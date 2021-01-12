HM311 Ab103417 ch03

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.orgahima.org Introduction to Information Systems for Health Information Technology Chapter 3: Databases...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 2 Learning Objectives, 1 Assist in the development of a database Develop and manage the data dictio...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 3 Learning Objectives, 2 Differentiate between a data repository and a data warehouse Expound on th...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 4 Introduction, 1 Database: Organized collection of data, text, references, or pictures in a standa...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 5 Introduction, 2 Usage of database • Facilitate data sharing • Streamline workflow • Assist in cli...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 6 Requirements for Establishing a Database Should meet needs of facility Data set • Uniform Hospita...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 7 Database Management System, 1 Manipulates and controls the data stored within the database to mee...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 8 Database Management System, 2 Natural language queries Query by example • Boolean search • Wildca...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 9 Database Management System, 3 Data dictionary: Descriptive list of the names, definitions, and at...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 10 Database Management System, 4 Data dictionary • Metadata • Mask
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 11 Database Management System, 5 Data standards • Allow us to share data in a uniform way • Standar...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 12 Data Modeling, 1 Data modeling is the process of determining the users’ information needs and id...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 13 Data Modeling, 2 Entity relationship diagram • Entity: Person, location, thing, or concept • Att...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 14 Data Modeling Tools Computer-aided software engineering Data flow diagram Use case
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 15 Common Database Models, 1 Relational database model • Table • Types of fields • Alphabetic • Num...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 16 Common Database Models, 2 Relational database • Normalization • Query • Key field • Primary key ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 17 Common Database Models, 3 Hierarchical database model • Node and pointers • Organizational chart...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 18 Common Database Models, 4 Object-oriented database model • Text, images, audio, video, and other...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 19 Data Repository and Data Warehouse, 1 Data repository: Open-structure database in which data fro...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 20 Data Repository and Data Warehouse, 2 Data warehouse: Database that makes it possible to access ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 21 Data Mining, 1 Process of extracting and analyzing large volumes of data from a database for the...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 22 Data Mining, 2 Techniques • Anomaly detection • Association rule learning • Cluster analysis • C...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 23 Data Mining, 3 Online analytical processing • Data access architecture that allows the user to r...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 24 Data Mining, 4 Examples • Best practices in patient care • Medication adverse effects • Potentia...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HM311 Ab103417 ch03

13 views

Published on

HM311

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HM311 Ab103417 ch03

  1. 1. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.orgahima.org Introduction to Information Systems for Health Information Technology Chapter 3: Databases © 2020 American Health Information Management Association
  2. 2. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 2 Learning Objectives, 1 Assist in the development of a database Develop and manage the data dictionary Develop queries to retrieve data contained in the database Read and understand an entity-relationship diagram Identify the primary key contained in an entity
  3. 3. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 3 Learning Objectives, 2 Differentiate between a data repository and a data warehouse Expound on the ways that data mining can be useful Complete simple normalization of data Differentiate between the various types of data
  4. 4. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 4 Introduction, 1 Database: Organized collection of data, text, references, or pictures in a standardized format, typically stored in a computer system for multiple applications
  5. 5. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 5 Introduction, 2 Usage of database • Facilitate data sharing • Streamline workflow • Assist in clinical decision making • Provide information for managerial decision making • Provide data for data analysis Database administrator
  6. 6. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 6 Requirements for Establishing a Database Should meet needs of facility Data set • Uniform Hospital Discharge Data Set (U H D D S) • List of recommended data elements with uniform definitions that are relevant for a particular use
  7. 7. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 7 Database Management System, 1 Manipulates and controls the data stored within the database to meet the needs of the user • Parts of database management system (DBMS) • Data definition language • Data manipulation language • Data control language • Data dictionary
  8. 8. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 8 Database Management System, 2 Natural language queries Query by example • Boolean search • Wildcard search • Structured query language
  9. 9. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 9 Database Management System, 3 Data dictionary: Descriptive list of the names, definitions, and attributes of data elements to be collected in an information system or database whose purpose is to standardize definitions and ensure consistent use Data dictionary assists improving • Data quality • Data integrity • Documentation • Data analysis • Data reuse
  10. 10. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 10 Database Management System, 4 Data dictionary • Metadata • Mask
  11. 11. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 11 Database Management System, 5 Data standards • Allow us to share data in a uniform way • Standards development organization Data exchange standards
  12. 12. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 12 Data Modeling, 1 Data modeling is the process of determining the users’ information needs and identifying relationships among the data • Conceptual data model • Physical data model • Logical data model
  13. 13. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 13 Data Modeling, 2 Entity relationship diagram • Entity: Person, location, thing, or concept • Attribute: Facts or data about entity • Relationships • One-to-one: Patient has one attending physician • One-to-many: Patient may have multiple lab tests • Many-to-many: Lab tests may be performed on multiple patients
  14. 14. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 14 Data Modeling Tools Computer-aided software engineering Data flow diagram Use case
  15. 15. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 15 Common Database Models, 1 Relational database model • Table • Types of fields • Alphabetic • Numeric • Alphanumeric • Time and date • Autonumbering
  16. 16. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 16 Common Database Models, 2 Relational database • Normalization • Query • Key field • Primary key • Foreign key
  17. 17. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 17 Common Database Models, 3 Hierarchical database model • Node and pointers • Organizational chart • Parent-child relationship Network database model • Owners and members • Pointers
  18. 18. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 18 Common Database Models, 4 Object-oriented database model • Text, images, audio, video, and other objects • Java Multidimensional database model • Data warehouses
  19. 19. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 19 Data Repository and Data Warehouse, 1 Data repository: Open-structure database in which data from multiple information systems are stored so that an integrated, multidisciplinary view of the data can be achieved in a single source • Contains clinical, administrative, and financial data • Clinical data repository
  20. 20. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 20 Data Repository and Data Warehouse, 2 Data warehouse: Database that makes it possible to access data from multiple databases and combine the results into a single query and reporting interface • Data mart
  21. 21. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 21 Data Mining, 1 Process of extracting and analyzing large volumes of data from a database for the purpose of identifying hidden and sometimes subtle relationships that would be unnoticed without the analysis
  22. 22. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 22 Data Mining, 2 Techniques • Anomaly detection • Association rule learning • Cluster analysis • Classification analysis • Regression analysis
  23. 23. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 23 Data Mining, 3 Online analytical processing • Data access architecture that allows the user to retrieve specific information from a large volume of data • Methods • Drilling down into the data • Consolidation • “Slicing and dicing”
  24. 24. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 24 Data Mining, 4 Examples • Best practices in patient care • Medication adverse effects • Potential fraud and abuse violations • Patterns of mortality and morbidity • Patterns of denials

×