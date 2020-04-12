Successfully reported this slideshow.
Beatriz B.M.
Beatriz B.M.
Religión romana

  2. 2. o La religión romana era politeísta y muy similar a la griega. Los romanos tomaron todos los dioses griegos y les cambiaron los nombres. Los principales eran Júpiter, Juno y Minerva, a los que se conocía como la triada capitolina. Beatriz B.M. o Además, incorporaron numerosos dioses orientales en su religión, como Isis, Cibeles y Mitra. o Los emperadores también eran considerados dioses y se les rendía culto en los primeros siglos del imperio.
  4. 4. o También había un culto doméstico. Se realizaba en el hogar y era dirigido por el padre de familia. Tenían un pequeño altar en su hogar donde rendía culto a tres tipos de divinidades: o Lares (deidades protectoras del hogar). o Penates (dioses que aseguraban el abastecimiento de alimentos en la casa). o Manes (espíritus de los antepasados). Beatriz B.M. o El templo, muy parecido al griego, era el lugar en el que los sacerdotes realizaban los ritos religiosos, que normalmente eran sacrificios de animales. Además, los romanos permitían a los pueblos conquistados mantener su religión y a menudo rindieron culto a dioses extranjeros.
  5. 5. Fundado en el siglo I d.C. por Jesús de Nazaret. Basada en tres ideas básicas: o Los cristianos son monoteístas (existe un solo Dios) y todas las personas son iguales ante sus ojos. o Los seres humanos deben amarse y perdonarse. o Los que se comporten “cristianamente” ganarán la vida eterna después de la muerte. Los cristianos fueron perseguidos por rechazar el culto al emperador, y por mezclar en sus iglesias a ricos y pobres, romanos y bárbaros. La situación cambió en el año 313 cuando el emperador Constantino concedió la libertad religiosa. Más tarde, el emperador Teodosio convirtió el cristianismo en la religión oficial del Estado. Beatriz B.M. CRISTIANISMO

