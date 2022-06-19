Successfully reported this slideshow.

Make 50% Monthly Recurring Commissions For Every Referral!.pdf

0

Share

Jun. 19, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
The Lose Your First 10 Lbs Workshop = $30 CPA.pdf
The Lose Your First 10 Lbs Workshop = $30 CPA.pdf
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6
1 of 6

Make 50% Monthly Recurring Commissions For Every Referral!.pdf

Jun. 19, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

You're willing to go the extra mile and refer your fellow business owners to help them succeed... and get paid while doing it!



Once you refer 13 paying customers, you'll now take home an extra $1k/mo completely passive! Just sit back and collect your check :)



What would an extra $1k/mo do for you? Take care of your rent? Car payment? Help out with your mortgage? Help you save for your dream vacation?
The possibilities are endless!

You're willing to go the extra mile and refer your fellow business owners to help them succeed... and get paid while doing it!



Once you refer 13 paying customers, you'll now take home an extra $1k/mo completely passive! Just sit back and collect your check :)



What would an extra $1k/mo do for you? Take care of your rent? Car payment? Help out with your mortgage? Help you save for your dream vacation?
The possibilities are endless!

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Capital in the Twenty-First Century Thomas Piketty
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is Miscellaneous: The Power of the New Digital Disorder David Weinberger
(4/5)
Free
Law of Connection: Lesson 10 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free
The Art of War: A New Translation Sun Tzu
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Anna: The Biography Amy Odell
(4.5/5)
Free
The March 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
(5/5)
Free
Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work (and Why It's Different Than You Think) Reshma Saujani
(4/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy David Gelles
(4.5/5)
Free
The June 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
(4.5/5)
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
21st Century Monetary Policy: The Federal Reserve from the Great Inflation to COVID-19 Ben S. Bernanke
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Connection, Trust, and Belonging Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(4/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free

Make 50% Monthly Recurring Commissions For Every Referral!.pdf

  1. 1. TAKE CONTROL OVER YOUR BUSINESS WITHOUT LOSING ON YOUR POTENTIAL CUSTOMER!! The Reviews & Messaging Platform For Local Business ACQUIRE CUSTOMERS ON AUTO-PILOT The Reviews & Messaging Platform For Local Business - Get Reviews, Convert Leads, Message Customers, Get Paid - All In One Place! GET STARTED → Online Reviews Improve your ratings and build your reputation to win more business. Messaging Reach your customers wherever they are. SECURE ORDER close Hi there, have a question? Text us here.
  2. 2. Payments Fast, easy, secure payments. Don't limit yourself to simply opening and clicking. Determine how each of your marketing initiatives and channels affects income in a timely manner. GET STARTED NOW Have you been finding it hard to keep up with your growing business? It is no joke to run a business and make sure everything is done in a timely manner… Delayed invoices… Overlapping messages… And no apparent systems to automate your messages when you’re away… All of these things cost you your business little by little. …And eventually everything at all. SECURE ORDER These earnings are not representative for the average participants. The average participant will earn signi몭cantly less or no money at all through this product or service. 2022 © Digistore24 Inc., United States Inc. and/or its licensors. Review legal terms of use here and privacy policy here. Contact us here.
  3. 3. Well, who would want to do business with a crippling backend company? Certainly, no one! But what you need isn’t more employees to manage your tasks manually… That’d be another mistake on your end! What you need to do is automate your business using a single platform that will save you time and money... Well, how many times have you considered giving up because you weren’t actively available to answer the queries? How many times have you missed out on leads because you didn’t have a framework working for you? Or, how many times have you felt the need to have raving reviews but the lack of availability of a platform felt like a burden to you?... A business like yours shouldn’t be doing tasks manually… Especially when your competitors have their businesses automated. Because everything you do for your business is what your business would show to your customers. SIGN UP TODAY!
  4. 4. Give your customers a reason to do business with you... Customers love a good business… And by good business, we mean someone who can 몭x their problems as quickly as possible… Or a company that makes people feel as if it knows the answer to every query… And nowadays nobody wants to wait on hold or send emails any longer. You should go where your customers are. Use text to communicate with your prospects and consumers. SIGN UP TODAY! Build a Reputation that is absolutely undeniable. Humans buy on emotions and later justify them with logic… Give your customers a reason enough to do business with you. This one-in-all platform allows you to automate your texts, Facebook texts, and Google texts all in one place! Request reviews, connect with website visitors, collect payments, respond to Facebook & Google Messages, and market to customers and leads all from your single space. At the same time, collecting payments isn’t anyone’s favorite job. Make paying as quick and convenient as possible for your customers with a secure payment link delivered right to their phones. GET STARTED NOW
  5. 5. Give Make Yourself Seem unforgettable! Do a business with such ease that your customers are left wondering ‘how is this possible?’ We have a bonus for you too! For free signup, download our e-book which is priced at $14.97 for FREE! There is nothing quite like knowing how to make your customers speak for themselves - and this book teaches you just that! Avail your freebie today! SIGN UP TODAY!
  6. 6. Explore a better way to grow WATCH DEMO Legal Information Privacy Policy| Refund Policy  support@nexusfunnel.com  +1 930-205-7053 Copyright Nexus Funnel 2021 -- All Rights Reserved We’re on a mission to build a better future where technology creates good jobs for everyone.

×