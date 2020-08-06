Hm 418 harris ch07 ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chapter Seven Synergistic Interprofessional Teams: Essential Drivers of Person-Centered Care
Introduction • To Err Is Human report (1999) – Preventable errors attributed to organizational structures, incomplete info...
Types of Team Composition • Nuances around member composition – e.g. distinctions between multidisciplinary and interdisci...
Types of Team Composition—cont’d • Interdisciplinary Teams – Recognize the interdependence of members who come together to...
Types of Team Composition—cont’d • Multidisciplinary Teams – Engage the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members wh...
Teams versus Groups • Groups – Have individual accountability to complete work – Come together to share information – Comp...
Teams versus Groups—cont’d • Teams – Have individual and mutual accountability – Come together for discussion, problem sol...
Individual versus Team Performance • Determination of need for individual or team efforts • Tension between individual and...
Types of Team Composition • Team Structures – Committees and councils • May result from expectations held by regulators or...
Stages of Team Development • Forming: Orientation where members define interpersonal boundaries and task behaviors • Storm...
Stages of Team Development—cont’d • Performing: Members are productive and work for the common goal of the group – Interpe...
Building an Effective Team • Six Rules of Synergy and Team Building – Define a clear purpose – Actively listen – Maintain ...
Barriers to Team Effectiveness • Common Pitfalls – Inability to trust or rely on team members – Fear – Unresolved conflict...
Communications Processes Supporting Teamwork • Brainstorming – Sessions generate a large number of ideas coming from team ...
Strategies for Work Management • SBAR communication – Developed by Kaiser Permanente – Provide communication by using form...
Teamwork Strategies • Team STEPPS – Created by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and Department of Def...
Synergy and Creativity • Synergy – Product of effective work teams – Synergy experienced by members of teams often describ...
Appreciative Inquiry • Art and practice of asking questions that strengthen a system’s capacity to apprehend, anticipate, ...
Transformational Leadership • Leadership that extends beyond transactions • Change or transformation of both leader and fo...
Innovation • Innovative Project Team – Ensure integrity and sustainability of project’s outcomes can adapt to the changing...
Summary • Effective project and program management depends on ability to facilitate teams and guide them to successful goa...
Summary—cont’d • The five stages of team development— forming, storming, norming, performing, and adjourning—are the platf...
Summary—cont’d • Strategies directed toward building trust, effective communication, curiosity, and innovation will serve ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hm 418 harris ch07 ppt

34 views

Published on

Hm 418 harris ch07 ppt

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hm 418 harris ch07 ppt

  1. 1. Chapter Seven Synergistic Interprofessional Teams: Essential Drivers of Person-Centered Care
  2. 2. Introduction • To Err Is Human report (1999) – Preventable errors attributed to organizational structures, incomplete information, failures in communication, and faulty systems and processes • IOM’s Crossing the Quality Chasm report – Lack of ability for healthcare systems to translate knowledge into practice related to quality and safety
  3. 3. Types of Team Composition • Nuances around member composition – e.g. distinctions between multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary teams • Multidisciplinary: reinforces consistency in defined disciplinary outcomes • Interdisciplinary: brings synergy and new possibilities • Purpose of each composition aligns with IOM’s six aims
  4. 4. Types of Team Composition—cont’d • Interdisciplinary Teams – Recognize the interdependence of members who come together to understand complex situations or solve complex problems – Require the knowledge, skills, and abilities of diverse individuals who cannot be successful without one another
  5. 5. Types of Team Composition—cont’d • Multidisciplinary Teams – Engage the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members who work in parallel with distinct responsibilities to accomplish a shared goal – Bring out synergy and new possibilities, whereas multidisciplinary teams reinforce consistency in defined disciplinary outcomes
  6. 6. Teams versus Groups • Groups – Have individual accountability to complete work – Come together to share information – Complete individual work or tasks based on role – Are focused on their own challenges and interests – Have a purpose and goals directed by a manager
  7. 7. Teams versus Groups—cont’d • Teams – Have individual and mutual accountability – Come together for discussion, problem solving, and planning – Focus on collective goals and work products – Have a purpose, work, and goals shaped by leader in conjunction with the members
  8. 8. Individual versus Team Performance • Determination of need for individual or team efforts • Tension between individual and team productivity • Role of project manager or team leader
  9. 9. Types of Team Composition • Team Structures – Committees and councils • May result from expectations held by regulators or governing boards and have defined responsibility and authority directed toward ongoing work – Task forces and ad hoc teams • Often created to address an issue or need that has arisen
  10. 10. Stages of Team Development • Forming: Orientation where members define interpersonal boundaries and task behaviors • Storming: Resisting group influence or task requirements, characterized by interpersonal conflict • Norming: Resistance declines and cohesion emerges as expectations and roles are accepted – Members feel free to share thoughts and ideas
  11. 11. Stages of Team Development—cont’d • Performing: Members are productive and work for the common goal of the group – Interpersonal relations drive activities and results • Adjourning: Team dissolves because the tasks have been completed and the goals achieved
  12. 12. Building an Effective Team • Six Rules of Synergy and Team Building – Define a clear purpose – Actively listen – Maintain honesty – Demonstrate compassion – Commit to resolution of conflicts – Be flexible
  13. 13. Barriers to Team Effectiveness • Common Pitfalls – Inability to trust or rely on team members – Fear – Unresolved conflict – Lack of commitment – Low standards and the avoidance of accountability – Attention to personal gain rather than results of team • Avoided with effective leadership
  14. 14. Communications Processes Supporting Teamwork • Brainstorming – Sessions generate a large number of ideas coming from team members, directed toward team goals • Nominal group – Process starts with a stated objective and proceeds with each member writing his or her own list of possible solutions • Reduce number of ideas by group voting
  15. 15. Strategies for Work Management • SBAR communication – Developed by Kaiser Permanente – Provide communication by using format of situation, background, assessment, and recommendation – Template: brief summary outline, background information, assessment component, recommendation
  16. 16. Teamwork Strategies • Team STEPPS – Created by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and Department of Defense – Evidence-based teamwork model developed to describe necessary skills and behaviors for team outcomes – Model includes skills for leadership, mutual support, situation monitoring, communication
  17. 17. Synergy and Creativity • Synergy – Product of effective work teams – Synergy experienced by members of teams often described as growth derived from relationships, feedback, and insights gained from experience – Attributes that contribute to synergy emerge through interactions of team members by active listening, contributing, motivation, and cognition
  18. 18. Appreciative Inquiry • Art and practice of asking questions that strengthen a system’s capacity to apprehend, anticipate, and heighten positive potential • Brings attention to strengths within teams or organizations and highlights those things that can be replicated • Four stages: discovery, dream, design, and destiny
  19. 19. Transformational Leadership • Leadership that extends beyond transactions • Change or transformation of both leader and follower that occurs when leaders broaden, extend, and elevate the interests of employees • Generate awareness and acceptance of the purposes and mission of the group • Stir employees to look beyond their own self- interest for the good of the group
  20. 20. Innovation • Innovative Project Team – Ensure integrity and sustainability of project’s outcomes can adapt to the changing demands of both the internal and external environments – Advance collective interest of the organization by those outcomes – Goal of and standard for high-functioning innovative systems • Sustained project outcomes and effective teams
  21. 21. Summary • Effective project and program management depends on ability to facilitate teams and guide them to successful goal attainment. • Time spent on understanding team dynamics is time well spent. • Should be followed by leadership development to support and sustain trust, satisfaction, and accomplishment of goals by creating a space where curiosity and innovation are the norm.
  22. 22. Summary—cont’d • The five stages of team development— forming, storming, norming, performing, and adjourning—are the platform on which effective teams can be built. • The Challenge to synergistic, interprofessional teams is to adopt an aptitude of innovation that is disciplined, constantly inquiring, and reassessing.
  23. 23. Summary—cont’d • Strategies directed toward building trust, effective communication, curiosity, and innovation will serve organizations well as they address the demands placed on the industry for healthcare delivery redesign.

×