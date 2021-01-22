Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Female perpetrators of sexual abuse
• In contrast to male sex offenders, most female offenders were themselves sexually abused as children • Generally Caucasi...
• Typically, children are in care of the offender- babysitter, childcare, teacher, etc. • Almost half of sex offenses by w...
• Often do not identify as pedophile • Average age at conviction is younger than that of male offenders
Victims often older children – teachers and students, etc. Limited treatment options in most areas Treatment of choice is ...
• Societally seen as more heinous • Women viewed as nurturer, caregivers • Victims are more psychologically damaged when p...
• Victims are less believed • Less likely to receive help • Females can and do get put on registries
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HS207 Female perpetrators of sexual abuse

7 views

Published on

HS207

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HS207 Female perpetrators of sexual abuse

  1. 1. Female perpetrators of sexual abuse
  2. 2. • In contrast to male sex offenders, most female offenders were themselves sexually abused as children • Generally Caucasian • Usually no other criminal history
  3. 3. • Typically, children are in care of the offender- babysitter, childcare, teacher, etc. • Almost half of sex offenses by women were carried out with husbands or boyfriends
  4. 4. • Often do not identify as pedophile • Average age at conviction is younger than that of male offenders
  5. 5. Victims often older children – teachers and students, etc. Limited treatment options in most areas Treatment of choice is group as with men Underlying trauma isuees need to be addressed
  6. 6. • Societally seen as more heinous • Women viewed as nurturer, caregivers • Victims are more psychologically damaged when perpetrator is a female, especially a caregiver
  7. 7. • Victims are less believed • Less likely to receive help • Females can and do get put on registries

×