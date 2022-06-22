Are you looking for dentists in North York? At Bayview Village Dental, our emergency dentists near you provide the quality dental care you can trust. At Bayview Village Dental in North York, ON, we treat our patients as family members. Our north york dentist accepts new patients near you and close-by areas. We offer Teeth Whitening, Dental Veneers, Root Canal Therapy, Orthodontics, Invisalign, Dental Crowns, Dental Bridges, Dental Implants, Dental Cleanings, Comprehensive Exams, and more. Visit us or give us a call today.