members for online content creation 2. Degree and quality of change
  15. 15. 15 Findings 2.3 staff outcome Personal More than half of participants reported a change in attitude or perception about online learning. 2. Degree and quality of change “I learnt that it’s not impossible to teach anyone, whether blind, whether deaf, whether you’re teaching sciences, whether you’re teaching something so technical like music, nothing is impossible to be taught online”. “Many things have changed, ranging from my own perceptions and attitudes on online education to actual implementation of the teaching and learning. One significant area is in the planning for an online class. In the past, I didn't quite put much consideration to the status of the learners in terms of internet connectivity, physical and mental abilities, personal readiness for the course, and other militating factors”
  16. 16. 16 Findings 2.3 staff outcome Professional (quality of use of new knowledge and skills) • 62% critical use • 31% accepted • 3% discontinued • 3% non-use “And then it [training] also gave me the idea on how to be able to make online teaching and lecturing more practical. I'm a mathematician and therefore mathematics what involved showing the students wherever they are how to perform the calculations and how to perform the analysis of the concepts. And that's now I can do practically via YouTube, practically via use of whiteboard in the Zoom platform, which initially I did not know how to use”. 2. Degree and quality of change
  17. 17. 17 Findings 2.3 staff outcome Cultural (forms of collaborations and creating PD communities to support moving beyond the routine level of understanding and use) • Peer coaching • Collaborative consultation • Small professional learning communities “So, for the three of us, we did a small WhatsApp group where we could chat. In the evening we have our experiences and when you move forward to the next day’s assignment you find you have the interest.” “So, these members participated, they act as champions in training our staff within the university. And indeed I can go on confidently confirm that we gained a lot, both as individuals and also as a university at large” 2. Degree and quality of change
  18. 18. 18 Findings Others in the institution 72% of interviewees reported cascading what they learned to others within their department or institution. “So, immediately after training we were tasked with the responsibility of having a small workshop with our colleagues on the benefit of embracing e-mode of learning to complement the physical one” “Once we finished the course, we converted this team to be a duty that is trainers or trainees, the champions for implementation of e- learning within the university”. Others in other institutions Very little evidence (1%) “And because CO University has embraced e-learning and they have a real capacity, so we say that they will come and share their experiences with us, so we conducted two weeks’ training, it was training for our staff”. 3. Diffusion/ cascading
  19. 19. 19 Summary • The repurposed OER had positive, immediate and medium-term impact on participants in varied roles, in terms of : • Learning new conceptual knowledge and skills or enhancing existing one(s) • Creating change at “product”, “process” and “staff outcome” levels • After “ acquiring new knowledge or skills”, most cited area of change related to “staff outcome” followed by changes in “products” and then “processes”. • When staff outcome is considered, most reported changes were at professional level followed by areas of change at a personal level. Comparatively, much fewer cases of cultural change were reported.
  20. 20. 20 Project impact (participants’ views) Impact case study vignettes: https://bit.ly/3xgZbJR Programme impact videos: https://bit.ly/3wTtpSZ
  21. 21. 21 Thank You! Thank you for joining us today! Fereshte Goshtasbpour (fereshte.Goshtasbpour@open.ac.uk) Beck Pitt (beck.pitt@open.ac.uk)
  22. 22. 22 Acknowledgements This presentation is licensed CC BY 4.0 unless otherwise stated. Illustrations in this presentation are original or remixed versions of a selection of images produced by Visual Thinkery for the UK-Aid Funded Skills for Prosperity Kenya programme, and are licensed CC BY 4.0

×