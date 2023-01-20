Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

ARALING PANLIPUNAN 9 REVIEWER (1ST QTR.).pptx

Jan. 20, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

GCF - Our added value in the luxury, fashion & lifestyle sector 0123.pdf
Clarisse35
4394412.ppt
VINODVISHWAKARMA54
FINAL Accounts.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
Kotak Guaranteed Savings Plan - Kotak Life
ShaunakPatel19
THEORY BASE OF ACCOUNTING.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
Short term decision making.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
list-of-corporates.pdf
SaurbhPund
LEDGER.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
1 of 13 Ad

ARALING PANLIPUNAN 9 REVIEWER (1ST QTR.).pptx

Jan. 20, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

This is an Araling Panlipunan 9 EKONOMIKS Reviewer for the half of 1st Quarter

This is an Araling Panlipunan 9 EKONOMIKS Reviewer for the half of 1st Quarter

Economy & Finance
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
10.5k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
305k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
21.2k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25.7k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
1.1k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
8.2k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

GCF - Our added value in the luxury, fashion & lifestyle sector 0123.pdf
Clarisse35
0 views
4394412.ppt
VINODVISHWAKARMA54
1 view
FINAL Accounts.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
3 views
Kotak Guaranteed Savings Plan - Kotak Life
ShaunakPatel19
0 views
THEORY BASE OF ACCOUNTING.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
3 views
Short term decision making.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
4 views
list-of-corporates.pdf
SaurbhPund
0 views
LEDGER.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
4 views
Methods of Valuing Material Issues.pptx
VasanthSenthil3
4 views
MCQ PPT ACCOUNTs.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
3 views
AFM ppt.pptx
KhushbooJoshiSBS
4 views
Global risks and prospects infographic January 2023 Circulo de Empresarios
Círculo de Empresarios
0 views
Tragedy of the Commons.pptx
Jon Newland
2 views
AFM PRESENTATION 1.pptx
KhushbooJoshiSBS
2 views
Acko.pptx
ShindeChaitanyaShara
0 views
kredit syariah motor bandung O8I5-7565-7I84, kredit syariah motor bekasi
Kredit Mobil Syariah
5 views
Habib Bank Limited Financial Report
Shoaib Rais
3 views
Zyte - Your Data Partner
PamelaHickson
3 views
ACCOUNTING FOR TAX,IND AS- 12.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
3 views
Ind ­AS 103.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
4 views
GCF - Our added value in the luxury, fashion & lifestyle sector 0123.pdf
Clarisse35
0 views
47 slides
4394412.ppt
VINODVISHWAKARMA54
1 view
16 slides
FINAL Accounts.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
3 views
138 slides
Kotak Guaranteed Savings Plan - Kotak Life
ShaunakPatel19
0 views
14 slides
THEORY BASE OF ACCOUNTING.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
3 views
257 slides
Short term decision making.pptx
HARSHITGARG688173
4 views
35 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.2k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.2k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.1k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

ARALING PANLIPUNAN 9 REVIEWER (1ST QTR.).pptx

  1. 1. ARALING PANLIPUNAN 9 REVIEWER 1ST Quarter 1st Long Test
  2. 2. LESSONS IN AP 9 (1ST QTR. 1ST LONG TEST - Mahalagang Konsepto ng Ekonomiks - Konsepto ng Kakapusan - Pangangailangan at Kagustuhan Monday, February 1, 20XX Sample Footer Text 2
  3. 3. Mahalagang Konsepto ng Ekonomiks 1ST Quarter 1st Long Test
  4. 4. 5
  5. 5. Konsepto ng Kakapusan 1ST Quarter 1st Long Test
  6. 6. 7
  7. 7. 9
  8. 8. Pangangailangan at Kagustuhan 1ST Quarter 1st Long Test
  9. 9. THE END  1ST Quarter 1st Long Test

×