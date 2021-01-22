HS207 Individual trauma sexual assault

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Individual trauma Sexual Assault
Definitions • Sexual harassment • Sexual assault FBI Uniform crime report definition of rape
Maine picture • A recent study found that nearly 1 in 5 Maine residents (adults) report that they have been the victim of ...
• Almost 90% of those who call Maine's sexual assault crisis lines are women • Preble street(Portland) reports that 44% of...
• Rape is a crime of violence, not a “sexual” crime in the sense most people think of • Many, including national police or...
• Many factors influence this crime >Socio- cultural >Family systems > Previous trauma history Once traumatized, people ar...
• Most victims know their perpetrator • Victims are often stalked prior to assault • Perpetrator knows patterns of behavio...
Rape Trauma Syndrome • Common reaction to rape or sexual assault • 3 phases (handout) • Relationship of symptoms to PTSD •...
Prevention • Public Health Model – societal factors that influence the incidence of rape / sexual violence in our society ...
  1. 1. Individual trauma Sexual Assault
  2. 2. Definitions • Sexual harassment • Sexual assault FBI Uniform crime report definition of rape
  3. 3. Maine picture • A recent study found that nearly 1 in 5 Maine residents (adults) report that they have been the victim of rape or attempted rape during their lifetime. 29% of women; 7.5 of men(rape response services, rrsonline.org) • Approx 14000 Maine residents are victims of unwanted sexual activity in any given 12 month period(rrs.org) • 39% of victims who call in state hotlines do so within the first month following assault
  4. 4. • Almost 90% of those who call Maine's sexual assault crisis lines are women • Preble street(Portland) reports that 44% of women interviewed for their report, Women and Homelessness reported being a victim of sexual assault since becoming homeless.
  5. 5. • Rape is a crime of violence, not a “sexual” crime in the sense most people think of • Many, including national police organizations and the FBI, believe rape is one of the most underreported violent crimes • Rape and sexual assault happens at the same rate per capita regardless of where one lives > slight increase in college towns
  6. 6. • Many factors influence this crime >Socio- cultural >Family systems > Previous trauma history Once traumatized, people are more likely to be re-victimized. May lose, or have never developed knowledge of self protective behaviors
  7. 7. • Most victims know their perpetrator • Victims are often stalked prior to assault • Perpetrator knows patterns of behavior of victims
  8. 8. Rape Trauma Syndrome • Common reaction to rape or sexual assault • 3 phases (handout) • Relationship of symptoms to PTSD • Support, counseling can minimize PTSD effects • With any trauma , active coping vs. passive coping influences development of PTSD Active= decrease; passive = increase • Partner counseling
  9. 9. Prevention • Public Health Model – societal factors that influence the incidence of rape / sexual violence in our society • Changing social and cultural norms • FBI definitions recent change due to major public health initiative

