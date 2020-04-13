Successfully reported this slideshow.
We believe the most effective way for L'Oréal to reinvent the future skincare experience for health conscious consumers is...
STEP 1 – Strategic Analysis After we read the brief given by the company, instead of brainstorming ideas, we decided to ad...
-5 -3 0 +3 +5 HIGH - Different states have different rules to conform to; - Taxes for import and export; - Concerns over c...
Competitive rivalry is high in the cosmetic and beauty industry (4). There is a number of giants that are strongly competi...
PROCUREMENT FIRM INFRASTRUCTURE HUMAN RESOURCES TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT INBOUND LOGISTICS OPERATIONS OUTBOUND LOGISTICS MAR...
• Strong international brands well-known worldwide; • Focus on differentiation through R&D efforts; • Development of healt...
Business Model Canvas Value Proposition The goal is to empower each and everyone with the most advanced integrative skin m...
Customer Segment L'Oréal strategy pursue the personalization of the offer through the segmentation of the markets around t...
Key Partners • Several partnerships with a number of academic, public and private institutions to advance the science of a...
STEP 2 – Marketing Analysis Estimation of Market Segmentation Targeting Positioning Marketing Mix We are in the era of cus...
AGE 18-24 yo 25-34 yo 35-54 yo 55+ yo WOMEN yes yes yes no MEN no yes yes no ECONOMIC POWER LOW MEDIUM HIGH WOMEN 18-24 no...
L’Oréal for You is our app, the instrument that L’Oréal will use to create the future of skincare experience for health-co...
PHYSICAL EVIDENCE PEOPLE PROCESS We will make the app easy to use, practical and logical as much as possible for the custo...
13% 43% 26% 18% Wrinkles Spots Eyebags Texture 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 1/1 2/1 3/1 4/1 5/1 6/1 7/1 8/1 9/1 10/1 11/1 12/1 13/1 ...
Team project for L'Oréal Brandstorm 2019 competition.

  1. 1. 920729 Rossignoli Sara 920308 Sarto Valentina 913720 Sartori Beatrice
  2. 2. We believe the most effective way for L'Oréal to reinvent the future skincare experience for health conscious consumers is to develop an App: L’Oréal for you. It aims at: 1. ATTRACTING: it will make customers curious about the topic and the technology 2. ENGAGING: it will make customers actively participate in their skincare journey 3. EDUCATING: it will make consumers aware of the habits that affect the health of their skin. After the download of the app, the user will be asked to create a profile. The user should then reply to questionnaire that contains many question about its lifestyle. Questions: Biographical data (age and sex), Habits (diet, smoker), City of residence, Job, Skincare routine, Budget for skincare. At the end of the questionnaire the App is set and ready for use. First of all, it will display a SCORE (from 1 to 100) that assesses the quality of the lifestyle as regards the effects on the skin. The app will also suggest a tailored set of product specifically suited for the client’s need and habits, together with a discount for the purchase. Also, in the pharmacy in which the client will make the purchase, a skincare expert will use the Dermanalyzer (a skin diagnostic tool) to provide further information. In particular, through the IoT technology, the tool will update the value of the score in the App. The app will also be able to communicate with the smartphone’s build-in Health-App (Salute for iPhone), creating a more holistic view of their health. This will help users to more actively participate in their skin health and will help to drive overall awareness. Also, the App will have a AR function through which the app will assess the progress. It will also be able to communicate with other health-related devices. The app will have many sections to keep the interest of clients after the first usage: • It will have the function of a fidelity card. When the clients buys some L'Oréal products, by scanning the barcode in the counter, the app will keep the record of each purchase. • After the first usage, the app will continue to update the SCORE according to the changes in the habits of the client. By using L'Oréal products, for example, the score will improve. • The app will allow the client to participate to official events organized by L'Oréal such as new products launches, seminars, parties). • Prior verified purchase through the barcode, the client will be able to review the product • There will be a «news» section with articles and suggestions writer by experts and doctors • The AR will allow the user both to ”try” new cosmetics by visualizing the results through the camera and to detect progress and update the score. It will also allow to try colors for make up. • By achieving some accomplishments, the app will reward the user with different badges. • Social: the app will allow to make friends join the community. The Idea: L’Oréal for You 13% 43% 26% 18% Wrinkles Spots Eyebags Texture 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 1/1 2/1 3/1 4/1 5/1 6/1 7/1 8/1 9/1 10/1 11/1 12/1 13/1 YOUR SCORE 52/100 PROGRESS YOUR SKIN
  3. 3. STEP 1 – Strategic Analysis After we read the brief given by the company, instead of brainstorming ideas, we decided to adopt a more “thinking first” approach. In light of this, we started our structured analysis of both the external and internal environment of L'Oréal. We first proceeded with the evaluation of the external environment and, in particular, with a STEEP analysis, to understand the context of beauty and cosmetic industry. The objective of this analysis was to find out all the external factors and the macro trends that will affect the demand of customers in the coming years. We tried to take into consideration as many macro-trends as we could and then we applied a filter to select only the relevant ones. We decided not to take into consideration the legal aspects for the fact that L'Oréal operates on a global scale. Indeed, while other macro-trends are common to many geographical areas, changes in legislation - and the impact these may have on business operations - are too location-specific to be addressed in this context. Then, we moved the focus of our external analysis to the competition in the industry. We wanted to develop an idea that could help the company improving its positioning and the right way to do so was through the use of Porter’s Five Forces Framework. It resulted that the Health-related cosmetic industry, which is the target of L’Oreal Active Cosmetic division, is actually more attractive that the other segments in which the company operates. This led us to the decision of proposing an idea specifically suited only for this segment. At the end of this phase, we had a list of Opportunities and a list of Threats. These were particularly useful in our idea development as we tried both to take advantage of the opportunities raising on the market and protecting the company from upcoming threats. We then moved to the analysis of the internal environment, giving particular emphasis to the assessment of the process of activities through which the company delivers value to the customers. To do so, we tried to get a deep understanding of the Value Chain. In particular, we wanted to assess how the company performs each primary activity, in order develop an idea that exploits the resources and competencies that the company already possesses. We finally summarized all the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats is a SWOT diagram. STEEP Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis SWOT
  4. 4. -5 -3 0 +3 +5 HIGH - Different states have different rules to conform to; - Taxes for import and export; - Concerns over chemical ingredients; -The Advertising standard authority sets rules for the communication; -Animal testing is considered a cruel and archaic practice; - More people undergo cosmetic surgery. -Creation of beauty communities; -Companies are employing creative ways to use recycled bottles and packaging for their beauty products; - R&D allows discovery of new formulas; -People interested in ingredients and sustainability. - Through eCommerces, people to buy products more quickly. - Consumers tend to become brand loyalist; - Higher interest in external image and focus on appearance; - Growing pathologies like allergies and eczema; - General Health-Consciousness. MEDIUM - Exchange rate affects big corporations who have global businesses. -Prohibition of animal testing; -After 2008, consumers are more price conscious as regards beauty products; - Price perception is different in each country. -Produce with renewable energy sources; - Automation and mechanization techniques for the production; - Social medias are influencing people’s needs and taste. - Niches are emerging and asking for specifically suited products; - General decrease in trade barriers; - Microbeads are polluting waters. - Men-care acceptance; - Progress in neurosciences will soon make it possible to condition the cortical activity for health-related actions; - Apps for sport activities and health are booming. LOW - After 2008, consumers are more price conscious as regards beauty products. - Growing GDP of African countries. SOCIAL •Consumers tend to become brand loyalist; •People interested in ingredients and sustainability; •Higher interest in external image and focus on appearance; •Niches are emerging and asking for specifically suited products; •Men-care acceptance •Creation of beauty communities; •Growing pathologies like allergies and eczema; •General Health- consciousness. TECHNOLOGICAL •R&D allows the discovery of new formulations; •Automation and mechanization techniques for the production; •Through eCommerces people buy products more quickly; •Social medias are influencing people’s needs and taste; •More people undergo cosmetic surgery; •Progress in neurosciences will soon make it possible to make health-related actions; •Apps for sport activities and health are booming. ECONOMIC •After 2008, consumers are more price conscious as regards beauty products; •Price perception is different in each country; •Exchange rate affects big corporations who have global businesses; •Growing GDP of African countries. ENVIRONMENTAL •Animal testing is considered a cruel and archaic practice; •Concerns over chemical ingredients; •Companies are employing creative ways to use recycled bottles and packaging for their beauty products; •Stop using microbeads that are polluting waters; •Produce with renewable energy sources. POLITICAL •Different states have different rules to conform to as governments have different leadership styles; •The Advertising standard authority sets rules for the communication; •Prohibition of animal testing; •General decrease in trade barriers; •Taxes for import and export.
  5. 5. Competitive rivalry is high in the cosmetic and beauty industry (4). There is a number of giants that are strongly competing to increase their market share by regularly spending huge amounts on research and development. R&D costs are generally high for the fact that companies must keep to innovating and introducing new products but also to keeping pace with the market. This industry has historically required big amounts of money also on marketing and advertising, to make products distinct and unique. Apart from big multinationals, there are also medium and small-sized manufacturers at a national level that have been able to compete and capture market share thanks to their ability to focus on niches and to satisfy local needs. As a result of a large number of players in the market and diversity of products, competitive rivalry is high. As regards health-related cosmetics, people tend to rely on established brands that have been endorsed by specialists and that they already know and trust so the level of competition is slightly lower (3). The cosmetic industry has a medium-low threat of new entrants for many reasons (2). First, developing unique products requires a lot of resources both in terms of R&D and of the actual manufacturing process. In particular, the huge costs of R&D benefit the existing large-scale cosmetic firms which can exploit economies of scale, making it a barrier to entry - especially for middle and small scale companies. Furthermore, the use of cosmetics is a sensitive issue for many and people consequently tend to trust only tested and tried brands. Hence, few middle and small-scale firms have access to the funds and expertise required to perform effectively. However, some small companies have been able to penetrate into the markets of developing countries by specifically focusing on the needs of those market segments. All these factors discourage entry into this industry. Due to the fact that the know-how required to compete in the health-related cosmetic industry is much more specific, the entry barriers are higher and, consequently, the threat of new entrants is lower (1).). In the cosmetic industry, there is a huge number of suppliers that are able to procure the same raw materials with no specific differentiation or cost advantage to the companies. Furthermore, if any supplier tries to influence prices (maybe through restraining or hoarding the supply), the switching cost is almost negligible. Also, one of the strategies that has been adopted in the cosmetic market during the last few years is that of vertical integration, which reduces the impact of the supplier to zero. Thus, the suppliers are in no position try to force the company to buy at higher costs and their bargaining power is consequently extremely low (1). There are no differences as regards the level of bargaining power compared to the health-related cosmetic industry. In the cosmetics industry, the bargaining power of buyers is very high (5). This is due to the high competition and to the availability of similar cosmetics from a big variety of brands. Thus, the consumer can easily switch from one brand to the other, forcing the manufacturers to reduce the prices. However, there are also some consumers that focus on quality and that under no circumstances would switch between brands - making them price insensitive. For this reason. The health-related cosmetics industry presents a lower bargainingpower (4). Nevertheless, the difference is not marked for the fact that many big companies have seen the opportunity to satisfy this type of consumers’ needs and are developing new products. A substitute product uses a different technology to try to solve the same economic need. As regards beauty and cosmetic industry, there is no real threat when looking at the substitute products, such as homemade products. This is mainly due to the fact that only a small portion of people will choose to use DIY products as their results may be unpredictable and not satisfactory. However, the threat heightens if we consider as substitutes those products of competitors which have different formulas but satisfy the same need. Thus, the threat of substitutes is medium-low (2). As regards health-related products, they could be substituted with cosmetic surgery. The latter is becoming more and more popular for the fact that is getting cheaper and at the same time less invasive and safer. However, many consumers still believe that it carries too great a risk and expense. For this reason, the threat of substitutes for this category of products is slightly higher (3). Competitive Rivalry Threat of New Entrants Barganing Power of suppliers Barganing Power of Buyers Threat of Substitutes Generic cosmetics Health-Related cosmetics Competitive Rivalry
  6. 6. PROCUREMENT FIRM INFRASTRUCTURE HUMAN RESOURCES TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT INBOUND LOGISTICS OPERATIONS OUTBOUND LOGISTICS MARKETING & SALES SERVICE In this stage the company recruits, trains and develops its talents. L’Oréal Human Resources team works hard to help employees choose the right career path while also support the company’s business goals. In order for the Group to achieve its objectives, the HR teams develop and implement innovative policies suited to the local context. The group’s IT teams provide solutions to ensure the performance of the various business sectors, as well as streamline the company’s operational excellence. Instead, Research & Innovation is divided into 4 branches: advanced research (develops knowledge in the major scientific fields and crates predictive models and devices), applied research (creates formulae and develops new products), development (provides safe and innovatory products) and support functions (patents, customer surveys, etc.). The Purchasing teams select the suppliers in accordance with the L’Oréal Buy and Care responsible purchasing program. They manage their performance by monitoring precise indicators relating to social, environmental and ethical criteria and through their ability to innovate and to meet the Group’s requirements in terms of quality, service and competitiveness. L’Oréal builds solid relationships with its suppliers and this makes it possible to work with them on their supply chains and thus ensure the reliability and traceability of sourcing (for raw materials and packaging). In this step the company manages production scheduling, plant procurement and subcontracting, the warehouses of raw materials and packaging items. As one of the leading brands in the cosmetics industry, L'Oréal lately brought about an innovative carrier-vetting program that helps to ensure that it uses only safe contract carriers to haul its freight. In a complex international environment, the logistic teams take several factors into account: quality of service, flexibility, cost control and improving the productivity and quality of logistics sites. In this step the raw materials are gathered together and a product is formed. The group’s industrial production is organized regionally with 41 plants established on all continents. The industrial organization is local and closer to the markets. The manufacturing teams have to provide high quality products within the required timelines and at the agreed price under the best possible conditions of safety. This s field has been organized in large geographical zones also to promote close collaboration between the Research and Marketing teams. In this stage the products in the manufacturing plants are delivered to retailers, suppliers, different outlets and the customers. The sales logistics teams manage demand, develop services for the group’s commercial partners and supply the retail outlets. L’Oréal has automated and optimized flows at its logistics canters, located in more than 50 countries, where cutting-edge Industry 4.0 equipment helps with order preparation. With these new tools, L’Oréal is able to supply products to nearly 500000 delivery points worldwide. In this stage the products are ready to be sold out to customers so the company makes different marketing scheme to sell the product. The marketing teams are at the interface between all the group’s units of business. There are two main tracks within the group: operational marketing and marketing development. The first is globally responsible at international level, while the other at a national level. Sales objectives are to develop market share and reinforce the group’s brand image in the various distribution channel. In this stage the company looks into the after service of the products. L'Oréal - particularly - does not have any after sale services. However, the customer service and customer relations management teams contribute to the expansion of brands by increasing sales and building customer loyalty through customer relations campaigns tailored to the various customer sectors. L'Oréal, headed by a CEO, has 4 managing directors, one for each operational division which corresponds to a specific marketing channel: the Professional Products Division, the Consumer Products Division, L’Oréal Luxury, the Active Cosmetics Division. The company has also organized its R&D around six regional platforms (Europe, United States, Japan, China, Brazil, India).
  7. 7. • Strong international brands well-known worldwide; • Focus on differentiation through R&D efforts; • Development of health-related devices for detection of health conditions; • Gained experience over the years; • Strict control over contractors and suppliers; • Well-optimized and advanced logistics; • Agile supply chain which is able to deliver products over 500’000 points worldwide; • Good marketing and innovative product display; • Operations cooperates with marketing to exploit synergies. STRENGHTS WEAKNESSES OPPORTUNITIES THREATS • Different states have different rules to conform to; • Taxes for import and export; • Concerns over chemical ingredients; • Exchange rate affects corporations which have global businesses; • The Advertising standard authority sets rules for the communication; • Animal testing is considered a cruel and archaic practice; • More people undergo cosmetic surgery; • Strong competition in the market; • Generally price-Sensitive consumers with high bargaining power and low switching cost. • Consumers tend to become brand loyalist; • Higher interest in external image and focus on appearance; • Growing pathologies like allergies and eczema; • General health-consciousness; • Men-care acceptance; • Progress in neurosciences will make it possible to condition the cortical activity for health-related actions; • Through eCommerces people to buy products more quickly; • Apps for sport activities and health are booming; • Low bargaining power of suppliers. • Dependent over third-party retailers and no DTC channel; • Many sub-divisions that make the company bulky; • Lack of after-sale services; • Lack of control of in-store experience; • Still uses a lot of chemicals; • Many brands could create confusion in the mind of consumers as concerns the positioning of the brands; • High costs of advertising and marketing. S TW O The idea of L'Oréal For You came after we realized that apps for fitness and health are booming. We immediately checked and L'Oréal does not have something similar. However, the company already has different apps used for internal purposes so it already has experience in the field. In the market, some beauty apps are provide a beta of similar technologies but their purpose is not to promote a particular brand. Also, those are not managed by a trusted and well-know brand such as L'Oréal so competition is almost irrelevant. Starting from this, we looked at other factors in the SWOT and further developed our idea. In particular, we realized that the app could exploit some strengths that the company already has such as strong focus on differentiation and R&D. In particular, the company is trying to develop devices and sensor for health-related action. An example is the recent announcement of “My Skin Track pH” by La Roche-Posay, a wearable sensor to easily measure personal skin pH levels. Our app will allow the company to quickly implement similar technologies that nowadays are few but in the future will be many more and widely used. The app could in fact communicate with these devices and keep track day by day of the results. The app would also allow the company to reduce the impact of some threats such as, for example, the price sensitiveness of consumers. In fact, this diminishes if the consumers receives a personalized offer. Also, the use technologies to diagnose skin problems enhances the credibility of the brand and, therefore, could reduce the use of cosmetic surgery. Finally, the app allows the company to keep pace with the opportunities in the industry, such as the growing health-consciousness of consumers who follow an healthy lifestyle and want their skin to be treated properly and look good. Also, we are in the era of appearance and people would do anything to improve their external image and skin condition is a calling card.
  8. 8. Business Model Canvas Value Proposition The goal is to empower each and everyone with the most advanced integrative skin management, that can preserve, protect, treat or enhance skin for long-lasting beauty. • Customized offers based on given information by users, also thanks to the aid of IoT and AR technologies, mainly represented by the Dermanalyzer; • Motivate users emphasising the importance of being coherent in preserve, protect and enhance skin for long-lasting beauty through score tests, promoting a healthy lifestyle by creating innovative products that combine quality, effectiveness and safety in every branch of cosmetics; • Help people to take care of their skin in a smart and simple way through an app, trying to build a community through insights, special offers, news and events, always respecting ethical principles. Key Partners Famous and respectable key partners can contribute in raising awareness in how to take care of the skin through some article and event • Several partnerships with a number of academic, public and private institutions to advance the science of animal-free safety evaluation (Institutional: Cosmetics Europe, ECVAM, ECOPA, EPA Tox21, EPAA…; Academic: The burgas prof. Assen Zlatarov University, Laboratory of Mathematical Chemistry, Institute for in vitro science Inc, Institute Pasteur de Lille, Laval University Hospital Research Center…; Private sector: Altamira LLC, Ceetox, Hurel Corporation…) https://www.lOréal.com/sustainability/l%27oréal-answers/the-question-of-animal-testing/partnerships. Among the key partners, L'Oréal can count on LANCOME, GIORGIO ARMANI BEAUTY, YVES SAINT LAURENT, BIOTHERM, KIEHL’S, RALPH LAUREN, SHU UEMURA, CACHAREL, HR, CLARISONIG, DIESEL, VIKTOR&ROLF, L'Oréal, GARNIER, MAYBELLINE, REDKEN, KERASTASE, ESSIE, VICHY, THE BODY SHOP, GALDERMA, GALDERMA; • Credit card partnership to allow online shopping; • Social media and other communication devices; • Suppliers are specialized by types of goods and services and can be divided into six domains: raw materials, packaging components, point-of-sale / promo & marketing services, industrial properties, indirects, contract manufacturing https://www.lOréal.com/suppliers/purchasing-domains; • Amazon, Ebay, Alibaba (and others) for online sales. Key Resources L'Oréal can pursue the aim of expanding the business by enlarging the visibility of the brands that it owns (or manage thanks to a partnership) • L'Oréal manages a wide variety of high-quality products, specifically designed for each market, and different brands and aims to enlarge the portfolio more and more over the years by expanding the business and acquiring new companies (Subsidiaries in over 60 countries with 4600 employees/85 nationalities); • The company has its own laboratories and factories (more than 80% of the production is made in France, benefiting from the French know-how and expertise in dermocosmetics); • L'Oréal can enlarge the visibility of its products by exploiting the social media and the applications, both used to connect employees in the firm and now to sell and publicize the products reaching customers with personalized offers, developed by third companies’ programmers. Key Activities L'Oréal clients can benefit from a full overview of the company product, from a completely customized offer and the simplicity of an app • Research and development of innovative technologies and product (some examples: Neurosciences: Brain stimulation and Biofeedback; Bio-tech: Continuous health management), expansion and development of products abroad, looking forward international opportunities; • Manufacturing and production, also focusing in protecting the products with patents: L'Oréal commits itself to guarantee high-quality certificated products, always respecting the environment and concentrating the entire process in its plants. The Business Model Canvas will clarify the touchpoints in support of L’Oreal’s strategy, highlighting the way in which the company could create, distribute and capture value for its customers by combining the latest technologies with the highest quality beauty and care treatments, that constitute its core activity. So, why should a consumer choose to download and use L’Oreal 4U?
  9. 9. Customer Segment L'Oréal strategy pursue the personalization of the offer through the segmentation of the markets around the world. However, as a consequence of the globalization, it is more and more difficult to perfectly meet consumers’ needs: for example, all the nations presents a mix of several ethnic groups with different requirements. L'Oréal can break down the barriers by allowing clients to buy specific products in the app offering a full overview of possibilities, without increasing costs and overstocking products. Moreover, the segmentation is also pushed through different countries. L'Oréal customer segments are the following: • L´Oréal Luxe; • Active cosmetics division; • Consumer products division; • Professional products division; • The Body Shop. Customer Relationship L'Oréal adopts a clear strategy for each customer segment, diversifying the offer for each country and for the products proposed. Hence, the company should try to orient the customers toward a long-term stay • Digital channels play an important role in making customers know the company products and services, and contribute in maintaining the relationship alive and favouring the interactions creating a value; • To keep and strengthen consumers’ loyalty, L'Oréal faces the market with transparency; • Consumers can easily obtain L'Oréal products thanks to the differentiated and wide-spread point-of-sales (pharmacy, supermarket, website, e-commerce sites…): in fact, as said before in the Porter’s Value Chain analysis, the company has a solid and efficient logistic chain that allows to distribute thousand of products all over the world in a very limited timeframe. Channels All the channels should to be able to provide specific and complete information and set the attention on the customer experience. The channel has to effectively create awareness of the proposal of the company, support the consumer in the evaluation of the same proposal, allow the customer to purchase the product in an easy way and, finally, support him/her in the post-sale phase. L'Oréal distributes its products through the following channels: pharmacy, selective / department stores, beauty salons, cosmetics store, travel retail, drug store, online retailer, app. The app can easily embrace the role of feedback keeper and provide precious information to the company about products, usage and user experience through the interaction between the users and the app in reporting results. Cost Structure The cost structure for developing the app has to take in account the following lines: • Marketing and advertising costs investments should be high at the beginning, when the app is completely new and should stay quite stable (but lower) to maintain it; • Taxes to be payed; • Maintenance costs to update the app; • People play a significant role in making the app interesting (news section, events, precision of the analysis). Revenue Streams L'Oréal mainly receives revenues by selling products. However, the future income are expected to grow thanks to the investments in marketing and advertising for the launch and then the usage of the app. How could it be helpful in this? The app allows clients to precise questionnaires about skin-problems, habits and other personal information: after a series of questions, the algorithm is able to propose some products that match the consumers’ needs. In this way, the probability of a purchase after knowing a possible solution for the problem should rise.
  10. 10. Key Partners • Several partnerships with a number of academic, public and private institutions to advance the science of animal-free safety evaluation; • Credit card partnership Social media and other communication device; • Suppliers are specialized by types of goods and services; • Amazon, eBay, Alibaba (and others). Key Activities • Research and development of innovative technologies and product expansion and development of products abroad, looking forward international opportunities; • Manufacturing and production. Key Resources • Wide variety of high- quality products, specifically designed for each market, and different brands • The company has its own laboratories and factories • L'Oréal can enlarge the visibility of its products by exploiting the social media and the applications Value Proposition • Customized offers; • Motivate customers to use the app; • Help people to take care of their skin in a smart and simple way. Customer Relationship • Digital channels play an important role in making customers know the company products and services; • Transparency; • Consumers can easily obtain L'Oréal products thanks to the differentiated and wide- spread point-of-sales. Channels • Pharmacy; • Selective / department stores; • Beauty salons; • Cosmetics store; • Travel retail; • Drug store; • Online retailer; • App. Customer Segment • L´Oréal Luxe; • Active cosmetics division; • Consumer products division; • Professional products division; • The Body Shop; Moreover, the segmentation is also pushed through different countries. Cost Structure • Marketing and advertising costs investments; • Taxes to be payed; • Maintenance costs to update the app; • People play a significant role in making the app interesting. Revenue Streams • Selling products; • Investments in marketing and advertising; • App.
  11. 11. STEP 2 – Marketing Analysis Estimation of Market Segmentation Targeting Positioning Marketing Mix We are in the era of customer experience, where the goal of a good marketer is not only to engage customers, but also to create a customized offer, through the collection of data for enrich their profile. The goal of the marketer will be the one to create an app that will fit with all the targeted users. Using the amount of data that we collected from the initial test, we can create a skincare personalized plan to make a ONE-TO-ONE service. NEED DEMAND DESIRE Number of people who want to take care of their skin with a customized offer. Number of people who want a personalized offer to take care of their skin through the app, and they have both the condition to download the app and both to buy skincare products. Number of people who want a customized offer to take care of their skin through an innovative app. In the schema on the up-right there is the representation of the need to which our app responds, our goal will be the one to transform this need into demand for our specific product. For new kind of product, like ours, it is important fist of all to know the size of the potential market, and also the phase of the adoption the product is in. It is important to have in mind the curve of adoption for a new product lunched in the market because, like in our case, innovative products are changing the way we do something, and not everyone is ready to change his/her behavior immediately. I particular, only precursors and innovators are are willing to change their habits at the beginning. For these reasons we will analyze ours customers for understanding how they can be stimulated through our offer. Segmentation will be made by customer, through the successive elimination approach method. Thanks to segmentation we will be able to divide the market into various sub-groups. The segmentation will be made on a large scale, because the app itself is able to provide a personal, specific offer for each of these large segment of people. Targeting: we will choose to initially promote L’Oréal for You to that groups of people who are daily accustomed to use and download apps daily. With the positioning we will explain what is the precise offer that we want to create using the marketing mix. Through these levers we also want to make the product available for customers both in terms of price and space. We will analyze the Marketing Mix Levers during the phase of introduction and growth of the app, when we have precursors, innovators and early adopters.
  12. 12. AGE 18-24 yo 25-34 yo 35-54 yo 55+ yo WOMEN yes yes yes no MEN no yes yes no ECONOMIC POWER LOW MEDIUM HIGH WOMEN 18-24 no yes yes WOMEN 25-34 yes yes yes WOMEN 35-54 no yes yes MEN 25-34 no yes yes MEN 35-54 no no yes Positioning On the axis we have two fundamental values for the offer developed by the app. X-axis: price of the service, including the cost of the formalization of the personalized plan for skincare and the cost of products. Y-axis: level of customization of skincare plan for the customer. The formulation of a customized plan for the skincare provided by the app is free, but products bought in pharmacies have their price. For this reason we defined the service provided by the app as less expensive than the one provided by the dermatologist, who have to be paid for a consultation. From the graph we can see that the position identified is unique against other competitors. Price Customized Dermocosmetics Service Segmentation We used an heuristic method for segmentation: the successive elimination approach. The first segmentation variables we used were: age (18-24; 25-34; 35-54; 55+) and gender (women or men). The segments with the symbol yes are the ones we considered relevant for marketers. We think both males and females younger than 55 yo could be interested in our app: nowadays indeed the use of skin care products by men is increasing. Then, we considered a new variable: the economic power (low, medium, high). The higher the economic power, the higher the probability to use this app. This comes from the fact that economic power influences the possibility to buy products promoted through the app. In the end we have segments that are internally homogeneous for type of usage, type of purchase, behaviors and needs. Targeting The app will be designed for targeting first of all women between the 18 and the 35 years with a medium-high economic power and men that have an high economic power to buy the product recommended by the app. Thus because these segments are the more attractive and compatible with the offer we intend to make at the beginning. L’Oréal for You Dermatologist Estimation of market and the demand POTENTIAL: It is the maximum theoretical market that we can reach with an infinite marketing effort, so we can consider size it with the number of all the people that have a smartphone: 2,71 billion (Number of smartphone users from Statista: https://www.statista.com/statistics/330695/number-of-smartphone-users-worldwide/). QUALIFIED: It is a portion of the potential market that downloads the app to use it for skin problems, so the health conscious consumers. They are the 76,05% of the potential market: 2,06 billion (Data available from the Resource Pack provided by L'Oréal) AVAILABLE: It is the portion of the qualified market that can afford to buy the products on the app, so we can estimate that it consists of people from the medium and high socio-economic classes. They are the 79% of the total health-conscious consumer: 1,63 billion (Data available from the Resource Pack provided by L'Oréal) SERVED: It is the portion of the available market that can be reached through the marketing effort. PENETRATED: It will be the portion of the served market that will download the app to use it, for buying products and for having their personal skincare plan. Potential Market Qualified Market Available Market Served Market Penetrated Market
  13. 13. L’Oréal for You is our app, the instrument that L’Oréal will use to create the future of skincare experience for health-conscious consumers. The app will allow L’Oréal the implementation of an omnichannel experience for customers like: InfoCommerce, InfoStore, Click and Collect, InfoStore Support and Pick and Pay. The products recommended and available for purchase will be the one of the Active Cosmetics Division. In particular, the first implementation of the app will be made for the purchase of the brands: ROGER&GALLET®, SANOFLORE®, VICHY®, DERMABLEND®, CERAVE®, LA ROCHE-POSAY®, SKINCEUTICAL®. The download of the app will be free, as for the registration and the creation of the profile for getting a suited service. The registration will be available but mandatory for everyone. The first questions, those referred to the gender, name, surname and email will be mandatory. L’Oréal, in this way, will collect data in order to be able to offer a more and more customized service as times goes by, and to better understand the users of the app. To promote the app, L’Oréal has to understand its audience, their decision-making journey and the communication methods that work with them at each step. The app will be launched through a social media campaign, principally through Instagram, because it is the most used platform by our targeted clients. Tickets for participation at the Launch Event will be given to customers selected through a challenge. In fact, in order to win a ticket, consumers will have to show their ability to reuse packaging in the most brilliant and smart way, posting a pic on Instagram with the Hashtag #LOreal4ULaunch. This is also meant to promote the sustainability efforts of L’Oréal. Usage of WebSite and other platform such as Facebook and LinkedIn will be used to increase the awareness of L’Oréal for You and promote downloads. The first prototype will be designed for smartphones, not for tablet or computer. This because the small device is more practical for the usage of the barcode (for promotions, discounts or tickets) and because, nowadays, only smartphone have the technology (Augmented Reality) we need in this app. However, in the future this might change. The app will be available in the App Store and in Google Play Store, because our customers use both PRODUCT PROMOTION PRICE PLACE both iOS (iPhone for the younger targeted people) and Android (Samsung or Huawei for older consumers). The app will be firstly ready to be downloaded in the top 5 dermocosmetics market: USA, France, Italy, China and Germany. (Data available from the Resource Pack.) The app will be also promoted in the main distribution and retail centers for L’Oréal: Pharmacy, Drugstores, Selective/Department stores and the WebSite of L’Oréal and of each brand. (Data available from the Resource Pack.) Touch Points of L’Oréal will be the firstly place used to promote the app. The revenue stream will come from the products that the app suggests. For this reason we will initially promote the use of the app, and so use marketing resources, targeting only those who have the economic capabilities to pay for our products. The existing users will be our biggest advocates. Word of mouth is a top influencing factor in purchasing decisions, so one of our main goal will be one to make users that enjoy the app leaving positive reviews and encouraging friends and family to download the app. The aim is to form a genuine connection with our consumers, making them also able to create a proactive community, that is one of the best promotional methods available. Aspects on which the company should focus to develop a successful app: • create a beta version to test the app before launch; • use a good GUI (Graphical User Interface); • ensure a fast loading; • simple and intuitive with a minimalist character; • minimize energy consumption; • interaction between app and device.
  14. 14. PHYSICAL EVIDENCE PEOPLE PROCESS We will make the app easy to use, practical and logical as much as possible for the customers. • The app is first downloaded from one of the platform available. • The identity of the user is verified. First of all, the members of the team that develops the app L’Oréal for you and the marketing unit of L’Oréal will be the first to get in touch with the app itself and, due to the enthusiasm for their job, they will likely spread the voice about the app to the people they know. In addition, L’Oréal for you will use three important types of people to communicate the passion and mission of this app: influencers, doctors and pharmacists. The app L’Oréal for you is itself the physical evidence for the L’Oréal company. For sure, the app needs to be matching with L’Oréal colors and logo. The app icon itself has to communicate the service offered and must recall the values offered by the brand. Since icons are small, we will use a very simple color palette. We will keep an eye out for customers review and social media interactions of the app, as they also represent physical evidence of L’Oréal for you. For example, in Italy we will ask ClioMakeUp to advertise the app, because, thanks to the fact that she is working in this sector for many years, her credibility is very high. It is convenient to exploit a few but very influential people, because at this stage we need to convince as many people as possible considering that precursors and innovators are the only one that are willing to change their behavior. DOCTORS (DERMATOLOGISTS) Thanks to the collaboration with established doctors in the field of cosmetics research, our products will be explained in detail. They will make videos to promote products of L’Oréal Active Cosmetics Division and the usage of the app. PHARMACISTS They will not only promote the app in pharmacies, but will also be those who will represent the first point of contact with customers of the app. Pharmacists have to embrace the digital challenge, accepting that sometimes customers collect information outside shops or in Internet. INFLUENCERS The app will be promoted by some influencers, that will be carefully elected in the world of cosmetics. • To keep the interest on the app active, in addition to the daily videos uploaded, tickets for participation in exclusive L'Oréal events and promotions on selected products will be offered exclusively to the users of the app. • The user can finally start using L’Oréal for you. Inside the app he/she can view the recommended products, look for information on brands/products or view the videos of the doctors, where they explain in detail the products and also give advice on how to have an optimal skin care. • The profile of the user is built through the initial questionnaire, where not the all questions are mandatory. Thanks to the questionnaire, in fact, L’Oréal will not only obtain user data to offer the most personalized offer possible, but also will offer the advice on ways of life. • After the questionnaire, a score will be given on how much the user is doing to treat his/her skin based on both the place where he/she lives and according to the type of life he/she does. 4U
  15. 15. 13% 43% 26% 18% Wrinkles Spots Eyebags Texture 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 1/1 2/1 3/1 4/1 5/1 6/1 7/1 8/1 9/1 10/1 11/1 12/1 13/1 YOUR SCORE 52/100 PROGRESS YOUR SKIN Conclusions Through the tools we explained and used, the company can properly launch the product in the market. However, the phases of introduction and growth are inevitably followed by maturity and, finally, by decline. In particular, we are aware of the fact that there are so many Apps available in the different stores and that, on average, 21% of users deletes an App after only 1 use. In order to delay the decline of L'Oréal 4U as much as possible, we would like to provide some further guidelines for the development and management of the app. • First and foremost, the app should make a sent: it should be carefully designed in order to provide a great user experience. In particular, a user that is satisfied with an app the first time will more likely keep using it over time. For this reason, the programmers should be able to promptly solve bugs and optimize the app both for new devices and new Operative Systems. The goal is to guarantee the highest level of usability and to differentiate from the offer of competitors. • Customization is the watchword: it is in fact indispensable to enhance the ability of the app to provide customers with a satisfactory offer that really fulfils their specific needs and desires. This can be achieved through constant innovation with regular updates and new features. It is also important to give weight to consumer reviews and suggestions. As a matter of fact, there is no better way to meet the demand of a consumer than actually doing what he asks. • One of the main reasons that pushes consumers to keep using an app is the quality and freshness of the content available. In particular, the company should be careful not to make the app become a mere list of discounts and promotions of products. On the contrary, consumer should associate it with a way to get deeper understanding of health-related habits and actions. For this reason, the company should try to partner with the most influential and trustworthy specialists and beauty gurus. It is crucial to select only influencers whose values are coherent with those of the company and consequently the communication team should carefully select them in order not to take a misstep hard to recover. • Privacy is becoming a more and more important concern for consumers. In our case this fact is particularly noteworthy, since the user is invited to share some personal and sensible data from the beginning, during the fulfilment of the questionnaire. Consequently, this will very likely rise questions about the use that the company will make with the data. Hence, the developers of the app should build a transparent policy that is easy to read and understand on how data will be used. We strongly hope that L'Oréal For You will be a revolutionary, intuitive and available-for-all tool to actually improve skin and, consequently, health and self esteem. Health is the future of beauty and you’re worth it.

