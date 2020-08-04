Beacon Power Systems

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Beacon is an energy storage and power electronics company with a goal to provide affordable renewable energy products and solutions to every household in India.
Beacon has grown in stature to occupy a position of eminence as a premier manufacturer of batteries and power electronics products.

  2. 2.  Beacon is an energy storage and power electronics company with a goal to provide affordable renewable energy products and solutions to every household in India. Established in the year 1995,from small beginnings Beacon has grown in stature to occupy a position of eminence as a premier manufacturer of batteries and power electronics products. Beacon relies on advanced technologies to stay ahead of the curve in bringing out advanced IOT enabled and AI powered storage solutions and power backup system to market.
  3. 3. .Installation .Fabrication .Customer Care
  4. 4. Contact Us Today  Website - https://www.beaconpowersys.com/  Email - Info@beaconpowersys.com  Sales & Marketing - 1800 599 0011

