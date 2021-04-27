BA104 Chapter 11

Successfully reported this slideshow.
©McGraw-Hill Education. LEARNING OBJECTIVES (LO) AFTER READING CHAPTER 11, YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO: (1 of 2) 1. Describe the...
©McGraw-Hill Education. LEARNING OBJECTIVES (LO) AFTER READING CHAPTER 11, YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO: (2 of 2) 4. Recognize th...
©McGraw-Hill Education. 11-4 VIZIO, INC.—BUILDING A SMART TV BRAND AT A GREAT VALUE Largest U.S.-based TV maker? Vizio! St...
©McGraw-Hill Education. NATURE AND IMPORTANCE OF PRICE WHAT IS A PRICE? Price Barter Price equation Calculating a final pr...
©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-1 The “price” a buyer pays can take different names depending on what is purchased. Acce...
©McGraw-Hill Education. NATURE AND IMPORTANCE OF PRICE PRICE AS AN INDICATOR OF VALUE Value Value pricing: increasing prod...
©McGraw-Hill Education. MARKETING MATTERS Does Spirit Airlines Engage in Value Pricing? It depends on the benefits to pass...
©McGraw-Hill Education. NATURE AND IMPORTANCE OF PRICE PRICE IN THE MARKETING MIX Profit Equation Profit = Total Revenue –...
©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-2 Four approaches for selecting an approximate price level Access the text alternative f...
©McGraw-Hill Education. DEMAND-ORIENTED PRICING APPROACHES Skimming Pricing Penetration Pricing Prestige Pricing Rolex Ad ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-3 For prestige pricing, the demand curve for high-quality products is backward sloping. ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. MARKETING MATTERS Energizer’s Lesson in Price Perception—Value Energizer priced advanced formula a...
©McGraw-Hill Education. DEMAND-ORIENTED PRICING APPROACHES Odd-Even Pricing Target Pricing Bundle Pricing Yield Management...
©McGraw-Hill Education. COST-ORIENTED PRICING APPROACHES Standard markup pricing • Cost • Selling price Cost-plus pricing ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. PROFIT-ORIENTED PRICING APPROACHES Target Profit Pricing Target Return-on- Sales Pricing Target Re...
©McGraw-Hill Education. COMPETITION-ORIENTED PRICING APPROACHES Customary Pricing Above-, At-, or Below-Market Pricing Los...
©McGraw-Hill Education. APPLYING MARKETING METRICS Are Red Bull Prices Above or At or Below the Market? Price Premium (%) ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. ESTIMATING DEMAND AND REVENUE Estimating Demand Demand Curve Demand Factors 1. Consumer Tastes 2. ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-4 Demand curves for Red Baron frozen cheese pizza showing the effect on annual sales by ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. ESTIMATING DEMAND AND REVENUE Estimating Demand Movement along versus shift of a demand curve • Mo...
©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-4A Demand curves for Red Baron frozen cheese pizza showing the effect on annual sales by...
©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-4B Demand curves for Red Baron frozen cheese pizza showing the effect on annual sales by...
©McGraw-Hill Education. ESTIMATING DEMAND AND REVENUE Price Elasticity of Demand Price elasticity of demand • Elastic dema...
©McGraw-Hill Education. ESTIMATING DEMAND AND REVENUE Fundamentals of Estimating Revenue Total Revenue (TR) Total Revenue ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. DETERMINING COST, VOLUME, AND PROFIT RELATIONSHIPS THE IMPORTANCE OF CONTROLLING COSTS Total Cost ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-5 Fundamental cost concepts Access the text alternative for these images. 11-27
©McGraw-Hill Education. DETERMINING COST, VOLUME, AND PROFIT RELATIONSHIPS BREAK-EVEN ANALYSIS Break-Even Analysis Break-E...
©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-6 Calculating a break-even point for the picture frame store shows its profit starts at ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-7 Break-even analysis chart for a picture frame store shows the break-even point at 400 ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. IDENTIFYING PRICING OBJECTIVES AND CONSTRAINTS IDENTIFYING PRICING OBJECTIVES Pricing Objectives •...
©McGraw-Hill Education. IDENTIFYING PRICING OBJECTIVES AND CONSTRAINTS IDENTIFYING PRICING CONSTRAINTS Pricing Constraints...
©McGraw-Hill Education. IDENTIFYING PRICING OBJECTIVES AND CONSTRAINTS LEGAL AND ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS Legal and Ethical ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. SETTING A FINAL PRICE (1 of 2) Step 1: select an approximate price level • Balance between factors...
©McGraw-Hill Education. SETTING A FINAL PRICE (2 of 2) Step 3: make special adjustments to the list or quoted price • Disc...
©McGraw-Hill Education. MAKING RESPONSIBLE DECISIONS The Ethics and Economics of Surge Pricing Uber and Lyft provide on-de...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Price (P) A price (P) is the money or other considerations (including other products and services)...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Value Value is the ratio of perceived benefits to price; or Value = (Perceived benefits divided by...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Profit Equation The profit equation is: Profit = Total revenue − Total cost; or Profit = (Unit pri...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Pricing Objectives Pricing objectives specify the role of price in an organization’s marketing and...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Pricing Constraints Pricing constraints are factors that limit the range of prices a firm may set....
©McGraw-Hill Education. Demand Curve A demand curve is a graph relating the quantity sold and price, which shows the maxim...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Price Elasticity of Demand The price elasticity of demand is the percentage change in quantity dem...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Total Revenue (TR) Total revenue (TR) is the total money received from the sale of a product. 11-44
©McGraw-Hill Education. Total Cost (TC) Total cost (TC) is the total expense incurred by a firm in producing and marketing...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Break-Even Analysis Break-even analysis is a technique that analyzes the relationship between tota...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Skimming Pricing Skimming pricing involves setting the highest initial price that customers who re...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Penetration pricing involves setting a low initial price on a new product to appeal immediately to...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Prestige Pricing Prestige pricing involves setting a high price so that quality- or status-conscio...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Odd-Even Pricing Odd-even pricing involves setting prices a few dollars or cents under an even num...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Target Pricing Target pricing consists of (1) estimating the price that ultimate consumers would b...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Bundle Pricing Bundle pricing involves the marketing of two or more products in a single package p...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Yield Management Pricing Yield management pricing involves the charging of different prices to max...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Customary Pricing Customary pricing involves setting a price that is dictated by tradition, a stan...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Above-, At-, or Below-Market Pricing Above-, at, or below-market pricing involves setting a market...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Loss-Leader Pricing Loss-leader pricing involves deliberately selling a product below its customar...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Standard Markup Pricing Standard markup pricing involves adding a fixed percentage to the cost of ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Cost-Plus Pricing Cost-plus pricing involves summing the total unit cost of providing a product or...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Target Profit Pricing Target profit pricing involves setting an annual target of a specific dollar...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Target Return-on-Sales Pricing Target return-on-sales pricing involves setting a price to achieve ...
©McGraw-Hill Education. Target return-on-investment pricing involves setting a price to achieve an annual target return-on...
  1. 1. ©McGraw-Hill Education. All rights reserved. Authorized only for instructor use in the classroom. No reproduction or further distribution permitted without the prior written consent of McGraw-Hill Education. Pricing Products and Services Roger A. Kerin Steven W. H artley MARKETING THE CORE Eighth Edition CHAPTER 11
  2. 2. ©McGraw-Hill Education. LEARNING OBJECTIVES (LO) AFTER READING CHAPTER 11, YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO: (1 of 2) 1. Describe the nature and importance of pricing and the approaches used to select an approximate price level. 2. Explain what a demand curve is and the role of revenues in pricing decisions. 3. Explain the role of costs in pricing decisions and describe how combinations of price, fixed cost, and unit variable cost affect a firm’s break-even point. 11-2
  3. 3. ©McGraw-Hill Education. LEARNING OBJECTIVES (LO) AFTER READING CHAPTER 11, YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO: (2 of 2) 4. Recognize the objectives a firm has in setting prices and the constraints that restrict the range of prices a firm can charge. 5. Describe the steps taken in setting a final price. 11-3
  4. 4. ©McGraw-Hill Education. 11-4 VIZIO, INC.—BUILDING A SMART TV BRAND AT A GREAT VALUE Largest U.S.-based TV maker? Vizio! Strategy: affordable HDTVs • Did not invest in expensive manufacturing facilities. • Sold at Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Target. • The smart TV market leader in North America. • Value-based pricing strategy. Vizio Video 11-4
  5. 5. ©McGraw-Hill Education. NATURE AND IMPORTANCE OF PRICE WHAT IS A PRICE? Price Barter Price equation Calculating a final price The price equation Final Price = List Price – (Incentives + Allowances) + Extra Fees 11-5 ©CTK/Alamy Stock Photo; ©Drive Images/Alamy Stock Photo
  6. 6. ©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-1 The “price” a buyer pays can take different names depending on what is purchased. Access the text alternative for these images.
  7. 7. ©McGraw-Hill Education. NATURE AND IMPORTANCE OF PRICE PRICE AS AN INDICATOR OF VALUE Value Value pricing: increasing product/service benefits while maintaining or decreasing price Value = Perceived Benefits Price 11-7
  8. 8. ©McGraw-Hill Education. MARKETING MATTERS Does Spirit Airlines Engage in Value Pricing? It depends on the benefits to passengers, and the price they are willing to pay: • Yes – cheap fare • No – want more benefits 11-8 ©Sam Pollitt/Alamy Stock Photo
  9. 9. ©McGraw-Hill Education. NATURE AND IMPORTANCE OF PRICE PRICE IN THE MARKETING MIX Profit Equation Profit = Total Revenue – Total Cost Profit = (Unit Price ´ Quantity Sold) – (Fixed Cost + Variable Cost) 11-9
  10. 10. ©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-2 Four approaches for selecting an approximate price level Access the text alternative for these images. 11-10
  11. 11. ©McGraw-Hill Education. DEMAND-ORIENTED PRICING APPROACHES Skimming Pricing Penetration Pricing Prestige Pricing Rolex Ad 11-11
  12. 12. ©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-3 For prestige pricing, the demand curve for high-quality products is backward sloping. Access the text alternative for these images. 11-12
  13. 13. ©McGraw-Hill Education. MARKETING MATTERS Energizer’s Lesson in Price Perception—Value Energizer priced advanced formula at same price as its standard battery. But, Energizer lost market share because consumers thought low price equals low quality. Energizer Ad 11-13 ©Joe Marino/Bill Cantrell/UPI/Newscom
  14. 14. ©McGraw-Hill Education. DEMAND-ORIENTED PRICING APPROACHES Odd-Even Pricing Target Pricing Bundle Pricing Yield Management Pricing 11-14
  15. 15. ©McGraw-Hill Education. COST-ORIENTED PRICING APPROACHES Standard markup pricing • Cost • Selling price Cost-plus pricing • Cost-plus percentage-of-cost pricing • Cost-plus fixed-fee pricing 11-15 ©andresr/E+/Getty Images; ©Stan Rohrer/Alamy Stock Photo
  16. 16. ©McGraw-Hill Education. PROFIT-ORIENTED PRICING APPROACHES Target Profit Pricing Target Return-on- Sales Pricing Target Return-on- Investment Pricing 11-16 ©Jane Westerlund
  17. 17. ©McGraw-Hill Education. COMPETITION-ORIENTED PRICING APPROACHES Customary Pricing Above-, At-, or Below-Market Pricing Loss-Leader Pricing 11-17
  18. 18. ©McGraw-Hill Education. APPLYING MARKETING METRICS Are Red Bull Prices Above or At or Below the Market? Price Premium (%) Price Premium (%) = Dollar Sales ($) Market Share for a Brand Unit Volume (#) Market Share for a Brand – 1 $$ Sales Market Share $$ Sales Market Share Brand 2016 2015 2016 2015 Red Bull 38% 37% 33% 33% Monster 18 17 8 9 Rockstar 7 8 8 9 Other 37 38 40 40 100% 100% 100% 100% 11-18
  19. 19. ©McGraw-Hill Education. ESTIMATING DEMAND AND REVENUE Estimating Demand Demand Curve Demand Factors 1. Consumer Tastes 2. Price and Availability of Similar Products 3. Consumer Income 11-19
  20. 20. ©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-4 Demand curves for Red Baron frozen cheese pizza showing the effect on annual sales by a change in price caused by (A) a movement along the demand curve and (B) a shift of the demand curve 11-20
  21. 21. ©McGraw-Hill Education. ESTIMATING DEMAND AND REVENUE Estimating Demand Movement along versus shift of a demand curve • Movement along a demand curve • Shift in the demand curve 11-21
  22. 22. ©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-4A Demand curves for Red Baron frozen cheese pizza showing the effect on annual sales by a change in price caused by a movement along the demand curve. Access the text alternative for these images. 11-22
  23. 23. ©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-4B Demand curves for Red Baron frozen cheese pizza showing the effect on annual sales by a change in price caused by a shift of the demand curve. Access the text alternative for these images. 11-23
  24. 24. ©McGraw-Hill Education. ESTIMATING DEMAND AND REVENUE Price Elasticity of Demand Price elasticity of demand • Elastic demand: 1% decrease in price yields +1% in demand • Inelastic demand: 1% decrease in price yields -1% in demand. Price Elasticity of Demand (E) = Percentage Change in Quantity Demanded Percentage Change in Price 11-24
  25. 25. ©McGraw-Hill Education. ESTIMATING DEMAND AND REVENUE Fundamentals of Estimating Revenue Total Revenue (TR) Total Revenue = Price × Quantity Total Profit = Total Revenue – Total Cost 11-25
  26. 26. ©McGraw-Hill Education. DETERMINING COST, VOLUME, AND PROFIT RELATIONSHIPS THE IMPORTANCE OF CONTROLLING COSTS Total Cost (TC) Fixed Cost (FC) Variable Cost (VC) Unit Variable Cost (UVC) 11-26
  27. 27. ©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-5 Fundamental cost concepts Access the text alternative for these images. 11-27
  28. 28. ©McGraw-Hill Education. DETERMINING COST, VOLUME, AND PROFIT RELATIONSHIPS BREAK-EVEN ANALYSIS Break-Even Analysis Break-Even Point (BEP) Break-Even Chart BEPQuantity = Fixed Cost Unit Price – Unit Variable Cost = FC P – UVC 11-28
  29. 29. ©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-6 Calculating a break-even point for the picture frame store shows its profit starts at 400 framed pictures per year Access the text alternative for these images. 11-29
  30. 30. ©McGraw-Hill Education. FIGURE 11-7 Break-even analysis chart for a picture frame store shows the break-even point at 400 pictures Access the text alternative for these images. 11-30
  31. 31. ©McGraw-Hill Education. IDENTIFYING PRICING OBJECTIVES AND CONSTRAINTS IDENTIFYING PRICING OBJECTIVES Pricing Objectives • Profit • Managing for Long-Run Profits • Maximizing Current Profit • Target Return (ROI) • Sales Revenue ($) • Market Share ($ or #) • Unit Volume (#) • Survival • Social Responsibility 11-31
  32. 32. ©McGraw-Hill Education. IDENTIFYING PRICING OBJECTIVES AND CONSTRAINTS IDENTIFYING PRICING CONSTRAINTS Pricing Constraints • Demand for the product class (Cars), product group (Sedan), and brand (Toyota Camry) • Newness of the product: stage in the product life cycle • Cost of producing and marketing the product • Competitors’ prices 11-32 ©Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
  33. 33. ©McGraw-Hill Education. IDENTIFYING PRICING OBJECTIVES AND CONSTRAINTS LEGAL AND ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS Legal and Ethical Considerations • Price Fixing • Price Discrimination • Deceptive Pricing • Predatory Pricing 11-33
  34. 34. ©McGraw-Hill Education. SETTING A FINAL PRICE (1 of 2) Step 1: select an approximate price level • Balance between factors driving price higher and forces that drive price down Step 2: set the list or quoted price • One-price policy • Dynamic price policy CarMax Ad 11-34
  35. 35. ©McGraw-Hill Education. SETTING A FINAL PRICE (2 of 2) Step 3: make special adjustments to the list or quoted price • Discounts • Quantity • Seasonal • Trade (functional) • Cash • Allowances • Trade-in • Promotional 11-35 ©DBurke/Alamy Stock Photo
  36. 36. ©McGraw-Hill Education. MAKING RESPONSIBLE DECISIONS The Ethics and Economics of Surge Pricing Uber and Lyft provide on-demand transportation: • “Surge” or “prime- time” pricing during peak demand times • Where do you stand on this issue? 11-36 ©Imaginechina/AP Images
  37. 37. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Price (P) A price (P) is the money or other considerations (including other products and services) exchanged for the ownership or use of a product or service. 11-37
  38. 38. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Value Value is the ratio of perceived benefits to price; or Value = (Perceived benefits divided by Price). 11-38
  39. 39. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Profit Equation The profit equation is: Profit = Total revenue − Total cost; or Profit = (Unit price × Quantity sold) − (Fixed cost + Variable cost). 11-39
  40. 40. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Pricing Objectives Pricing objectives specify the role of price in an organization’s marketing and strategic plans. 11-40
  41. 41. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Pricing Constraints Pricing constraints are factors that limit the range of prices a firm may set. 11-41
  42. 42. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Demand Curve A demand curve is a graph relating the quantity sold and price, which shows the maximum number of units that will be sold at a given price. 11-42
  43. 43. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Price Elasticity of Demand The price elasticity of demand is the percentage change in quantity demanded relative to a percentage change in price. 11-43
  44. 44. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Total Revenue (TR) Total revenue (TR) is the total money received from the sale of a product. 11-44
  45. 45. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Total Cost (TC) Total cost (TC) is the total expense incurred by a firm in producing and marketing a product. Total cost is the sum of fixed cost and variable cost. 11-45
  46. 46. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Break-Even Analysis Break-even analysis is a technique that analyzes the relationship between total revenue and total cost to determine profitability at various levels of output. 11-46
  47. 47. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Skimming Pricing Skimming pricing involves setting the highest initial price that customers who really desire the product are willing to pay when introducing a new or innovative product. 11-47
  48. 48. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Penetration pricing involves setting a low initial price on a new product to appeal immediately to the mass market. Penetration Pricing 11-48
  49. 49. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Prestige Pricing Prestige pricing involves setting a high price so that quality- or status-conscious consumers will be attracted to the product and buy it. 11-49
  50. 50. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Odd-Even Pricing Odd-even pricing involves setting prices a few dollars or cents under an even number. 11-50
  51. 51. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Target Pricing Target pricing consists of (1) estimating the price that ultimate consumers would be willing to pay for a product, (2) working backward through markups taken by retailers and wholesalers to determine what price to charge wholesalers, and then (3) deliberately adjusting the composition and features of the product to achieve the target price to consumers. 11-51
  52. 52. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Bundle Pricing Bundle pricing involves the marketing of two or more products in a single package price. 11-52
  53. 53. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Yield Management Pricing Yield management pricing involves the charging of different prices to maximize revenue for a set amount of capacity at any given time. 11-53
  54. 54. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Customary Pricing Customary pricing involves setting a price that is dictated by tradition, a standardized channel of distribution, or other competitive factors. 11-54
  55. 55. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Above-, At-, or Below-Market Pricing Above-, at, or below-market pricing involves setting a market price for a product or product class based on a subjective feel for the competitors’ price or market price as the benchmark. 11-55
  56. 56. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Loss-Leader Pricing Loss-leader pricing involves deliberately selling a product below its customary price, not to increase sales, but to attract customers’attention in hopes that they will buy other products with large markups as well. 11-56
  57. 57. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Standard Markup Pricing Standard markup pricing involves adding a fixed percentage to the cost of all items in a specific product class. 11-57
  58. 58. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Cost-Plus Pricing Cost-plus pricing involves summing the total unit cost of providing a product or service and adding a specific amount to the cost to arrive at a price. 11-58
  59. 59. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Target Profit Pricing Target profit pricing involves setting an annual target of a specific dollar volume of profit. 11-59
  60. 60. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Target Return-on-Sales Pricing Target return-on-sales pricing involves setting a price to achieve a profit that is a specified percentage of the sales volume. 11-60
  61. 61. ©McGraw-Hill Education. Target return-on-investment pricing involves setting a price to achieve an annual target return-on-investment (ROI). Target Return-on-Investment Pricing 11-61

