Jun. 22, 2022
Healthcare

Are you looking for dentists in North York? At Bayview Village Dental, our emergency dentists near you provide the quality dental care you can trust. At Bayview Village Dental in North York, ON, we treat our patients as family members. Our north york dentist accepts new patients near you and close-by areas. We offer Teeth Whitening, Dental Veneers, Root Canal Therapy, Orthodontics, Invisalign, Dental Crowns, Dental Bridges, Dental Implants, Dental Cleanings, Comprehensive Exams, and more.

Invisalign is the clear alternative to braces for a variety of reasons.-converted.pptx

  1. 1. Invisalign is the clear alternative to braces for a variety of reasons.
  2. 2. A crooked smile can lower your self-esteem and make it difficult to work and socialize. If one of your biggest fears is that your teeth aren't straight, Invisalign in North York can be a good option for you. Some consumers are still unaware of this novel aligning therapy and assume that traditional metal braces are their only option for straighter teeth,delaying their smiletransformation. Our staff at Bayview Village Dental explains five reasons why you should invest in Invisalign for a straighter smile in this post. What is Invisalign? Invisalign is a system of clear, removable aligners that are changed out every one to two weeks to reposition your teeth into a more ideal position. Our dentist in North York creates these aligners specifically for you based on a fullyindividualized treatmentplan. Invisalign can help with a range of oral health problems, including: Overcrowding Crossbite Gapped teeth
  3. 3. Bite- size Underbites Overbites If you select Invisalign, our dentist in your area will use cutting-edge technology to develop a 3D model of your mouthand plan outyour entire smile change frombeginning to end. Invisalign is a great option for a variety ofreasons. Here are the top reasons why Bayview Village Dental recommends Invisalign: #1 Convenience Because they use sharp metal brackets and exposed wires, traditional metal braces can be rather unpleasant. They can cause painful sores by scraping against your inner cheeks, gums, and tongue. Invisalign, on the other hand, is designed to fit your teeth properly and employs smooth aligners with no rough edges.
  4. 4. #2 Affordability Because Invisalign aligners are removable, you may remove them for eating and cleaning, making them a far more convenient option than traditional metal braces. While you must wear your aligners for 22 hours a day to achieve the optimum outcomes, being able to remove them for meals is beneficial. #3 Aesthetics One of the main reasons patients choose Invisalign is that the aligners are fully transparent, making them almost invisible in the mouth.This means you won't have to put up with a huge, metallic smile for months,and you'll be able to smile confidently while having your smilemakeover. #4 QuickResults Invisalign can produce effects in as little as three months if you are dedicated to wearing your aligners. Traditional metal braces do not provide this benefit. #5 Fewer Visits to the DentalOffice You won't have to visit Bayview Village Dental for a progress check more than once every six weeks if you choose Invisalign. This is a significant time-saver as compared to the required appointments for tightening every two weeks withmetal braces.
  5. 5. Are you considering Invisalign? If the aforementioned advantages have peaked your interest in Invisalign,don't hesitate to schedule a consultation with our staff at Bayview Village Dental. We're excited to get you started on this convenient,discrete, and cutting-edge alignment treatment.
  6. 6. Thank you (416) 224-1775 2901 BayviewAveSuite 205, North York, ON M2K 1E6, Canada https://www.bayviewvillagedental.com/

