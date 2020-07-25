Successfully reported this slideshow.
Técnicas de pesquisa A entrevista
Uma entrevista é: Uma técnica, não documental de investigação que permite recolher informações, dados, utilizando a comuni...
Tipos de entrevistas: 1. Entrevista não diretiva ou livre 2. Entrevista diretiva ou estruturada 3. Entrevista semidiretiva...
1.Entrevista não diretiva ou livre Quando não há propriamente um guião mas sim alguns temas que conduzem a conversa entre ...
2.Entrevista diretiva ou estruturada Quando o entrevistador não concede qualquer “margem de manobra” ao entrevistado, segu...
3.Entrevista semidiretiva ou semiestruturada O entrevistador orienta-se por um guião de temas que serão abordados livremen...
Quem entrevistar? Que pessoa escolher para ser entrevistada? Deve-se, recolher dados sobre o entrevistado para se certific...
Durante a entrevista… Numa entrevista face a face, observamos o entrevistado, recolhemos dados através da comunicação não-...
Questões técnicas: Realizar a entrevista num ambiente calmo e sem ruído. Pode ser registada através de meios audiovisuais ...
Apresentação da entrevista… Pode ser feita por escrito. Através da reprodução do registo audiovisual, exemplo, projeção de...
Vantagens da Entrevista: Permite aprofundamento da perceção do sentido que as pessoas atribuem às suas ações. Torna-se fle...
Desvantagens da entrevista: • É menos útil para efetivar generalizações. • Implica interações diretas. As respostas podem ...
Fatores que podem condicionar o bom curso da entrevista enquanto técnica de recolha de dados: • O Lugar onde decorre não é...
Cuidados a ter na formulação das questões: • Evitar que a entrevista pareça um exame ou um interrogatório; • Tanto nas per...
Cuidados a ter na formulação das questões: • É conveniente usar frases de transição quando se muda de tema: “agora vamos p...
Tipos de perguntas Pergunta fechada Foi você que escolheu este curso? Caraterísticas: fácil formulação; simplifica a taref...
Tipos de perguntas • Pergunta aberta • O que pode contar-me sobre os seus estudos? • Caraterísticas: sugere um tema, mas d...
Tipos de perguntas Pergunta direta Que dificuldades encontrou até agora? Caraterísticas: direta ao objetivo; forçam o entr...
Tipos de perguntas Pergunta indireta Que problemas menos deseja que surjam na vida académica do seu filho? Caraterísticas:...
Entrevista

Trabalho sobre técnicas de pesquisa, entrevista.

Published in: Education
Entrevista

×