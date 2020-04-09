Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
O TRABALLO
Que é? • O traballo é calquer actividade que unha persoa realiza a cambio dun soldo.
Dende o punto de vista do traballo as persoas divídense en dous grupos: Poboación activa: • Persoas que traballan a cambio...
Clasificación dos traballos: • SECTOR PRIMARIO: Agricultura, gandeiría, pesca e minería. • SECTOR SECUNDARIO: Industria, a...
SECTOR PRIMARIO: Son traballos que obteñen materias primas animais, vexetais e minerais. Agricultura Gandeiría Pesca Miner...
SECTOR SECUNDARIO: Son os traballos que transforman as materias primas en productos elaborados. Industria Artesanía Constr...
SECTOR TERCIARIO: son traballos que non obteñen productos, senon que prestan servizos. Servizos educativos, sanitarios… Tr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

O traballo

15 views

Published on

Beatriz Canto As Nogais

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

O traballo

  1. 1. O TRABALLO
  2. 2. Que é? • O traballo é calquer actividade que unha persoa realiza a cambio dun soldo.
  3. 3. Dende o punto de vista do traballo as persoas divídense en dous grupos: Poboación activa: • Persoas que traballan a cambio dun soldo. • Persoas que queren traballar pero non atopan. Parados. Poboación inactiva: • Persoas que non poden traballar. • Nenos. • Xubilados. • Estudantes.
  4. 4. Clasificación dos traballos: • SECTOR PRIMARIO: Agricultura, gandeiría, pesca e minería. • SECTOR SECUNDARIO: Industria, artesanía e construcción. • SECTOR TERCIARIO: Servizos, transporte e comercio.
  5. 5. SECTOR PRIMARIO: Son traballos que obteñen materias primas animais, vexetais e minerais. Agricultura Gandeiría Pesca Minería
  6. 6. SECTOR SECUNDARIO: Son os traballos que transforman as materias primas en productos elaborados. Industria Artesanía Construcción
  7. 7. SECTOR TERCIARIO: son traballos que non obteñen productos, senon que prestan servizos. Servizos educativos, sanitarios… Transporte Comercio

×