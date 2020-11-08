BecerrilGarcia_CinthiaRaquel_M01S3AI6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El uso de las tic en la vida cotidiana

  1. 1. El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana Cinthia Raquel Becerril Garcia Grupo: M1C1G26-041 Semana 3 Actividad integradora 6 Crear un recurso multimedia.
  2. 2. Introducci�n En la actualidad las TIC est�n en todas partes y en la mayor�a de la acciones que realizamos a diario. La importancia de las nuevas tecnolog�as es que puede potenciar una serie de procesos que hacemos en la vida diaria, pero para ello debemos saber c�mo funcionan y darnos el tiempo de poder estar conscientes de sus potencialidades pero tambi�n de sus debilidades.
  3. 3. Las TIC en casa El uso de las TIC en el hogar, crea cambios en la comunicaci�n. Han generado cambios positivos en relaci�n interfamiliares, uniendo incluso a los miembros que no se encuentran presentes. Las TIC generan un impacto en todo miembro de familia, pues se adapta a cualquier tipo de necesidad y gusto de aplicaci�n. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1CPdvP-LBM
  4. 4. Las TIC en el �mbito educativo Las TIC en la educaci�n permiten el desarrollo de competencias en el procesamiento y manejo de la informaci�n, el manejo de hardware y software entre otras, desde diversas �reas del conocimiento. El �mbito educativo tiene la responsabilidad de ir introduciendo todas las tecnolog�as que pueden favorecer el aprendizaje de los alumnos , adem�s de ayudar a que aprendan a dominarlas en un mundo en el que ya forman parte de la vida profesional y su entorno social. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T47TFWAepLg
  5. 5. Las TIC en el �mbito laboral Las TIC son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea m�s productivo: agilizando las comunicaciones, sustentando el trabajo en equipo, gestionando las existencias, realizando an�lisis financieros, y promocionando nuestros productos en el mercado. Las TIC permiten a las empresas producir m�s cantidad, m�s r�pido, de mejor calidad, y en menos tiempo, nos permiten ser competitivos en el mercado, y disponer de tiempo libre para nuestra familia. En la actualidad, las TIC son un factor determinante en la productividad de las empresas, sea la empresa que sea y tenga el tama�o que tenga. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxdEScNR8vI
  6. 6. Conclusi�n En conclusi�n las TIC hacen la vida mucho m�s f�cil, podemos hacer cosas r�pidamente, de calidad, y con comodidad. Ya est�n implementadas en nuestras vidas como algo que necesitamos para seguir viviendo c�modamente, creo que si nos quitaran las TIC todo el mundo cambiar�a por eso tenemos que usarlas para cosas buenas.
  7. 7. Fuentes de consulta Introducci�n: https://sites.google.com/site/ticssegunferraryp/las-tics-en-la-vida-cotidiana Las TIC en casa https://es.slideshare.net/johanaalejandracomba/impacto-de-las-tics-en-el-hogar Las TIC en el �mbito educativo https://educrea.cl/las-tics-en-el-ambito-educativo/� https://www.aula1.com/uso-las-tic-la-escuela/

